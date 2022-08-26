Princess Diana’s predictions of her death by car crash dismissed by investigator

The Daily Beast’s Marlow Stern recently did an interview with John Stevens, also known as Lord Stevens. Lord Stevens was the Scotland Yard investigator who headed Operation Paget, the multi-year inquiry into the death of Princess Diana. He was hired in 2004 and it took three years for Stevens and his team to come to the conclusion that there was nothing to see here, folks. Operation Paget found no criminal conspiracy to murder Diana, no plot by British intelligence to monitor Diana’s divorced life, no evidence that Prince Philip or Prince Charles had ordered a hit on Diana. The details uncovered (or not uncovered) by Operation Paget are now part of a Discovery+ docuseries called The Diana Investigations. Various people associated with the investigation and with Diana are interviewed as part of the series, and Lord Stevens had a lot to say to the Daily Beast. Some notable highlights, especially about the two instances where Princess Diana predicted that she would die in a car crash.
Stevens never questioned Prince Philip, but they did have some idea about the white Fiat: “We put certain questions in writing to Prince Philip and had our answers to those, and the Fiat owner, we do know by circumstantial evidence—and so do the French Brigade criminelle—who drove that car. He actually disappeared from the scene. He wasn’t the reason for the accident—the actual car smacked into him going down that ramp at 75 mph and it was a speed limit of 40 mph. This is all in the 832 pages of the report that we did that came out during the six months of the inquest, and that’s why I can be certain that we got it right. We looked into 104 allegations made by various people of conspiracy and murder.
The owner of the white Fiat, who clipped the Fayed Mercedes: “As I’ve said before we had circumstantial evidence. The problem with that was the French held the inquiry, and we weren’t allowed to re-investigate that part of the inquiry. They came to the same conclusion: He had left the scene because there isn’t a criminal offense in France if you leave a scene where someone is dying or badly injured. I think the thing is, he’s been a bit of a victim in this as well. He’s had to live with this. But there are certain aspects of the car: The car was changed in color the following day, he was a security officer, the description fits him, he has a big dog which someone saw in the back of the car, it goes on…”
The Paul Burrell Letter, the letter from Diana where she wrote that Prince Charles is “planning ‘an accident’ in my car, brake failure or serious head injury…”: “It was just one of the issues that had to be looked at. Recently in the High Court, that letter has passed through the legal system and Tiggy Legge-Bourke has received substantial damages, so I don’t want to go into that in any way, shape, or form. But it was just one of those issues that had to be looked at. The Burrell letter… what can one say? It’s a bit like the [Martin] Bashir mess, where he hoodwinked Princess Diana into an interview, which obviously affected her mental state as well. So I don’t want to say much more about that other than that.
The Mishcon Note. (Stern: It’s a big scene in the doc concerning a contemporaneous note Lord Mishcon made from a meeting with Diana in 1995 wherein she said she was informed by “reliable sources” that there was a plot to “get rid of her” via car accident. At a minimum, it was a quite eerie premonition.) Stevens: “It was—you’re exactly right. The letter was given by Lord Mishcon to my predecessor, Paul Condon, and he put it in his safe. I was only made aware of that when I was made commissioner myself. And I had been made aware Lord Mishcon said that he hadn’t actually attached much importance to it. However, when the coroner announced his inquest, I made sure that letter was immediately given to the royal coroner, who at that time was Michael Burgess and then subsequently became Lord Justice Scott Baker.
Following up on Mishcon Letter: “The Mishcon letter, we followed that up. I interviewed Lord Mishcon on three occasions and took further statements on that letter, because it’s something that caused me great concern. I saw Lord Mishcon about a month before he died, in about the spring of 2005, and he held course to the fact that he thought she was paranoid, and he hadn’t held much credence to it. He was her solicitor, and remember, a solicitor has legal obligations to their clients. He was kind enough to make no mistake about it.
