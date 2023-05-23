Queen Camilla’s visit to the Chelsea Flower Show barely got any attention

Something sort of hilarious happened yesterday and I almost missed it. You know how the Princess of Wales made that big “surprise” appearance at the Chelsea Flower Show? Kate and her staff actually made an arrangement to ship in some schoolchildren and give them a “picnic” at the garden show, all so Kate could pose with little diversity props (and none of those kids were buying it). Well, funny story: Queen Camilla and King Charles also went to the Chelsea Flower Show on Monday. They arrived after Kate’s “children’s picnic” and barely any of those photographers stuck around to get photos of Chuck and Cam. There definitely seems to be some below-the-surface tension between the Waleses and C&C. I would imagine that Kate knew exactly what she was doing by “pulling focus” so thoroughly at the flower show.

Here are some of those photos, Camilla staggering around a garden, Charles pointing at things. Camilla wore a Fiona Clare dress and she carried a £2,180 Bottega Veneta bag (which you can only see in a few of the photos). Honestly, I’ve always sort of liked Camilla’s housedresses, and that’s all they are. They’re baggy, shapeless and comfortable-looking. I like this print too.

The purpose of this and most of Camilla’s photo-ops these days is to brand as her as the “grandmother to a nation,” some normal, down-to-earth septuagenarian who loves gardens, horses, dogs and white supremacy. I think she does genuinely like gardening, for what it’s worth.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.

62 Responses to “Queen Camilla’s visit to the Chelsea Flower Show barely got any attention”

  1. ThatsNotOkay says:
    May 23, 2023 at 10:25 am

    She looks out of it. Something’s off with her. I imagine she’s turning into that senile old lady who can’t remember your name, but sure as heck knows you’re never to touch her jewels!

    Reply
    • Smart&Messy says:
      May 23, 2023 at 11:49 am

      I agree. My first thought: she looks somehow… unsure. It’s like that since she became queen. There was a period of giddy smugness, then something happened. Maybe during her India “retreat”. She’s not been the same since.

      Reply
      • Claire says:
        May 23, 2023 at 12:21 pm

        Didn’t she hurt her back pretty badly recently? She might be on a lot of painkillers, who knows.

      • Roo says:
        May 23, 2023 at 12:28 pm

        I have been wondering if she has suffered TIAs or some other medical issue recently. She seemed more fragile during the coronation.

      • HennyO says:
        May 23, 2023 at 5:43 pm

        Rumours have it that Cams has the bibbers – the p decease. It might have worsen lately, or she’s not taking her meds as frequently as she should.

    • Marichendd says:
      May 23, 2023 at 12:52 pm

      Honestly, I have felt for a couple of weeks she might be ill. The weight loss, the rare public appearances, the haggard looks… Both C & C actually seem to have aged years since the coronation…

      Reply
    • Someone else says:
      May 23, 2023 at 5:36 pm

      Diana is hunting her fugly old a@@

      Reply
    • Cara says:
      May 24, 2023 at 2:54 am

      As a gardener, I’ve watched all the Chelsea Flower Show coverage. When the elderly royals showed up (Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, Princess Alexandra, Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, Camilla and Chuck), it was very noticeable that Camilla was unwell. She had trouble walking and seemed really out of it. She must be on some medication(s) for pain and/or anxiety. It might have been booze, but I don’t think she would dare in front of hubby and the elders. The king is a lifetime gardener and was stoked about being there. She just staggered around and kind of collapsed on a chair. I’m not sure she even spoke more than a few words. It was odd.

      Reply
  2. Susan Collins says:
    May 23, 2023 at 10:26 am

    Uh oh someone is testing King Cowmilla. Don’t think that’s too smart but she isn’t know to be smart. Let’s see how this episode of all in the royal cult family goes. How long will it take for the punishment to begin. Stay tuned.

    Reply
  3. girl_ninja says:
    May 23, 2023 at 10:26 am

    Raggedly ole mess. She looks like she smells of the ‘drink’ when your around her.

    Reply
    • QuiteContrary says:
      May 23, 2023 at 11:13 am

      This.
      I generally dislike sexist insults, but I’ll make an exception in her case: She is a hag.

      Reply
    • WiththeAmericann says:
      May 23, 2023 at 11:46 am

      Pardon me, but that’s booze and cigs, her Royal signature perfume.

      Reply
    • Moxylady says:
      May 23, 2023 at 12:09 pm

      I’m sure her favorite part of gardening is dead heading flowers.
      “Off with her head” snatch and pull.
      “Off with his head” snatch and pull.
      I assume she names them as well. Harry. Meghan. Diana. Repeat.

      Reply
      • Feeshalori says:
        May 23, 2023 at 12:19 pm

        Lol, I see her as more of a slash and burn type of gardener.

      • Jenna says:
        May 23, 2023 at 1:27 pm

        I see her as more of the type to drink in the garden.

      • booboocita says:
        May 23, 2023 at 4:53 pm

        I see her as the type of upper-class “gardener” who leans out of a casement window to scream at the actual gardener to move the hydrangeas to the other side of the hedges like she told him, goddammit!

