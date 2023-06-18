Princess Kate wore a gaudy, buttoned Andrew Gn dress to Trooping the Colour

This year’s advance buzz on Trooping the Colour was pretty muted, likely because King Charles wanted all eyes on him. The bad news is that his struggle-reign is pretty much a flop and people really don’t care. The most interesting thing to happen at this year’s Trooping was the Princess of Wales making an ass out of herself in a bright green clown ensemble from Andrew Gn. Usually, Kate does a lot of “color story” coordination within her family, meaning she’ll coordinate the children’s clothes with her ensemble, and then let William stand out in his red uniform. This year, the children were coordinated with their father and Kate was the one to “stand out.” She clashed with everyone and she stuck out like a sore bunion on that all-white balcony. Her hat was by Philip Treacy and apparently she had one of those gaudy f–king buttons sewn into the hat too. Shall we talk about those gaudy buttons? They are way, way too much. She’s so incredibly tacky.
People Magazine made a big deal about how Kate was actually “supporting” William with her ensemble because Andrew Gn is from Singapore and Singapore will host the next Earthshot ceremony. She chose green because A) Earthshot and literal “green” dressing for environmentalism and B) she’s the new patron of the Irish Guards and “green” is for the Irish Guards and C) green appears in the Welsh flag, and this was her first Trooping as Princess of Wales. The thing is, I think most people associate Wales with the color red. It would have been very easy for her to wear red or white and say it was for Wales. Maybe she was asked not to be too matchy with Camilla.
Speaking of, Camilla decided to forgo the housedresses and the horse tarps and she wore a silk coat dress which was apparently customized to mimic the uniform of the Grenadier Guards. Camilla recently took over as Colonel of the Grenadier Guards, a position she took from Prince Andrew. She paired the ensemble with a Philip Treacy hat. She looks dumb but I get what she was going for. Maybe next year, they’ll just let her wear a housedress and her orthopedic wedges.
Did Louis catch a whiff of Camilla or something?
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Avalon Red.
HM King Charles III Birthday Parade with trh Royal Carriage containing HM Queen Camilla, HM Princess of Wales, Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte during the King’s Birthday Parade, Trooping the Colour at Horse Guards Parade, London, Kent, UK on June 17 2023.,Image: 783923462, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Lee Floyd / Avalon
Catherine – The Princess of Wales and Queen Camilla ride to Horse Guards Parade for The Annual Trooping The Colour for the Kings Birthday Parade in Buckingham Palace in London, England, UK on Saturday 17 June, 2023.,Image: 783941674, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng / Avalon
The Royal Family receive the crowds and look on at the flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the Trooping the Colour, the King’s Birthday Parade, London, UK on June 17 2023. Present (L-R) Sir Timothy Laurence, the Princess Royal, (Princess Anne), Prince George, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, Princess of Wales, HRH Prince of Wales (Prince William), HM King Charles III, HM Queen Camilla, Duke of Edinburgh (Prince Edward), Duchess of Edinburgh (Sophie), Duke of Kent, Duchess of Gloucester, Duke of Gloucester.,Image: 783948598, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Lee Floyd / Avalon
London, UK 17 June 2023. Trooping the Colour (The King’s Birthday Parade) takes place on a hot and humid day in London with HRH King Charles III, accompanied by the three Royal Colonels, attending on horseback to take the salute with over 1400 officers and men on parade. During the ceremony The King is greeted by a Royal salute and carries out an inspection of the troops. After the massed bands have performed a musical ‘troop’, the escorted Regimental Colour of the Welsh Guards is carried down the ranks. At the end of the ceremony in Horse Guards parade The King rides back to Buckingham Palace at the head of his Guards, before taking the salute at the Palace. His Majesty joins other members of the Royal Family on the palace balcony for an extended fly-past by the Royal Air Force.,Image: 783949263, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: MALCOLM PARK / Avalon
Traveling along The Mall in a carriage at Trooping The Colour.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince George
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 17 Jun 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
On the balcony of Buckingham Palace, London, to view the flypast following the Trooping the Colour ceremony in central London, as King Charles III celebrates his first official birthday since becoming sovereign.
Featuring: Prince George, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 17 Jun 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
Kate looked like she was trying to channel Alexis Carrington. And the gold trim looked so bad. The green probably was because Meghan had worn green. Louis had to wear the suit with red shorts. And Charlotte was dressed in something a royal child would have worn in 1910.
The queen wore the exact same shade of green last year, so I think she was trying to copy her.
But yes, Meghan also wore this shade to their (the Sussexes) last official event in 2020, so of course it might’ve been a 2 birds,1 stone thing as well.
Kate’s outfit screams diana cosplay to me.
I suspect that with her, it’s all of the above; she found the perfect color to cosplay the late queen, Diana, earthshot, Meghan, etc.. she must have put really hard thinking to this outfit..and people complain that she doesn’t work! The nerve!/s
I can not get over those ridiculous buttons. They match her earings. They are huge and tacky. And the way she preening she this this is class. I didn’t think she could out 80s that look from Philips memorial. Well done kaity keen.
No doubt Kate copies wherever she can, but her overall goal is to stand out, and with her in green and the rest in red, there it is, yet again.
At that appearance with TQ in green, which was at the conclusion of the Jubbly and was the obviously ill queen’s last balcony appearance, Kate wore bright fuchsia, to make sure she stood out. Everyone else was in navy or white. And that was the second balcony appearance, where Will made sure she was shoved down to the end. On the first balcony of the Jubbly, TQ, Camilla and even Charlotte were in pale blue, while Kate was in bright white, with what looked like her highest heels, and planted herself next to TQ. Quite a piece of work is Kate, and so predictable.
And since Meghan wore Aquazurra pumps with her ensemble so of course K had to wear the exact same pumps 🙄
She seems obsessed with trying to recreate other people’s iconic looks. Or inhabiting the lives others lived by wearing their clothes. It’s so creepy.
Blue is suppposed to be camilla’s now, so she’s been dressing in green to appropriate that color now. No one wear green. Africa is willie’s, green is kkkhate and blue is the mistress queen’s
Sis needs to find a color that looks better on her. Green is not it.
I thought that KKHate had chosen red as her true color?? Her Christmas concert was all red, her other profound events she was wearing red head to toe. KKHate is utterly clueless as to what she chooses to wear.
Are KKHate and Cowmilla offering their given ensemble choices for another St. Peppers album cover or the new revised Dynasty production??
That’s all I can see with these disgusting choices. 🙄🙄
Wasn’t Camilla in red ?
She was absolutely cosplaying Diana’s 1988 Trooping of the Color outfit, where Harry wore matching green shorts and did the cute balcony antics. She was trolling Harry, C&C, and Diana fans wearing that particular green and Diana-esque hat.
