King Charles is furious at Princess Kate’s Chelsea Flower Show thunder-stealing

The Chelsea Flower Show started on Monday and it runs until Saturday. The flower show has always been a popular event for the Windsors, and usually various royals will pop into the show on different days, especially if they have a connection to one or more of the exhibitions. On Monday, the Princess of Wales did her big “surprise” picnic with schoolchildren. Kate brought at least a dozen photographers to document her surprise picnic and the photos went viral for all the wrong reasons, mostly because those kids weren’t buying whatever the Duchess of Karens was selling. Still, it was a huge photo-op for Kate and she was on the front of most of the newspapers. On the very same day, King Charles and Queen Camilla also visited the Chelsea Flower Show… and their visit barely got any attention. Granted, their visit didn’t involve photogenic multiracial children, but still. Camilla staggered around like she was half in the bag and the king loves gardens. So, obviously, a message needed to be sent to She Who Keens.
Royal insiders have expressed concerns that King Charles was overshadowed by the Princess of Wales during his first visit to the Chelsea Flower Show as monarch. His Majesty, who is known to be a keen gardener and lover of nature, attended the annual event in London on Monday, May 22, for the first time since becoming King.
While there the monarch and his wife, Queen Camilla, presented a medal in memory of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth, to honour the leading lights of gardening – and will be given to 70 people at any one time in memory of Her Majesty’s 70-year reign.
However, some royal sources have expressed concern that the visit by Charles and Camilla was overshadowed by a surprise appearance by Catherine, Princess of Wales, to the same event on the same day. Kate was seen meeting youngsters from ten schools taking part in the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) Campaign for School Gardening where she encouraged participants to ‘work hard’. But the amount of coverage given to the younger royal’s visit has sparked alarm in some circles that Charles may find himself eclipsed by his daughter-in-law, a claim mirroring that when was married to his first wife, Princess Diana.
One insider told the Daily Mail’s Richard Eden: ‘With his love of horticulture, His Majesty’s appearance at Chelsea was an important engagement. It’s a shame that his visit with Her Majesty the Queen received less coverage than might have been expected. I hope they are not too disappointed.’
[From The Daily Mail]
“I hope they are not too disappointed” = Charles and Camilla are absolutely furious at Kate’s stunt-queenery with the children. Now, in my opinion, C&C are failing to see the big picture, which is that Kate’s asinine photo-op is still blowing up in her face – those photos are still going viral, the photos of little kids giving Kate the sideeye and looking distressed at the state of her wiglet, and Kate absolutely looks like a jackass who uses Black and brown children as her diversity props, as she’s been doing for years. Still, Kate got what she wanted: she dominated the 24-hour royal newscycle. She “won.” And trust me, Charles and Camilla will carry that grudge. We might actually see them turn on Our Lady of Perpetual Buttons.
She did it to hedge her bets in case there was a Meghan sighting, right? Piss off C+C Music Factory just to make sure she wins the battle that exists in her head?
Is it me or do all of the Kate photos look fake & staged?! A basket with a banana and oranges in the middle of a blanket let’s all sit down. Gross.
That is the saddest basket I have ever seen! LOL
“Our Lady of Perpetual Buttons”, LOL, Kaiser, you crack me up, and I needed the laff this morning.
Lol that picnic basket was packed by someone who has no kids, or kind of hates them. Nothing in there a kid that age would reach for. Have the bananas and oranges peeled and in slices. Have a few napkins. Better yet, offer snacks that kids actually like. All of it, the sweet children included, were just props. So cynical and cringe.
Maybe they hired some former Party Pieces photographers? And we’re seeing why the company tanked. How is that a picnic??
The snake is going to continue eating its own tail.
While they will continue to bang on about the Sussexes, Charles is a voraciously self-centered man who will rip anpart anyone he thinks is denying him his spotlight.
I don’t often say this, but go Keen go! Anything that upsets Charles and his Sidepiece is A-OK with me. And perhaps rather than focusing on the people who “eclipse” him (like Diana), he should consider why he is so very easy to eclipse.
Asking one of the royals to exercise self-reflection? We might as well ask a cat to explain the internet.
