Was Princess Kate sending a message with her jewelry choices at Trooping?

Whenever people argue that the Princess of Wales is “shy,” I really do laugh. She’s not shy, she loves being the center of attention. Just because she doesn’t know how to behave once she’s the center of attention, doesn’t make her shy. She just loves to make an ass out of herself, especially when she’s around her in-laws. I can only imagine what Charles and Camilla say about Kate behind closed doors, and I imagine it was the easiest thing in the world for the king and queen to “punish” Kate for her assy Chelsea Flower Show stunt.
Well, now I wonder if Kate is going to face some punishment for what she did at Trooping the Colour. She made a point of clashing with everyone else on the balcony in her green Andrew Gn dress. But what was worse than the clashing colors was the fact that the whole look was copy-keened from Princess Diana, including Kate making a point of wearing Diana’s jewelry.
Kate accessorised with a gorgeous Gold Shamrock Brooch, which was made from 18-carat yellow gold and features a tiny, single emerald at the centre of the textured leaves. Believed to have been designed by Cartier, the brooch was reportedly presented to Princess Mary by the regiment in 1961. Worn by both the Queen Mother and Princess Anne, this brooch was a nod to Kate’s role as Colonel of the Irish Guards.
Zack Stone from Steven Stone Jewellers commented on Kate’s jewels at Trooping the Colour, as well as Queen Camilla’s: “The royal ladies’ jewellery boxes are packed with sentimental items and they’re renowned for paying tribute through their jewels at royal events – whether it may be to a current member of the Royal Family, a late royal or even to their role. At this year’s Trooping the Colour, both Queen Camilla and Kate wore particularly poignant jewels. Queen Camilla gave a nod to her role as Colonel of the Grenadier Guards – which she was appointed late last year – with the Grenadier brooch, that previously belonged to Queen Elizabeth II. Set with diamonds, sapphires, rubies and emeralds, the bejewelled piece features the cypher of the late monarch’s father, King George VI. I’d estimate it to be worth £10,000.
“Kate paid tribute to Princess Diana with a pair of sapphire and diamond drop earrings that her late mother-in-law wore on multiple occasions – most notably on the cover of Vogue in 1994 and at the 1996 Met Gala. Kate publicly debuted the cluster-style earrings at last year’s parade. Featuring two cabochon sapphire drops surrounded by diamond halos, I’d estimate them to carry a value of £30,000.”
[From The Daily Express]
Kate often wears Diana’s jewelry to these big family events, so that’s not new. But to do at THIS Trooping, her first as Princess of Wales, and Camilla’s first Trooping as queen consort? It was a pointed message and pretty notable symbolism. Now, do I honestly believe that Kate’s intention was to flaunt Diana’s jewels right beside “the other woman,” as some kind of loaded message to Camilla? No. I think Kate just did what she always does, cosplayed a famous look from someone else because Kate has no style, originality or substance. But I also believe that there’s a lot of drama behind-the-scenes, especially between Kate-vs-Camilla and William-vs-Charles.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images, Backgrid.
-
-
HM King Charles III Birthday Parade with trh Royal Carriage containing HM Queen Camilla, HM Princess of Wales, Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte during the King’s Birthday Parade, Trooping the Colour at Horse Guards Parade, London, Kent, UK on June 17 2023.,Image: 783923462, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Lee Floyd / Avalon
-
-
Catherine – The Princess of Wales and Queen Camilla ride to Horse Guards Parade for The Annual Trooping The Colour for the Kings Birthday Parade in Buckingham Palace in London, England, UK on Saturday 17 June, 2023.,Image: 783941674, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng / Avalon
-
-
The Royal Family receive the crowds and look on at the flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the Trooping the Colour, the King’s Birthday Parade, London, UK on June 17 2023. Present (L-R) Sir Timothy Laurence, the Princess Royal, (Princess Anne), Prince George, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, Princess of Wales, HRH Prince of Wales (Prince William), HM King Charles III, HM Queen Camilla, Duke of Edinburgh (Prince Edward), Duchess of Edinburgh (Sophie), Duke of Kent, Duchess of Gloucester, Duke of Gloucester.,Image: 783948598, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Lee Floyd / Avalon
-
-
London, UK 17 June 2023. Trooping the Colour (The King’s Birthday Parade) takes place on a hot and humid day in London with HRH King Charles III, accompanied by the three Royal Colonels, attending on horseback to take the salute with over 1400 officers and men on parade. During the ceremony The King is greeted by a Royal salute and carries out an inspection of the troops. After the massed bands have performed a musical ‘troop’, the escorted Regimental Colour of the Welsh Guards is carried down the ranks. At the end of the ceremony in Horse Guards parade The King rides back to Buckingham Palace at the head of his Guards, before taking the salute at the Palace. His Majesty joins other members of the Royal Family on the palace balcony for an extended fly-past by the Royal Air Force.,Image: 783949263, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: MALCOLM PARK / Avalon
-
-
London, UNITED KINGDOM – British Royals are seen during Trooping the Colour 2023 ceremony, marking the monarch’s official birthday in London.
