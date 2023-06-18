Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker are expecting their first child together

Not me being genuinely happy for a Kardashian! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are expecting their first child together, and I am thrilled for them! Kourt and Travis got married in Italy in May 2022. I think Travis and Kourtney were trying to get pregnant even before the wedding, and Kourtney has spoken openly about how she wanted another child – with Travis – and that they were doing IVF for a while. In fact, during the third season premiere of The Kardashians, Kourtney said that they were done with IVF because nothing was happening. Well, it looks like something happened. Kourtney “broke the news” to Travis during a Blink-182 concert. She held up a sign, which is actually from the “All the Small Things” music video.
Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant! The Kardashians star, 44, is expecting her first child with husband Travis Barker, 47, she revealed on Friday with a handwritten sign held up during her husband’s Los Angeles concert with band Blink-182.
The couple confirmed the news when they both posted a video of the moment to Instagram the same evening. In the clip, a black-clad Kardashian smiled and jumped up and down in the crowd at Los Angeles’ BMO Stadium as she held up a sign with large black letters that said: “Travis I’m Pregnant!”
The sweet video continued with Barker looking shocked on stage as one of his Blink-182 bandmates is heard saying, “Someone’s having a baby!” The surprised drummer then made his way into the audience to embrace his wife.
[From People]
It’s sweet. As I said, I’m genuinely happy for them. Personally, I don’t care that much about Kourtney, but I adore Travis and I want the world for him. I watched his reality show with Shanna Moakler and I always came away from it respecting him as a father and a husband. He clearly adores Kourtney and now they’re having a baby! Kourtney has three children with her ex, Scott Disick. Travis has two biological kids – Landon and Alabama – with Shanna, plus he’s still close to his stepdaughter Atiana de la Hoya from his marriage to Shanna.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
-
-
New York, NY – Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker hold hands as they arrive for dinner at Zero Bond social club in New York City.
Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker
BACKGRID USA 14 OCTOBER 2021
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York City, NY – Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker leave The Polo Bar after having dinner and head to the Broadway play ”Hadestown”.
Pictured: Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian
BACKGRID USA 15 OCTOBER 2021
BYLINE MUST READ: T.JACKSON / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Portofino, ITALY – Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker get married in Portofino.
Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker
BACKGRID USA 22 MAY 2022
BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY – Happy couple Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker walk hand in hand while stepping out in rainy New York City. Kourtney is currently following Travis around during his Blink 182 Tour.
Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker
BACKGRID USA 20 MAY 2023
BYLINE MUST READ: TatianaK / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY – Kourtney Kardashian steps out this evening and heads to Blink 182’s show at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Kourtney shows her support for hubby Travis in a white Blink 182 T-shirt paired with black overalls.
Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian
BACKGRID USA 24 MAY 2023
BYLINE MUST READ: BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Los Angeles, CA – The 44-year-old reality TV star revealed the news to the public as the Blink-182 drummer performed on stage at his concert by holding up a sign that read: ‘Travis, I’m Pregnant.’
Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian
BACKGRID USA 17 JUNE 2023
BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
As a Blink fan, this was a cute moment. I think Travis seems like a really great dad and person frankly. As for Kourtney, I wish her a safe pregnancy.
Congrats to them! I guess given she is a K, the announcement could only be done the way she did it; regardless, all the best to both and happy pregnancy to Kourtney
I’ve watched Travis’ video for AD. He seems like a really nice guy and I’ve always liked Kourtney the most out of all the Kardashians. I’m happy for them.
Very happy for them. Kourtney is the most down to earth of all the Ks and his kids apparently love her.
That’s very true. Kourtney seems centered and grounded and isn’t as twisted as the rest of her siblings.
I am happy for her simply due to the fact that SC treated her terribly and Travis is a stand up guy. Travis takes his responsibilities seriously and it a devoted father figure to all of the children that have entered his life.
I am happy for them both!! Mazel Tov!!!
