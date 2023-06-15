Christine Baumgartner charged a forensic accountant to Kevin Costner’s credit card

I’m lowkey obsessed with Christine Baumgartner these days. Christine filed for divorce from Kevin Costner in early May, in what was apparently a total shock to him. It’s looking more and more like Christine only filed for divorce when she had all of her ducks in a row – this wasn’t done on a whim, this wasn’t half-assed. She has a divorce lawyer and she’s listening to everything the lawyer is saying, that’s what it sounds like. In the six weeks since she filed for divorce, Christine has not moved from the $145 million Carpinteria, California home she shared with Costner. While the home is in his name alone (he purchased it years before they married), that’s the home where Christine has been raising their three minor children. Costner has gone to court to evict Christine and force her to adhere to the terms of their 2004 prenup. Christine is saying nuh-uh, not so fast. The Daily Mail had even more about the situation, including a hilarious detail about Christine using one of Kevin’s credit cards to charge for a forensic accountant. ‘Atta girl!!!
Kevin Costner’s divorce from estranged wife Christine Baumgartner just got explosive, with claims that star is now ‘homeless’, she splurged $95k on his credit card and has a restraining order against him. In court papers seen by DailyMail.com the actor’s lawyers claim that they have made ‘multiple offers’ to get his wife to move out of the former marital home – but have failed to reach agreement with Christine, 49. a model turned handbag designer, leaving him effectively homeless.
Costner, 68, remarks: ‘this is surprising and disheartening to me.’ He adds: ‘I was married once before and, upon separation, found myself without home base and unable to live in my own home. I never wanted this to happen again. ‘
Costner is worth $250 million and under the terms of the prenup, signed in 2004, she was to leave his properties if they split and relocate, using a $1.2 million fund to find a new house. Costner alleges that she is in breach of that agreement – saying that he now wishes to move back into the huge house which they shared. She was spotted at the property yesterday.
The lawyers said: ‘ What is happening now is exactly what he and Christine contracted to avoid in the event their marriage failed. Christine has accepted the benefits of the PMA (pre marital agreement ) over the years, but now refuses to accept this one burden’.
Both sides seem to be preparing for a ‘War of the Roses’ style legal battle over their huge $145 million house in Carpinteria, California. It is owned solely by Costner and he bought it in 1988, long before their 2004 wedding. Costner, filming in Utah for the past few months, is complaining that he needs a home as he will be off location from early June. Extraordinarily, he says that he was made homeless during his last divorce. The house next door, also owned by him, is used he says as a place to edit films.
Costner alleges that following their separation she ‘charged $95,000’ to his credit card ‘without prior notice to me.’ That money was spent on lawyers and on a forensic accountant.
Meanwhile Costner claims she wants the world to see the financial details of the pre-nuptial agreement which they signed. He says that would put him under risk of ‘irreparable harm’ from fraudsters or burglars, and be likely to attract unwanted and embarrassing global media attention.
Please, this is hysterical. Kevin Costner is an idiot. All he had to do was be the bigger man and treat his estranged wife – and mother of his three youngest children! – with respect, and none of this would be in the public sphere. Costner is the one running to court, crying about how he’ll be HOMELESS. Dude owns plenty of other properties, including the house adjacent to the family home Christine is apparently now squatting in. I have no idea if Christine’s endgame is to get that house in the divorce, but it’s asinine for Costner to demand that Christine move out immediately, before they’ve even BEGUN to negotiate the terms of their divorce. The thing about the forensic accountant is f–king gold too – what a self-own for Costner to admit that in court documents. “Your honor, she charged a forensic accountant’s services to my credit card when I was trying to financially screw her over and hide my assets!!”
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Terrible man. I knew he was a cheater in his first marriage but he’s worse than that…he’s an abuser. Like Pitt and Depp. I hope Christine gets through all of this with her children safely.
I think he’s even worse than Pitt/Depp as they’re publicly two messes but Costner has a wholesome image, which makes everything more insidious and awful.
Seriously, he thought to give her 1.2 million and that’s it? An amount of money without any reasonable adjustments for inflation and length of marriage? He’s petty, vindictive and a 1st level ahole.
I used to have his poster on my bedroom’s wall when I was a teenager but my blinkers fell off when he divorced Cindy.
