Princess Kate wore a gaudy, buttoned Andrew Gn dress to Trooping the Colour

This year’s advance buzz on Trooping the Colour was pretty muted, likely because King Charles wanted all eyes on him. The bad news is that his struggle-reign is pretty much a flop and people really don’t care. The most interesting thing to happen at this year’s Trooping was the Princess of Wales making an ass out of herself in a bright green clown ensemble from Andrew Gn. Usually, Kate does a lot of “color story” coordination within her family, meaning she’ll coordinate the children’s clothes with her ensemble, and then let William stand out in his red uniform. This year, the children were coordinated with their father and Kate was the one to “stand out.” She clashed with everyone and she stuck out like a sore bunion on that all-white balcony. Her hat was by Philip Treacy and apparently she had one of those gaudy f–king buttons sewn into the hat too. Shall we talk about those gaudy buttons? They are way, way too much. She’s so incredibly tacky.

People Magazine made a big deal about how Kate was actually “supporting” William with her ensemble because Andrew Gn is from Singapore and Singapore will host the next Earthshot ceremony. She chose green because A) Earthshot and literal “green” dressing for environmentalism and B) she’s the new patron of the Irish Guards and “green” is for the Irish Guards and C) green appears in the Welsh flag, and this was her first Trooping as Princess of Wales. The thing is, I think most people associate Wales with the color red. It would have been very easy for her to wear red or white and say it was for Wales. Maybe she was asked not to be too matchy with Camilla.

Speaking of, Camilla decided to forgo the housedresses and the horse tarps and she wore a silk coat dress which was apparently customized to mimic the uniform of the Grenadier Guards. Camilla recently took over as Colonel of the Grenadier Guards, a position she took from Prince Andrew. She paired the ensemble with a Philip Treacy hat. She looks dumb but I get what she was going for. Maybe next year, they’ll just let her wear a housedress and her orthopedic wedges.

Did Louis catch a whiff of Camilla or something?