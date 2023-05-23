King Charles made Angela Kelly sign a gag order when he ‘bought’ her a house

Angela Kelly was Queen Elizabeth II’s long-time dresser, companion and “best friend.” What Angela wanted, Angela got. Angela was QEII’s gatekeeper, and she made tons of enemies within the royal family and among palace staff. She wielded her power to bludgeon anyone and everyone. She was the source for basically all of the briefings about the Duchess of Sussex’s “tiara drama,” a story which Prince Harry wrote about in detail in Spare. It’s beyond clear why Angela Kelly is not now and has never been a sympathetic figure. Which is why it’s incredibly funny to watch her comeuppance from a distance. Within hours of QEII’s passing, Angela Kelly was out of work and all of the locks were changed. King Charles kicked her out of the “grace and favor” Windsor home she conned out of QEII. But Charles also knows that Kelly would sell out her own grandmother, so Charles “bought” her a home far away, a home which will revert to the Crown whenever Kelly passes. Now the Mail reports that Charles added a stipulation to the home: a gag order. LMAO.
The King has struck a deal with the late Queen’s dresser banning her from sharing Royal secrets in exchange for a new life in the North. Angela Kelly, one of the late Queen’s closest confidantes, has been allowed to choose a new grace-and-favour home after being forced to move out of the Windsor estate. But The Mail on Sunday understands that a senior Palace aide acting for the King presented Ms Kelly with a new NDA – non disclosure agreement – to sign as part of the deal.
A well-placed source dubbed the agreement a ‘gagging order’ that would make future earnings based on public revelations about the Royal family difficult. Under the terms of the agreement, Ms Kelly is prevented from using the words ‘King’ and ‘Palace’ for commercial purposes.
With the Queen’s blessing, Ms Kelly, has already published two books about her Royal role. It is understood she also had the Queen’s permission to write a third but the new agreement is certain to impinge on that – if not scupper it. It is understood that the King felt that an updated version of Ms Kelly’s second book, The Other Side Of The Coin: The Queen, The Dresser And The Wardrobe strayed ‘too far’ into revealing intimate details about the Royal Family.
Now the King is understood to have made a move to honour his late mother’s wishes by providing a home for Ms Kelly while simultaneously protecting her legacy by banning the release of further details. The Mail on Sunday first revealed in April that Ms Kelly, 65, had been gifted a house for life by the King after being forced to move out of the Windsor estate following the Queen’s death.
When the Queen died last September, she was made redundant from her role as Camilla was used to working with Jacqui Meakin, the Queen Mother’s former dresser. Without the patronage of the Queen, Ms Kelly was told that she must leave her Windsor home and friends feared she would become another victim of the King’s ‘property merry-go-round’. Some even accused him of being ‘ruthless with all the wrong people’.
One of the funniest parts of all of this is watching the royal rota people write all of these sympathetic pieces about Kelly and how terrible it is that the king kicked her out of her home (a home which she conned out of an elderly queen) and now Kelly is under a strict NDA. It’s been clear for a while now that Kelly was one of the rota’s best sources, and that she had a lot of those reporters on speed dial. Now Kelly is out in the cold, under a strict NDA and far away from the Windsors’ comings and goings. Pour one out for the rota, they lost one of their most vile leakers.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Yeah but notice this gag order seems very specific to Charles.. sounds like he’s protecting himself more than anyone else.
There’s probably more in the NDA but who knows.
I’ll bet the NDA is focused on the Queen’s final years. Charles probably did things he wasn’t supposed to and likely pressured his frail, ill mother.
You know, I’m really hoping she can’t control herself and keeps smack talking the royals. Let’s see ol’ Chuck try to evict her and sue her and what she would say to the press about that. Just like Camzilla ditching him and refusing to work now that she’s got the crown, I’d love to see all the vicious old ladies in the royal circle going rogue. What can he even do about it, really?
I’d love to see this!
As do I and I find it highly unlikely that this vile creature from the depths of the sewers will be able to keep her trap shut.
FAFO – Kelly got a dose of karma. Given that all the locks were changed and she was cut off within hours of QE2 death she must have seen this coming – the woman was loathed by everyone!!
Don’t feel sorry for her – she made a lot of money from her books and she would also have a nice pension.
She gets a house and Andrew gets security and won’t budge from RL but KC’s own son gets nothing not even a phone call to check he is okay after the car chase?!
All of this.
Yes!! How disgusting that KFC willingly gifted Kelly the Knavish a proper home whilst throwing his own son, DIL and grandchildren out into the streets. Revolting.
If she wrote a big ole tell all book about the royal family shenanigans, I’d bet that a publisher would give her a big enough advance that she could buy her own house. Why would she sign an NDA? Short sighted.
I thought the very same thing.
My thought as well. She was a fool to sign that. I’d write that book and let the chips fall where they may.
Apparently she’s wilier than Chuck. Tom Sykes writes that the NDA failed to cover her social media, which was not shut down, and which she’s using, including the comments, to continue to stir things up.
Teddy, your comment made me laugh. AK is awful, but so is KC. It would serve them right if she indirectly was able to spill tea via social media.
Maybe she’s worried about having an “accident” – like how so many Russians die from drinking tea and falling out of windows.