And homeless… hahahaha not because he got a divorce, he sunk himself with Waterworld….
I’ve never thought of Costner as wholesome. He’s always seemed too full of himself.
“Homeless” really? Doesn’t he have three or four other houses? Ridiculous. Homeless is when you lose your ONE home. Kevin needs to have a seat. Or get a refrigerator box and really lean into it.
Years ago I worked for a forensic accountant that worked on high-level matrimony cases. You have no idea the lengths men would go to. To hide their money from their wives. My boss would suss it out like a bloodhound. Forensic Accountants don’t mess around.
I honestly thought this was just a move like Jennifer Flavin did to bring Stallone back in line with her filing and pulled it.
I think Christine is actually done with him.
That sounds like a cool job! We need a forensic accountant tv series!
I would totally watch that show! (Just don’t cast Kevin Costner!) 😆
I would totally watch that show!
Yes!!!
They need to cast discount Kevin Costner as Bevin Nostner and then roast the hell out of him.
I never knew he was such an ass. Good to know, I guess. Petty and spiteful. Like was he even home enough to be this butthurt?
He said some terrible things about his first wife so this does not surprise me. How can he be so cruel to the woman who not gave him three childre, but was also married to him for years. It is good she has her ducks in a row, And as far as his claims of having been, and being homeless, he needs to apologize to all those who are homeless. He has no clue and the “poor little rich old man” cry is old and stale like him.
His first wife worked her butt off to support him when they got married long before he “ arrived”. He lost me on that divorce and I had been a big fan. I’m not a Christine fan but heck lady, go get it.
I was a teenager when he divorced his first wife and he said something to the effect that he was no longer attracted to her or something like that. That’s when I learned, attractive men can be ugly on the inside and mean. There was no reason to be so blunt in public and on record.
I am no fan of Chritine’s either, but I agree – go get what you can.
I can see why she has employed a Forensic Accountant bc the Maths isn’t mathing….
Kevin Costner is believed to be worth $250 Million yet :
“…. Christine has not moved from the $145 million Carpinteria, California home she shared with Costner.”
We’re also told he has two other homes not to mention other assets, cash, stake-holdings in businesses and his contract for yellow stone.
I think Christine and her Lawyer may be onto something. Also in what world do you live in a $145M home whilst your children live in a $1M home (if that is even possible in LA close to their current schools and friends ?).
Please note he’s not requiring the children to move out of the $145mil home…just their mother and primary caregiver…which makes his demand that she move even more offensive.
The whole thing stinks to high heavens and I hope Christine nails his ass to the wall and walks away with her fair share.
I think he’s also forgetting that it’s 2023 not 1993. Get. It. All.
Still, won’t someone think of poor Kevin? He’s homeless, y’all.
Jeez – he’s really not helping himself here….
“Costner alleges that following their separation she ‘charged $95,000’ to his credit card ‘without prior notice to me.’ That money was spent on lawyers and on a forensic accountant.”
^^ Such an interesting thought process here. Just goes to show that for all these years they haven’t been partners, rather Christine and her children have just lived with him. He ‘allowed’ her to have her children as a concession but never really regarded her as a life partner.
“Meanwhile Costner claims she wants the world to see the financial details of the pre-nuptial agreement which they signed. He says that would put him under risk of ‘irreparable harm’ from fraudsters or burglars, and be likely to attract unwanted and embarrassing global media attention.”
^^ Going to guess that the pre-nup contains detailed plans of the properties he owns, which could easily be omitted in discovery for security reasons. It’s the latter half of that last sentence that is just pitiful. He clearly understands that the pre-nup was never fair to Christine and retrospectively after 24 years and 3 children he will look like a tight fisted cruel clown. There might also be stipulations re her ‘duties’ as a wife i.e. not allowed to work, prioritising his ‘needs’ etc etc
This whole situation is giving older guy with greater economic bargaining power who exploited a younger woman for her beauty, but unlike other transactional narcissists, he didn’t want to pay to play.
He needs to sit down and get to negotiating and offer Chistine $50-60M and move on with his life. She is worth it.
In any case his next partner will be 25 again and he’ll likely “expire” on her so where’s he taking all that money to ?
