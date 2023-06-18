Christine Baumgartner thinks Kevin Costner is ‘bitter & lashing out’ at her

Last week, Kevin Costner went to court to try to evict his estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner, from their $145 million Carpinteria, California home. While the house is in Costner’s name only, Christine has been living in that home for two decades, she’s raising their three children in that home and she’s refusing to leave. She only filed for divorce in early May, and Costner apparently expected her to be moved out in less than six weeks. It’s clear that Christine is listening to her divorce lawyers, who must be telling her that they can get the strict prenup thrown out or altered in some way. Costner is also apparently pretty mad that Christine used one of HIS credit cards to pay for her divorce lawyer and a forensic accountant. I would assume that her lawyer thinks there’s a good chance that Costner will hide assets from Christine. Oh, and Costner is also demanding that the court evict Christine so HE will not be “homeless.” Despite the fact that he has several other properties in his name, including a neighboring house which he uses for business. All in all, Costner isn’t coming across well. Here’s the latest:
A lawyer for Kevin Costner’s estranged wife says the actor cannot legally force her to leave the home they have long shared as a family. According to court documents obtained by Insider on Thursday, Christine’s attorney John Rydell says the request for order (RFO) previously filed by Costner, 68, “seeks to kick Christine and their three children out of the house that the children have lived in for their entire lives.”
“Although the legal basis for Kevin’s request to kick his wife and children out of their home is all but nonexistent, this is still a matter of critical importance for Christine,” Rydell reportedly added in the court filing, per Insider. (The attorney did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment Friday morning.)
A Costner source tells PEOPLE, “It’s disingenuous to bring the kids into this. This has nothing to do with the kids. The kids’ foundation is solid. This is all about Christine. Kevin has gone above and beyond in providing Christine the necessary means to find a suitable place for her to move.”
Rydell’s reported statements came one day after TMZ obtained court documentation stating Costner said that, per their prenuptial agreement, Christine, 49, had 30 days to leave the house owned by the Yellowstone actor after filing for divorce. Since she filed on May 1, that deadline has passed and she is still at the property. The documents filed by Costner further alleged, according to TMZ, that Christine has not budged in an effort to force Costner to agree to “various financial demands.” A source told PEOPLE on Tuesday that Costner has given his ex $1 million on top of what is required in their prenuptial agreement. “He has gone above and beyond what the prenup specified,” said the insider.
The prenup stipulates that in the event of a divorce, Christine had to move out of their shared home in 30 days? Yiiikes. It sounds like it’s probably going to be pretty easy for her lawyer to get the prenup thrown out if the agreement contains clauses like that. Not only does it contain those kinds of clauses but Costner is demanding that those clauses be enforced! Ridiculous, I’m sorry. It’s insane to expect Christine to adhere to the bonkers terms of a prenup she signed 19 years and three kids ago BEFORE their lawyers have even begun to negotiate the divorce.
The Mail had more details about Kevin and Christine’s filings with the court – he’s totally opposed to sharing the same home with her when he returns to California from his film shoot, and his argument is that the children will remain in the home and he and Christine will share custody, once Christine moves into a much smaller property somewhere else. The Mail also did a separate story where “sources close to Christine” spoke about why she’s so adamant about remaining in the Carpinteria home:
Christine Baumgartner is digging in her heels and intends to stay put at the $145 million marital home she has shared with Kevin Costner – and it’s for the sake of the children, friends tell DailyMail.com exclusively.
‘Christine is the one who turned the house into a home,’ says a friend of the couple. ‘She’s the one who has been living in the house with the kids all these years, and the kids don’t think she should leave either.’ Kevin is rarely ever home, the source said, which was one of the main reasons their relationship went sour. ‘His priority has been his work, and now all of a sudden the property is so important to him. He’s bitter and lashing out because Christine pulled the plug on the marriage.’
‘Christine said she’s being made out to be some gold digger, but for her this isn’t about money. It’s about keeping some sort of normalcy for the kids. If anyone should find a new house, it should be Kevin. Christine is not about to budge, so Kevin should just give in and move on. Kevin should be thinking of the kids instead of himself. She also said Kevin has plenty of other houses he can choose from to make his primary home.’
I have no idea if she’s a golddigger, but I completely understand why she filed for divorce so suddenly and why she’s standing her ground – she was married a petty, small man who left her to raise their children for months at a time and now he’s trying to punish her for leaving him.
