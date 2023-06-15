Duchess Sophie ‘is becoming a big star in the royal family’ & ‘they need her’

Tuesday evening, Prince William and the Duchess of Edinburgh stepped out for a screening of Rhino Man. I was shocked to see them paired up – while Sophie and Edward will often do events alongside William and Kate, this is the first time that William and Sophie have left their spouses at home and done an event just the two of them. It was also weird how both of them looked so relaxed – Sophie was practically glowing, and William didn’t have his little fists of rage balled up. He seemed happy to be hanging out with Sophie. I mentioned in my coverage, “I cannot WAIT for the dozens of stories about how William and Sophie are the new ‘power duo’ of the monarchy and how they should be paired up for glitzy events all the time.” Well, I was half right. The narrative isn’t “wow, Peg and Sophie are great together.” The narrative is “Sophie is amazing and she’s single-handedly carrying the monarchy.” From the Daily Mail’s latest, “The Royal Family’s new star! Duchess of Edinburgh is ‘indispensable’ to Kate and William thanks to her ‘natural warmth and low-key approach’ – and her outing with the Prince proved her new status, royal experts claim.” Oy vey.
The Duchess of Edinburgh enjoyed a rare joint engagement with the Prince of Wales – and royal experts have now said it’s a clear sign of just how important Sophie has become to The Royal Family. It’s a rare sight to see Prince Edward’s wife on an outing with only the heir to the British throne – but royal experts have said this is a clear indication of her new and improved status within The Firm.
Speaking to FEMAIL, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams said the pair’s engagement together was ‘unusual, but it highlighted Sophie’s role as one of the hardest working members of The Royal Family. William and Catherine have a unique profile as the world’s most glamorous royal couple with enormous soft power reach. Sophie has clearly established herself as their indispensable support.’
The royal expert continued: ‘There is periodic interest in what Sophie wears, but she and her husband Edward are not in the eye of the media storm. That is the way they prefer it. However they are pivotal to the monarchy’s charitable role, which is one of its main functions. Yesterday’s event put this firmly in the spotlight. Her style is similar to Princess Anne, as she prefers a low-key approach to her duties. They have included trips to areas of conflict such as South Sudan and Sierra Leone.’
Royal author Phil Dampier, meanwhile, explained: ‘Sophie is becoming a big star in The Royal Family and boy do they need her! With Harry and Meghan and Prince Andrew off the scene the King has got a slimmed down monarchy, but maybe it’s slimmed down too much. He and the Queen, and Princess Anne are in their seventies and others like the Duke of Kent are approaching retirement. Sophie is a much bigger star than her husband Edward. She has a natural warmth and is good on walkabouts. She has been quietly getting on with the job, rather like Anne, and made several visits abroad. She has matured greatly and seeing her by William’s side is an indication of her new status,’ the author concluded.
Gee, wouldn’t it have been amazing if the Windsors hadn’t mistreated and abused an actual glamorous actress who married into the family? Meghan could have sprinkled her glamour over the whole family and effectively modernized this whole boring, staid, intolerant, racist institution. Instead, y’all have to spend all of this effort and energy trying to make fetch happen. It’s been decades and no one’s buying whatever the “new star” (lol) Sophie is selling. Now, all that being said, the optics are still fascinating to me, especially given that Kate and Edward stayed away. Hm.
Where is Edward? Not only is he never out, but they don’t even mention him.
Maybe he and Kate are hanging out together since Sophie and William are. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
William is introducing a new product to the market. It’s called Kate-B-Gone and it’s coming to a store opening near you!
Hhm if this becomes a trend then i am inclined to believe it.
Uh oh does Anne have to worry that she won’t be the secret weapon. Will Sophie be the new secret weapon or was she the secret weapon before? Anyway they both looked happy being together especially Peg.
Every single day this lot comes with a new secret weapon. It’s time that they admit that what they are left with is pale and stale and just roll with it.
Sophie will need to watch her back, she looked great and charmed the people she was around. She showed Khate how to she should be doing her job, whilst she was with William. Khate has zero tolerance for sharing the royal spotlight. Look what happened to Meghan because of Khates jealousy. Mean girls have to punish and destroy, they do not tolerate competition of any kind .
She doesn’t need to watch her back because Chuck, Will and the “men in grey suits” are watching it for her. She and Ma Middleton need to watch theirs.
I hope you are right, but I feel she and Ma midds will squirm their way out of all the bad publicity. It will become just a misunderstanding, they are so superior to all of us. At the moment Khate and Ma will be in the process of planning how she can dominate the Kings birthday weekend events. Lots of new clothes and every photo opportunity possible. She disgracefully dominated the balcony at the Jubilee, dressed in white and looming over the Queen, she has no shame.
Sophie is also a mean girl. She was nasty to Meghan. I don’t see Sophie as charming but she likes attention
Sophie is the BRF’s Generic Aryan Woman secret weapon. She is the Karen who can appeal to a demographic that loathed Megs for the audacity to exist in the same sphere as the rest of them.