Ha! Let’s go with all the details LOL. He is an idiot if he thinks her lawyers are not going to make every detail public. Go ahead, do it.
If he wanted privacy he should have had his lawyers make her a decent offer while they are still in process of the divorce. Or simply let her and the kids stay until after the finalization.
She got a restraining order against him?
Is that to be sure he doesn’t show up at the house and try to manhandle her physically to get her out?
His PR team is tired already. LOL.
Keep the details coming, I’m ready.
He really is a jackass!
“His PR team is tired already.”
Kevin will waste a boatload of money on PR and lawyers just to try to avoid paying a fair amount to the woman who gave birth to three of his children and kept his home life running smoothly so he could focus on his work.
Im not saying I like the man or he’s not trying to hide assets – I have no freaking clue either day.
But if they had a prenup with set terms, she should follow them. I don’t get why everyone is on her side on this. It’s his home, he bought it decades before he married her, so with money he made before she came around. She should move out. And she shouldn’t be charging HIS card to pay for her divorce defense.
Again, I’m not arguing he’s a good person or whatever, so don’t come at me. But a prenup is a prenup, it’s an agreement to be honored.
Am I missing something?
Yes, Val. You are missing that they were married nearly 20 years and she deserves her share of the household assets. It’s called community property. There’s no his or hers in marriage. It’s ours. End of.
Yes. A pre nup signed almost 20 years ago should have a sunset clause which takes into account the amount of time married, children and inflation among a million other things.
You don’t still work off the same contract you were hired under 20
Years ago.
Wills get updated as your assets increase.
Same with prenups.
Well, since you asked.
You’re missing your compassion & empathy for a woman who is being financially abused by the man she is trying to leave.
“A pre nup is a pre nup”, is so basic a way to think I worry for you. Seriously.
Do some work on your internalized misogyny, Val, or if you are a guy, shame on you for even suggesting Christine is somehow wrong here.
I doubt that the prenup says that she has to move out the moment she files for divorce. They are not yet actually divorced.
I have zero internalized misogyny. I just look at it as they had an agreement and her just refusing to follow it stinks in my opinion. Move out and work on your defense to negotiate what you feel you deserve after 20 years, sure. But refusing to leave a house he purchased long before he even met her just stinks. If it had been money earned during the marriage, by all means, she’s entitled to half or whatever. But it’s not. I have plenty compassion for a woman trying to get out of a marriage that wasn’t working but the prenup is a legally binding document. She should follow it until her divorce attorney can negotiate a better – updated – deal.
If she moves out of that property, she’s legally viewed as having abandoned it and has absolutely no right to it. Smart. Even if it’s a legal loophole to give her greater leverage.
My dad pulled a similar stunt with my mom right before they divorced. He had a psychotic break and we (myself and siblings) pretty much forced mom to stay with relatives because we were worried he’d kill her. But the very fact that she left the house gave him grounds to say she abandoned it, and he could lay claim to everything in it.
She still ended up with 50%, but was living in a cheap 2bdrm apt until all details were settled (2 yrs later), while he was shacking up in the $2mill house with his new girlfriend.
Val, I’m thinking the same thing.
I think he’s an ass, and I hope she gets a fair settlement when all is said and done, but if she signed a prenup, I’m not sure why she thinks she can change the terms of it now. Perhaps it had some language about changes after so many years of marriage have passed, but who knows until if and when it’s made public.
If that house is in his name only, and in the 20 years of marriage that never changed, I can’t really see how she has claimed to it.
I’m disgusted by him using the term homeless, he has millions and millions of dollars and can stay at any fancy hotel or rent or buy a house or stay in one of his many other properties. He’s not homeless, and it’s awful for him to say that he is.
Lucy- she can lay claim to it because she married him for nearly 20 years and raised his 3 kids in the house.
I swear, your and Val’s comments make me despair for the both of you. You clearly do not understand what it means to give 20 years of your life to someone. And 3 kids. That is a life together. That means community property. Only a true a-hole plays it like this. You don’t just kick someone like that out of a house you aren’t even using.
Lucy, you and Val clearly don’t get what it’s like to give decades of your life to someone. That means something. It deserves “our” not “mine”
They have three children. She is expected to move them out of their home into a place that will almost certainly be in a different area (away from school and friends) and not nearly as large or nice? What, so he can live in their current multi-million dollar all by himself? Even though he literally owns the house next to it as well, as well as other properties?
