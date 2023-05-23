The pap chase was ‘the closest’ Prince Harry ever felt to understanding Diana’s death

Last year was the 25th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death. Like all of the “big anniversaries,” the British and American media did a number of articles, interviews and TV specials about Diana, her life, her work, and the questions people still have about her death. One of the most curious interviews I read last summer was with Lord Stevens, who headed up the British investigation into Diana’s death. Lord Stevens is no Poirot, let’s just say that – like so many figures in the British establishment, he seemed utterly committed to obfuscating and ignoring inconvenient facts in evidence, like Diana telling two separate people (one of them her lawyer) that she was going to be killed in a car accident… just months before she was killed in a car accident. There was also that interview with one of Mohammed al-Fayed’s bodyguards, Lee Sansum, who was guarding Diana for much of her last summer. Sansum said that Diana was being watched by intelligence officers that whole summer, and that she spoke often of a plot to assassinate her.
While Prince Harry’s Spare made it clear that it took him decades to even begin to process his mother’s life and death, it’s also clear that as an adult, he’s studied parts of Diana’s death in detail. He went through the Pont de L’Alma tunnel repeatedly, he studied the photos, he likely thought about what her final moments were like. So, the paparazzi chase in New York on Tuesday night happened, and apparently Harry is thinking a lot about Diana at the moment.
The duke told friends that it was the “closest I have ever felt” to understanding what happened on the night in 1997 when his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, died.
Harry and Meghan’s car chase with the paparazzi is the “closest” the duke has felt to understanding what happened to his mother on the night she died.
A source has confirmed to Yahoo News the incident in New York on Tuesday night left him with a better feeling of what Prince Diana went through prior to her death in the Pont de l’Alma tunnel in Paris in August 1997.
I bet it was the closest he’s ever felt. The difference is that Harry was surrounded by top-notch security, he had his iPhone out and he was recording, and he was able to eventually get to safety. I keep getting this nagging feeling that people – specifically British establishment people – are actually really mad at the way things went down on Tuesday. It’s almost as if they’re mad that something didn’t go to plan. I absolutely believe that Harry was thinking about Diana as he sat beside Meghan in that SUV. And I believe his radar was up, because something wasn’t right about what was happening. That same radar which made him want to reopen the investigation into Diana’s death.
I doubt his friends would talk or say anything. This is the tabloids all p*ssed off that their plans to harm have failed. They know they got away with it once so why not again.
Is it just the tabloids? The BRF benefitted with Diana’s death. Chuck could marry his sidepiece and make everything legitimate. It worked out way too well with him.
I think there’s more afoot that just the press.
I don’t belive Harry said this and allowed a friend to leak it to the press. I think it’s an attempt by the press to frame him as a drama queen who is exagerating. Together with the whole story, that the chase was exagerated. His PR would not go with such a dramatic stagement.
I *highly* doubt Harry told anyone his feelings who would actually tell media this. I call BS on this story. It is conjecture.
However, I could see him feeling this way. Which is probably why the press made this up.
Exactly, if there was actually a source who said this, which I disbelieve, I can definitely see Harry being traumatized by this terrible experience. So the media wouldn’t be off in speculating about his feelings.
This is scary for real. May Harry, Meghan, Archie and Lili be safe happy and healthy.
Recall that scene in the docuseries, where they arrive from the airport and are traveling to their destination in the car. They are quiet, Meghan points out who had been following them, and they’re nervous and on high alert the whole time. Now amplify that by 1000.
It’s not right that Harry, Meg and their family are having to deal with this kind of harassment. That island is blood thirsty and cannot WAIT to “report” on something they can sink their teeth into. I am so disgusted with that UK contingent and how inhumane they truly are. All because they ran off the interesting couple.
If they wanted someone dead again, I would think they would find a fresh m.o.. The paparazzi chasing cars containing royals would be too obvious. Or are they so confident in their ability to control the British media that they just don’t care?
I honestly think that the paps were a decoy/distraction. The more that comes out the more I am convinced that this was an assassination attempt-take out all three caregivers in one go-and the children then become the property of the Crown.