Absolutely. Does Charles understand why he is unpopular? Has he ever done a deep dive into understanding why everyone either ignores him or despises him? I can’t recall QEII ever expressing any particular issues with being “overshadowed,” but that seems to be all Charles ever thinks about. I know we dissect the KP/BP dynamic all the time around here, but most casual observers of the family assume that they all play for the same team. A net positive PR day for Kate should be a net positive day for the entire royal family. I don’t like Kate and think her flower show appearance was dumb (as usual), but he should be rooting for her.
The only issue I ever saw QEII have was when she was “visited” by that dotard, Trump who proceeded to walk in front of her. Ugh. What an embarrassment to the U.S.
I find this whole thing fascinating. First the lateness to the coronation, and the fact that, even though Camilla said ‘no tiaras,’ Kate’s headpiece was basically a tiara without jewels. And the fact that, out of the hundreds of earrings she has, she wore earrings that belonged to Diana, knowing that everything she was wearing would be reported on, so bringing the late Princess into the conversation. And now this ‘upstaging’ thing. If we didn’t know better, this could almost seem like a rebellion. If Meghan had done any of these things she would have been destroyed by the press, too.
Yesterday I praised my 3 yr old for putting on all his clothes for the day and my 5 yr old started crying. We had a very productive talk about how to manage feelings of jealousy and how mommy has enough love to be proud of both boys. I would say that by the end of our talk, my 5 yr old was evincing far more perspective and growth than whatever tf Charles is working with.
How can Chuckles not have grasped by now that everyone outshines him? Everyone. He needs to accept it and be damned grateful.
Kate lacks the charisma that Diana had. Charles chose the wails over the sussexes and he has to live with the consequences
Maybe this will work out in Kate’s favor and Charles and Camilla will demand she do less. Lol, could this have been the strategy all along? I’m surprised Charles hasn’t demanded that the KP secretary have the Wales schedule pre-approved by him. I mean he prob has tried and they just say no. What’s he gonna do? Fire them😂
Frankly, with all this “don’t hog my spotlight” sh*t and the various other “don’t do anything at an overshadowing time” rules, I’m not surprised W&K are bone idle. It’s no excuse, but really…I would hate working for/with Chuck.m and/or Cam.
I mean I think Will and Kate would be lazy either way. In this case, a surprise garden party with kids and photo-ops on the very same day the King and Queen are publicly scheduled to go. That’s a choice. But yeah working with any of these people would be a horrible experience.
Definitely W&K would be lazy anyway. I’m just saying these folks are petty enough to make even a hard working person say, “f*ck it”
Negative reinforcements for sure. The drive to do the least but seen as doing the most is real.
@jais no kidding. In the real world they would all be working, well, everyday! I mean, ideally they would all be working that much since they are being paid by the public to ostensibly, ya know, work. Not do 3 events one week out of the month (and write them up as 15 separate engagements). But imagine if they did? It would be all stealing the spotlight all the time.
This on top of their lateness to the Coronation – not looking good for the Keens, esp Catty. That story about her parent business was not only front page of the Fail the did 2 big stories about it – now while we all know Ma has contacts as the Fail but I think given that slant of the stories (i.e. the fact that there was one headline proclaiming they had avoid insolvency) tells me Cams had a finger in it. Ma would not have wanted the narrative slanted that way.
The knives are out for Catty and her family – am still convinced we will have a divorce announcement before the end of the summer with them taking the flack for Sussexit and for Peggy being a violent man child.
Interesting times ahead.
Things do seem to be disintegrating at a rapid pace, don’t they? It’s Fascinating.
@rapunzel, yes they do, and it couldn’t happen to a more deserving motley crew 😂
Delighted to see the pack turning on each other
The Garden Show is mine! To be fair, Charles has earned his place as the King of the gardens, as he actually has achieved something quite spectacular at Highgrove. Meanwhile, Kate is just baby-braining it: gardens = a pink dress; fake picnics = large whole pieces of fruit in a pretty basket; cameramen = lots of diverse children gathered round.
It looks like Camilla got off her death bed to come to the flower show so being upstaged won’t land well. It’s back to the cauldron for some revenge on Mumbles.
And now we will all have a front seat as the War of the Roses takes hold.
Bring it on!!
Mirror mirror on the wall..
Who’s the most loathsome Royal of all
Lots of choices:
Didn’t Harry say in Spare that Charles warned Kate against doing certain overshadowing things at engagements? I seem to remember her being told not to hold a tennis racket?
