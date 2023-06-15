“Lady Gaga is getting dragged by her own fans for her Nurtec ad” links

Lady Gaga is getting dragged for her Nurtec ad. [Dlisted]
Instead of the rest of us having to stop using TERF, what if people just stop being TERFs so we don’t have to talk about them anymore?
Please explain to me what TERF means or is? I have never heard of this before. Thanks.
Trans-exclusionary Radical Feminist. Started as acronym describing a very narrow a group of people but over the years has become a general term for anyone hostile to trans people and trans rights.
@ Dutch
Oh wow. thank you for explaining. I honestly have never seen or heard that term used before.
Hard agree. That’s exactly how the term would die out.
Right, Stop being a TERF and we’ll stop calling you one, simple.
Reminds me of a time when I gently but directly pointed out that a family member’s choice of language was racially insensitive. They went OFF and couldn’t stop lamenting about how I’d accused them of being a racist (which I hadn’t exactly, because I was careful to comment on their word choice only rather than making a personal attack). Another family member jumped in and said, “If you stop saying racist things, I bet people will stop calling you out.” It was glorious. They did stop lamenting at that point, but I think it was only because a man (the other family member) had stepped in. There’s a lot of misogyny in that mix too.
Edit: I hope this comment isn’t thread-jacking. My anecdote was to support the idea of “stop doing x crap and then maybe we won’t need the word x anymore.”
I was immobilized by migraines up until I had a hysterectomy. nothing worked. and things that kind of worked, the insurance co doled them out so sparingly that it was if I had no meds anyway. if I still had them and something worked for me, Id be screaming if from the rooftops. I understand how people see pharmaceutical companies. but some things only come from pharmaceutical companies. do people not consider migraines a real condition? would people ask diabetics not to talk about insulin? also, im happy to see anyone normalize getting treatment for something in my experience, all doctors didnt take that seriously.
I believe the presumption is that she’s getting paid for the promotion instead of just sharing with fans her experience taking the drug. With the high cost of drugs and the very real part big pharma plays in driving the high cost of medicine, taking sponsorship money from them is akin to saying it’s okay what they are doing.
@Twin Falls says – thank you I hadn’t thought of that
My sister has suffered from migraines since she was a child. Her doctor put her on Emgality, which is probably similar to Nurtec, and then another type of this medicine in her early thirties. It was impossible to be around my sister as her mood swings where off the charts and she would fly off the handle on the smallest thing said to her. My sister also gained some serious weight on those injections and developed a huge welt that would grow bigger/worse each time she had to inject herself. But she was bulletproof on those drugs and could drink/etc without having one migraine. So, yeah, these types of drugs can help but the side effects can be worse or get more severe over time.
If this was a drug for men, it would go back to the pharmaceutical company for revamping to lessen the side effects like the male birth control. Sidenote: Men are walking babies.
Sometimes people just want to act woke without having a real reason apart from acting holier than thou
I don’t follow Lady Gaga’s life – is she famous for being against medicine? Is that why her fans follow her?
And didn’t it use to be Taylor Swift who was always being photographed going in and out of the gym?
As someone who suffers from chronic tension headaches if Gaga found something that works for her and supports it enough to want to be a sponsor- good for her. It’s funny how people are perfectly fine with celebs hawking random things like skincare to them but something that they probably use often and has impacted their quality of life? No thanks. I mean get the argument about big pharma but Gaga isn’t the issue
Yeah where’s the outrage about Tom Selleck hawking reverse mortgages or William Devine selling whatever it is he’s selling on cable tv all the time (coins, peeper stuff?) Those are things more likely to prey on vulnerable people.
While I’m not a fan of pharmaceutical ads on tv (some recent tweet round up had an entry mocking the repetitive use of the phrase “moderate to severe plaque psoriasis” in so many ads) they exist and celebrity endorsements are a thing in marketing.
To me this is just a variation of the para-social entitlement so many people get swept up in trying to mold whoever they stan like their personal action figure.
I have no idea whether these ‘new’ class of pharmaceuticals are helpful or not. When my boy was in middle & high school the only thing that would prevent him losing at least 1-day in dark deprivation was Imitrex inhaler. Anything that went through the stomach was too slow, and he needed to inhale it immediately when he felt aura coming on, otherwise he was still out 24+ hours. I have no problem with LG talking about something that helped her migraines. However, if she’s getting paid for doing it, she needs to provide a little more detail about her particular situation so potential consumers can make the comparison themselves, e.g. how long it takes to come on, impact w/wo drug, etc. Love Serena Williams, but would never expect ppl to try Ubrelvy on basis of her light weight low-info commercials.
@ Ameerah M
Let’s be real 99% of celebrities never use any of the products they do ads for it’s just a money grab.
How many diet teas have these celebrities advertise of how they loss weight, while going in plastic surgery.