I think the paps were in on the deal. The bounty of £60K, the one guy saying he might take the last photo of Harry alive, it’s horrifying. This was a professional job, even tho it failed. Fortunately Harry and Meghan have people like Chris Sanchez-who was a Secret Service agent and guarded Pres Obama- working for them.
My biggest question is-was MI6 in on it? As hard as it it to imagine, I don’t think it’s out of the question.
Then what though? Surely you’re not envisioning either Grandpa Charles and Gan Gan or Uncle William actually raising two biracial, culturally American kids?
I can totally see the rest of it though.
Obviously, they would then MILK the two orphans for all the sweet PR they can get from them. Think Harry and William as kids × 1000000. No parent left alive to tell you no, the only close relatives left are the desperate Markle clan, and Charles can now cosplay “loving grandpa to a multiracial world” which has always been his fantasy. He wants a way to make POC love him without actually having to do anything for them. This would accomplish that.
@blythe, you really think any adult actually raises children in that family? Charles doesn’t even put toothpaste on his own toothbrush!
Raising children is what the help is for. They’ll be put in a nursery wing of some mansion or castle under the care of a nanny and no one will ever see them again. In time, they’ll be sent to boarding school and given a guardian (maybe even called a private secretary like Harry’s was) whose main job will be to keep KC and Uncle Willy informed and steer them away from knowing anything about H&M. If the press ask why they are never seen, they’ll be told to “respect the children’s privacy”… The path forward is extremely clear.
That Ms Awards ceremony will be the last time H &M & Doria travel together for anything. They won’t risk it again. And no matter how tightly their wills are written, it won’t be a person contesting those wills, it’ll be the crown of England. And it’ll be done under seal so no one will know.
H&M are right to be scared. I think Harry just always thought at the end of day this is still family – his father, his brother. He might be finally starting to see that the heirs in this system are never family, they are despots who think nothing of removing people who are obstacles to what they want.
@whatelse, we have very different takes on what’ll happen to the kids!
I think it’ll be like Diana. The RF wants her forgotten. Using the children for PR risks bringing up H&M in this morbid scenario, and they won’t want that. And they will NEVER risk the future future king George from being overshadowed by his 1/4 black cousins.
Maisie, the only problem with that theory is that no one knew all three of them would be traveling together before they arrived together for the event. But I agree they won’t all travel in the same vehicle again.
Was Harry announced ahead of time as going? Or did everyone just assume it would only be Meaghan? I think they thought it would be Meaghan and they would get rid of her and Harry would move back to England. I think for Harry’s families safety he needs to announce that even with a divorce or God forbid worse. He isn’t moving back to England ever.
maisie, I disagree. I would astounded if H&M didn’t have wills naming the guardian(s) of their kids. Their two AMERICAN kids. Meghan also has her niece Ashley. She appears to be close to the kids. I guess they could TRY, but I’m not seeing the kids going anywhere. They’ll stay in the US.
No, this isn’t about the kids. I was surprised that Doria attended–for two seconds. Of course, she would be there. I don’t know why anyone would be surprised to see Harry. They’ve been present for each other for UN speeches and other awards. This was directed at H&M. Something obviously didn’t go as planned. It could be that H&M put out a statement so quickly, which meant no one is using the photos. It could be that the illegal actions that were taken was a surprise. Especially since those actions put lives in danger.
It’ll be interesting to see what the NYPD has to say at the end of an investigation. They don’t look very competent through this, so I’m sure they want to point fingers somewhere else.
What really bothers me about this incident is the gaslighting en masse by newspapers, the media, and even celebrities who are pitching in their own opinions on what happened (ie Whoopi and Caitlyn Jenner).
Like, haven’t we learned anything at all from the past?!? What is wrong with people nowadays??
I hope there are more people out there, like the Sussex Squads and people here in Celebitchy who continue to call this out.
Diana looks so young and beautiful in those pictures. I still can’t believe it’s been 25 years.
