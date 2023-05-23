King Charles made Angela Kelly sign a gag order when he ‘bought’ her a house

Angela Kelly was Queen Elizabeth II’s long-time dresser, companion and “best friend.” What Angela wanted, Angela got. Angela was QEII’s gatekeeper, and she made tons of enemies within the royal family and among palace staff. She wielded her power to bludgeon anyone and everyone. She was the source for basically all of the briefings about the Duchess of Sussex’s “tiara drama,” a story which Prince Harry wrote about in detail in Spare. It’s beyond clear why Angela Kelly is not now and has never been a sympathetic figure. Which is why it’s incredibly funny to watch her comeuppance from a distance. Within hours of QEII’s passing, Angela Kelly was out of work and all of the locks were changed. King Charles kicked her out of the “grace and favor” Windsor home she conned out of QEII. But Charles also knows that Kelly would sell out her own grandmother, so Charles “bought” her a home far away, a home which will revert to the Crown whenever Kelly passes. Now the Mail reports that Charles added a stipulation to the home: a gag order. LMAO.

The King has struck a deal with the late Queen’s dresser banning her from sharing Royal secrets in exchange for a new life in the North. Angela Kelly, one of the late Queen’s closest confidantes, has been allowed to choose a new grace-and-favour home after being forced to move out of the Windsor estate. But The Mail on Sunday understands that a senior Palace aide acting for the King presented Ms Kelly with a new NDA – non disclosure agreement – to sign as part of the deal. A well-placed source dubbed the agreement a ‘gagging order’ that would make future earnings based on public revelations about the Royal family difficult. Under the terms of the agreement, Ms Kelly is prevented from using the words ‘King’ and ‘Palace’ for commercial purposes. With the Queen’s blessing, Ms Kelly, has already published two books about her Royal role. It is understood she also had the Queen’s permission to write a third but the new agreement is certain to impinge on that – if not scupper it. It is understood that the King felt that an updated version of Ms Kelly’s second book, The Other Side Of The Coin: The Queen, The Dresser And The Wardrobe strayed ‘too far’ into revealing intimate details about the Royal Family. Now the King is understood to have made a move to honour his late mother’s wishes by providing a home for Ms Kelly while simultaneously protecting her legacy by banning the release of further details. The Mail on Sunday first revealed in April that Ms Kelly, 65, had been gifted a house for life by the King after being forced to move out of the Windsor estate following the Queen’s death. When the Queen died last September, she was made redundant from her role as Camilla was used to working with Jacqui Meakin, the Queen Mother’s former dresser. Without the patronage of the Queen, Ms Kelly was told that she must leave her Windsor home and friends feared she would become another victim of the King’s ‘property merry-go-round’. Some even accused him of being ‘ruthless with all the wrong people’.

[From The Daily Mail]

One of the funniest parts of all of this is watching the royal rota people write all of these sympathetic pieces about Kelly and how terrible it is that the king kicked her out of her home (a home which she conned out of an elderly queen) and now Kelly is under a strict NDA. It’s been clear for a while now that Kelly was one of the rota’s best sources, and that she had a lot of those reporters on speed dial. Now Kelly is out in the cold, under a strict NDA and far away from the Windsors’ comings and goings. Pour one out for the rota, they lost one of their most vile leakers.