  4. M says:
    May 23, 2023 at 10:28 am

    I truly don’t understand why these people carry handbags. They have enough flunkies to carry their stuff. It’s a ridiculous attempt to be “normal” when they are far from it.

    Reply
    • Blithe says:
      May 23, 2023 at 10:33 am

      It gives them a plausible out when they don’t want to actually shake hands with people. I think it’s the opposite of “normal” , but then most of my bags have straps, at least as an option.

      Reply
      • Dot Gingell says:
        May 23, 2023 at 10:50 am

        Didn’t the Queen use handbags to give signals to staff? I remember reading something about her switching hands to show she was bored or had had enough, but it could be a myth.

    • SIde Eye says:
      May 23, 2023 at 12:09 pm

      So true @M. Maybe in her case it holds her flask. She looks like such a boozehound in these pics. “Camilla staggering around a garden” 😂😂😂

      Reply
  5. lassie says:
    May 23, 2023 at 10:32 am

    Sunscreen, people. Everyday. Even overcast days.

    Reply
  6. Lili says:
    May 23, 2023 at 10:32 am

    never thought i’d say this but i miss the queen, she did have a sense of style all her own. i like the top half the the house dress, just wish they toned down the fabric maybe plain top and frilly bottom or vice versa

    Reply
    • Isabella says:
      May 23, 2023 at 11:31 am

      And the shoes are tragic.

      Reply
      • BeanieBean says:
        May 23, 2023 at 3:50 pm

        Those are…interesting shoes. I’ve been wondering what brand makes these lug sole shoes she’s been wearing lately. This pair have a white sole, while around Easter time with her dress shoes they were black lug sole. Interesting. I’m sure it’s about comfort & possibly stability. This pair, though, yeah, tragic.

      • Someone else says:
        May 23, 2023 at 5:43 pm

        She can’t wear heels when she’s sauced.

    • Josephine says:
      May 23, 2023 at 12:39 pm

      is that a . . . dropped waist dress? I’m so confused by it. I don’t mind the pattern as it suits her but I agree with Isabella that those shoes are hideous.

      Reply
  7. Sandra says:
    May 23, 2023 at 10:35 am

    Charles really looks like his Dad in that photo… (his Dad in his more senior years)

    Reply
  8. Tulipworthy says:
    May 23, 2023 at 10:37 am

    Charles looks just like his father in that photo.

    Reply
  9. Beth says:
    May 23, 2023 at 10:38 am

    Least she could have done is pull her tights up, the bagging at the ankles looks sloppy.

    Reply
  10. MsIam says:
    May 23, 2023 at 10:38 am

    They are desperate to make fetch happen. Two wrinkly old hobgoblins. Still no comment on what happened to your “darling boy” either.

    Reply
  11. Blue Nails Betty says:
    May 23, 2023 at 10:39 am

    Damn. In that photo of Charles he looks like he has aged fifteen years in the past two weeks. He also suddenly looks like Philip.

    William may become king much sooner than any of us have predicted.

    Reply
  12. Lady D says:
    May 23, 2023 at 10:43 am

    I hope she didn’t breathe on any of the flowers.

    Reply
  13. Amy Bee says:
    May 23, 2023 at 10:52 am

    Camilla also took her daughter and sister with her to the flower show. I remember the outrage when Meghan brought her mother to the launch of the cookbook. But I have to agree that Kate did pull away attention from the King and Queen’s visit. That never happened when Queen Elizabeth visited the Chelsea Flower Show.

    Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      May 23, 2023 at 3:54 pm

      They would never, ever, have scheduled different royals for the same day as The Queen. They almost all visit the flower show, but never on the same day as TQ. I wonder what’s happening lately. The whole stupid institution seems to be spiraling out of control now.

      Reply
  14. HeyKay says:
    May 23, 2023 at 10:52 am

    I hope people start to openly walk away from her.
    No thanks Cam, you snake.

    Wow, I had to look twice at Charles.
    He looks like he’s aged 10 years since the Bore-A-Nation. He looks like PP more than I’ve ever noticed before.

    William had better get his act together. He might be acting as Prince Regent much sooner than we thought.

    Reply
    • Tessa says:
      May 23, 2023 at 1:38 pm

      I think in various ways will is worse than Charles. Charles will cling to the throne no matter what.

      Reply
  15. Andy Dufresne says:
    May 23, 2023 at 10:54 am

    Bahaha after 12 years of being married to the Royal Family, this is all that Kate has LEARNED- how to upstage her in laws in a conniving way.

    Oouuu girl, you are crossing your boundaries here. And I think she has some leverage to do so (specifically any intel on William). But Kate, be very careful on who you’re dealing with.

    Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      May 23, 2023 at 10:58 am

      This was clearly intentional because the flower show lasts several days but she picks the one day C and C were announced to attend the week before.

      I suspect this is payback for not being allowed to wear a tiara. But Kate has no idea who she’s playing with. Camilla has been at this for decades and the Middleton clan is not squeaky clean.