With that being said, this Royal Arsenal is truly pathetic. Lots of secret weapons that deploy as duds. Looks like it was assembled by Wile E. Coyote himself.
Sophie doesn’t seem to remember her history, no? Queen Elizabeth’s dear pillar of strength pissed off the other royals. So did Countess Wessex when campaigning for her husband’s DoE title. She’s risking being put back in her place, in that I agree with Ales. I’m not sure she had to fear Keen as much as CRex and Camzilla. Sophie id a mean girl, and she essentially implied she’s young and glamorous and KC&QCC need her. Let’s see how that plays out. And I would still very much like to know why she and W joined forced here.
At this point, I’m starting to wonder if these people truly believe this because they are so desperate for a Harry and Meghan replacement. It’s like they’re trying to manifest what they had three years ago onto people they know are boring and irrelevant. This PR is short of delusional. I really do think secretly these reporters and experts are pissed because they fumbled the bag.
It might be strategic. Forming an alliance between William and Edward/Sophie. To have an ally against King Charles and Camilla…and a plus one in Sophie in case he really wants to Phase out Kate.
Run Sophie – Ma and Mumbles are coming for ya!! They are NOT going to like Sophiesta stealing Mumbles PR narrative and title of ‘saviour of the Monarchy’ and their ‘secret weapon’. Unlike Mumbles Sophie is actually good at the job. Kate looks like the empty headed bobble headed wiglet doll she is next to her.
Those facial expressions – she’s really fighting against the botox with some of them.
If they do come, I think Chuck and Will have Sophie’s back. This will be interesting to watch play out. Diana took them on front and center. Ma Middleton tries to play their game. I have a feeling Chuk will win.
Ma and Mumbles are coming for no one anymore, they don’t have the money and Camilla has made them persona non grata with the Rota.
Ma may curry some favour by passing on the occasional gossip from now on, but considering Kate is being frozen out, I doubt she’ll have the access she had in the past.
I don’t know about “big star” but the RF certainly need her – who else is there? And “she’s matured greatly”? The woman’s 58 years old and has been doing this for years.
I scoffed at that line, too! If I was in my 50’s and someone condescendingly remarked that I’d “matured greatly” in my career, you best believe I would take umbrage!
“World’s most glamorous royal couple”? I’m sure that all the countries with their own monarchies disagree mightily there.
In their minds, the world only consists of the British Isles.
Superficially I want Sophie to get a proper makeover so that there are more royal fashion posts on anyone other than Mumbles. I look forward to Anne, Sophie and Beatrice.
Good. Now maybe the British press will stop harassing Meghan and Harry. But we all know that this is them reaching and that Sophia has the charisma of a brick.
Sophie is infinitely more charismatic that Kate.
Kate’s brain in stuck in schemer mode, which means she’s always acting and lacks any kind of authenticity, whereas Sophie understands the long game is contingent on building relationships.
Sophie has kissed the ring (Chuckie and Camcam) and this is why she is at a premier with the Burger King on a night out at the flicks with all the candy and pop she can stomach.
‘Sophie is becoming a big star in The Royal Family and boy do they need her! ‘. Ouch! Kate, you better have a plan b cause you can be replaced.
She’s such a big star that even her hair is glowing in the thumbnail photo. Stepping out with the heir has really given her that shine and expressiveness. And I do have to say that this is the best I’ve ever seen her.
Look the fact is that there are no secret weapons, they are just doing the usual gaslighting and hoping people will forget Sophie’s secret past. So let’s call the BRF what they are JUST WMDS to the UK finances
The fact that the Rota and the other rags are saying this means they know something about Mumbles we don’t – that she’s pretty much out of the door.
Will be interesting to see how she (Mumbles) behaves on Saturday at the Kings birthday parade – will she do her usual of pushing her way to the centre of the balcony?!?!?! I hope Peggy does what he did the last time – planted himself in her spot and then refused to move for her. HA!
One royal Karen steps in for a days outing to give the other royal Karen a cover from her parents failed business and to stop people asking Karen 2 if she has gotten in touch with the family of the deceased woman her police motorcade was responsible for . These people are all disgusting.
I’m still imagining how this came about (I know! Let’s ask Sophie!)
At most innocent, maybe K couldnt attend and so Sophie was asked to fill in. I can imagine that W solo doesn’t get the same press and he was looking for press for his event.
At the other end of range, did W really want to start paving the ground for an eventual separation? Get used to seeing other women with W?
Wild.
Why does Sophie need to support the wails it is not as if the wails work much
This really is the best I’ve ever seen Sophie look. I initially didn’t even recognize her because she usually looks rather dowdy. That said, “warmth” must mean something different over there. They keep using it to describe some of the most awkward people I’ve ever seen. The only members of the RF who truly had it were Harry, Meghan, and Diana, and the rest of them couldn’t bear it.