I hope she and her lawyer take him to the cleaners.
It’s always about control with men like him. Always.
NO! A spoiled, entitled, egotistical, misogynistic movie star is called bitter & accused of lashing out at someone who has had enough of his poop? Say it isn’t so!!
He seems like a petulant little bi!ch. I really liked him in No Way Out when he first started. I feel ashamed about it now. I hope she gets what she needs to be comfortable & raise their children in the style to which they are accustomed
This is getting mighty ugly, but since it’s Costner, it’s not surprising. It sounds like she might have a case for abandonment of her, the kids, and the house. I assume he continued to support them financially. However, his lack of physical and emotional presence will certainly be an issue.
I am a fan of his acting but this is such an incredibly bad idea and such a bad look for him. It’s not just a bad look for him and hard for his wife but who in hell thinks it’s good for his KIDS! he has children under 18 living through this public shit storm. How appalling when it’s easily fixed. Kevin, you’re worth a shit load more than 200 mill if your house is 150, Yellowstone, investments, biz, hidden income. Grow up and give your wife 50 and a house.
How bout someone hire a professional valuations company that estimates the monetary value of people in certain roles go interview them both and put a value on the yearly service that she’s provided for him/the home/the kids/his extended family?
I can’t afford someone to fetch my dry cleaning and groceries and cook and source/procure whatever for me. She may have given up her job as a handbag designer but I bet she was working even if she did have a nanny and a maid.
Besides being a handbag designer, she’s a woodcutting artist who has a Masters in Printmaking, Her work is in museums all over Europe, London and the US, and she’s received numerous awards for it, so she’s no hack housewife sitting in her mansion dabbling with watercolours.
@Jaded – are you thinking of Christiane Baumgartner? Not the same person, unfortunately.
@Zengirl – my bad, thanks for the correction!
Great post.
The prenup from 19 years ago is deeply flawed. She was young, he was bitter from his previous divorce & that prenup wasn’t protection, it was & is punishment.
As well, it serves to paint him as some sort of victim, & I don’t buy it.
It’s an old tale, the rich man taken advantage of by women isn’t it so sad for him. Steeped in misogyny & sexism.
I hope she takes him for everything, there’s a solid reason she dumped his ass so fast.
And don’t bother @me that “a prenup is a prenup, she signed it so she should follow it”. See above why she should get everything.
Does the prenup not have special provisions for if there are kids? Or does it mention that it’s enforceable even if there are kids? Bc usually the custodial parent gets to stay in the home. Does he not care about his kids? It’s just so incredible he’s behaving this way
Yes she should I mean if she didn’t want to marry him under those conditions she shouldn’t have married him to begin with. I mean did she think she was going to be different? Then she’s a dumbass if so.
BTW I am a woman and would never marry without a prenup myself. If the roles were reversed you would expect a man to agree to it if she had more money than him and so would I.
I don’t know. That’s kind of harsh. In reading about this in a couple places, I’m getting a picture of him being a narcissistic a-hole who had to be in control of all decisions and had her on an “allowance” type arrangement. He strung her along for 6 years, knowing she wanted children. She had to put her foot down and threaten to end things, even though she had always told him she wanted kids from the beginning (documented in old interviews with HIM). Her having no name on a house, him offering very small (for rich people) offers of 10K for moving and 30K for rent, plus her putting her attorney on a credit card tells me he allowed her zero financial independence. He cheated on his first wife repeatedly, and came out of it moaning about how he didn’t have a home anymore and how much money he lost. Poor boy. There was an age and power differential when she signed paperwork and it sounds like she was in love, not gold digging (or she wouldn’t have agreed to that likely). @cf86713 – I think your assessment is overly harsh. No one with kids would ever do anything divorce-related lightly.
So…he wants his soon to be ex out of the house but for their children (that she’s been raising) to stay.
Does he think evicting their mother will endear him to them?
@ Sean, in addition to his vindictive and harmful actions, does KC intend on being a SAHD from now on??? Why should Christine be forced out unless KC intends to become the sole parent and caregiver???
He’s such a vindictive, manipulative and petty little man all because Christine is leaving HIM and it’s not on HIS terms, otherwise it would be an entirely different scenario.
Grow up KC.