Do we know if that’s the last photo ever taken of her? Because I don’t remember seeing this one for some reason, and it’s haunting if it’s from earlier in the night she was killed. (Obviously I’m not counting the disgusting pictures that they kept taking *after* the crash instead of trying to help the passengers in the car)
No, Diana was wearing a black blazer and white slacks on her last night. But that’s such a haunting photo just the same.
I don’t even know where to start with this.
I believe Diana was killed in a concerted plot by the British establishment, with assent from the RF and willingly carried out by intelligence because of reasons- Angola, dating two men of color, having the power of independent thought and not being afraid to speak up. In 1997 I think things snowballed and she was deemed too high a threat to the British empire whom the Sun had just set on.
I don’t necessarily believe that’s what happened here. I do not think the RF or even those in charge at MI6 would think it’s a good idea to do the exact same thing again, so blatantly.
However, I do think there are certain incandescent people in the RF who cannot handle Harry’s crusade or his glow. I think those people are in hock to the BM who are desperate and angry due to the court cases coming up. I believe that certain factions, possibly within intelligence helped coordinate the blacked out vehicles with the intent to scare the s*** out of the Sussexes. But I don’t believe this was sanctioned at a high level. In other words, someone went incandescently rogue, and they were sloppy.
My truly dark theory is that, at some point in the last few years, TOB found out what really happened to his mother. He didn’t share this with Harry. But in TOB’s mind he now “understands” why his mother had to be “dealt with”. He’s gone to the dark side and he is using that knowledge, and the knowledge that NOTHING would be more terrifying for Harry than going through the same exact situation with his wife and MIL in the car with him.
I think this was TOB declaring absolute war. He underestimates Harry, he always has. But dear lord Harry, be careful.
I like your theory and some elements ring true. how ever i still question the end game. If all 3 of them died in an accident what happens next. a fight for custody of the kids, i reckon factions will come out in rebllion over this . so heads will roll.
I would hope iron clad will and Godfather Tyler Perry stepping in.
Aradia, yes, they will have wills appointing guardian(s) of their American children. I seriously doubt that the brf want anything to do with the children. They would rather they stay far away so people forget about them. The problem will be that no one will forget about them if H&M are killed in an ‘accident’. The brf would have Princess Di and A&L haunting their every move. UK taking American children where it has been made clear that the brf want nothing to do with? Nope.
I thought the British press didn’t believe Harry and Meghan and said that they were overreacting. How could the Times now be writing a story about how Harry felt? It’s either they were lying about what happened or not.
I think they’re furious that they spent a lot money setting the chase up and on buying photos they’ll never be able to use and also furious that the Sussexes dared to release a statement about the chase, depriving them of their pre-set narrative. The disinformation campaign is in full effect and unfortunately appears to be working with a lot of the media. also
This article is common sense conjecture but I’ll bet that the paps and their cohorts in the blacked out SUVs were trying to invoke that same terror Princess Diana experienced in the Sussexes to get “exclusive photos”, with the well organized cohorts having an additional and likely sinister agenda.
The media controls public opinion and they successfully applied DARVO to H&M following the NY car chase. I think we were all shocked to see how the media turned the public against the Sussexes even though they were the victims of an obvious”hit”. If anything happened to the Sussexes the media would reuse these same DARVO tactics in order to shield the Windsors from criticism.
I don’t think they have succeeded in turning the public against them. All they managed to do us preach to the choir. I’m sure it seems that way if you only focus on negative reporting and the usual suspects spewing hate. But there are plenty of people in the general public saw that he almost got Diana-ed.
If anything, I’ve seen people who really had only a mild interest — if any— in the Sussexes or the BRF, shift towards feeling a sense of support for Harry and Meghan. Things like this don’t typically happen in the US, or in NYC where public figures of all kinds are very commonplace. I think people are wondering WTF is going on, realizing that it’s way beyond the way American photographers usually behave, and connecting this incident with Diana’s death. I think people who weren’t previously inclined to do so are now questioning the official stories about Diana’s death, and shifting towards having even more sympathy for Harry.
