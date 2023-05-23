Kim Kardashian on parenthood: ‘There are nights I cry myself to sleep’

Kim Kardashian recently sat down for a podcast interview with On Purpose with Jay Shetty. She talked a lot about her kids and what her home life is like as a single mother. I know everyone climbs up Kim’s ass about everything, but she IS a single mother and she has been one for years. Even when she was married to Kanye, she was a single mom. Kanye was always in Wyoming or “running for president” or whatever, while she raised the kids in Calabasas. Now that they’re divorced, Kanye has time with the kids, but let’s be real – Kim is their primary parent and she’s with them like 90% of the time. Her kids’ ages now: North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4. Some highlights from the pod interview:

On parenthood: “Everyone says the days are long and the years are short, and that couldn’t be like a more true statement. So, like, when you’re in it, I mean, especially when they’re babies and you’re feeding … there’s madness going on. It’s like full madness. It’s the best chaos though.”

On mornings with four kids: Detailing that “you have no idea what’s going on” in the mornings, Kardashian adds, “It’s like I always have to do one of my daughter’s hair — and it has to be perfect and it has to be a certain way — and then this one needs me to put his shoes on and they all need you. … It’s like full crazy madness, cooking, running around. Like, it’s wild.”

A mother’s tears: “Parenting is the thing that has taught me the most about myself. It has been the most challenging thing. There are nights I cry myself to sleep. Like, holy sh-t, this f—ing tornado in my house. Like, what just happened? You know, with all the moods and the personalities and sometimes they’re fighting, and you know, there’s no one there. Like, it’s [just] me to play good police officer and bad cop.”

Parenting is really “f—ing hard.” “That’s the only way I can describe it. It is the most rewarding job in the entire world. It is. There is nothing that can prepare you. … I don’t care how long you wait. I don’t care what you’re waiting for. You are never prepared. But you will figure it out, and it will make you so proud of yourself that you figured it out and that you got through the day.”

Nights with her kids: “We are going hour by hour to see if we’re gonna survive night by night. If a tantrum comes in, oh my God, your life is completely upside down. But it teaches you so much more about yourself than I think anyone, any parent, could have ever anticipated. I mean, there’s nights when you don’t wash your hair for days as a mom and you have spit up all over you and you’re wearing the same pajamas, especially in COVID. It was insane, you know?”