This seems particularly gross. He’s basically saying that she can leave but he’s keeping the kids. That seems designed to either get her to not file/withdraw a filing, or to have to give her less in a divorce because the kids are “with him.”
I’m not sure why he thinks it’s disingenuous to bring up the kids. The kids live in the house with her and he’s away. Who does he think is going to look after them if she moves out? My kids are the same age and they still need a lot of parenting. Also, the house is huge. They could easily share it until they work something out.
So sorry @ Sarah as I posted the same type of message as well.
Yeah umm. He clearly seems to think of the kids as an afterthought…if that much. Kevin seems to be all about Kevin.
Wow, this just makes Costner look more and more petty. Who is supposed to care for your minor children if you kick you wife out of the house? I used to have such a big crush on him when I was younger – too bad he’s such a douchenozzle.
Tho is gross but I’m not shocked.
A former colleague and her husband split up and he insisted she move out of the family home. So he stayed in a six bedroom house by himself while she and their two teenage boys moved into a small rental place. The boys wanted nothing to do with him.
Lots of “what’s mine is mine” happening. Very sad for any/all children going through this.
Yep. Especially as in both cases the men are the breadwinners as the women have been raising the children. My colleague had a job but she was a part time exec assistant and it was not big money!
If she had already hired a lawyer and forensic accountant, there’s no way she didn’t take the prenup provisions into account when filing for divorce. She and her team must have a plan for working around the prenup. And California law supersedes prenups when it comes to the children – custody, child support, etc.
I’m not a lawyer, but I’d argue that I’ve been the primary caregiver all this time, that I will have primary custody after the divorce and that the children should stay in their family home. So, no – I’m not moving out.
Agreed! California is one of the most progressive states and sees it own fair share of misaligned prenups that are simply solely to the benefit of the one with the $$$$ and assets.
Christine’s attorneys are certainly using the terms of the prenup to counter any form of KC’s stipulations in the prenup.
Go Christine!!
Agreed, she did her homework beforehand and that probably infuriated him so. I agree with @Anne, take him to the cleaners.
I would guess her attorneys are going to argue the terms of the pre-nup were ‘unconscionable’. Doesn’t that mean that if the court finds they were, the whole pre nup gets set aside and she gets half (at least of assets acquired during the marriage)?
If so, he’d be better off making a reasonable settlement offer while he still has some reputation left to lose! Also, he can probably throw an NDA in there so no risk of her doing some sort of tell all book to raise funds.
Kevin is such a douche! And acting like one. What he publicly wants to enforce from his nefarious pre-nup is not charming to say the least. Since he doesn’t want the pre-nup details leaked, because they would put him in a bad light, I’m seriously curious as to how much more of an a-hole he is and will be. I hope she is able to get divorced as easily as possible and is well compensated.
Every article and excuse he makes just makes him look worse. He could easily do the right thing, he should just be fair to the mother of his children, but his pride and ego won’t let him. As for her just leaving and not the kids, is he planning on taking them on location with him to his various vanity projects for months of filming, or does he have other caretakers lined up that he will leave his teenagers with? What a moron! This is all rage and revenge. Not a good look and a definite blow to his carefully crafted good guy image. I hope she and her lawyers are able to overturn that awful prenup that he obviously refused to update after they had kids and the many years of marriage.
The kids are teenagers, they can and likely have read everything online the same as us.
Why be such a jackass about it?
I read that Kevin filed saying the kids and all their stuff can stay, but Christine needs to move out per the prenup.
He has contracts to get that Horizon project edited, etc.
He thinks he’s going to spend his time in the editing house, the kids will be in the house and Mom will be living elsewhere? WTH?
She has always been the primary caregiver. Kevin is really showing his true colors.
I still stay he should have had the lawyers keep it all as quiet as possible for the kids sake.
No need for all this bs. Stubborn, ego driven, no class = Kevin.
The idea that it’s a huge house and they could both stay there is ridiculous to me.
Why doesn’t he check into the nearest luxury hotel?
This petty, angry behavior towards their Mom is going to drive those kids away from him. Look at the photos of the oldest boy at the red carpet pics, he looks angry to be brought there. And holy cow does he look like Kevin.