The new house is still grace and favor so AK47 doesn’t own it outright. Charles can still kick her out and I bet there is a clause that says the NDA stands no matter what her living arrangements are. There are pictures of AK moving her things out of her old house and mostly like she paid for the movers. The RRs are disappointed a rich vein of royal gossip has dried up but AK just got a wake up call the BRF sees her merely as the help.
I’m beginning to believe this secrecy surrounding the Royal Family needs to be lifted entirely. Why should their shenanigans and dirty dealings go unaired, unexamined, unscrutinized, unreported, and unchallenged? If they are a business, all their business needs to be brought into the light. Anything tangentially business related should be exposed. Enough of this almost exclusively white male privilege.
Oh how I wish that someone free ALL of the skeletons out of the BaRF’s closets!!! I would surmise that KFC is shaking in his boots with all of those who surround him waiting for the opportunity to cash in their chips! May every one of KFCIII’s circle of vipers expose the entirety of the criminal, and underhanded, actions of KFCIII!! KFCIII should probably shore up more funds for his predatory brother and the rest of those who are simply waiting for the opportunity to sell him out!! There are probably more than a handful of vipers waiting for their payday 😈.
I highly recommend you read “…And What Do You Do? What the Royal Family Don’t Want You to Know”, by Norman Baker. What an eyeopener that was for me. I’m Canadian and up until I read this I was indifferent to the BRF and their ties to Canada; not any more. NOT MY KING!
Look at her walking off with an entire stack of funeral programs. Grifting until the bitter end, that one.
I did wonder why she was carrying so many. Its not like she’s helping to tidy up.
I noticed that before. I figured she’s going to get those up on eBay or something.
I just really want to know what this new home looks like. How remote is it?
LOL, I was thinking the same thing. Maybe it’s on an island (Outer Hebrides) or in the Scottish Highlands, without reliable internet access, getting mail once a week, maybe getting snowed in in the winter. In other words, wayyyyyy out of the way.
It’s in the Peak District, near Derbyshire, from what I’ve read. I’m just imagining her out in the barren moors. But yes, no cell service and mail once a week😂
My understanding is that it’s a home closer to her family.
This couldn’t be happening to a better bitch.
bwhahahhaha exactly!
Peace out Angie ✌ May you enjoy your new home and that royal iron gag. 😆😆
I dislike Angela Kelly more than I dislike the Royals, so hear, hear!
She made remarks in last book about QEII which I took offense to and I’m not even a fan of QEII, so can just imagine what she would have written this time around.
She’s 65? I would have guess 76.
Right? I’m 55 so she’s only 10 years older than me and yet she looks like she could be my mother.
Girlfriend’s face is showing her inner terribleness.
MM i wonder if the NDA only applies as long as charles is alive. she might easily out live him, i reckon she should still write and publish it on his or her death which ever comes first
But the royal rota still has Camilla. Where’s the press outrage that taxpayers money is being spent to buy a house for a former employee?
“But the royal rota still has Camilla.” I love the fact that you just compared a former employee to the king’s wife, Amy Bee! Lol
On a more serious note, on visits to homes of the aristocracy, it’s the custom to grant housing to certain servants for those families, so according to custom and QE2’s wishes, AK should not have been kicked out. This probably doesn’t sit well with everyone in that group, the RR lost an informant, and this awful creature is now an enemy.
Yes, @ ML!! @ Amy Bee certainly drove home the equivalent of Cruella to Kelly the Knavish!!!
Pour one out for the rota 😂
Makes me wonder what else could the BRF be hiding? The flood gates are pouring out stories for years.
Diana had that Butler who wrote books, columns, did tv chat shows for years after she passed.
He must have signed NDAs too but still cashed in.
Tiresome, awful people. On both sides.
So KCIII have enough money to paid P Andy rape victim along with security for him (non-working family member), now paid-off and ex-servant (by buying her house) for her silent..
KCIII can keep the phony sentiment lies toward his second born son. Who he clearly shown he don’t give a flying FK about his and his family welfare….
She does look quite scheming doesn’t she Lol.
I saw a shot out the back door of her old house when she was moving. The grass was overgrown and there was a rundown, ratty shed in the distance. Are all of their properties like this, they seem to be??
I imagine the NDA can’t gag her descendants. We’ll get new books for sure, even if they have to be posthumous.
Cam is using the queen mother’s (may she rot in hell) former dresser!?!!?! I know Chuck is keen on queen sidechick having jewels and stuff that belonged to queen mum, but her Dresser?!? Does chuck go out of his way to be creepy, or does it just come naturally?
I don’t recall seeing either of Kelly’s books on the NYT Bestseller list, and I need more information to keep up! How much more can AK reveal that she hasn’t leaked to the rota? She knew the Queen was sunsetting long before the British commoners. Much of her leaks are overlooked because Charles continuously fired back with a Harry, Meghan, and occasionally William and Kate story. Royal biographers have fed AK for years. It doesn’t matter which side of the palace gates she resides on; she’s well taken care of for life, even though she may no longer have access to the privileged amenities inside the palace walls. Charles is the “Don Corleone” of the Windsor Family.