Obviously there’s a range of opinions, but I think , many people who don’t read the British tabloids and the US publications that echo them, are raising questions about the hate that seeks out a charming couple who just want to do good work in seemingly innocuous ways.
This is so insane. The Sussexes could have been killed. So many innocent bystanders could have been killed. Hell the paps themselves (if that’s who they really were) could have been killed. And for what? No pictures, Harry, Meghan and Doria were not harmed. Based on what Omid Scoble has said, there is witness harassment and intimidation going on. So I guess this was more of the same. Scaring Harry into dropping his case or not testifying or impacting his credibility. Making him out to be a liar or exaggerating the situation. I guess for the evil oligarchs its all in a days work.
It’s obvious to me that whatever was intended–intimidation, or worse, failed. While the British media might be DARVO-ing at the moment, the information about this event exists. The pictures and video Harry took are there to be studied in the future. This attempt isn’t going to be hushed up. And now Harry and their security team can be better prepared in the future. The British media and whoever’s behind this overplayed their hand.
I am lost for words and my heart is broken in pieces.
I pray for Harry and his family to stay safe.
It’s awful. My heart breaks for him.
ME, I want the pictures of the chase to be published BEFORE Harry comes to the UK for the next round of his court case. I want the British rags to be shown as the culprits behind this and I want them to afraid to try and pull this sht again, especially while he is over here
And WHERE ARE THE STREET CAM PICTURES, AND NYPD WHERE IS YOUR BODY AND DASH CAM FOOTAGE, WHAT ARE YOU HIDING
There’s no way he said this to someone and they ran out with it. I think way too many people keep saying imagine how Harry feels and he must have had PTSD because of X, Y, Z. Until he says it, I am taking it with a grain of salt.
And there’s no way this was an assassination attempt. Come on. This was a bunch of stupid paps hired by the Daily Mail or one of the RR papers to chase them down and figure out where they were staying. They want to harass any friends they had. The RR is still trying to figure out who all the godparents are.
There were professional drivers in those cars, coordinated, skilled and very good at their job. I don’t think the paps could afford them just to get pictures.
@Lady D — that’s what I believe and have stated too. Professional drivers were hired because British paps aren’t familiar with NY City roadways, nor are they familiar with driving on the wrong side of the road. This was a high-speed chase to deliberately intimidate the Sussexes, not a bunch of gap-toothed muck-rakers trying to make some dirty money.
@Chilling, which is insane because they *already know* where Meghan’s friend lives…IIRC, she stayed with her on the Upper East Side when she went to NY for her baby shower, but had to move to a hotel after the paps found the house she was staying at because they were being harassed.
I guess it’s possible that they were staying with a different friend this time, but I read someplace that they were in fact headed to the UES after the ceremony, so I’m thinking it’s the same place. They didn’t need to learn the address, they wanted more pictures and possibly something more sinister.
Why is this article even out there? Why are they discussing how they think Harry may have felt after they were busy blaming and mocking him for what happened last week. Not once did he mention his mother in the statement they put out so bringing up Diana is putting words in his mouth. This is macabre clickbait. The press is still trying to profit off this since they couldn’t make money from those photos.
Agreed.
All of this is horrifying, even from afar. The harassment of this family is unreal. Punished for staying, punished for leaving, punished for doing their own thing.
This is horrifying. They are being punished for existing.
If there is something sketchy afoot, they’d be angry that this incident will/should result in greater scrunity of paps’ actions around the couple. They’d want a redo, so keep the pressure up!
I absolutely believe that there is a plot afoot to get rid of at least Meghan. Those people on Salt Isle are exceptionally evil. They wanted them gone and they are gone. Now that they are not invisible, they want them destroyed. Harry’s father is a POS.
I just remembered there was this story several years ago from a soldier confessing to his wife the SAS had killed Diana. I looked for the link and just wanted to leave it here https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2412049/Estranged-wife-SAS-soldier-Princess-Diana-murder-claims-tells-police-utterly-convinced-story.html
The story is from 2013. I felt this was the closest of it coming to light, but knowing now about the RF and the DF I am wondering, what was in 2013? Could publishing this story been a thread to the RF?