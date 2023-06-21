Was Princess Kate sending a message with her jewelry choices at Trooping?

Whenever people argue that the Princess of Wales is “shy,” I really do laugh. She’s not shy, she loves being the center of attention. Just because she doesn’t know how to behave once she’s the center of attention, doesn’t make her shy. She just loves to make an ass out of herself, especially when she’s around her in-laws. I can only imagine what Charles and Camilla say about Kate behind closed doors, and I imagine it was the easiest thing in the world for the king and queen to “punish” Kate for her assy Chelsea Flower Show stunt.

Well, now I wonder if Kate is going to face some punishment for what she did at Trooping the Colour. She made a point of clashing with everyone else on the balcony in her green Andrew Gn dress. But what was worse than the clashing colors was the fact that the whole look was copy-keened from Princess Diana, including Kate making a point of wearing Diana’s jewelry.

Kate accessorised with a gorgeous Gold Shamrock Brooch, which was made from 18-carat yellow gold and features a tiny, single emerald at the centre of the textured leaves. Believed to have been designed by Cartier, the brooch was reportedly presented to Princess Mary by the regiment in 1961. Worn by both the Queen Mother and Princess Anne, this brooch was a nod to Kate’s role as Colonel of the Irish Guards. Zack Stone from Steven Stone Jewellers commented on Kate’s jewels at Trooping the Colour, as well as Queen Camilla’s: “The royal ladies’ jewellery boxes are packed with sentimental items and they’re renowned for paying tribute through their jewels at royal events – whether it may be to a current member of the Royal Family, a late royal or even to their role. At this year’s Trooping the Colour, both Queen Camilla and Kate wore particularly poignant jewels. Queen Camilla gave a nod to her role as Colonel of the Grenadier Guards – which she was appointed late last year – with the Grenadier brooch, that previously belonged to Queen Elizabeth II. Set with diamonds, sapphires, rubies and emeralds, the bejewelled piece features the cypher of the late monarch’s father, King George VI. I’d estimate it to be worth £10,000. “Kate paid tribute to Princess Diana with a pair of sapphire and diamond drop earrings that her late mother-in-law wore on multiple occasions – most notably on the cover of Vogue in 1994 and at the 1996 Met Gala. Kate publicly debuted the cluster-style earrings at last year’s parade. Featuring two cabochon sapphire drops surrounded by diamond halos, I’d estimate them to carry a value of £30,000.”

[From The Daily Express]

Kate often wears Diana’s jewelry to these big family events, so that’s not new. But to do at THIS Trooping, her first as Princess of Wales, and Camilla’s first Trooping as queen consort? It was a pointed message and pretty notable symbolism. Now, do I honestly believe that Kate’s intention was to flaunt Diana’s jewels right beside “the other woman,” as some kind of loaded message to Camilla? No. I think Kate just did what she always does, cosplayed a famous look from someone else because Kate has no style, originality or substance. But I also believe that there’s a lot of drama behind-the-scenes, especially between Kate-vs-Camilla and William-vs-Charles.