      Reply
  16. L4Frimaire says:
    May 23, 2023 at 10:55 am

    Why would they schedule them all on the same day? Thats kind of funny and shows how much it’s BS when they’re whining about the Sussexes in the USA doing anything when the royals have events. Remember one year when an organization at that flower show had to cover up their association with Prince Harry because Kate was going to be there and they didn’t want her overshadowed. This whole group are a dried out mess.

    Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      May 23, 2023 at 10:59 am

      Last week it was announced that C and C, the Gloucesters and the Of Kent’s were attending on Monday. Kate was never announced. So this was a last minute thing on her part.

      Reply
      • Hannah1 says:
        May 23, 2023 at 11:53 am

        I think Kate drawing attention in the Ma Middleton dress at what should have been a celebratory ‘Royal’ event for C&C was a reminder that she expects her entire clan to be taken care of — especially after the Party Pieces ‘near’ bankruptcy.

  17. antipodean says:
    May 23, 2023 at 10:57 am

    I LOVE that garden swing, it looks so comfy and elegant.

    Reply
  18. Chaine says:
    May 23, 2023 at 11:09 am

    I noticed Camilla is wearing beige wedge heels! Could she be copy keening the copy keener?

    Reply
  19. Renae says:
    May 23, 2023 at 11:13 am

    As someone of her age:
    Dress…meh! Appropriate length (At least its not gad-awful)
    Shoes…..Highly approve. (They look comfortable and I know that’s all I care about).

    Reply
  20. tamsin says:
    May 23, 2023 at 11:49 am

    I think the photographs of Camilla are well air-brushed and she doesn’t look as bad to me as some of the comments here would indicate. There is one nice picture of her and Charles smiling. I’m thinking that the school group was scheduled to be there anyways, and perhaps Kate’s people just horned in. You can’t take kids on a school trip at the last minute. Kids need to be prepped, forms need to be signed, transportation arranged, etc. You can surprise kids, but kids can’t usually be a surprise appearance. So perhaps this is the real Kate coming into her own story- she will now become Up-stager in Chief.” Perhaps it’s the competition with Camilla that will make Kate get off her duff and work more.

    Reply
    • Hannah1 says:
      May 23, 2023 at 12:08 pm

      Good point — it was imagining she was in competition with Meghan that got Kate out of her absolute slacker phase, while M just continued doing her thing and being productive.

      Given what we have learned about the Windsors being excruciatingly sensitive to having their events upstaged in press coverage, C&C aren’t likely to take the competition in stride!

      Reply
  21. MsDoe says:
    May 23, 2023 at 12:00 pm

    Except for the blow out, Camilla looks like my grandmother… my grandmother lived in a communist country without a fashion industry. Not bad, but not nearly as chic as Queen Elizabeth.
    Maybe it was just a momentary angle, but Charles does indeed look as if he has rapidly aged. Reminds me of Edward. Maybe Covid is catching up with them (i.e., long term sequelae).

    Reply
    • L4Frimaire says:
      May 23, 2023 at 1:40 pm

      They’re all looking haggard and worn out. Even Kate looks off and a bit sloppy.None of them seem to be really working, just appearances here and there.

      Reply
    • booboocita says:
      May 23, 2023 at 5:01 pm

      Both Chucky Boy and Queen Side Piece look like people who got everything they wanted and discovered that it wasn’t all that. All the power, all the money, all the great real estate, all the deference — and it’s not enough to fill the gaping holes in their souls. I keep thinking of that line in the movie “Out of Africa:” “When the gods want to punish you, they answer your prayers.”

      Reply
  22. Dani says:
    May 23, 2023 at 12:26 pm

    I wish they’d stop putting shoulder pads in her dresses; they don’t do her any good. Not that much of ANYTHING would improve her in a broader sense, but still – make a effort, y’all.

    Reply
  23. Tessa says:
    May 23, 2023 at 1:35 pm

    Camilla needs to wear solid colors. The patterned dress looks dowdy

    Reply
  24. Beverley says:
    May 23, 2023 at 1:43 pm

    I agree with Kaiser, the print is lovely. I would definitely wear that print on a different style dress. But all in all, this isn’t a bad look for the Queen Matriarch of white supremacy.

    Reply
  25. Angie says:
    May 23, 2023 at 2:09 pm

    Kate stole her thunder. LOL

    Reply
  26. Befuddled says:
    May 23, 2023 at 5:34 pm

    I noticed on the royal family Instagram page yesterday they only had pictures of Charles and Camilla at the event! I thought it was odd that Miss Katie Cringe wasn’t included. They’re definitely salty about it.

    Reply
  27. j.ferber says:
    May 23, 2023 at 7:07 pm

    God, what a vicious frump.

    Reply
  28. Lily says:
    May 23, 2023 at 7:53 pm

    My parents are in their mid seventies and both look worse for wear suddenly. My mother also likes the comfortable house dresses. Knowing how hard it is for my mother to get through her days now and guessing Camilla might be at the same stage, I will give her a pass. Good for her for showing up and moving forward with her appearance even though Kate was bound to overshadow her.

    Reply