I don’t understand all of the negativity toward Costner. I don’t think he is a great actor, so I do not say this as a fan. They made an agreement (she was old enough to know she was marrying into money, so she was old enough to sign it.) He didn’t cheat on her, but she wants out of the marriage, which is fine. She knew what the prenup said. She needs to go.
Hi Kevin 🤚🤚🤚. Sorry not how the law works my dude. Keep fing around and we can all dine out on the finding out portion which will be even worse looking for you
Sorry @Girl, I completely disagree. She has every right to contest the pre-nup. 20 years is nothing to sneeze at and to be such an ass to his wife, the mother of his children after all these years – that speaks volumes to his character. Be a man, go to one of your other homes and don’t be so petty to get her evicted. And this not a good look to paint for one’s self because the kids will side with the mom.
Also, I really thought he changed. Guess not, Once a conceited selfish pompous ass, always one.
Considering his past behavior, its possible he did cheat on her.
He wouldn’t be in this position if he would have treated her better.
No. Wrong. She has been the primary caretaker of their 3 children in that house for all of these years. If he cared about his children he would be trying to make this easier for them. Trying to kick their mother out of the family home into some nearby condo is vindictive and petty. If she were actually a “golddigger” she would have renegotiated this crappy pre-nup years ago.
Exactly. If Kevin has any decent lawyers on this they will explain to him that letting her stay in the house that she and the children have been living in until the youngest is 18 and then giving her 25 – 50 million to stop the PR bloodletting is in his very best interest. Otherwise he better pay for a house in the same school area so that his kids lives are not a giant mess and make sure she has enough money to keep them in that house. Also a nice giant announcement that he will be paying child support and school fees for his beloved children who he rarely sees would not be amiss. This will stop the PR bloodletting and stop reminding middle aged women like me why I stopped seeing his movies after it became obvious what a jerk he was the first time around. If I was investing 70 million in my own project I would not want this kind of publicity. Her lawyers are more than smart enough to know this. He should look at all of those westerns he likes starring in and remind himself about what happens when you win the petty battle but loose the giant PR war.
The prenup and its conditions would be totally reasonable to uphold if this had turned out to be a short-term marriage. But they’ve been married 20+ years and have a sizable family. It’s expected that such a significantly shared life would alter that initial agreement.
Telling her she needs to leave but the kids are staying is literally something the villain in Tenet does. It does not show a lot of consideration for the family they’ve grown.
@Girl — how do you know he didn’t cheat on her? Are you special friends? You do realize that he cheated CONSTANTLY on his first wife, who actually supported him for years while he was pursuing his acting career and depending on her salary. He appears to be a father in name only as Christine has clearly done the lion’s share of the child-rearing. He’s away for long stretches of time while she holds the fort and has given the kids a secure and loving home. That in and of itself shows that she was an invaluable support to him during their marriage so he could have an incredibly lucrative career (he’s worth conservatively around $250 million). And lest we forget, there is a serious rumour going around that he had an affair with a woman on the Yellowstone set who is now pregnant. While I don’t put much credence in rumours, it’s interesting that the divorce filing came out of the blue.
If he is really never there, the compromise may be a “bird nesting” custody arrangement (i.e. the kids stay in the house and the parents move in and out). If he’s truly always gone I doubt the kids would see much change!
Just looked it up and their kids are 16, 14, and 13. Sigh….this fight will probably outlast the child support requirements. What a mess!!
Kevin recently gave an interview to Deadline talking about how he’s moving money around to finance his latest western “passion project”…Any chance this is factoring into the situation now given how much of a dbag he’s being about money and houses? https://deadline.com/2023/05/francis-ford-coppola-kevin-costner-interview-megalopolis-horizon-1235359148/
Exactly. In the last few years there have been a few articles about Costner trying to raise money. The California property that he is “deeply attached to” is the same one he’s been trying to sell a large chunk of for a few years now, guess he’s not that sentimental about keeping it after all. Oh, and there are reports of him also renting out his Aspen ranch by the week.
Do we think him sinking a lot of his net worth into a project that likely won’t break even is a factor in the divorce? After years of putting up with his absences, watching him sell or lease out the places his children call home all so he can stroke his fragile creative ego might have been the final straw.
If her lawyer didn’t have a sunset clause added to the prenup, then she was so poorly represented I’d say it runs close to malpractice. I wonder if she found her own lawyer when they negotiated the prenup, or if KC provided one that he knew would be amenable to his side.