Trooping the Colour is a traditional parade held to mark the British Sovereign’s official birthday. It will be the first Trooping the Colour held for King Charles III since became King!
Pictured: Prince George of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte of W
BACKGRID USA 17 JUNE 2023
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
London, UNITED KINGDOM – British Royals are seen during Trooping the Colour 2023 ceremony, marking the monarch’s official birthday in London.
Trooping the Colour is a traditional parade held to mark the British Sovereign’s official birthday. It will be the first Trooping the Colour held for King Charles III since became King!
Pictured: Prince George of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte of W
BACKGRID USA 17 JUNE 2023
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
London, UNITED KINGDOM – British Royals are seen during Trooping the Colour 2023 ceremony, marking the monarch’s official birthday in London.
Trooping the Colour is a traditional parade held to mark the British Sovereign’s official birthday. It will be the first Trooping the Colour held for King Charles III since became King!
Pictured: Prince George of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte of W
BACKGRID USA 17 JUNE 2023
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
London, UNITED KINGDOM – British Royals are seen during Trooping the Colour 2023 ceremony, marking the monarch’s official birthday in London.
Trooping the Colour is a traditional parade held to mark the British Sovereign’s official birthday. It will be the first Trooping the Colour held for King Charles III since became King!
Pictured: Prince George of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte of W
BACKGRID USA 17 JUNE 2023
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
London, UNITED KINGDOM – British Royals are seen during Trooping the Colour 2023 ceremony, marking the monarch’s official birthday in London.
Trooping the Colour is a traditional parade held to mark the British Sovereign’s official birthday. It will be the first Trooping the Colour held for King Charles III since became King!
Pictured: Prince George of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte of W
BACKGRID USA 17 JUNE 2023
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Yes and at the coronation too. This had to be intentional, not just a copyKate moment stolen from Di’s lookbook.
She certainly didn’t blend in wearing what she wore.
Those were Diana’s earrings Kate wore at Trooping? Yeah she was rubbing the former sidepiece:s nose in it.
It speaks volumes that when it comes to the Royals, all we really have to talk about is their clothes and what messages they’re maybe possibly sending. Because they don’t actually DO anything of note, other than seethe and wage petty wars against one another, which we interpret through… their clothes. How incredibly dull.
She’s so basic you don’t even notice
I think after this stunt kkkate will lose all access to the royal collection. I also think baldy was embarrassed by her preening. She’s so silly.
They’ve really mastered the art of passive aggression, haven’t they?
One of those pics is interesting in that Camilla seems to be staring at Charlotte as though she’s having ‘thoughts’ about this ‘threat’ to her ‘popularity’, not that the sidepiece will ever be popular.
Looking at the picture of Kate and camzilla in that carriage, be afraid Kate, be very afraid, you have pocked the Queen BCH once to often!!
Right?!? Ladies and gentlemen the weather is fine in London except for inside that carriage where the chill factor is -24 c
Omg QSC’s expression is intense. “Do you see this Christmas Tree ass b-tch next to me???”
A few thoughts in no particular order.
The more I look at Cam in that pretend costume the more I laugh. I know a lot of them get to dress up in fancy costumes but this really does highlight how ridiculous it it.
Interesting that they’re estimating the value of the gems given that the ever rising poverty and hardship are never out of the headlines these days.
Kate is clueless, she copykeens Diana because that’s all she knows how to do (or another more popular woman), I doubt it occurs to her that all her Diana keenery could be seen as a dig at Cam.
The jewellery and buttons on the outfit clash so badly.
I saw a comment on one of the flower show articles asking us to refer to it as the Chelsea Flower Showdown and please can we start doing this.
Waity’s message is: “I’m lazy as f!ck with no personal style and LOVE drama.”
Look at Camilla looking at Charlotte. She has it out for her too. Poor kid.
Noticed that, too. I’m getting the vibe that Camzilla considers even the children rivals to her power and influence.
I’m sure Diana’s earrings were a deliberate message on her part. Not sure if it was aimed at Camilla or William to be honest. I think she cosplays Diana so much because she is desperate to be as beloved as Diana and to have the same kind of iconic looks Diana had and it just does not work.
I dunno….any thing from the vault Kate wears has to be approved by Camilla, she’s going to be hyper aware of any “messages” she tries to send, she’s not going to let Kate try to outshine herself of KC with any of that. There’s nothing Cams can do about the sapphires though.
That’s what I thought too Murphy. If the royal jewelry vault is off limits to Kate then she’s left the inherited stuff. Queen Consort C U Next Tuesday brought this on herself.