I highly doubt he found out Kourtney was pregnant the same time everyone else did. I am sure he knew ahead of time. This was a pr stunt because the family needs attention. I am sure the HULU cameras were rolling to capture it all. I think whichever producer came up with this idea was very creative. It was a good idea and has everyone talking. How jealous is Kim ?! At least I feel like for the most part Kourtney doesn’t force her kids in front of the camera. She seems ok with them not wanting fame, unlike the rest of the family. Congrats to them both.
Per Shanna Moakler (sp?), even she has known for weeks. So if we believe her, you are 100% correct.
There is no way he just found out at the concert. The Klan always has every one of their actions planned. Can’t really believe too much when it comes to this family
The moment was a nod to an old Blink video. Ppl love to trash the Kardashians for their famewhoring, but this was a genuinely sweet gesture for Blink fans to find out about the pregnancy. I’m happy for them.
Subtlety and privacy are not in Kourtney’s toolbox. Not much egotism here./
I loved it, they’re a cute couple, wishing them the best.
Yes she always claims to be the one who doesn’t like the attention seeking
Yes but she likes money, like most humans. They need ratings for their failing show. Kourtney has been showing a bump for a while now…she is pretty far along. I love how they had Travis pretend he just found out about the pregnancy. Such a “Kardashian” thing to do !
Attention seeking is like breathing to them.
Ha! She doesn’t like attention seeking. Now that’s very funny.
This was their way of announcing the pregnancy. Travis didn’t pretend not to know. It was cute.
Did you see the video circulating? He DID pretend not to know. Go watch it. He stops playing drums, throws out his ear pieces, acts all shocked, jumps the stage and kisses her. I mean it’s fine, it’s what this family does. They need ratings…we get it.
+1
This was very cute and fun! It recreates the All The Small Things video where a girl holds a sign up saying she’s pregnant. These two have been trying to conceive basically since they got together, so I’m very happy for them. I don’t care for the Kardashians, but like others have said, Travis does come off as a wonderful father and person. I wish them a happy, healthy, term, uncomplicated pregnancy! Yay for babies!
I was really excited to see this, especially after trying for so long. I think it’s great kourtney has found a decent guy like Travis, she definitely has a new lease of life since being with him.
I thought it was a cute moment and an homage to the ‘all the small things’ video.
You can already purchase a “Travis I’m pregnant” t-shirt on his personal website!
Poor Kim, she’s probably looking to see if she has any embryos left and who will be her next surrogate.
She’ll just put out more dating rumors. The one with Tom Brady got squashed quick by his team lol. She can’t stand anyone in this family getting more attention than her. I’m sure she has something up her sleeve.
Anytime I hear about someone really wanting a baby and not being able to get pregnant and then do, I’m so happy for. This is a very wanted child and I remember out of the few episodes I’ve seen, I really remember the one when she had the oops third pregnancy and Scott was soooo mad. Although that child is as loved as any of their kids having this time be so different must be so great for kourtney. I hope Scott is upset because it’s His own fault.
I can’t help but wonder whether we are so deep into oversharing, displaying intimacy and making a public circus of our private lives, that we think it’s normal for a man to find out he’s going to be a father at the same time as a thousand strangers.
I hope the reveal was staged and that Travis Barker knew before I did, otherwise the tackiness has reached another level.
People’s affection for Kourtney is always confusing to me. I get that she’s the one who says mean things to her sisters on camera and that’s satisfying, but she makes money the same way they do, and she uses her celebrity in equally messed up ways. She’s literally a crazier GOOP – just listen to her talk about food or her diet.
Frankly, both she and Travis have super disordered eating habits rooted in trauma (same as GOOP, too), which is probably how they bonded in the first place.
And I guess while I’m at it, I’ve noticed them all pushing her eldest son to the back, the same way they did to Rob, and for the same reason – he’s too heavy for TV. Let’s see if she’s still “Mom of the year” when it becomes clear that he’ll never be LA thin.
teecee, I’ve never watched their show, but it is awful if they are pushing Mason to the back because of a weight issue. I’m actually surprised Kourtney has her three kids filming the show because she’s supposedly the best mother. I fully see her sisters bringing all the kids, but not her, based on her reputation. I am happy for them, though, about getting pregnant because they wanted it so much and tried for so long (reminiscent of my own pregnancy and I know the heartbreak of a long, long journey to pregnancy).