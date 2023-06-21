Man who hit Bebe Rexha with his phone did it ‘because it would be funny’



Our country is arguably more divided than it’s ever been in our history, with vitriol and violence at the ready from people who can’t handle beliefs that differ from their own. But after Sunday night and watching the video of a deranged concert-goer throwing his phone at Bebe Rexha on stage, all peoples were united in saying, “what the everloving f—?!!” Bebe is a trooper and a professional, so she was back to performing last night without missing a tour stop. Meanwhile, the assailant has been identified as Nicolas Malvagna of Manalapan, New Jersey, and this is what he told NY Police when he was arrested:

The fan charged with chucking a cellphone at Bebe Rexha’s face as she performed at a Manhattan concert Sunday allegedly committed the assault for his own amusement. “I was trying to see if I could hit her with the phone at the end of the show because it would be funny,” accused phone-pelter Nicolas Malvagna said, according to a criminal complaint. Malvagna, 27, was arrested and charged with assault, aggravated harassment, attempted assault, and harassment after his alleged stunt left the “I’m Good (Blue)” singer with a black eye. Rexha, 33, was on stage wrapping up her concert on the Rooftop at Pier 17 when he allegedly hurled the phone at her. The forceful toss left the singer-songwriter bloodied and bruised, according to police and photos she posted of her injury. She was rushed off stage and taken to a hospital, where she received stitches to close an open cut above her left eye. Video taken by an audience member shows the phone flying through the air and striking the Staten Island-raised star in the face–causing her to recoil, clutch her cheek and sink to the floor in pain. “She staggered around, fell down, and her people pulled her off the stage,” concert-goer Brian Good, 48, told The Post of the “scary” incident. “Bebe struggles a lot in the industry because of their bias against her age and weight,” he added. “She kept mentioning things that had happened to her in the city or when she was growing up and how happy the show was for her as a sort of homecoming. Sad it ended like that.” Many fans scolded the violent stunt and called for the person responsible to be held accountable. “Wow, this is so vile, nasty, and disturbing. Bebe Rexha doesn’t deserve this at all. I hope she is ok, and I hope the person who threw the phone gets charged with assault,” one follower tweeted. The next day, the Grammy-nominated songstress posted pics of her injury to Instagram with the caption: “Im good.” Prior to the attack, Rexha said she was “definitely having the best f—cking tour of my life” in an Instagram post. Malvagna, of Manalapan, New Jersey, was freed without bail following an arraignment Monday. He was ordered to stay away from Rexha.

Ohhhhhhh… you guys, he just thought it would be funny, that’s all! [insert eye roll here] Ok I have questions on this so-called defense, and will now present in no particular order: do they not teach you in, I don’t know, KINDERGARTEN, that it’s not “funny” to throw and hit somebody with a missile? Should we be despairing about the development of proper senses of humor in the young people of today? Does an investigation need to be undertaken in his hometown of Manalapan Township to see if there have been other victims of his comedy?

I’m not saying this Nicolas fellow is dumb, but I will say that this line of defense is most definitely dumb, in a double-pronged way. For one, the line itself is no defense at all, it’s barely more than a thought. Second, I think there’s an extra layer of idiocy in not realizing how stupid it is, and trying to come up with something else. Am I being clear? There’s an awareness-deficit in this person. His attorney obviously saw that, and is already spinning Malvagna’s anemic statement: “As a fan, Mr. Malvagna’s sole intention was to have Ms. Rexha take photos with his phone, and return it as a keepsake. It was never his intention to injure Ms. Rexha.” And this intention was communicated how–telepathically? Anyway, Malvagna’s actions “as a fan” have led to a restraining order, the possibility of a year in jail or a fine, not to mention the cost of a new phone. Now that I find funny.