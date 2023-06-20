Bebe Rexha was struck with a phone while performing, had to be rushed offstage

Bebe Rexha kicked off her “Best F*n Night of My Life” tour in Phoenix, AZ on May 31, and she has US tour dates throughout June before starting a European leg in late July. Sunday night she had a show in New York, so I feel I must apologize on behalf of my city because she most definitely did NOT have the best f*n night of her life with us. There she was performing on stage (and sporting another one of her fabulous jumpsuits) and then some nutjob threw his phone at her head, knocking her to the ground and sending her to the hospital:
Singer Bebe Rexha was rushed off stage after a phone hit her in the head at a concert in New York on Sunday night.
Disturbing footage shot by Alex Chavez from the concert reveals a phone emerging from the crowd and hitting Rexha on the face, who then collapses on her knees to the stage floor. Crew members are seen rushing out to help her.
Rexha’s performance was at the Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York as part of her “Best F’n Night of My Life” tour. New York Police were notified of the assault and a preliminary investigation “determined that a 27-year-old male intentionally threw a cell phone” at Rexha. He was taken into custody on scene and arrested while EMS removed Rexha to a hospital. She is in stable condition.
“This is Bebe Rexha being rushed out of the concert venue here in NYC after someone threw a f—ing phone and hit her face as she was leaving the stage. We were all having a hell of a good time and so was Bebe, we were all having a blast, I mean who would even do that??? We hope you’re ok,” Bernaud tweeted.
And then there was this update later in the day:
Bebe Rexha has uploaded a brief video on her TikTok page, that shows her face bruised and sporting a bandage. She’s singing a line from her hit single “I’m Good” and the caption reads, “I’m okay you guys.”
27-year-old Nicolas Malvagna has been arrested and charged with assault for allegedly throwing the phone at Rexha, according to New York police.
Bebe has updated her TikTok and Instagram with short messages that she’s okay, accompanied by some close ups of the injury. The phone hit her in the eye! In one of the photos you can see the gash (over the remnants of her stage makeup) and in another she has a bandage on. As of this writing she hasn’t said anything directly on her socials about stitches, but Rolling Stone is saying that a family member reported she had to have three. There’s been no word yet on whether her shows this week will be affected at all. I’m glad the guy’s been arrested and charged, and I really hope they make his so-called defense public. What was the endgame here? I don’t get it. He pays to attend her concert, hurls his phone at her and gets booked for assault. What’s the message or win for him? Or maybe I’m assuming too much that there was even any thought behind it at all.
Most of all we wish Bebe a speedy recovery.
Good, I’m glad he got arrested.
Horrifying! I’m glad Bebe’s “good” and that her eye is okay. And thank goodness they caught the a-hole.
This is f*n disgusting and will probably make it difficult for her to perform on stage again due to the trauma. We can only be grateful that he was armed only with a phone. Just horrendous that this is where we’re at now.
What is wrong with people? Why would you do that to a performer you paid to see? He ruined the night for all the other fans, not cool. Urgh, what a scumbag.
Apparently he did it because he thought “it would be funny.” Reply below “Not all men, but always a man.” Tweet
I work at a hospital. I was in ER overhearing a conversation a patient was having with his visitor. He was baffled that his “bee allergy” has followed him around via his medical record because he just made it up on the fly to amuse himself. There are no depths of stupidity that can’t be surpassed
This is horrible. WTF?!! He really decided to go to her concert and hurl his phone at her.
This is why people can’t have nice things. Bebes concert tickets are starting at $5. In fact all the tickets are reasonably priced. She has her tour priced so her fans can see her perform.
And then you have this fool who decided he want to be SM famous and go viral. I’m glad she recovering. Hopefully this won’t stop her.
No performer should be assaulted but least of all Bebe. She’s such a sweet person. This creep should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. And phones are expensive! So in addition to the price of a ticket, he now needs a new phone. Who does something like this?
She is so sweet!!! In an industry that has screwed her over many times she still manages to be decent. People are always crying about performers super expensive concert tickets (side note my sister is paying $800 to see Beyoncé). But Bebes is not. And this troglodyte decided to take advantage of it to do her harm!! I am glad he’s been arrested.
I read on Twitter (Rolling Stone Magazine) that the guy thought it would be really funny to throw his phone at her face. Thought it would be hilarious. Generation of sociopaths
That is just awful, I hope she is OK and recovers quickly.
This is when a judge needs to get creative. This guy should have to pay back the ticket price plus more to every single person who attended, pay her medical bills, pay for any canceled upcoming shows, all of it. One stupid turd can really ruin a lot for many people.
Wishing Bebe a full and fast recovery ❤️🩹 🖖
This makes me so angry. I am wondering why anyone would do something like this. Is this because of the let’s hate and harrass women train or the toxic stan war culture that only allows “Main” Pop Girls to be celebrated and the established and very talented women who has smaller fanbases (because of industry politics) are receiving so much hate and derogatory comments for simply existing and doing their job or is it simply brain rot. Apart from the guy being a creep dude you just threw away your phone.. did you think you would get it back or did you bring an extra just to throw?