Stevens also claims that Diana believed that her protection officers were spying on her and selling stories about her to the press, and that in his opinion, “I don’t think that was the case at all.” He says he investigated the claims that the US Secret Service were listening to Diana’s calls but they weren’t, and that MI5 and MI6 were not listening to Diana or spying on her either. Again, this has all become really common after Diana’s death, for the establishment figures (like Lord Stevens) to simply shrug off or obfuscate certain details. Stevens says flat-out that they found zero evidence that the press was spying on Diana, that British intelligence was spying on Diana or that American intelligence was spying on Diana. This was the 1990s – of course the press was spying on her! Those phone call recordings didn’t just happen accidentally. Diana knew she was being spied on!
As for the Mishcon note and the Burrell letter – again, Diana had very specific premonitions that she was going to be assassinated and she TOLD PEOPLE. She wrote it down and gave it to her butler. She told her lawyer. And then Lord Stevens comes in and he’s like “well, who cares about what the butler says” and “her lawyer thought she was paranoid, case closed!” Like, y’all wanna investigate why Diana was convinced that she would die in a car crash right before she died in a car crash?
It’s infuriating that they dismissed her concerns as paranoia. The least they could have done is upped her security and been extra careful with how she was transported.
They left her vulnerable (intentional or not) and the result was her death. Negligent homicide as far as I’m concerned.
And they are actively hoping for history to repeat itself with Meghan. Pack of monsters
Also Abolish the monarchy!!!!
They’re currently trying to do the same thing to Harry.
Her death is totally on Dodi. He changed their dinner plans at the last minute and requested the car at the back.
How in the world does that make Dodi responsible for hers and his own death?
Apparently Dodi was the one who was exhorting the driver to go faster and faster to escape the paps. Crash investigators noted that the car was actually airborne when it crashed into the pillar.
@Jaded How do you know if he told him to drive faster? The only in-car witness says he has amnesia, doesn’t he?
@equality — Dodi knew Henri Paul well and could have ordered him to slow down but he didn’t. He was desperate to evade the paps, and had a habit of changing travel plans at the last minute and/or showing up late for travel only to demand that everyone hurry up to accommodate his travel changes.
People keep saying she had a premonition, and perhaps she did, but she also said she had heard from reliable sources that they (and at least once she mentioned “my husband”) were planning to get rid of her, via an accident in her car. The biggest motivation was that as long as she was around, Charles couldn’t marry Camilla, because the optics were just too bad. Post-divorce, Diana was so beloved, she was outshining Charles at every turn AND thwarting his wishes to marry Camilla. At every big event with the children the spotlight would be on her, not Charles, had she lived. Charles wasn’t having it, and I’m guessing the monarchy and those in charge saw that Charles needed the stability of a marriage to Camilla to make his future reign viable.
Many attribute this wish to be rid of her to her dating of Muslim men, and after seeing what they did to Megan, I tend to agree. All I know is my spidey sense told me almost immediately that this was no accident. I spent hours on a discussion board and found out about the white Fiat and lots of other things that really stunk that are only now coming to light in the mainstream media. She really wanted people to know they were plotting to get rid of her, and put it in writing, which is why they have worked SO hard (even got William in on it) to make her out to be a paranoid, mentally ill woman. It’s all come unraveled now, and I’m here for it. RIP.
The hysterical, paranoid woman. Sigh……a tale as old as time.
Yeah I’m over there’s nothing to see here after the way Harry was denied security on purpose when they knew his life was in danger. Of course security and M16 were listening and spying. Good lord. That right there proves he’s lying.
Or the press was spying and passing it on to MI6, for favors to be returned later. That’s the way a lot of this works. Do an interview where someone from MI6 tells you “off the record” how to bug a phone and complains the aren’t allowed to spy on Diana anymore. You come back later to MI6 with “gossip” you’ve heard about Diana. They share “gossip” AKA shit from spying, about some other newsworthy person.
I wonder if he is wording things very carefully here. Like he says no one (from the government) was following Diana, but based on what Dodi al Fayed’s bodyguard said last week or the week before, they were being followed by MI6 agents. Maybe the catch is that the agents were officially following Dodi, not Diana?
Anyway its disheartening to hear yet another person refer to Diana as paranoid and try to diminish what she said in the Bashir interview.
I mussed this on another thread last week – that the intel agencies were actually following and spying on Dodi and that his paranoid behavior on the night of the accident was a result of that. Lets not forget how shady both he and his father were/are. His father has deep connections to the Saudi’s and their oil money. Daddy Al Fayed is well known for his very very dodgy business behaviors and deals. He was embroiled in a British political scandal involving cash for questions (he paid MPs money to ask his questions in parliament) and his purchase of Harrods was sketchy.