Wasn’t it just yesterday that Anne was lauded as the Royal Family’s “new secret weapon”? Can the rota rats just make up their minds already!?! What’s up with the term “secret weapon”? What are they fighting, other than their boring, bland, pale, stale image? Or perhaps they’re battling apathy, in which case they need a new secret weapon because Sophiesta is a huge yawn.
My comment from yesterdays thread :
“Maybe they’re promoting Sophie to plug the gap during the transition period whilst W&K sort out their marital issues.
The DM is a sh!tty paper but it is full of farmed and manufactured comments so it’s usually a good gauge of what the Rota want the gammons to think and what you’ve said above seems to jibe with that i.e. Sophie being the only other reasonably presentable working Royal wife below a certain age.”
LMAO – they’re going to give us Sophie 2 – a replacement for Diana, Kate, Meghan and any other upstart that has crossed Camilla over the years.
Sophie has always been a groveling sniveling little schemer and I’m going to guess she kissed Chuckles and Cam’s rings to gain favour for her and Eddie. And tada here we are….
They both look so freakin happy abd free. They should leave their spouses at home more often. That said I think Edward is sick, but it has not been disclosed publically.
Yes, I also believe something may be going on with Edward healthwise. And it really says something about William’s and Kate’s state of affairs that he’s more relaxed and happy to be out with his aunt-in-law rather than his own wife.
Sophie’s sell by date has long passed. Her unfortunate history regardless to how the gutter press tries to erase it will always remain front and center. She is what they wished and hoped for, for Harry and Meghan. She and Edward crawled back and has been taking the scraps from that family’s table for years. In addition, She has zero charisma, zero likability and zero approachability. She exist to be trotted out or trotted off as a member of that family to fill engagements and to earn her keep. Why would you look forward to seeing a woman with no charm? She adds nothing but they are very happy to proclaim her as their “secret weapon.” She has been a secret rightfully for a long time. This woman is nearly 60 years old and is the new “secret weapon.” Most times when trotted out she dresses very much like a nanny or guardian for someones children.
Oh Sophie….the BM loves you now…just wait until Queen Cam8ltoe starts feeding them stories about you…..
Sophie has been around for over 20 years, how is she the new star of the Royal Family? Charles made sure to dim her light when she got caught bad mouthing the Queen so it’s too late now to try to make her the star of the family. These royal commentators refuse to tell the truth that the family need Harry and Meghan.
Edward has been looking so poorly and suddenly thin, and I know folks have suggested that he may be seriously ill. I wonder if Sofiesta is campaigning to *keep* the working royal job if he should pass in the next few months or years. She’d need to keep working to support her kids, she has no other options, and she can offer Wills and Kate the opportunity to do less work, or less work together (filling in some of the Sussex gap). Seems like this would be the natural outcome of such a situation.
I’m still struck by how her glam makeover is basically Miami mom doing the school run.
With seriously tragic shoes.
What does it say about Britain, the press and its subjects if the most palatable UK royal with “warmth” routinely offends people she speaks to? Is glowing after returning to the country she fled when it was reported the 80ish year old woman her motorcade hit died without waking from her coma?
Nothing good.
This joint outing was described as rare, but my understanding is this is the first time they’ve done an event together. So that’s not rare; it’s unprecedented. It’s like they’re trying to make it sound like there’s nothing to see here.
Careful Big Star Sophie (BS Sophie)! You risk overshadowing the Boringtons and the king and his sidekick. The Rotten Family needs to be seen to justify their taxpayer funded lifestyles but they’re so petty and jealous that they will inevitably shoot themselves in the foot. I think everyone was caught off guard at how surprisingly good and engaging FreeWilly and his aunt looked yesterday. It was a very smart move. And maybe the Edinburghs are getting some Cornwall money too?
Anyway, Special K doesn’t gets those kind of glowing compliments and the article wasn’t solely focused on Sophie’s wardrobe so K should be very worried. Sophie has easily eclipsed her. Special K had better start putting in a lot more appearances or risk being left out. And Lol at the Wails being called the world’s most glamorous couple. If they repeat it enough subliminally, maybe people will start to believe it.
Sophie is the original Waity. She had to wait nearly a decade to marry Edward, comes from a commoner family, bad-mouthed Diana and QEII, made a mess of her career, has major fashion issues, and wants to be Diana 2.0 in the worst way, but just can’t make it.
HAHAHAHA They are so desperate. Stop trying to make ‘fetch’ work; it’s not gonna happen!
Sophie has all the glamour of a washcloth. She’s so dull I dozed off while composing this comment.
bwahahahaha
I wonder if this ties into yesterday’s story of how in love William used to be with the entire Middleton family. Perhaps a followup piece is coming: Sophie is actually the surrogate mother William always wanted, especially after being burned by MaMidds, who used his affection to further her financial scheming. Shrug. It just feels very random to put the two of them together suddenly.
Sophie looked like she was 3yrs younger with pep in her step. Her uterus was visibly kick started and I’m uncomfortable.
Sophie has to be born again to ever be a star. She lacks… everything.