Yep, that’s what I thought too. I also thought that Kate looked fine in her outfit — in a time warp sort of way. I’m thinking that she’s trying to suss out the traditional royal “codes” — but in doing so, struggling to copy Diana, she looks like an odd blip from the ‘80’s.
I’m much more weirded out by Camilla’s outfit. Like, REALLY weirded out. If she’s going to cos play, then she should wear an actual military uniform, NOT one of her house dresses modified to sort of look like a uniform, plopping on a random hat and jewelry. To be fair, had the Queen done it, I probably wouldn’t be cringing, and Camilla is flaunting her Queen-ship. So I guess my real problem here is with the execution. A military uniform should look tailored, not like a house dress with misappropriated epaulets. I’ve seen military maternity uniforms and women’s uniforms from earlier eras, so I know it can be done.
tldr: These people have massive amounts of money and know that they will be photographed. Why do they not pony up for a consultant / dresser that can help them look genuinely and comfortably ready for their photo OP’s?
What I really want to know though, is: Were there crowds? Did anyone beyond the BRF actually care about this event?
They had overhead photos of the Mall, and the crowds weren’t that much. Everything has been so low energy from the coronation going forward. And having such a diminished royal family on the balcony isn’t that interesting anymore.
@Feeshalori — thanks for the description. “Low energy” def describes my impression of the pictures I’ve seen, and after the Jubilee, the Queen’s funeral, and the coronation, this seems like one more relatively uninspiring, anticlimactic event.
I would love to hear what the regular-guy Brit on the street thinks of Cam’s dress. I think it’s hilarious.
Given that the tabloids ran the headline about Kate paying tribute to Diana, that outfit was clearly orchestrated on purpose to cosplay diana. Why is she always paying tribute to her dead mother in law who she has never met? Seriously that sounds like something from a horror movie.
I love that she was cosplaying Diana. It’s a giant f*ck you to Camilla.
I saw a photo of Harry as a child with Diana wearing the same exact outfit the Louis wore and everyone was speculating it was a hand me down. I know she has dressed them in some of Harry’s childhood clothes before.
I found the picture
https://twitter.com/TheDuchessZone/status/1670143460731416577?s=20
She dressed Louie up as harry just weeks after archie was born as well. Why can’t Kate dress her son up like his father instead. She so desperately wished harry was her baby daddy.
I love it in an absolute drag kind of way. “More! Give me More!” You could copy that outfit for drag or Halloween. RuPaul going to tea. I love clothes that are so bad they’re “good”. 🙂 The only thing I hate is all beige or forgettable.
She “pops” against the red outfits and I love it in a Machiavellian sense. Cue “Evil Queen eyebrow”. What I wouldn’t give to hear the inside gossip after this. Is Camilla pissed? Does she even care? Is there a chessboard with one side being buttons and the other side brooches?
I love it too. It’s far from the worst thing she’s worn. I like the tailoring. It’s a bit button heavy but I like the color and love the hat and the drama of it all.
I actually like the dress and the hat. Hate the gold brooch and the extra buttons.
What keeps me from liking that green hat is that it looks like a flying saucer landed on her head.
The earrings and the 8 + buttons are visually overwhelming. Kate looks like a botched post Renaissance painting.
For whatever reason, I don’t hate this. Kate always looks like she’s in cosplay, but at least this one shows some flair — and she looks fresh and pretty.
I ALWAYS feel badly for the kiddos, though. It’s all fine and dandy to dress like a Dickens character yourself, but forcing children into knickers and petticoats and ascots and whatever is awful. Poor Charlotte today.
I have to disagree. I don’t mind the coat dress that but those buttons are doing way to much. I also don’t like the colour. I think a darker shade of green looks nicer on kate. That hat is ridiculous and doesn’t suit her at all. It think that dress would have gone better with a more muted hat.
I have to disagree — this is one where I saw it on the news yesterday morning while making coffee and viscerally reacted with “she should not be in that, I can’t believe they let her wear that.” It was her sitting in the carriage and the angle they got made it look terrible on her chest. Seeing the standing pictures it’s better, but sitting down I thought she had a cage on her boobs. For all the talk about nude nail polish and hose, I was shocked she got away with something that drew that much attention to her chest.
Came here to say that I loved the button on the hat, that the buttons were kind of cool If there were just less of them, and that the green was a good color for her but not the event maybe?
I sort of like the buttons. They’re rather great in an ugly, grandious way.
I thought the buttons were some sort of imitation flag, just not the Union Jack. There’s too many of them on the dress & they fight with the earrings & shamrock for attention. As for her kids, poor kids. Charlotte’s in some sort of Romanov boating getup & the boys in suits with red ties! Are they little trumps? Plus I think the king made a huge mistake with this ‘working royals’ nonsense, particularly with respect to the children. Are the Wales kids ‘working’? Where are Anne’s & Edward’s children/grandchildren? I think the balcony was just a lot more fun with all the generations of the family. It’s as though Charles is actively trying to destroy everything related to the monarchy, big & small.
@ Beanie Bean, that’s an excellent question!! Where are the other royals?? Anne, her husband and her children and grandchildren? As well as Edward and Sophiesta?? Why are they excluded when Anne runs circles around the “other” working royals?? I wonder if KFC has already regretted his decision of his “slimmed down” monarchy?
Yes, poor Charlotte is doomed to repeat the trappings of what CarolE did to Keen as it will be passed on to Charlotte but it will be 1000x’s worse as Keen has the reigns now with the addition of her Meddling Mum.
I saw the same dress in navy blue on a model and it was much better.
All those buttons made her fancy gold pin look awkward and redundant. She should have left the fancy pin off.
@Beanie Zara was elsewhere partying according to articles. It looks like KC didn’t even invite any of the “non-workers” even behind the scenes like QE did. Eugenie didn’t post anything on Instagram like she usually does.
Too many buttons–she would have looked SO much better if there were only 2 buttons on the suit. I am not loving her style.
I did, however, love the hat.
I think she was going for a hat look like the one Meg wore for the Jubbly, but as usual she’s a few notes off.
that color is not good on her, a warmer green might be better on her but this is too blue-toned. and the placement of the buttons-if she had skipped the chest flaps it might have been better-this looks like a crucifix.
and a gold pin too-just too gaudy. with the earrings too, just way way way to much.
Two less buttons on her chest would have looked much better with the buttons just going vertical and then that small shamrock pin wouldn’t have disappeared so much. Those buttons were just overkill with the extra buttons on the pockets too.
There is nothing youthful or fresh in an outfit that has so much bling Liberace would find it to be too much. And it’s not even good bling like jewels but cheap ass looking buttons.
This outfit would have fit in Vegas in the 80s with the over 60 set.
If you told me these pictures were from 1983 I wouldn’t argue.