Life-long migraine sufferer here, and if I could shout my praises of this new class of meds for all to hear, I would do it. Nurtec and Ubrelvy are life changing. I have no doubt that she uses this med.
But like, appetite-suppressing tea seems more snake oil-y than a medication meant to alleviate crippling and debilitating headaches. IDK I honestly don’t get the outrage.
Nurtec and Emgality (along with other migraine) injectables are great for some people, but at all. There are serious side effects from these types of injectable medications. My sister has migraines and was on Emgality (and one other type of drug like this) which caused serious weight gain, increase mood swings (big anger and irritability issues, so much so, I didn’t like to talk to her or bring of topics I know would set her off in a nuclear way), reaction at the injection side (red hard welt would start and never go away and the welt would get harder with every injection that followed). This happened on both types of migraine reducing injectable drug.
I understand where people are coming from and lots of these drugs are just pushed into use without looking or modifying the drugs to get lesser side effects. Maybe that’s another reason people are angry, cuz drugs are always pushed and never any other (or healthier) options are ever pushed. The almighty dollar still continues to rule the whole prescription drug scene.
@ Kitten
Trust me I don’t get why her fans are mad ether. I’m just saying just because a celebrity is advertising a product doesn’t mean they use it?
@Coco Obviously not every celeb uses the products they endorse. A migraine medication isn’t a drink or a beauty item. And my point is that if Gaga herself is stating that it helped her chronic headaches – I’m not going to call her a liar about her own medical history – it’s her right to endorse it. Most meds won’t work for everyone, but that can be said about literally any product. My point is that I don’t get the outrage over her choosing to talk about something that she says helped her.
I get the general argument against paid sponsorships for big pharma but as someone with multiple chronic pain conditions, I work hard to advocate for myself with my doctors and part of that is discussing potential new medications. If I find out about them because a celebrity happened to endorse them, should I fault the celeb or be glad that I was informed about a medication that might work for me?
As a migraine sufferer I do discount medications that have paid celebrity endorsements. But I’m sure other people do not and I don’t blame Gaga. I’m super thankful for having found what worked for me by working with my neurologist. But bottom line, I don’t trust celebrities and I don’t trust paid endorsements. But I’m guessing that a certain % of the population does since they are common so no shade from me, maybe I’m the wrong one.
Anyone criticizing Gaga for partnering on a medication that works for migraines needs to STFU. My first migraine lasted THREE DAYS. These are NOT headaches, they are neurological events. They have been linked with seizures, epilepsy, and increased risk of stroke. There’s a reason doctors don’t want you to get them.
oooh noooez “big pharma” how could she take money from them, lol. if i was her and i could make a ton of money by saying a few lines in a few commercials instead of touring around the world taxing my voice for weeks on end, I would too.
So people don’t have a problem with Tom Selleck telling seniors that it’s okay to basically hand their homes over to the banks? Reverse Mortgages are shady AF but yes, lets get on Gaga for letting people know that the don’t have to suffer through migraines.
This is so stupid. Nurtec is a really good migraine med that changes lives, mine included. It’s not like she’s hawking ozempic for weight loss or something for skin lightning. And those that are mad about it being during pride month. She’s literally part of the LGBTQ. It’s her month too. I read something on Twitter that the original guy who came at her is pretty deep in the alt right/white supremacy movements too, so if that’s true, he can f*ck right off.
Also the TERF things sounds like it was written by a TERF. Vague? Vague where? I only see it being used specifically to call out transphobes.
OK those little monsters need to hush. I will take Lady Gaga any day over Allie Kardashian and her 17 faces! It’s so annoying. The Ukbrevy people got Sareena Williams and us Nurtec folks were stuck with a Kardashian
I don’t care if she was paid or not.
Migraines are awful.
Celeb endorsements don’t really sway me to buy a product, but at least get the info out so folks can ask their doctors.
I know 3 women in one family that get migraines so bad, they vomit and can not go to work for 2-3 days, so it does run in the family and it does affect their lives.
Gaga does not bother me for doing a commercial for migraines.
George Clooney pi**es me off for doing Nespresso coffee commercials.
Clooney, the smug just rolls off that guy!
I wouldn’t buy a Nespresso just because they hired that tool. LOL
Tom Selleck and the reverse mortgage commercials really makes me laugh, as if I’d take financial advice from an actor. LOL
Alec Trebek did colonial penn life insurance commercials and that made sense to me bc lots of over 55+ watched Jeopardy.
I remember when pharmaceutical commercials were made legal under the excuse companies wanted to educate the public. It was a mistake. I knew it would be even though I was a high school girl at the time. I remember thinking, “Pharmaceutical companies don’t care about educating anyone. They just want to sell medicine.” Thirty years later, here we are. Lady Gaga flogging migraine medicine.