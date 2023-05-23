Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sanchez reportedly got engaged on his $500 million yacht

It really feels like it’s only been a year or two since Jeff Bezos divorced his wife of 25 years in the midst of a torrid affair with Lauren Sanchez. It all came out at once in January 2019 – Bezos and Sanchez’s affair, his separation from Mackenzie Bezos, and all of the prurient reporting in the National Enquirer about all of it. The Enquirer tried to play hardball with Bezos, and he ended up outing his own situation in a Medium essay in which he took the Enquirer to the woodshed. All of which to say, Bezos and Sanchez have been together since 2018 (at least) and he openly dumped his wife for Lauren. They’ve been together ever since and they’re surprisingly solid. I would even say that Lauren brings him out of his shell – he’s given more money to charity, he socializes more, he seems to enjoy being a public figure. Well, now Bezos and Sanchez are engaged.
Amazon head Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez, are engaged, an insider close to the couple tells Page Six exclusively.
The pair are currently in the South of France for the Cannes Film Festival, where they have been hitting the star-studded party circuit while staying on his $500 million yacht with a mermaid resembling Sanchez adorning the prow.
Rumors have been swirling for months that the pair are set to be wed, mostly due to speculation about a massive heart-shaped ring Sanchez, 53, wears.
The 59-year-old billionaire and broadcast journalist and have been inseparable since they started dating in 2018. News broke that they were a couple in 2019, but the duo kept a low profile until his divorce from his wife of 25 years, MacKenzie Scott, was finalized.
[From Page Six]
I recently read and covered an interview with Sanchez and I came away from it… sort of liking her. I mean, I think she sounds sort of like a vapid socialite, but I actually think she cares a lot about Bezos and their blended family. Now, does she also give off Big Chaotic Bimbo Energy? Yes. She does. But as I said, I sort of found her charming in a weird way. Like, I get why Jeff Bezos is into her.
Meanwhile, it is crazy that this engagement story popped up while Bezos and Sanchez are in the South of France to party with all of the A-listers at Cannes. They set sail on Bezos’ new $500 million superyacht, Koru, traveling from Rotterdam to Mallorca and now cruising through the Mediterranean. Koru is also traveling with Bezos’ smaller super-boat, Abeona. Lauren is apparently the “figurehead” of Koru. She looks… seaworthy.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
-
-
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – NOVEMBER 06: American entrepreneur/founder and executive chairman of Amazon.com Jeff Bezos and girlfriend/American news anchor Lauren Sanchez arrive at the 10th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala 2021 held at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 6, 2021 in Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 642001323, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Xavier Collin / Xavier Collin / Avalon
-
-
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – NOVEMBER 06: American entrepreneur/founder and executive chairman of Amazon.com Jeff Bezos and girlfriend/American news anchor Lauren Sanchez arrive at the 10th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala 2021 held at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 6, 2021 in Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 642003001, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Xavier Collin / Xavier Collin / Avalon
-
-
LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 06: Jeff Bezos (L) and Lauren Sanchez arrive at the 10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA Presented By GucciLos Angeles County Museum of Art on November 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.,Image: 642069958, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: JFY1, Model Release: no, Credit line: Joe Sutter / Avalon
-
-
WEST HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – NOVEMBER 13: American entrepreneur/founder and executive chairman of Amazon.com Jeff Bezos and girlfriend/American news anchor Lauren Sanchez arrive at the Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala 2021 held at the Pacific Design Center on November 13, 2021 in West Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 643097152, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Xavier Collin / Avalon
-
-
WEST HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – NOVEMBER 13: American entrepreneur/founder and executive chairman of Amazon.com Jeff Bezos and girlfriend/American news anchor Lauren Sanchez arrive at the Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala 2021 held at the Pacific Design Center on November 13, 2021 in West Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 643097173, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Xavier Collin / Avalon
-
-
WEST HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – NOVEMBER 13: American entrepreneur/founder and executive chairman of Amazon.com Jeff Bezos and girlfriend/American news anchor Lauren Sanchez arrive at the Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala 2021 held at the Pacific Design Center on November 13, 2021 in West Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 643097197, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Xavier Collin / Avalon
-
-
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez attend the World premiere of “The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power” in Leicester Square, London.,Image: 718129914, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Ana M. Wiggins / Avalon
-
-
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: (L-R) Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.,Image: 763123452, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Lauren Sánchez, Jeff Bezos, Credit line: Jeffrey Mayer / Avalon
-
-
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: (L-R) Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.,Image: 763123771, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Lauren Sánchez, Jeff Bezos, Credit line: Jeffrey Mayer / Avalon
He’s still anti-union. He’s still greedy. He’s still anti-labor. And he gave her a heart-shaped engagement ring. He’s a monster.