That’s a good point — sort of like Trump hiring lawyers for his staff/witnesses who are on his side and guiding them to side with Trump.
I’m thinking it was his lawyer or it was so rushed (he did it right before the ceremony) she didn’t have time to negotiate. I signed a prenup and it was a lot of back and forth because the initial document was similar to this, everything before marriage was his and anything bought with money from certain funds was also only his. My lawyer made me think into the future about kids, if I decided to stay home and raise them, keep the house, etc. so we negotiated something based on years of marriage and number of children. Either she wasn’t well represented or he said he wouldn’t marry her if she didn’t sign this one and she did it because she loved him and didn’t see them splitting up.
Maybe I’ve done a great job at curating my social media but… it’s amazing to see how differently the wife in a wealthy marriage is treated now days. In the past, media would be taking about how she’s a gold digger, didn’t deserve a cracker from the estate, she didn’t earn the money, etc.
Since I’m confident she will come out ahead, I feel ok watching this play out. Interested even.
Also KC will probably leave California in a huff, since it’s too ‘liberal’ because it expects a man who hoards money to care for the mother of his children. Guesses on the next state he moves to?
Texas. All the rich a**holes are moving to Texas (sorry about that Texas).
I am a fan of Kevin, I take a look at any project he is attached to, and Open Range with he and Robert DuVall is a terrific old school western.
Yes the prenup was agreed to, yes she signed it. But the 30 day clause is ridiculous.
All 3 homes were his before the marriage, etc. So that part of the prenup will hold, she will not get that $145M house to live in long term.
He has handled this so badly PR wise.
He looks uncaring toward the kids, bitter and petty towards the wife, and we all know he is hugely wealthy. He should have kept quiet, she can stay in the house with the kids until the divorce is finalized.
His wealth earned during their marriage could likely be split 50/50 CA law.
He has huge teams of agents, PR, lawyers, property taxes, upkeep, on and on.
He is worth $250M, he did finance that Horizon project with his own money so he might have $75-$80M tied up in that. This divorce is easily going to cost him $50M+.
At 68, he has a LOT of pressure to get Horizon to be a big hit.
It’s gossip like these millionaire divorce fights that keep me checking in. LOL
Rich peoples problems, most of us are living week to week IRL.
I still want to see Yellowstone go on Kevin or not, dang it. Casey, Monica, Chief Rainwater, Tate, the cowboys, Teeter, Llyod. I want to see Tate and Chief Rainwater partner up and win the ranch back. They can kill off John, Rip, Beth and Jamie for all I care.
Agreed, these are the types of articles I click on.
I’ve seen behaviour like this from men before, he has had such a sense of ownership over this woman for so long because he holds the purse strings and now he sees her leaving him as her leaving his children also.
He cannot compute that she doesn’t want to be part of a transaction anymore.
I hope Christine gets a nice fat settlement and then moves on to live her best life.
Oh she will get a good sized settlement, CA 50/50.
And she’ll be out of the spotlight. Rarely hear of rich stars Ex wives, they go on to remarry.
I sincerely hope she goes on to have a happy very rich life with whomever she chooses.
She earned that money 10 times over given what we’re now seeing.
Costner is something else.
He has the house next door.
He could re-convert it back into a living arrangement for himself or for his ex and the kids. That he won’t even consider such a practical adjustment says a lot about him.
I was thinking that also.
He could easily send in a team of builders, add in a kitchen, bath, bedroom to the editing building.
Bring in a very top of the line RV, park it next to the editing building.
Movie stars have trailers on set, no?
I still say his lawyers/PR team are exhausted with him already, he is crushing his own image here. Kevin is 68. I’m 61. I know and remember all his dirty laundry. I would say the majority of his fans are 45-70 years old. We see him and call him on this bs.
He was on fire career wise after DWW, then came a run of not successful box office bombs, then he went to TV and hit it big with Yellowstone. Yellowstone brought him back to A-list.
The fact that he broke away from Yellowstone before he finished shooting his final season, mortgaged and put up his own money to get Horizon off the ground, yeah that makes me think Paramount+ is not happy with him either.
He was riding high on Yellowstone, I would think that any big studio would have gone in on Horizon with him.
He is one stubborn, ego driven, old man.
Think any of his 8 kids are with him today for Fathers Day? Quick phone calls at best, I bet.