I cannot imagine that Chucky is taking any of the Waleses stunting (especially at and since the coronation) well.
Kate, you in danger girl. If they could turn sweet as pie, hard working Meghan into a villain, you don’t stand a chance.
Yeah I can’t imagine this is going over well at BP, especially if it meant that Kate was the first royal to attend the show and not Charles (the timeline is fuzzy for me of their visits).
Should Charles get over it? Of course. But Kate knew this would be an issue and she still did it which is……a choice. An interesting choice.
Kate would never have done this to QE2. It was a conscious decision to piss him off. Love this for both of them! Let the wars commence!
She must have known this visit would annoy C&C, but she did it anyway which just reeks of desperation. We’ve seen so much of her recently, is she trying to make herself the ‘face’ of the monarchy, and therefore indispensable? Or is this a last ditch effort for good PR before the divorce (it’s not working Kate!)
Genuinely I don’t know what she wants?? She looks tired and miserable, surely the crown isn’t worth it. I guess when Corole has groomed you from birth there’s no going back.
‘ We might actually see them turn on Our Lady of Perpetual Buttons.’
We can only hope. I think they will punish this specific incident with maybe some mild criticism but i don’t think they’ll ever actually turn on her.
Charles can’t hold anyone’s attention. Not even as king. He resents his own kids and their spouses for being more newsworthy. He’s never understood why he isn’t the star people told him all his life he would be. What a sad existence.
That said, his instincts to punish anyone who steals the limelight is good TV.
OmG!!!! The duchess of Karen’s. I love it!
Why is Charles mad at Kate… shouldn’t he be pissed at the press? (Wasn’t it their call in the end?)
Oh yeah. All of these people are terrible.
Why get upset, is Charles really that self obsessed!? They chased their wow factor out of the country, they should be happy they have Kate to still bring interest to this dreaded family.
Seriously. Charles is delusional if he thinks people are supposed to be fawning over him and his Horse. Better to be ignored than have eggs flying your way.
On this week’s episode of all in the royal cult family. Princess buttons has put a foot wrong and upstaged the King and Cowmilla. Next week Chuckles will be away and will we see Cowmilla reign punishment on Princess Buttons? Stay tuned.
Technically if KC wanted attention, he should have gone with Keen instead of QCC.
Lol, poor Charles – imagine that even Kate is more interesting than he is. So, how is Kate’s visit defined as a surprise? Surprise to whom? If it had been on the court calendar, C&C would have known she’d be there. Whatever – I’m just happy to watch the cage match.
‘The photos of little kids giving Kate the sideeye and looking distressed at the state of her wiglet,” Not the state of her wiglet! 🤣🤣🤣
I find it interesting that Chuck and Cam are sending up warning flares to Waity about her behavior. I wonder if Willy will add to the attacks and leave her in the wilde by herself? What a trash family.
A basket of fruit doth not a picnic make.
Right? The picnics were a little sad. Healthy, I guess. But if she wants better photo-ops, maybe give the kids some real food. The bananas and apples looked like they were just there as props.
I’ve been reading The Season by Sophie Campbell about the summer social season in Britain. It is a tradition that the Queen (now the King) attends the first day of the Chelsea Flower Show. The Queen used to always show up by 5 pm, followed by the lesser royals in a minibus. C&C showed up with all the elderly royals, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, Princess Alexandra, and Prince and Princess Michael of Kent. The Princess of Wales would have known that, so her little stunt was deliberate. She could have scheduled her photo op for another day.
But this way is more fun—for us!
@brassyrebel, I don’t know about you, but every time I see Charlie, I think about that saying by Abraham Lincoln, “if you want to test a man’s character, give him power”. And just look at the results, we have a petulant child and his surrogate mother on the throne, to be followed by a rage monster and a mannequin. God help us
But I thought Kate never puts a foot wrong – maybe she’s still listening and learning.
Interesting. So Kate usurped a long standing tradition for the reigning monarch to be the first royal attendee at Chelsea? Now their annoyance makes more sense to me and she certainly deserves to be called into Clarence House for a right proper dressing down. If not that, more bad marriage articles in the Sun would be fair.
She’s playing with fire given how thin-skinned and vicious Charles and Camilla are.
Agree that she’s playing with fire. But she must know. At this point, she’s fully aware of who Charles and Camilla are. It feels reckless. Or maybe goading.