@sarahc-same, all of them look straight out of the 80’s is so bizarre.
I hate to write this but there is a lot of photo editing going on in the released pictures. I thought Kate looked put together as well until I saw the wideshoots. Kate looks like a weird Diana and I bet she looks dry in person. Just too much.
Charles may have wanted all eyes on him and his Cohoe but he looks the least happy, at least in most of the pictures I’ve seen….this slimmed down monarchy is looking awfully old, dull and miserable
100% Charisma-free balcony.
Oh, tell me that William staring nose wrinkled and open mouthed at the sky isn’t a moment filled with charisma😂
I noticed there was a big gap on the Balcony. Kind of a shame they ran off the people who could have filled it…
I do miss the days of a packed balcony with the whole lot of them scrambling for position. Think how much better this would have been with Beatrice and Eugénie and their kiddies looking cute. But no, they needed to ‘ban’ Harry and Meghan so this is what we have instead.
So dull. You have all eyes on you chuckles but there are fewer eyes than before.
This wasn’t even a Harry and Meghan ban. Except for the jubilee, these type of events have always had the extended family. Going back to Victoria. This wasn’t the jubilee or coronation where they pulled the working royals stuff. This was just another unforced error.
They look like a very sad family.
That’s what I thought! Where is the love? It all looks very sad and I don’t imagine Charles thought of the implications of banning people off the balcony.
@susanCollins, because they are a sad a sad, miserable, infighting family. Khate wouldn’t know an original thought if it smacked her upside the head. Just look at this bloody shower. We have two Chelsea pensioners (camzilla is definitely dressed like one, we have bullyam looking asif he wants to give his chocolate soldier father a quick shove, Louis thinking “sod this I’m going to play” Charlotte looks Embarrassed by the lot of them and George is bored stiff. And finally Khate, is in sickly green with her buttons on show. Christ they make the munster family look fun and original, and did anyone else notice that the front view of Sophie Almost looked like a copy of Megan at the service for the Queen’s jubilee
I’m struck by the ways in which the two older children don’t even look at their mother. Craning their necks to turn away in several notable instances. In their return carriage ride, George had his nose wrinkled and upper lip swallowed in the same expression his father makes when he’s showing his annoyance.
I’ve said for years how strange it is that Kate and George have never been pictured together making eye contact. Or appearing happy together. Then there’s the memory of Kate shoving a toddling George out of her way on a tarmac in Canada. The way, even as an infant, he always seemed to be trying to escape her arms. And it makes me wonder… right after George was born, Kate reportedly told a group of mothers in Australia about how hard it had been to cope as a single Mum. Did the trauma of realizing her husband would never love her the way she loved him finally dawn on her after George was born and William was gone? There was a moment, around the time that William returned from the Faulklands and close to the birth of her first child, when the light went completely out behind Kate’s eyes. Ever since, you get the impression that nobody is home behind that plastic simper.
Hers must be a lonely, sad, miserable existence. Especially if even her own children are turning away from (and pulling grimacing faces at) her.
@Mary Pester. My mother had a phrase in German which I’m hard pressed to remember but she said it translated to she tried but couldn’t. That’s Sophie. I suspect my mother neatened the translation for me lol.
@Susan Collins: Must be „gewollt, aber nicht gekonnt“
@NotClaudia. Did my mother make that phrase neater or is that the translation?
Agree completely re: Charles. I don’t think kinging is turning out as he hoped and dreamed. And with her green, Kate is the primary visual in the balcony. I’m in the minority bc I think she looks great. It’s seen-from-afar statement dressing. Alexis Carrington and the 1980s suit her.
Not a fan of Kate’s dress but it is eye catching on the balcony pictures- sidelining C&C. Perhaps that was the intention.
Also is she referencing Meghan hair and makeup from the Jubilee? Looks strangely familiar.
Weird how she dressed Louis up like Harry when he was a child (as per a twitter pic). Seriously what is with this family?
Kate loves attention. Something off about her eyebrows in the photo
Yeah, if I were one of the other dumb petty assholes on the balcony I’d be pissed! Everyone wore a mixture of red, blue and cream or white. Indeed, she sticks out like a sore bunion (hahaha).
I howled at the sore bunion and poor Louis catching a whiff of gin and stale ciggies. I love this site.
‘Sticks out like a sore bunion’ is the new official saying!! Love it!
She has done several Harry as a child mimicking. I think she actually put George in that red short outfit when he was twoish
This woman is not OK…why is W ok with her copying either his mom or dressing one of their kids like H? why doesn’t she dress them like W? Is it her or the firm doing it?
If this is not mental illness, what is it?
She does dress them like W as well. Harry and William were dressed alike a lot as kids. The wearing of Harry’s actual clothes is the weird thing. Why do they even have them or access to them?
I wonder if the wails instructed Louis to salute so he could channel jfk Jr. And provide a photo op.
They did. In a video from that moment you can see Kate leaning down and whispering something in his ear and he salutes. It’s always the same with these people. Pure acting
God she’s so tacky. In itself, it’s not a bad color for her. But it was clearly chosen so she stood out, and then she added that huge hat. And the buttons! The bejeweled buttons!! She just couldn’t help herself.
The balcony looked…..boring. Small, muted, boring.
Think Kate was trying to upstage William too. She probably knew about the Fathers Day pictures in newspapers. There was one or two small pictures of Kate. Also, those stories about her parents. William had a hand in it.
Yep,the balcony was a boring mess
Two things. The dress would’ve been better if the 🔘 was just down the coat and 🚫 four extra 🔘 across. Thought 🤔 she was playing tic tac 😭 toe. She was playing up Diana in green, queen in green and Meghan in green. You know she has to get her name along with them cause what else does she do.
The other thing she didn’t talk to Sophie and did her classic walk away on the other side like she did when Meg was there in blue and she was in yellow. Funny this time the rota was 😶.
Also the dress designer comes from one of the dresses worn by Rania when they attended the Jordan wedding. Catherine doesn’t have a clue about any designer other than her go to. Also funny the rota isn’t saying that.
Your point why isn’t Will ashamed that his wife does nothing better than copying his deceased mother. Is cause Will copies her. Father’s day picture. Name drops her when convenient. Homeless initiative, yet doesn’t do the work like her.
Tries and fails 😔 to outdo his brother every chance he gets. Due to jealously and his hatred for him. The same with Catherine the only thing they have in common. There’s a jealously and hateful nature against CA that anytime they get an opportunity. They have no problem showing
Yep, tacky. And I know she loves to stand out but this just makes her look so isolated from the rest of her family, likes she’s not a part of the coordination. After the Christmas burgundy brigade, thought it was okay for the women to wear the same colors.
It’s giving the vibe that it was dad’s weekend with the kids, and mom had no idea what they were wearing.
