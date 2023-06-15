Princess Kate wore leopard-print Cefinn to launch a new Early Years study

Here are some photos of the Princess of Wales today in Nuneaton, where she’s visiting a family drop-in clinic and posing with various babies. I have to admit, I actually love her outfit today? She’s wearing a new £450 dress from Cefinn. I love an animal print, and this leopard-print in green and white is really good. This is the first time Kate has stepped out an event in over a week, and it’s first public appearance since the Mail and the Times did their exclusive reporting on the scope of her mother Carole Middleton’s financial scams and bankruptcy.
Meanwhile, Kate’s visit to Nuneaton was packaged with the news about the Royal Foundation spending some of their funds to monitor babies. The Royal Foundation is using £50,000 to commission a trial study about babies and their happiness.
The Princess of Wales has commissioned her first NHS scientific study, designed to support the emotional development of babies. The Royal Foundation is funding the £50,000 trial, which was inspired by an official visit to Denmark. It will evaluate a special tool used by health visitors at the regular six to eight-week check to identify babies at risk as well as showing parents how to communicate with their babies.
The Princess saw the system, called the Alarm Distress Baby Scale (ADBB), in action during an official visit to Copenhagen last February and was so impressed that she began exploring whether it could be introduced in this country. The pilot scheme will run until December at South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust and Humber Teaching NHS Foundation Trust, each of which was chosen because it has high volumes of face-to-face health visitor appointments and provides a variety of health visitor services.
The study, run in partnership with the Institute of Health Visiting (IHV) and the University of Oxford, is the first to be commissioned by the Royal Foundation’s Centre for Early Childhood.
It is considered a major step in the Princess’s lifelong commitment to improve the lives of young children and those who care for them. If successful, it is hoped that the trial will lead to a bigger study before the potential rollout of the tool to any NHS trust that wanted to use it.
So instead of spending money to improve the lives of parents and babies, Kate will spend foundation money to STUDY the happiness levels of babies? I’m sure there’s more to it – at least I hope there is – but as with all things Early Years, I can’t help but think of all of the time, money and resources which are being wasted on Kate’s endless need for busywork.
That Bump-It wiglet just slapped on the back of her head, my God. And I’ve had a closer look at this dress… that puffy shoulder is so unnecessary.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
The puffy shoulder is unnecessary. But then, so is Kate!
How can kate justify buying another new dress ? It beggars belief.
Especially as she has so many in this same style and even colour. She could have just pulled something out of her closet.
She’s copykeening Camzilla. God help us all.
This whole outfit is EXACTLY like one I used to dress up in as a child. From the chest of 80s clothes my mom kept specifically for costuming. In fact, most of her outfits could have been taken from it… I am not impressed nor inspired.
If it is already used successfully in Denmark, why is a study to evaluate its success on babies in the UK necessary? Not really clear what it is, but why not just donate and train and let each individual center evaluate it informally? Sounds like money wasted to try to make Kate seem like some sort of researcher.
Agreed. It’s a pilot study (I’ve done many), but its likely highly reliable and valid in another population, meaning it should easily show significant results in the UK.
My take on this, is she’s going to be the face of a pilot study for an already effective tool, and then claim some great merit in the UK for this. Like, the headlines will be something about her getting full credit for finding an effective measure – in the UK. Hell, I could probably go into Google Scholar and find pilot results for this. It’s all about taking credit again.
Just an excuse for her to have more photo ops with babies. This study has the potential to be more meaningful, but it will probably again consist of obvious statements made to struggling parents without the means to implement them.
Babies happiness? Babies are happy when they are fed, clean, have some playtime and most of all they are loved. There now where is my money.
I am cryyyying….see what I did there?
@harleb. Nope don’t see it sorry.
@susanCollins, yes Susan, feed them, keep them clean, play with them and love them and a baby will thrive. But PLEASE don’t look at them with your mouth wide open and the whitest teeth outside of a commercial for toothpaste, that poor child in that picture will be petrified of dentists and sharks for life!!
@Mary Pester. And don’t forget the fear of wiglet bumps.
Those ugly white pumps don’t even fit her. She also has what looks like a huge bunion on her left foot. Never saw that before. You could start a fire with the dry split ends of her hair. She needs a good 5 inches chopped off. Oh and the dress is ugly too.
