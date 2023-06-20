Bebe Rexha was struck with a phone while performing, had to be rushed offstage



Bebe Rexha kicked off her “Best F*n Night of My Life” tour in Phoenix, AZ on May 31, and she has US tour dates throughout June before starting a European leg in late July. Sunday night she had a show in New York, so I feel I must apologize on behalf of my city because she most definitely did NOT have the best f*n night of her life with us. There she was performing on stage (and sporting another one of her fabulous jumpsuits) and then some nutjob threw his phone at her head, knocking her to the ground and sending her to the hospital:

Singer Bebe Rexha was rushed off stage after a phone hit her in the head at a concert in New York on Sunday night. Disturbing footage shot by Alex Chavez from the concert reveals a phone emerging from the crowd and hitting Rexha on the face, who then collapses on her knees to the stage floor. Crew members are seen rushing out to help her. Rexha’s performance was at the Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York as part of her “Best F’n Night of My Life” tour. New York Police were notified of the assault and a preliminary investigation “determined that a 27-year-old male intentionally threw a cell phone” at Rexha. He was taken into custody on scene and arrested while EMS removed Rexha to a hospital. She is in stable condition. “This is Bebe Rexha being rushed out of the concert venue here in NYC after someone threw a f—ing phone and hit her face as she was leaving the stage. We were all having a hell of a good time and so was Bebe, we were all having a blast, I mean who would even do that??? We hope you’re ok,” Bernaud tweeted.

And then there was this update later in the day:

Bebe Rexha has uploaded a brief video on her TikTok page, that shows her face bruised and sporting a bandage. She’s singing a line from her hit single “I’m Good” and the caption reads, “I’m okay you guys.” 27-year-old Nicolas Malvagna has been arrested and charged with assault for allegedly throwing the phone at Rexha, according to New York police.

Bebe has updated her TikTok and Instagram with short messages that she’s okay, accompanied by some close ups of the injury. The phone hit her in the eye! In one of the photos you can see the gash (over the remnants of her stage makeup) and in another she has a bandage on. As of this writing she hasn’t said anything directly on her socials about stitches, but Rolling Stone is saying that a family member reported she had to have three. There’s been no word yet on whether her shows this week will be affected at all. I’m glad the guy’s been arrested and charged, and I really hope they make his so-called defense public. What was the endgame here? I don’t get it. He pays to attend her concert, hurls his phone at her and gets booked for assault. What’s the message or win for him? Or maybe I’m assuming too much that there was even any thought behind it at all.

Most of all we wish Bebe a speedy recovery.