Well she doesn’t have access to the royal jewels (literally and figuratively lol) and she’s gotta remind people that she still wears Big Blue. So blue bejeweled buttons! Reminds me once again of her ghastly tin foil tiara.
The huge hat was added to hide her melting face.. lately , she opts to them…I suspect it would be the rule from now on for grand events where she can’t be sure that she would be photoshopped.
It was also tacky to put Louis in an outfit that exactly copies Harry (the red shirt in particular). She’s doing this all the time and it’s just weird for her to copy things her brother in law wore as a child for William’s children.
@ Nic919, well you can be certain that Keen will use every tool at her disposal to try and inflict as much cruelty and harm in showcasing that Keen had possession of Harry’s childhood clothing. With access to his childhood clothes and his ownership, she is certainly creating an environment of how the Wailing’s are the only true royals who should have ownership but with Keens ability to cosplay Diana with the same opportunity to try and emulate Diana as well.
I hope that Keen chokes on one of multitude of buttons she demands that are added with her attendance and performative actions.
Wider-than-shoulder-width hats are inappropriate away from poolside or the beach.
I disagree, but then, I grew up within an aesthetic and cultural tradition of some serious church lady hats.
I disagree as well. I grew up in the Black church here in America and hats – often elaborate – are a staple of adult women in Black congregations.
The buttons have rendered me speechless. As others have pointed out they made her look like her boobs were in a bejeweled cage on the carriage ride. Though I will admit, it still looks better than Camilla’s bra problems. Tacky is such a good word. It’s like the Middleton’s 40 million reasons to be tacky have been leaked to the press so she might as well embrace her buttons and her destiny. Poor Charlotte looks like my Great Aunt Eulla as spent her visits praying she could get away from these annoying family members soon.
Google “Princess Diana in Egypt picture.” At least she went with a different color. Kate looks very pretty from the neck up here but I can not get over how cheap this dress looks.
omg so many buttons.
Pretty soon the UK will be experiencing a button shortage as Keen traveled throughout the country to score as many buttons as possible 😳😳
I never paid attention to such details before, but now I notice that William and Charles have 5 buttons on each of their jacket cuffs while the Duke of Kent only has 3. Is this an official mark of status that Kate decided to run with?
I’m pausing here to mourn the loss of Tender Buttons — a store that was in
New York that sold buttons like works of art.
True tea. Like the coronation, this trooping came and went and didn’t even get a front page.
As for Kate, Tom and Lorenzo have pointed out that her style model is The Queen – she really leans into the monochromatic looks to stand out. At first I thought those buttons were brooches from the royal collection and was like, wow…lot of jewelry! That would’ve been more interesting.
Tom & lorenzo are in denial about how Kate transformed her look to copy Meghan. She never wore pantsuits, wide legged trousers, monochrome looks, aquazarra shoes or wore her hair super straight tucked behind her ears or in side part with waves before Meghan.
Anyway I don’t like the design but think the colour looks great & that Kate looked very pretty yesterday. But yes Will very mischievously grabbed all the front pages from Charles on his first trooping as king.
Tom and Lorenzo’s denial on that just makes me not trust them as fashion commentators. It’s like I can see pictures with dates over a 10 yr period and my eyes are not lying to me. And yet they admonish those who see what is right in front of them. It’s bizarre.
I stopped taking them seriously with the delicate treatment of Kate, post-Meghan. It is quite possible that Kate has some fashion misses but they are always praising.
Is Kkkhate medicated? What’s up with that unnerving grin? Even in their carriage, she was grinning like a hyena. It’s positively creepy.
She does that for the camera’s so that people won’t notice that her face is sagging. Every time she has her face in a neutral expression you can see that she’s aging. Something she clearly seems to have a problem with.
*sigh* setting aside my belief that she is little more than a royal meangirl, good grief her styling is so bad! What a missed opportunity to present herself as a modern princess by donning something youthful, fresh, and elegant. Oh well …
The men and Anne got to wear all their shiny fake awards, so maybe she felt entitled to her shiny buttons. She could have dressed similar to Charlotte with red accents. Maybe she wanted to stand out. Or maybe Cam enforces that “don’t dress like the Queen” protocol. I guess they are finished trying to prove that they can all dress in the same color.
I like the dress, the buttons included – I agree Kate sometimes goes button-mad but here I like the effect, which echoes the look of the military uniforms at the event. And I definitely think the color, which matches the green on the Welsh flag, is a good shout-out to Wales. I even like the hat – less fussy than what the royal women often wear to these things. She looks nice.
I agree, this is the best she has looked in a long while, despite its being obvious Diana cosplay. The green is a great color on her, and she is well served by foregoing her typical flowing fake hair. Charles must be fuming though, her refusal to coordinate colors with her fam makes all the focus of the balcony on her.
I agree with you. No-it’s not modern, but that’s okay. I actually think she looks beautiful.
The comments are interesting this morning. When I saw this picture, my first thought was that green was jarring. It doesn’t go with the rest of the people on the balcony. If there had been some other colors, it might have been alright (except for all of those buttons). Wails should have worn white. With the read all around, she still would have stood out. I see Sophie was smart enough to go with white.
I only glanced at the picture and moved on to the comments. Obviously, she wore this color to stand out. She does, but not in a good way. Makes me think of Christmas.
None of them have upper lip so they end up looking like gormless idiots when they grin (like Liz Truss, Matt Gaetz etc) but Will does this weird thing when he grimaces where he looks like his upper lip was surgically removed. So unattractive.
Well, Keen’s upper lip is getting plumper and plumper (relatively speaking) every time we see her so maybe she’s trying to stand out from the no-lip crowd. If you look at her early pics she’s rocking a huge upper lip compared to back then.
Peg’s grimace is just awful. He looks like he’s in literal pain when he “smiles” and he’s in desperate need of some chapstick or lip balm or something. His lips are always so dry and nasty looking. Has anyone else in history had such a huge glow down?! My goodness.
Oh my God, that dress looks like something out of The Golden Girls. It just screams “fancy ’80s grandma”. She was probably going for Meghan’s famous chic green ensemble, but ended up looking like Blanche stole a dress from Rose and tacked on some gaudy buttons.
Sorry Kate, nothing you do will ever compare with Meghan’s fabulous green outfit, or with the impact it had (coulda had a bad bitch) given what was going on at the time.
She picked green to stand out (as usual) among all the red. The hat added to the Diana vibe, so she did have some of the usual cosplay fun (which she also does to be talked about) along with putting Louis in red shorts imitating Harry. Anything to do with the Irish guards or Welsh flag is just a bs story line for the press to excuse her pathetic need to center herself wherever she is.