The dress is matronly, the shoes… I don’t even know. The shoes are juvenile, like my daughters playing dress up. Her hair is a shapeless disaster. She needs a cut badly. Like 5 inches (and a wiglet) off. Is this how she wants to grab the narrative back in the press? Sad.
I don’t know if its the shoes or the camera angle but her feet look swollen compared to her boney ankle.
She is looking ROUGH – somethings up.
Strangely, as I scrolled through the pics, I stopped on her ankles. They stood out to me for some reason. I agree, something is up and it’s leaving its thumbprint on her appearance.
Chilldddd I didn’t even notice until you pointed it out. Yikes. Why not wear other shoes. That looks painful.
Now if this was Meghan how many tabloids would zoom in on the picture and plaster it everywhere. How many trolls would do the same? Nasty people
By the way I hate these shoes.
It’s giving “E. Coli Growing In A Petri Dish” vibes.
(Is that how the kids are using that phrase?)
Looks like she ran into the Scarecrow from the Wizard of Oz and snatched the straw from his waistline and plopped it on her head. That hair is rough–literally. One of the worst examples I’ve seen.
She has been wearing ridiculously high heels for years now and she is of an age where it starts to affect your feet.
that bunion! OMG. it won’t even fit in her shoe, looks like a tube of biscuits that just popped.
Kate is being worked to the bone recently – lol
TBF to her these are the sort of events she should stick to that will endear her to Brexit middle England.
Mum and baby/ toddler events with her smiling at babies without the diversity black babies. It’s what she enjoys, so she should lean into it.
No big initiatives just lots of mum and baby events.
EDIT : The outfit is hideous and typical of British middle class fashion a la LK Bennet and Hobbs which Kate used to wear a lot of before their financial woes. Good luck Ceafinn – lol
Lightweight Kate needs to let the experts work on this and give them full credit. Kate needs to update her hair do and get a trim.
Her left foot is literally about to pop out of the shoe LOL
Yikes. How can you be so so rich ( well.. how can you husband be so so rich) and you still buy the wrong size? It’s not like it’s was a sale and she got the last “fitting” pair you know..
It’s not due to wrong size, she choose too much of a heel. She can opt for a bigger size, but the heel will keeping out making walking awkward so she probably sticks to shoe size but the excessive heel (and gravity) jam her foot and toes forward causing that bunion. I too have that issue. I waved goodbye to my heels during Pandemic (and never looked back) and only wear sparingly.
When you look real close at that left foot it looks like she has a bunion and she has her foot out of the shoe probably because it hurts. Princess of bunion has a foot problem.
That looks really painful!!!
YUP. That’s a bunion. And those stilettos don’t help, they make them worse. Maybe that is why she looks so miserable. 5 inch heels and big bunions will make anyone look like that.
Lots of jazz hands and smirking
She needs to quit buying new expensive horrible looking frocks and use the money to pay back the money her mother swindled from those poor people she fleeced, period.
What’s going on with her feet? borrowed her mother’s shoes.
ah yes, baby-related events and “donating” money to fund a study – clearly a PR move to make people forget she and her grifter family are trash.
She looks a mess, her makeup and wiglet are particularly rough today. Her eye makeup is really bad. Why not just fundraise for pre-school and afterschool care instead of this nonsense research?
Because she doesn’t REALLY care, this is all busy work for her and photo ops. She will continue to “listen and learn” because she can get away with it. The press will continue to give her glowing coverage of her “early years work” even though it’s useless. It’s all smoke and mirrors.
She is forever all about that jazz.
I don’t get it… so the study is to determine if an 8 week old baby is happy? That just sounds like another stressful indicator for a new parent to have to worry about.
The dress is very eighties with the puffy sleeves and the tiny buttons. With the mass of horsehair on her head, it’s swallowing her whole.
I’m in favour of commissioning studies by actual experts – certainly better than her 5 questions poll about the early years. At least this indicator appears to have some research behind it. And maybe they have to test it in Britain first in order for it to be useful, given the different social and economic factors between Denmark and the U.K.
All of that, I’m on board with. But I hope she is going to let experts speak about the research they are doing and not pretend she’s doing all the work herself. That’s her M.O.