Exactly @Elizabeth! She’s the future queen and she wants people to know…😉😉😉
It’s clear that Camilla and Charles were upset that Kate overshadowed them. Meh…if Harry and Meghan were still in the UK, William and Kate would be complaining that they were being overshadowed by the Sussexes. Two sides of the same coin.
This was a photo-op by Kate which has backfired on her big time. She’s been dragged all over Twitter because the photos highlighted how disinterested the kids were in her and now this! Her appearance has also highlighted how disunited the family really is. She may think she’s won the battle but, C&C will make her pay for this.
Does anyone remember when Harry had exhibits at the show? Both times the pictures showed TQ, PP, C&C all turning up to support him. I remember because it was noticeable that W&K weren’t there. I would have had more respect for Kate if she had “surprised” us all with an exhibit supporting one of her charities. Instead she’s upset the king for pictures with children who didn’t look overjoyed to see her.
It’s not just Kate and Carole. I just noticed that none of these people have upper lips!!!
too little genetic variation :’D
The British people have better things to worry about. Who is overshadowing whomst is 100% a circular wank between the newspapers and the royals, feeding each other nonsense. I bet all the media covering Kate were gleefully rubbing their hands at the “overshadowing” story they were gonna run directly afterwards.
Also, sorry, but Charles and Camilla have no charisma. They could be overshadowed by a rescue dog.
CBers if you have HBO (now renamed Max) watch “The Prince.” Id never seen the dark comedy animated series but binged last week and it’s so funny. Prince George asks “Can I feed Camilla a sugar cube?” W+K loathe each other on the show.
I don’t recommend anyone to watch that show. The creator got followers through posting almost exclusively about Charlotte and George insulting / slut-shaming Meghan. And he had a lot of famous followers who liked his posts. That’s how he got the show.
Yeah that show was produced by Gary Janetti who was one of the primary sources of Meghan hate in the early days. He stopped after BLM marches happened and was getting called out for his racism and misogyny towards Meghan.
No thanks. Not worth watching.
One of the TikTok royal pundits called this. And I think this was exactly the intent – remind everyone of Kate’s “value.” But I shall keep asking the question: Where is the prince of Wales? What is the heir up to?
@unidancer, he was at his own flower show 🌹😭😭
At this point the war between KP and BP is just out in the open.
Bring on the bloodshed.
What is with Camilla’s face? She looked sloshed through the whole Coronation and she has the same open mouth gobby grin here?
Has she been celebrating too much? Lol
Charles spending a lifetime getting continuously overshadowed by the Princess of Wales is just *chef’s kiss*. Although let’s be clear that keen is a poor substitute for Diana’s innate curiosity and humanity. But it’s funny nonetheless!
Indeed. It’s Murphys law / law of attraction at its finest. Poor Charles. What could he do and stand for if not led by his insecurities… choose universal love, Charles!
It is quite funny indeed. Imagine doing something of so little substance you are upstaged by a picnic. I don’t know, King Charles, how about upping your game a little? ☺️
Kate will work on all the wrong days from now on and eclipse invisible king Charles and his concubine until they give her what mama middleton wants. A bigger house for the middletons so they can have the privacy to lazy their days in peace.
What does they have to held over C&C that wouldn’t work as long as the queen was alive? It’s a powerplay, and also abusive – given the frail appearances from C&C. As if it was an attempt to stress them out until they capitulate. I am wondering if Kate has a vision board, showing her as the most evil Queen therever was. Is that the evolution into her higher self as a mean girl?
It’s like Special K is daring C-Rex and his nasty side piece queen so do something. But what could she possibly hope to get from these obvious and misguided stunts? The BM rarely reports on C-Rex’ engagements so there’s no need for her to poke the angry bear. One would think that having to deal with one angry Windsor would be enough. Why antagonize a monarch that could actually crush you and your family? She should be scheming on how to keep her marriage intact and not on publicity stunts. Kate, you in danger girl…
Kate’s photo op at the flower show ‘sparked alarm’ for Charles, but Harry & Meghan’s being pursued for two hours by persons unknown in blacked-out SUVs sailed right on over his head? These are their priorities?
I’ll never understand why Charles likes to point out when he’s been overshadowed. You’re the king! Like a bride, you cannot be overshadowed! Anyone who tries looks like a fool. Be magnanimous and take credit for her presence.