@ windyriver, Keens entire choices in her life is based on her “perceived” existence is an entire sham. Her entire adult life is based on “Look at ME, look at ME, I’m just AS better, or more, than my deceased MIL and my exiled SIL!!!”
Except she hasn’t come anywhere close to either one and never will.
Bland, basic, and boring. This baking soda balcony is the future of the monarchy? Good. Because that means the end is nigh.
BAKING SODA BALCONY!! Absolute perfection! I salute you my friend. 🫡 😂😂
Baking soda balcony is the perfect description!
This balcony is the definition of family dysfunction
The button situation is worst than I thought!
I quite like it 😬.
Elizabeth Holmes said it was to make up the colours of the Wales flag as a family. Quite clever really.
But there are so few people left on that balcony! She was always going to stand out when so many of the others were in uniform. She could have done with meghan being there, or a colourful York sister. Apparently there is another balcony round the back where all the relegated royals had to stand.
Excuse my ignorance (because I don’t really have any idea what trooping the colour is about so maybe the answer is in there) but why would the whole family dress to represent the Welsh flag in particular? To support the prince and princess of Wales?!
Because they are ‘the Waleses’ I suppose. 🏴 It seemed really deliberate. she must have known she was pulling focus though, especially with that mahoosive hat – Will must have been furious.
Mind you, Sophie and Edward didn’t dress up as Scotland, so I don’t know, really. The whole thing is odd.
Charles really didn’t think this slimmed down balcony through. He cleared a path for his attention hog daughter in law to make it even more about herself. She really is brazen.
I’m tired of all of Kate’s “nods” to other people. The Queen wore bright colored outfits and brooches that usually referenced the event. She didn’t drown herself in the color of whatever flag, regiment, person, etc etc that is connected to the event. Kate is a nod to everything except for herself. She’s nothing but a facade who needs to smile all of the time so that her jowls don’t show.
@SAS — Trooping of the Colour celebrates the birthday of the reigning monarch (even though it’s not his real birthday) and is attended by regiments of the British military. Hence the sartorial cosplay of the Irish and Welch militaries (as if wearing their official colours can paper over their disregard for the feckless BRF.)
I thought the buttons were small Union jacks! So tacky. And the button on the hat! God knows what the entire outfit cost. The wide brimmed hat is very Meghan.
Why did Camilla wear a half-uniform? If she has the fake rank, why not wear a proper fake uniform like the rest of them?
Poor, poor Charlotte. I’ve never seen anyone older than a toddler wear a sailor suit outfit like that. The Wales “traditional family values” throwback vibes just constantly gives me the heebie jeebies.
Camilla’s fake uniform outfit makes her look like she’s the lowest rank, stripped of medals and decorations and all that shiny stuff.
It’s giving me very Chelsea Pensioner energy 😬.
Queen Cammie looks ridiculous. Plus cannot agree more that she desperately needs a better bra. The zip front dress styles she favors highlight it every time.
It looks like a sailor suit you would put a toddler in.
Keen wore a sailor outfit with a blue tie on her first tour (or one of the first outings she did when they were engaged?) so it’s probably some weird shoutout to that. But yeah, poor Charlotte.
Charlotte outfit looks like something worn by queen Elizabeth’s aunt princess Mary did when she was a child. Surprised Kate did not put Louis in matching sailor suit.
She had the Harry as a child look planned for him instead.
Charlotte deserved to dress in something more modern. The sailor outfit with hair in braids gave off vibes of 1930s Germany to me.
Yeah, exactly that @Nic. This outfit is awful. I can’t help but make the comparisons with princess Estelle and the way her mother (or someone else) dresses her… modern, playful and appropriate for every occasion..Kate could never…
One look at Charlotte, and Wednesday Addams (original version) came to mind!
Charlotte does look sweet but it’s giving me von Trapp family vibes with a touch of the poor Romanov duchesses?
Wide brimmed hats were worn by each grand duchess in Russia to go with sailor suit. Thankfully Charlotte did not have to wear a large hat.
@Tessa: Charlotte reminded me of the Russian Grand Duchesses, too!
I thought instantly “Romanov Princess” when I saw Charlotte’s outfit. She looks like she’s from an entirely different generation in that outfit. And when you think about how things turned out for the Romanovs, it’s a terrible outfit choice.
Let’s count ourselves lucky she didn’t put red bows or ribbons intertwined in Charlotte’s braids.
Seems like Diana cosplay to me. Diana always wore large brim hats for Trooping. I’m not believing the Singapore angle I don’t think she’s thinking that far ahead. This excuse is being made because Kate didn’t wear a British designer. As for Camilla she just looks ridiculous. Anybody who still saying that she had no interest in being Queen is delusional.
You don’t think it has anything to do with:
– exact same shade of green as late Queen wore to her last TTC balcony appearance last year
– cosplaying Colonel of the Irish Guard (even if that colour is *green screen* green) and not Emerald Green
I’m Singaporean and there’s nothing Singaporean about that outfit. She probably liked buttons and the colour and wanted to cosplay someone else as usual.
Am dreading their presence.
did anyone else notice that william didn’t look at her once on the balcony and that she barely looked at him? it was so wooden. i don’t believe the divorce rumors at all but it just all seemed so unhappy. it’s like the coronation all over again, no one is ever celebratory. if you don’t want to be there then why are you there?
Yep-they’ve clearly split up. Or worse, loathe each other but are sticking together for appearance’s sake.
It’s really sad.
I mean, it’s where they kissed in front of the world on their wedding day – if it were me and my husband, we’d always be a bit giddy on that spot remembering that happy day. But from them, nothing – not even a festive glance.
There is a photo of William having his hands on Charlotte’s shoulders and Charlotte in return has her hands on him. Kate is on the side and the look she gives isn’t that of an “aw that’s cute” but of “that will end up being a cover photo and not me”
My thing has always been if they’re truly separated but not wanting it public, how does that work? Do the kids have to pretend they’re not separated to keep their secret? That seems like a big ask to make their kids keep the secret.
These people live to lie, they probably lie to their children like they lie to everyone else in their world.
The kids are in on it pretty much like William & Harry were.
But it’s really hard to understand your parents marriage meltdown at that age so a lot becomes internalised.
Oh look at me Can’t must be center of attention. Even her buttons are getting bigger and more ornate.
Chucky really wants us to like his bride and it’s exhausting.
I wonder when he’ll get the message ?
You either have a sense of style or you dont. Khate has none and it shows. Cosplaying other women the way Khate does, is creepy. Once again she has to dominate, she is an underling, has no royal blood, she cannot seem to acquire any of the regal graciousness and humbleness that most Royal families appear to have. Khate tries to be a clone, but it always comes out as trashy. Her over confidence is extraordinary for someone so lacking in skills, except for being mean and cunning.
There’s no such thing as royal blood.
