Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker are expecting their first child together

Not me being genuinely happy for a Kardashian! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are expecting their first child together, and I am thrilled for them! Kourt and Travis got married in Italy in May 2022. I think Travis and Kourtney were trying to get pregnant even before the wedding, and Kourtney has spoken openly about how she wanted another child – with Travis – and that they were doing IVF for a while. In fact, during the third season premiere of The Kardashians, Kourtney said that they were done with IVF because nothing was happening. Well, it looks like something happened. Kourtney “broke the news” to Travis during a Blink-182 concert. She held up a sign, which is actually from the “All the Small Things” music video.

Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant! The Kardashians star, 44, is expecting her first child with husband Travis Barker, 47, she revealed on Friday with a handwritten sign held up during her husband’s Los Angeles concert with band Blink-182. The couple confirmed the news when they both posted a video of the moment to Instagram the same evening. In the clip, a black-clad Kardashian smiled and jumped up and down in the crowd at Los Angeles’ BMO Stadium as she held up a sign with large black letters that said: “Travis I’m Pregnant!” The sweet video continued with Barker looking shocked on stage as one of his Blink-182 bandmates is heard saying, “Someone’s having a baby!” The surprised drummer then made his way into the audience to embrace his wife.

It’s sweet. As I said, I’m genuinely happy for them. Personally, I don’t care that much about Kourtney, but I adore Travis and I want the world for him. I watched his reality show with Shanna Moakler and I always came away from it respecting him as a father and a husband. He clearly adores Kourtney and now they’re having a baby! Kourtney has three children with her ex, Scott Disick. Travis has two biological kids – Landon and Alabama – with Shanna, plus he’s still close to his stepdaughter Atiana de la Hoya from his marriage to Shanna.