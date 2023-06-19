Tom Cruise lost the Imax battle, ‘Oppenheimer’ got a three-week exclusive deal

Did you know there are only 401 Imax theaters in the US? By that I mean, theaters dedicated solely to showing Imax-formatted films. Imax theaters don’t have to follow the same rules of simply showing the latest release and/or whichever film will sell the most tickets. Imax theater owners can make side-deals with studios to exclusively show a certain film and block out dates for weeks at a time to give one film Imax-exclusivity. That’s what will happen this summer with Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer – Universal asked for and received a total three-week exclusive deal for Oppenheimer. Meaning that the big-budget film opening one week before Oppenheimer, Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, will only be shown in Imax theaters for one week. We heard several weeks ago that Tom Cruise was personally calling Imax theaters and trying to create his own side-deals to encourage the theaters to keep MI7 on Imax for as long as possible. Cruise didn’t get his way.
Paramount’s “Mission: Impossible 7” is only playing on Imax screens for one week, as first reported by Puck, a newsletter that covers the media business, before it has to relinquish all of its showtimes to “Oppenheimer.” That’s despite Cruise making a few calls around town to remind everyone that not even a year ago, “Maverick” earned more than $100 million from Imax alone. By shorting the Imax run of “Dead Reckoning,” he suggests, all involved parties risk losing out on serious coinage.
But long before the oft-delayed “MI” sequel moved to mid-July, Universal had already ironed out a rare agreement for “Oppenehimer” to control Imax’s entire North American footprint for three full weeks. (Directors like Nolan, who use Imax cameras to film their movies, are typically granted a two-week exclusive window.) Greta Gerwig’s star-studded “Barbie,” which also opens on July 21, isn’t playing in Imax at all as a result.
“I feel sad in a way we can’t accommodate all of them. I know ‘Mission: Impossible’ is going to be a really big movie,” Imax CEO Rich Gelfond tells Variety. “Nolan has a special place in Imax’s heart because he uses our cameras and promotes us. It’s not a matter of us saying which we can make more money on. I would hope after ‘Oppenheimer’s’ run, we can bring back ‘Mission.’”
There may be more of these fights brewing in the future. Here’s why: Attendance hasn’t rebounded in pandemic times, but the demand to watch certain movies on the biggest and brightest screens, known in the industry as premium large formats (PLF), has grown exponentially. Lest that sound like spin from PLF operators, there are stats to back up the idea that audiences are buying what they’re selling. Moviegoing is down 33% from 2019, but the market share for Imax, one of the art’s more recognizable forms, is up 50% without adding any new screens, according to the company. On a big-budget tentpole, those enhanced viewing experiences can account for as much as 30-40% of overall box office returns even though there are only about 900 PLF screens in the country. As a result, studios have more at stake in the battle for access to the finite number of screens that can generate outsized ticket sales.
Can I say something controversial? This is so f–king stupid. I understand that everyone in Hollywood wants to get more people into movie theaters and they want to maximize the potential to price-gouge the audience with exorbitant Imax ticket prices, but ENOUGH. People will enjoy MI7 in regular theaters or even at home. Plenty of people will enjoy Oppenheimer in regular theaters too, and I’ll certainly rent it months from now and watch it at home, GASP. I’m sure Imax-affectionados swear by Imax theaters, and good for them – I’m glad they have the time, money and interest. But Jesus H., this is the dumbest, most privileged f–king fight.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Oppenheimer/Universal, Backgrid.
Hot take: IMAX is overrated. Waste of money.
+1. My theater has an IMAX and I don’t want to pay the extra $ for differences I really can’t discern.
Tom Cruise should’ve insisted his sh*t be shot using IMAX cameras then. He didn’t, he loses. He cannot argue that filming on cameras designed to be shown on particular screens doesn’t magnify and enhance the viewing experience. The inverse is akin to watching a VHS on an LCD screen. So now his film won’t gross as much as it could have since IMAX charges exorbitant sums and make up a bulk of box office gross for films like these. This is about bragging rights for Cruise and, oh well, he can brag about something else. Like how he “saved the movies” and no one cared about that either.
I’ll wait for Oppenheimer to stream on TV — not because of the theatre vs IMAX thing, but because at my age, I can’t sit through a three-hour film without a bathroom break. I know the advance reviews are spectacular, but still …
I won’t see MI7 at all. I realize I’m in the minority, but I’m tired of Tom Cruise. I saw Maverick, but that was for Glen Powell.
Not planning to see either film. I hate tom cruise and the trailer for Oppenheimer just looked like a boring middle aged guy film, a Matt Damon vehicle, romanticizing the guy who ultimately killed 350,000 innocent civilians, what else do you need to know.
Watching Scientology’s golden goose try to throw his weight around and fail is beautiful. Action Hobbit needs to understand that watching a 60+ year old man running around in the 10th or whatever installment of a franchise that was at its peak 30 years ago isn’t going to draw in crowds. I know he wants his ego massaged and reassurance that he’s still a hot commodity that brings in the crowds, but he isn’t. Most of his movies lately do well because of his costars not because people are lining up to see Tom Cruise.
This is such a fascinating gamble by a major studio. Nolan asked for the moon when the WB relationship devolved and he was looking for a new studio to make movies for and by golly it seems like he got it. To secure his services they are financing a $100 million+, 3 hour long, R rated, historical biopic, with total IMAX exclusivity in the middle of Summer, and at the cost of their other working relationships. I wonder what success even looks like for them.
I’ll see neither in IMAX. I hate the volume, it physically hurts. At home where I’m comfortable or bust.