*Humbleness* in royal families?!? I do not think that word means what you think it means…
By the standards of anachronistic royal cosplay, she looked great. Camilla needs a bra fitting so bad.
It’s so distracting and looks just awful.
I’m assuming Rigby & Peller have denied CamCam their services – LMAO
I notice since we’ve last seen him The Other Brother has two more fake medals pinned to his unearned soldier play clothes. I guess his dreams of having more medals than Harry have finally come true. I wonder what they’re for…licking his father’s boots and calling Camzilla his beloved queen? Agreeing to stay in “too small” Adelaide Cottage until the divorce is final? 🤔
Keen looks ridiculous, as usual. Channeling shades of Diana with the hat and stealing Harry’s childhood clothes once again for inspo for Louis’s outfit.
I watched a former soldier describe Harry’s medals. Most of them are given out for events like the Jubilee. So they aren’t for actual military service or combat.
If Khates hat was any wider, it would have been called a beach umbrella.
I do think she looks nice, but isn’t she hot? Surely, there must be a way to dress for the occasion as well as the season?
I really hate what Camilla is wearing, if you don’t want to bother wearing the actual uniform then wear one of your usual lazy house dresses. DO NOT try to turn the uniform into a house dress that is just disrespectful and weird
Also my first thought when I saw a photo of Kate was ‘didn’t Diana wear something that looked just like that?’ I wonder how C&C feel about Kate continually make a point of envoking Diana
I often think the same thing. And having Big Blue constantly in Cam’s face has to get to her also. KKKHate has no style of her own, pathetic.
I have no idea what they were going for here, but all I can say is, won’t anyone think of the children? Poor Charlotte in that red and white sailor suit! OMG!
Yeah, and also poor Louis for having him wear this kind of outfit in order to cosplay his oncle. I see that they try hard to attribute to him traits of Harry’s personality…they are awful…yeah, they are setting him up.😔
My thoughts exactly! She’s at the age where some of her peers will start making fun of her for dressing like that. I’m not saying that she has to be a fashionista if that’s not her thing, but don’t make being forced into the public eye even worse than it already is.
Someone needs to take the hot glue gun away from Kate. This look is just tragic. The woman needs to get some help ASAP with her style.
My 11year old daughter wanted to know who let her go out dressed like that.
I’m going with a different theory … the green is for the Irish Guards of whom she is something or other. Reason I say this is because of the trefoil pin she has on which she wears on St Patrick’s day. The buttons, which are hideous, from a distance look like white and blue Union Jacks. Regardless of these things she looks ridiculous standing next to folk draped in navy and red.
I also read this as “washed-out” Ireland. Either way, given K’s long history of theme dressing, I can accept she dressed her family in all the main colors of the UK. I’m okay with her obscuring her face—from the neck up this look is okay. The dress is absolutely not my style and I think she needs a brighter green.
Camzilla and CRex clashed. Whoever thought QCC should go with a blue-based red while the British uniform color is an orange-based red needs to reevaluate that decision. Perhaps also dress Camz in wool if she’s going with military cosplay. Poor choice.
Louis is so helpful! His expressions liven up those balcony pictures. As to how he and G were dressed: the double-breasted suit is not June. Poor Ch.
Idk, in other royal families there’s less military cosplay. The Windsors are going on my nerves with this, especially with the war going on in Ukraine.
Except it’s the wrong shade of green.
The Irish guards green is a more muted mossy brownie green. Also note that Kate has previously not worn a green on official engagements with the Irish Guards.
Instead, I agree with someone else who said that Kate’s outfit is a nod to the Welsh Flag, in fact it’s almost the exact shade of green in the Welsh flag. This is backed up by the subtle changes to William’s Uniform i.e. the leeks on his collar to represent Wales.
KP are acutely aware of the sensitivity of Bill & Kate’s PPoW titles hence the subtle and not spoken about embellishments to Will’s uniform and lack of investiture.
I also think Charles and Camilla set Kate up to wear this shade of Welsh Green so if it goes tits up as we Brits say, William is protected.
I think we will see more an more of these instances where Kate is pushed out as the figurehead of the Wales title to protect William, if they feel the title is no longer controversial then William will be rolled out 100% as PoW. For now they’re testing the water through Kate but not really verbalising it.
Oh please. They will try so hard to make it seem that K was so thoughtful and creative about her outfit choice. The reality? She chose her favorite go-to shade of “Look At Me!” green. It’s that simple… just like K.
Why was Charlotte’s dress so dang long? It reeked of convent school circa 1925. I found myself looking forward to the day (and it’s coming soon) when Charlotte won’t wear what Kate picks out anymore.
As for Kate, days like Trooping with the carriage rides and the balcony appearances are the moments she lives for, so naturally she is going to go Full Diana or Full Betty. It’s all costume and all photo shoot and she needs to feel safe by mimicking the women who came before her.
She’s probably planning next year’s outfit as we speak.
I just can’t get over the people standing on the balcony draped in medals who have never served or at least never served in combat. It’s so absolutely baffling to me.
In contrast to Tim — who had an actual military career.
I thought Kate looked nice, but the shamrock pin does not match this dress. Too much is happening with the big shiny buttons, and the pin seems odd. Also, she is still wearing evening jewelry with a daytime look.
The shamrock pin was because she was made colonel of the Irish guards and her purpose for being there was to “review the troops” (there was another part earlier before the balcony where they did that”. But instead of highlighting the shamrock, the other gaudy buttons drowned it out.
I’m honestly too distracted by Louis to even look at the others. What is he doing in that picture under the salute?! LOL.
As to Kate, I think she looks quite good from the neck up. That shade of green can be fresh and fun but it doesn’t suit her coloring. It ought to be darker or more muted or both. Still, it’s not a disaster. The lines of the dress are simple and classic which is nice. I do hate the buttons, though. And it is very 80s.
Kate always wants to stand out so then wearing red meant she had to wear bright green but those hideous buttons! Wtf? I thought it was a joke on twitter but… Not. So damn ugly. Cowmilla wearing faux military garb is disgusting.
I don’t mind Kate’s dress – it has an 80’s Steve Fabrikant vibe to it, kind of “New York Lady Who Lunches” and I’ve always loved Fabrikant’s hand crafted buttons/embellishments. Maybe she needed a bit more color to her makeup? The dark brows and nude lip wash her out.
I really hate what Camilla is wearing – not just that it’s ugly, but that it’s so “in your face.” The King’s mistress, who’s done nothing to deserve anything, is now Queen Consort and promoted to military rank.
Camilla’s outfit is so awful! Ill-conceived & poorly executed. As someone said above, they took one of her regular zip up house dresses & slapped a couple of epaulets on it. I wonder if there’s a zipper hidden under the gold button placket? Then there’s that black marshmallow thingie masquerading as a hat plopped on top.