Yep. I cannot be happy for this evil man.
Same. This guy could single handedly make a real difference in peoples lives with the insane amount of money and power he has but he chooses to be a greedy troll who doesn’t pay taxes for “reasons”.
Imagine having access to any diamon in the world and choosing heart shaped.
@Christine I THOUGHT THE SAME THING! GOOD LORD WHY?!!!!!
It’s not just any diamond – she could have any gemstone in the world. There are many, many beautiful gemstones that are far rarer than diamonds. I have my heart set on a paraiba tourmaline, but I’ll have to win the lottery first.
@startup, I had to google that and omigosh it is stunning!!! So much prettier than a boring old diamond!!
Look up the Padparadscha Sapphire. It is gorgeous.
Abolish billionaires. These people are a f*cking scourge.
Amen, Kitten. If anyone can make a strong, informed case for a billionaire who, overall, has done more good than harm across the various sectors of his/her life, I’m all ears. What I see are greedy parasites who, one way or another, prioritized wealth-building and wealth-hoarding at the expense of other humans, animals, and the planet.
LMAO!!!! Not the heart-shaped diamond ring on the list! I’m laughing so hard I am crying!
I thought they were already married.
I wonder if he’s ever asked her if she still would still be with him if it wasn’t for his money; if he was a poor nobody would she have even glanced in his direction?
You think a billionaire doesn’t know that it’s his money that attracts women? They ran in the same circles, this man isn’t dumb. He knows his money is his biggest advantage, it gives him power over most of his relationships
I know you’re right. I just can’t imagine saying “for richer or poorer” knowing that if it ever came to “for poorer” she’d be out so fast his head would spin off his shoulders.
He’ll never be poor, but you see what I mean.
What I find funny is that with all that money, have they not been informed that the Mediterranean is ice cold in May and into June. They should go through in late summer to September.
Another one to file under With All That Money You’d Think … LS would stop seeing her Las Vegas plastic surgeon, get those lip and cheekbone fillers dissolved, and start over with Meryl Streep’s plastic surgeon.
Lauren and Kimberly Guilfoyle, Don Jr’s girlfriend are the same kind of nasty women. Repulsive liars and cheaters but Lauren has better PR.
2023: The Year of the Sidechick.
Except both of them got horrible men but still seem to think they’ve won some sort of prize.
You win: 2023 year if the side chick indeed!
Yes, but that is the norm. They live to compete so when they “win” a competition the spouses didn’t even know they were in, the other people are often quite smug
🤣🤣 comment of the day
At this age and with the marriages behind them…what’s with all of the formality. Just get married already and be done with it.
I guess it’s nice they’re similar ages?? It’s refreshing at least
Does it matter? Plastic lives forever.
They both have the overworked look that renders them cartoonish in appearance.
No $1/2 billion yacht accessory is going to buy them the youth they so crave.