Kate pretends to be an expert which is an insult to real experts who spend years on study. Research and publishing. and she fakes things like piano playing. Kate ignored her own baby nephew Archie. And turned down the invite to Lily party. So much for her concern for babies.
Oxford university is going to actually run this study because no one in the royal foundation should go near anything academic. They don’t have the intellectual or academic heft for it.
The results will also likely confirm what the Danish program already does, so unless English babies are particularly unhappy, they have a guaranteed result of being able to show that they can measure baby happiness.
I like the white pumps rather than nude pumps. It feels fresh. I’m not convinced this is an animal print dress as much as green dots. Idk maybe it is? I just can’t tell😂. I hope the study has meaningful results? That’s all I got.
Hideous. And I can’t even with her dumb hair piece. With the money, time, and professionals she has access to… if she wants additional volume have a stylist add some extensions so we don’t need to look at this wiglet anymore.
Those shoes are tragic.
I hate the white pumps so much, they are hellaciously ugly and make the dress look old fashioned.
Seeing how the dress pulls at her waist and across her back, I’m reminded as ever by the commenter here who worked in retail and categorised Kate as a “stuffer”, i.e. would only buy the smallest size she could possibly squeeze into. Such poor style.
The amount of hair freaks me out as ever.
Excuse my language, but how many f’n studies do we need??? Didn’t she just do her powerpoint presentation a while ago? Suddenly, £50,000 is being withdrawn from the bank account, right around the time her parents need to start paying people to stop talking about how they weren’t paid??? Bloody useless.
I would like one of those moms to ask princess baby Brains, how are her parents and their bankruptcy holding up? Do they ever plan to sell their house to repay the regular folks they screwed over?
My mother has a pair of pajamas just like that. And it looks like her feet hurt so she slipped her foot out of that shoe. I’ve done that at meetings when I’m like “ow, ow, ow.”
I don’t have a problem with the study. If the system is already in use in Denmark, there must be some validity to it. A study would show if it can be applied in the UK.
Nuneaton is 102.8 miles from Windsor. Just saying….Katie’s expanding her visits…
Also, it appears to have taken her over a year to actually implement anything from her Denmark visit and over 7 years to commission her “first NHS clinical study’ (wasn’t Aarly Yaars founded in 2016?)
On the other hand this is the first time I’ve seen anything suggesting money is being spent to do something as opposed to more listening and learning. So, baby steps. How appropriate.
Arly years was conceived a few days before Meghan launched her Grenfell cookbook in 2018. It was called broken Britain for about a year until the five question survey
Is there some sort of nonsense protocol that dictates that Kate must dress up for these visits? She always looks so out of place, and if I were one of those much more casually dressed women, it might make me feel a bit self-conscious (but maybe that’s the actual goal?). It’s be nice to see her show up in like, a pair of dark-wash ankle jeans, a blazer, flats, and a ponytail.
It gives Khate an excuse to buy more clothes more accessories. She seems to believe dressing like a 1950’s stepford wife gives her importance. Meghans dressing style when visiting charities etc is always great, the European Royals are similar, casual but stylish unlike Khate who looks stuffy and stuck up. The others receive respect but they fit in and put the people they are visiting at ease. Wearing her 12 inch heels to a pre school, or to a disabled wheelchair sports function, I can only asume that it makes Kate feel superior to loom over everyone. Also wearing big blue to play sport, digging in soil with her hands, climbing is very disrespecttful and trashy.
Nothing usefull, a fifty thousand pound study, does not provide imediate assistance except for the researchers. Shopping again, more new clothes, the poor dear might run out of something to wear. I guess she is planning how to dominate the balcony during trooping of the color, the bling will be out in force, new wiglets, new clothes and accessories and probably 24inch heels just to make sure she is taller and looms over everyone else. Her superior behavior will be in force. The media is probably being fed stories that all her families grifting behavior is just a misunderstanding. Possibly, Saint Khate also known as Mother Theresa the second will be given an humanitarian award to distract the public from Khate the stalker/mattress and all the Midds scamming and social climbing. Whatever happens Khate the poor victim, will make herself the centre of attention during the Kings birthday weekend.