Oh yes, it’s objectively terrible as a dress, but I feel more squeamish about it as a symbol. It’s bad enough that the RF swans around in undeserved military regalia, but to have Camilla doing the same thing, who hasn’t done a thing for the country other than sleep with Charles, I find it kind of offensive.
Well that may be enough service. There is the phrase “lay back and think of England” after all
The outfit is just doing too much. It’s all over the place and looked inappropriate for the occasion. Two things stood out for me, her Groucho Marx eyebrows and the terribly painful smile on her face. That fool looks like she’s about to crack.
Awful outfit and esp awful colour – its almost as awful as the green screen dress she wore in Boston.
LOLz all day at her position on the balcony – GF was clearly not given the opportunity to stand in her usual spot right next to the Monarch. She hasn’t done that since QE2’s Plat Jubilee – clearly Chuck/Cams aint gonna put up with that so someone had words with her.
I will always laugh at the last balcony appearance for QE2 jubbly where William stood in her usual spot and then refused to move for her – she repeatedly asked him to move down when he ignored her she was force to squeeze past him.
BUT it seems she made sure to stand by Louis, perhaps knowing that the cameras would be focused on him in anticipation of some great photos!
AND with George on the end, so no matter what they won’t crop her out if they want to keep all the super special heirs in the pic
The way the designer styled that dress was edgy and cool. Kate doesn’t have any of that. She took all the edge off it and landed in 1989 Grandma.
I will say the hat probably kept William at a distance.
I wonder if the Von Trapped family will now take precedence over joint appearances at royal engagements. It makes sense to have them appear separately to double their output and them roll out family for the big occasions so the kids chaperone the parents? Given current UK turbulence noway is any divorce being sought or allowed unless the Tories get desperate enough to want to distract public from ongoing covid inquiry? TOB can sulk all he likes but his big, green missus looks like she knows that he can’t dislodge her from the balcony anymore than kingy can remove Bro from RL!
I agree. I saw the original version of that dress and it looks way better. The hat makes this look like something Fergie wore back in the day and not the Diana look that she wants. Even in the heyday of the 80s Diana had more fashion sense and edited some of the excess from her outfits.
I came to the comments straight away.
I think a less bright shade of green and half the buttons would have looked better.
I really don’t like the hat. Looks like a pasta strainer on her head.
The clothes on the kids are meant to look old style, to continue the tradition/continuity idea of the Monarchy is timeless. Or they just have bad taste.
Can they all stop the big parade events for a time now?
Over exposure on all of them. Those kids must be so bored of that balcony and fly bys routine, how interesting can it be?
I did see the Fathers day photos of Will and the kids and I thought they were very relaxed and nice.
Low crowd turn out for the the trouping this year, pictures from above showed a thin crowd, probably tourists. Liz always packed the crowds in. I hope Chuck doubles down and ‘thins’ the monarchy down to just him and Cam, then they’ll have to buss folks or end the clown show.
The evil bitch in me loves how Camila looks like a Chelsea pensioner.
Kate was being extra with this outfit. Everyone else was on reds but she had to stand out in green. The buttons were too much. Charlotte in turn of the century girl from a wealthy family is tragic. The press is highlighting Louis showing out so his role in the Firm is set. Someone on Twitter had the crowd size for TTC in an aerial photo and it looked like Trump’s inauguration crowd. I can’t find the official number for this year, but QEII’s last Trooping (2022) had almost 15,000.
Yikes. Kate dressed odd man out. On purpose. Her whole outfit is giving me “balkanized I Spy”. After looking at everyone up on the balcony together tho, in context of how she also chose to dress Charlotte: Kate is 100% dressing as the Welsh flag as *The Princess Of Wales*.
After choosing her Welsh flag cosplay, you just know for sure that she is thinking every day since the queen died, “*I’m the POW!!!”. Which is funny cuz IMO everyone else now avoids thinking of any thing about her as pow.
The Green color with Charlottes mostly white w red accent dress is totally for Wales — with the added benefit that she knew she would be the only person in a (Jarring) color *not in red/white /(dark suit).
The Rottweiler looks like dump. Seriously it loooks like red flannel nightgown with uniform bits sewn on by drunken stinking jeremy carlson.
OH and Camilla totally farted and Louis can’t stop talking about how foul she is!!!
I feel like they set Kate up with the Green, because the Welsh have been very vocal about what they’d like to see happen with this title.
More and more they’re making Kate Patsy.
Everyday I understand why they were so upset H&M left, Kate knew this day was happening.
I love it for her.
Special K strikes again! She’s making it clear that she’s not going away quietly. My goodness! She’s going to singlehandedly cause a button shortage in the UK.
I don’t think the queen of upstaging is ready for the blowback headed her way. Lightweight Kate and the Mids vs FreeWilly and the Rotten Family? Popcorn ready…
That photo of Louis holding his nose is hilarious! But just looking at the balcony photo of the Blandsors is making me sleepy.
A few observations:The Duke of Kent and the Gloucesters are a huddled threesome with a huge space and a pillar between them and the rest. It looked kind of sad, and it made them look extra, which I guess they are. I guess they had to be there because they are still “working royals.”
Sophie stood out as well in the white as well as Kate in her green. Sophie looked good. The thing with Kate is she always seems to have one embellishment too many. How can the little shamrock brooch compete with all those buttons! I think the green is a wonderful colour and the touches of blue sets off both colours nicely, though. I’m not sure what to think of Camilla’s dress. I feel it’s somewhat disrespectful to reinvent a uniform so closely. As honorary colonel, she would have the right to wear the uniform.
Edward is honorary something of a whole new type of regiment. Was it created so he could ride a horse during trooping?
Kate and Camilla were sitting in the viewing stand since Charles was on horseback. The Duke of Kent was also there since he is too elderly to be on horseback now. Kate was next to him and it was noticeable that she failed to acknowledge him.
I never see how other people know when Kate is wearing extensions but I think Camilla is wearing them at trooping. Also, Camilla used to wear giant hats; since becoming Queen she has been wearing much smaller hats and Kate is wearing Camilla size hats.
I think Louis could easily have worn navy shorts to match his brother, although he is the younger brother so might as well put him in what another younger brother once wore. Thank god for Louis’ antics or all pictures would be a total snooze. Kate must think sailor dresses are royal, so she has Charlotte in them at every opportunity. Hope she graduates to a more grown-up version soon.
William seems to have acquired a couple more medals. Was there a coronation medal? And if there was one, did poor Harry get one?
I noticed the Kents & Gloucesters way over there to the right as well. It almost looks like they snuck onto the balcony & are hoping Charles wouldn’t notice. Weird. Somebody should have motioned them down to join the rest of motley crew.