Didn’t she and Jeff cheat together on their spouses? I guess all i Can say is they are each others karma in that case
Stupid, I know, but I just don’t like them individually or as a couple. It’s stupid because I don’t know them and they don’t know me but whenever I see them I frown and turn up my nose up. I usually don’t comment on people I don’t like. It’s enough to know I don’t like them. But, I just had to say that. It won’t stop the wedding but hey. Oh, because I’m confessing, I think she looks and dresses tacky. Okay. Okay. Phew. It’s all out of my system now. 😂🤪🤣 I can be at peace. 🙂
I’m the same–I think her style is very tacky & I think it’s super weird to have a mermaid sculpture of your girlfriend on your yacht. But she’s age appropriate & I guess tacky dorks deserve happiness as much as anyone else.
Also, abolish billionaires.
All that money, and you think he’d be able to afford a better-looking jump-off. This one already has a cat face—his wife was much more attractive, both in terms of looks and personality.
Well, sure.
But when there’s such a dedication to plastic surgery, there really isn’t anything left to sag.
Also, she knows her place perfectly and she’s fine with it. You can try to buy that level of willingness to venerate within a personal relationship but it won’t last with a lot of women and then….. you’re stuck looking for your next jump off.
Mackenzie had to go. She had way too much audacity within the relationship lol.
How is she not embarrassed to show off a hideous boob-job like that. The cheek implants are ridiculous and so are the lips. She looks like a villain.
I hope the stupid yacht starts leaking.
These two really get on my nerves.
Wealth hoarding jerk. And she is a gold digger with bad plastic surgery. The overdone lip filler and those constantly on display breast implants look ridiculous. Both of them are a cliche.
Yes, the boobs are definitely offensive. The skin even looks like it’s “tangled” or something. Eww.
He really said I want the XXXXL boob implants and not one ounce of your natural face left. Yikes !
Well, she’s never going to space. She’ll explode with all that plastic in her.
Right?!? She is probably already at 1/2 zero gravity with the plastic
Omg
seaworthy
😂
I couldn’t remember half of the article after that comment – I’m still laughing. Well played, Kaiser. LMAO
SO. MUCH. SILICONE.
It makes me sad to see women do that to themselves but to people like Bezos a walking talking blow-up doll is his dream girl. Then again, the maintenance on her ‘upgrades’ will get more and more expensive as she ages so maybe they are each others ideal partner.
I have a feeling that her maintenance upgrades won’t be a problem, because the costs will be built into their divorce. He’ll be onto his third and fourth wives while she’s trying to tighten and lift herself into even more freakish dimensions.
THESE TWO ARE SO INCREDIBLY TACKY. MY GOD.
I remember someone on here who said they worked with her before she turned into a blow up bratz doll and that she was actually a very funny extroverted person that people got a kick out of. I believe it. I think he wanted to chase the high life and she takes care of that. She may be vapid, but I don’t think she’s dumb. Example she’s a licensed aircraft pilot and that’s an interest/hobby they apparently share.
Thanks for the link to the NY post about Bezos’s boat, I got totally immersed in the weird world of super yachts. My dad sold his boat last year, a very modest 26 footer lol. We had it for 22 years and it provided us a lot of great moments out on the Long Island Sound but it really is true the saying that the best two days in a boat owner’s life are the day they buy the boat and the day they sell it.
The figurehead resembling Lauren Sanchez–wow, not getting that image out of my head anytime soon. The article also mentioned that Diane Von Furstenberg was ALSO used as a model for her husband’s superyacht EOS but I think they sold it? You can see the pictures here, including Diane modeling for the figurehead: https://anhduongart.com/EOS-Yacht-1
My father bought a sailboat and sold it within a year. When asked why he sold it he said that he could get the the exact same sensation by standing under a cold shower tearing up hundred dollar bills!
Sorry, but she still looks like he had her manufactured to his specifications. Those boobs! Those lips! His “alive girl” is now his “real doll”.
May the gods lend speed and courage to the next pod of orcas his yacht encounters. #TeamMurderOreo
She is very sea worthy………two big buoys to keep them afloat!
I’ll just quote what dear old Sheldon Cooper would say: “She must be very skilled at coitus.”
After looking at those pictures, I feel like I need to rinse my eyes out with bleach.