I don’t think the Royal Foundation has enough money to provide immediate assistance. From their financial statement a few years ago, it looked like they only had a couple million pounds once the Earthshot money was transferred out. That’s not enough to do anything directly, even if Early Years was their only mission.
Interesting thing about this is that Nuneaton is about a 2/3 drive from Windsor but she likely used the heli and no one is saying that yet.
Interesting that after the story of her not going far from Windsor for engagements comes out there is this.
I meant to say ‘2/3 hour’ drive.
I have my doubts that Kate learned anything on that trip to Denmark but her team was the one writing down notes and who approached the NHS about this pilot project.
I’m not quite understanding this- she is duplicating a study already being done in Denmark?
The Early Years board is stocked with academics. Give us money or attention, and we’ll do research. It’s how we roll!
And just in case, someone wonders if it’s wasteful to do research on a program that was implemented in another country, England’s social support net has changed so much so quickly the last decade that just trying to apply results from a different country (with different circumstances) would be pretty risky, and would likely fail.
She looks ok to me, but yikes, the one shot with her mouth open so wide she is going to take a big bite out of that poor sweet baby!
I totally agree my god she needs to close her mouth! We joke that the staff are reading celebitchy. Is there any way to get that feedback to Kate?
Omg I didn’t even read the post yet but they bunion is killing me! I have b unions too. But damn, wear shoes that fit around it! That looks so bad!
Look at that lovely baby!
I don’t have anything to say about Kate. Bored with her.
The Aaaarly Years – The Return of the Jazz Hands coming soon a town near you to guffaw at your baby.
The dress is fine. I actually like it. I like the puffy shoulders because it’s subtle and not overly done (ducks and runs)
Those shoes looks so painful. The white shoes make the dress look a little dated. She looks rough – they have stopped photoshopping her and I think that’s a sign she’s on her way out.
She is cramming 2 years worth of “work” in a couple of weeks! Something is up for sure. Time for a vacation! She must be exhausted.
While Meghan still wears her gorgeous hair long, Kkkhate will refuse to cut hers…no matter how gnarly Kkkhate’s may look. God forbid that Duchess Meghan be the British royal with the longest flowing tresses! Kkkhate will always try to outshine Meghan, long after it becomes clear that she just doesn’t have what it takes.
Kate listens, learns, studies, explores, surveys, questions, investigates, consults – whew. She has not provided leadership for the creation of anything tangible to directly benefit young children now. There are decades of evidence-based research into early child ed. Existing centers could be funded -now- with current researched-based content and strategies for the very young child and parents – especially those from working class families with few resources. That would take an energy and drive which K does not appear to have.
The only thing she is good at is making sure she dresses to the point of being unapproachable at these events. Who wears a dress and 6 inch heels to meet with children and their parents.
She will always remind those poor people in her photo ops that they are indeed poor themselves.
£490 dress; £690 earrings?
Instead of spending money on a study from Denmark, another new dress and more over priced Kiki earrings you know what would make new Mums and their babies happy? How about donating some practical goods to a food bank? Like nappies? Or formula? Bottles? Clothing? Prams? It would show up at a health check as a positive if the mum isn’t stressed about the basics of life for her little one. The nurses doing these checks don’t need a Kate lead study to tell them if a Mum and baby are happy. The nurses have the real life experience.
But Kate needs to dress up in yet another new outfit and put on her sky high bogan white heels so she can tower over the little ones she’s going to visit. Or was it all just a set up so a DM photographer could get a photo of her legs through her dress? (Shame with all the money Kate spends on clothes that she can’t afford to buy a petticoat or even a half slip?)
(Meanwhile back at Adelaide Cottage is Kate flipping through her mood board and has she stopped at that photo of Diana pre marriage holding the 2 kiddies and the sun shining from behind her so her legs are outlined. Is Kate reaching for a Sharpie from her makeup bag and ticking that famous photo of Diana and saying to herself… “nailed it!”?)
Wishing that there is a Committee overseeing how money is spend by royals. In times of cost of living crisis, do we need money for food banks and baby banks rather than another early year study.
How is £50K going to provide enough money to do a decent trial? This will only pay two newly quaified graduates for a year, if that.
Which just proves there isn’t gonna be a trail and one of their friends is pocketing that money after returning a cut.