On a side note I despise Kate but I do hope she is mean enough to tangle with the Rottweiler long enough to do some damage. I despise Cam even more.
This. Let them fight over the color blue, Chris Jackson and a pile of dead women’s jewelry until they destroy each other.
I completely agree. Kitty was cut off from all the jewelry, so her only move is to wear all of Diana’s things, all day, every day.
Most of Kate’s loans from the vault are things that Diana wore, and I wonder if that’s ever been her choice or just what she’s offered. Wearing William’s mother’s jewels does mark her as a royal by association only. Her press team seemed very excited about the late queen’s festoon necklace, but she only got to wear that for the coronation photo shoot.
I’m starting to think these people are so unable to form a thought, it is as simple as all of Diana’s things are in a PoW safe, so Kitty gets full access, as PoWails.
Cam won’t let her rumage in QEII’s stuff, so this is what she has to deal with. It’s hilarious.
Why does Kkkhate insist on poking the bear? It’s as though she feels invincible in Camilla’s presence…which will prove to be a terrible miscalculation on Kkkhate’s part.
Maybe it’s William’s idea? I agree with whoever said above that they hope Kate can stick it out and do some damage to Camilla. As long as the kids are left out of it, I’ll enjoy watching this war of the not-so-titans.
People here think Kate is a mean, shallow blunderer and, at the same time, a deep-thinking Macchiavellian. But she can’t be both. I just don’t think she’s astute enough to plan subtle messages that will target her victims’ most vulnerable weaknesses. The most she can handle are simple ideas like, “the Scots wear plaid, so I’ll wear plaid,” and “if I wear what Diana wore, the people will love me like they loved her.”
Shoot. Elizabeth Holmes wrote a whole book about it and people eat it up. Personally I think it’s creepy to do it so much but I do think she’s getting a lot of positive reinforcement.
I completely agree with you, @Eurydice. She’s being given too much credit as some clever mastermind. The woman does NOT have it in her…there are crickets chirping up there.
She either wears a lot of things to cosplay Diana or she copies Meghan. I don’t think she’s targeting Camilla with those earrings because I think it’s one of the few things she has and doesn’t need to borrow from the royal collection. If she never copied Diana then perhaps we could read more into it, but she tends to copy Diana for almost all the formal events.
I’m firmly in the she’s dumb and self-involved camp.
People like Diana. If I wear her stuff people will like me. Manic grin.
Yes. Kate doesn’t do subtle. She doesn’t have the bandwidth.
She may have a talent for pettiness though and that’s where any cleverness she has kicks in.
Everything she does, seems to be calculated to have the maximum impact. Nothing is accidental. She regularly tried to dominate Queen Elizabeth in public, especially on the balcony at the Platinum Jubilee. Every royal photo she dresses to be the main visual focus and she brings out the 24 inch heels for extra impact. People forget she is a very practised stalker who targetted W for 10 years plus and eradicated all competition along the way.
I’m with you, Eurydice. Compound that with Chuck and Cam not letting her wear a single thing that QEII wore, and it’s a really simple conclusion. The princess of wails is wearing the Princess of Wales jewelry, because she has access.
Kate is just not very smart. I guess she doesn’t realize that her position in the family is not as strong as she seems to think, and certainly not as strong as Cam’s. It would have been so much smarter to attempt to have Cam as an ally. Cam’s revenge will be cold and will last a long time.
This might be a strange question but are there pillows/cushions propping them up like that so they would sit forward and upright? I mean, I’ve not seen any royal with proper posture.
I was thinking that with the Ascot pics today. I think its terrible posture.
I believe so. I remember seeing the Queen Mother going by in her Bentley one evening in Cambridge. Those are monster-sized cars, but she was seated forward with an interior light on her so people could see her.
Those pictures are some of the oddest I’ve ever seen of Kate. Camilla is sitting there, pretty much as she is, and then there’s Kate, photoshopped to the point that she looks like a picture of a picture. Such a huge level of editing.
This dress reminds me so much of House of the Dragon and Alicent’s big “green dress” moment. I love the idea of Kate making some big statement to Camilla, showing her and her children’s right to the throne over Camilla’s the interloper, but sadly she’s not that deep.
They’re all such a bunch of losers.
Queen of the mean girls is not accidently manipulative, scheming or cunning. She knows exactly what she is doing. She must always be the centre of attention, not saying much is irrelevant, she controls by dominating situations visually. The Royal jewellery choices, dressing like Diana, Meghan and European Royals is never coincidental, walking behind W making out she is a victim. Everything she does is stage managed to focus only on her. Dont forget the DM is a daily tribute to her, what she wants, she gets, an extreme narcissist. Dont be fooled by her lack of public speaking, there is absolutely nothing demure or innocent. She blatantly stalked W, has had her history rewritten and the grifting parents who trained her are not held accountable for anything.
Poor Charlotte, being downwind of Camilla.