Louis is like I smell one or two horses behinds . And can I say , I absolutely adore Louis . He is my favorite by far.
Wtf is Kate wearing? It’s like buttons gone wild .
The outfits, the photos, all so very odd. There is A LOT going on here.
Oh God Louis saluting. And his mother bent down to whisper “salute” just as Jacqueline Kennedy did with her small son, JFK Jr, 3 years old. I promise you that gesture brought our nation to it’s knees. Diana, Meghan, QE II, always trying to emulate someone else. Smh.
The photoshop is off the charts here! She looks unreal – like her head has been spray painted onto her neck. I feel sorry that she does this; it makes her real life harder. However, the outfit is fine. I love green.
The green is too Christmas-sy next to the red. It just doesn’t work as a cohesive unit in an way. And I agree with the why add the Shamrock broach if you have these statement buttons? And then the earrings. It’s all just too much all together.
I know that everyone hates Kate, but she looks stunning. I am fairly neutral on Kate, but I hate that everyone always says kkkate. I realize that is a song but I think it is rude to people that deal with stuttering in real life.
For me, the KKK has nothing to do with stuttering. “Kkkhate” has demonstrated her racism and abiding disdain for Black people and other POC. The video showing her recoiling from a Jamaican politician is still making the rounds. As an American, I get very white supremacist vibes from the Princess. For me the triple “K” refers to the Ku Klux Klan and the “h” for hate is self-evident.
Please do your research before making these comments.
The KKKate is in reference to that organisation that is not fond of black people if you get my drift.
Let’s not forget the fact that kate, miss art history major, chose a racist painting from the royal collection to hang in their living room and kept it there when the Obamas went to visit.
And the only thing stunning about Kate is that she consistently dresses like a rich retiree from the States.
Kate looks like one of those felt Christmas trees with ornaments Velcro’d to it. So many ornaments…
Yesterday was so lacklustre that it was painful even to me a Republican Brit.
I live under the flightpath of the Red Arrows so watch them from my terrace every year and locals and especially the kids get excited. Not so much this year.
That balcony looked so miserable and underrated. But this is what they wanted and this is what they got. The cost of excluding Harry, Meghan and their children is the literal equivalent of cutting your nose to spite your face, so much so that even the papers couldn’t put Charles and his motley crew on the front cover.
I remember the year Meghan attended her first TOTC and literally the worlds media camped out at Bucks Place and tourism was through the roof. Such a huge contrast to yesterday.
It also echoes the change to the UK, alone adrift, lost at sea having isolated our greatest allies and trading partners and all the poorer for it.
The idea behind Camilla’s outfit is cool, but the execution makes it look exactly like the housecoats she always wears that emphasize her thick midsection and saggy boobs. No judgment as I’m struggling with the same things as I age, but why not try a different style?
IMO Kate looks more interesting than she usually does. The stylized buttons make it look more finished and polished. She usually looks so. goddamn. boring. All the shirtwaist dresses with the nude hose and the plain pumps just kill me.
That color is “discount rack green” – nobody wants it. If she wants to wear emerald, please refer to Ms MM’s choices.
The button on the hat – yikes – but the gold pin next to the buttons on her chest is sending my OCD into overdrive
When one is recognizing the Irish Guards one must wear head-to-toe green OR ELSE! Waity and Crapmilla look like a Christmas fest together in that carriage. Such a visual irritant.
I wonder they each chose to avoid blue over stories about their “competition” for the color. LMFAO.
But she doesn’t usually wear Green when she meets them so this was odd.
The balcony looks empty, Kate’s green dress deliberately Christmas clashed with everyone else so she’d stand out. Looks like a green goblin in that oversized hat. The crowd was very sparse compared to past years. People must be tired of all the pageantry and parading by now. There was the funeral, the coronation, now this trooping, all big public expenditures. It becomes repetitive and not everyone is into the symbolism. I didn’t even realize this event was taking place until after the fact. Advantage of an 8 hour time difference.
I agree that this is a pretty pathetic show from King Charles and Queen Voldemort.
I feel sorry for the children. They do not look happy at all. George and Louis are scowling like cosplay Dudley Dursleys, and Charlotte is having to wear ridiculous outfits that no other girl her age would wear.
Not to be insensitive about children, but they are growing out of the “automatically cute” age. Using them for positive press now brings the danger of unkind future comments as they approach adolescence. It’s totally unfair that they are being used this way.
I completely agree with you. This balcony could have used B & E’s kiddos, and those two are always fun to see at events like this because they take big fashion risks. Chuck needs to rethink this, and bring all of QEII’s grandchildren and their kids back. This is sad and boring.
It’s an illusion by KC. “Look there are fewer working royals so we are saving money.” Never mind the fact of what the con and the trooping cost or that the money paid out hasn’t changed.
I suspect she did plan on wearing red, because she would have had the kids match her if it had been planned. Then was told she couldn’t wear red because if Camilla. So she chose the opposite color knowing that it would pull the eye to her. But those buttons there is no understanding that. So ridiculous. I suspect they are supposed to look like military medals. Thinking that with Cam’s new rank she’d be wearing them. I suspect there is a lot of bitterness now that Cam has cut off Kate’s access to the jewels. Her “headband” from the coronation shows she is not submitting tamely.
My only thought seeing all those buttons is the two on the pockets look like misplaced nipple pasties
I think Kate looks fine. The men look ridiculous in their royal “costumes”. Camilla looks ghastly as usual.
Well I liked her outfit, I think she looked cool, too much eye makeup though
I decided to check out the designer and his current collection is brilliant with colour and pattern. The buttons are original to the design, and Kate didn’t seem to ask for any extra buttons except for the one on the ribbon on her hat. However, she has rather “dowdified” it, ( I think I’ve invented a new word), and given it a completely different vibe from the designer’s original styling. She is of course free to style the dress however she wishes, but she does seem to make clothes look prissy and matronly, but that is her style, and we’re free to like it or not. The original styling is quite fun. I think Kate looks quite fine, quite herself, and certainly stands out because of her height and the colour of her dress. Charles just seems to melt into the background. Anne stands out too because she is in a navy uniform. William, Charles, Camilla, and Andrew end up being the four dulls, although the red is intended to look royally military.
“Can I wear medals too?”
“No.”
“Then find some buttons that look like medals and sew them everywhere.”
Was Gucci known for the fitted jackets with the ribbons across it or am I thinking of Chanel? Either way, the top looks like a jacket knockoff.
At first glance I really like the look of Kate’s outfit. I still like the basics of it because I am always pleased to see her in a proper hat instead of one of those headbands or strangely angled things with huge bunches of artificial roses on one side. But I don’t understand the shamrock on this occasion; not everything green has to have a shamrock on it. And those buttons!!! Those buttons look like little Union Jacks from a distance and there are just far too many of them.