The fact that he even still wants or expects her to do this is gross. The kids need to stay in that home more than he does. He’s away filming a lot of the time anyway.
Oh, I don’t believe she should get the house. I don’t think she wants it either. $145 million piece of property should not be hers. BUT she shouldn’t have to pick up and leave right away, and I agree with others that her staying is helping to push through a divorce settlement. She should not have to abide by all of the prenup. They had three childen after the marriage. He is mega wealthy. He easily could agree to pay cash for a $10 million dollar home in that area for her to continue to raise the children. Easily. And it could be part of their divorce settlement. Or give her a big lump-sum settlement for her to buy a very nice home and then he pays child support and all of the kids’ expenses.
That is a drop in the bucket to him. She was his wife for a long time, and the children are not going to be required to move into a teeny-tiny home with their primary parent.
Simon Cowell did not marry Teri Seymour. They lived together and she broke up with him. When he and Teri broke up (no kids, no marriage) in 2008, he bought her a $4.6 million home. He didn’t have to. And she has a career. For Mezhgan, who was his fiancee for a couple of years no children), he gave her in 2011 a $6 million home after he broke up with her. For all of Simon’s faults, he is very generous.
Now, stack that up against Kevin who wants Christine and the kids out immediately and is being insulting regarding the $1.45 million to get a home for her and the kids. He shouldn’t have released that information as it makes him look like a bad guy. Because everyone knows that that gets Christine and the children nothing.
I understand he is not happy about being blindsided by her taking quick action and it can be a little ugly at first, but Mr. Mega Wealthy ($250 million net worth) knows full well she will be getting more than the prenup states regarding a family home for the kids to grow up in.
There are certain parts of California divorce law that supersede prenups – like issues about the children, custody, support, etc. If she wants custody of the children, then she’s going to want to stay in the house with them until everything’s settled.
“She enjoyed the benefits of the premarital agreement” What benefits? Getting to be married to Kevin Costner? Ooh what a benefit. Whomst among us wouldn’t trade places with her because she got to be married to Kevin Costner!
He has a very high opinion of himself.
The fact that Kevin says “charged to MY credit card” is he nuts?
She is on his account with a card of her own. Married, that is how most married people live.
Every time he speaks, he looks worse.
Ego, selfish, money hoarder. He is showing his ass here.
He was terrible to Cindy, now he is terrible to Christine.
Pre-nup or not, IMO, this divorce is going to cost him at least $60-$70M upfront, plus child support plus trust funds for the kids, etc. He is worth $250-$300M. He can afford it.
Why is he even arguing? Ego, that is why.
Btw, Neil Diamond has been divorced 2x, the settlements were something like $40-$50M each IIRC.
When asked he said “We were married for decades, we have children, we love(d) each other. It is only right.” Exactly, Neil.
I think it is absolutely fine for him to keep all the houses, but only if he gives her enough time and money to buy an appropriate house in the area, and enough to keep their kids in the lifestyle they have become accustomed to and she isn’t doing that with 1.5 mil.
It can be hard to be wrap one’s head around the financials here if one is not loaded. For a lot of people, a settlement of 1.5 mil would be a dream come true, more than we have ever or hoped to see in our life. (Me included.)
But they have 3 kids in school/activities/social circles in that ritzy area. She needs to be able to live in that ritzy area for the sake of her kids. That is what is considered fair in a divorce and it doesn’t change just because he is a super loaded movie star.
His claims of being homeless are disgusting. He owns several homes, including one next door. But even if he didn’t and that was his only house, he is worth millions, he isn’t going to end up on the street. Comparing himself to people who actually are struggling is just so gross.
This is gossip gold. He’s completely out of touch if he thinks that claiming he’ll be homeless is going to garner any sympathy at all. He needs to start listening to his PR team on this.
She needs that property as a bargaining chip for freedom and maintaining a lifestyle for herself and the kids. I cannot imagine that she would want to continue living there with him right next door in an adjacent property. Also Kevin needs to get a grip. He is gone for long periods of time and could easily set himself up comfortably elsewhere. Prenups are good for the short-term, but long-term it is up for negotiation.