You know who else has deep connections to the Saudis and their money? The royals.
I’m going on a mission to find out more about this now.
I’m a bit of a geek when it comes to reading up about political scandals and assassinations and I don’t really buy the Diana being assassinated story.
It just doesn’t fit. First of all there would need to be significant motive or potential gain for this to happen. Diana getting a lot of press and making the monarchy look bad doesn’t seem like enough. They’ve faced scandals before.
Secondly, a car accident is a very unpredictable way of handling an assassination. People walk away from high speed crashes. How can they have guaranteed Diana would be killed? If she had survived and could attest to the fact it was a deliberate act, all fingers would have been pointing towards the Royals.
The only way I can see this as having been an assassination is if she had something on them which she was threatening to use.
Interestingly the French authorities have been the supposedly neutral third party, treating other public figures after suspected assassination attempts and their evidence has been questionable.
The royals have faced scandals before but never on the level of Diana. Ever. There was simply no precedent for that kind of marital scandal playing out in the modern world and the latter factor made a huge difference.
It’s like with Harry and Meghan. I’m sure a lot of people in support of abolishing the monarchy would prefer another impetus for people to criticize it, but like it or not, their story has made a lot of people sit up and pay attention to the monarchy and are seeing a lot of its corruption. The royals have the power and influence to bury a lot of stories. But here you have someone who was directly in the middle of the establishment and was willing to sacrifice a lot to expose it. And they rail even harder against Harry and Meghan because they, unlike Diana did even after divorce, have no real ties to the royals anymore.
You have to remember that before her death they were utilizing the same playbook on Diana they did on Meghan. Everything from ridiculing her charity work, to bullying accusations. Using her children against her. Stirring up race hatred because of her relationships. She was massively popular and a thorn in the public image of the Prince of Wales. The fact that she was dating Muslims was to them, particularly egregious (remember also that when William was dating Carly Massy-Birch only a few years later at university, Special Branch checked out her family to make sure “we weren’t Muslims or something”). I doubt that she was pregnant. But to me, her not being actually pregnant isn’t really the point, because with Hasnat Khan she had made it clear she was willing to marry and share a life with someone of that world if they had wanted to with her.
You’re right that crashes are unpredictable. But death may not have been the goal. Perhaps it was just to incapacitate her enough so that she would no longer be as prominent of a public figure. Perhaps to frighten her. Who knows. But too many factors don’t add up, and them doing the same thing to Harry is what really makes it suspicious to me.
@ C, agree on all points.
The announcement last week of the body guard proved to me that they were fearful of Diana and her willingness to speak the truth, of her marriage, her entire RF relationships, including QEII and Phillip, and she was seen as an active threat. Yet Diana is not here to defend herself.
Now they are playing from the same game book with Harry and Meghan. Deny security, deny accusations, but reply that “recollections may vary”.
#AbolishTheMonarchy
Listen, they tried to shut Dodi’s Father Mr. Mohamed El Fayed up about what he knew of Di and Dodi’s intentions in those last weeks and days of their short lives. Along with the fears Diana expressed to Dodi and him about her security fears. They saw some of the men following her.
QE2, and the men in gray are like the mob… they rub out the competition. Don’t let her old bent over body fool you, she’s a Gansta. She was then, and she still is now.
Spot on! Her and the men in grey. They are her link to the underbelly of criminals.
So it’s not illegal in France to leave the scene of an accident where someone is dying? Is it illegal to leave the scene of an accident you were part of, whether you were the actual cause or not? He would have been leaving before an investigation determining cause and was part of the accident and a witness.
Right!? None of this shit adds up.
And change the color of his car THE NEXT DAY????
And lie about being at work as a taxi driver that night when, in fact, he’d left work early.
So interesting. I’m reading a book that had a good review in The Guardian – “The Secret Royals: Spying and the Crown from Victoria to Diana.” The relationship between the royals and MI5 and MI6 has been so tangled over the years, that it wasn’t unreasonable for Diana to think they were spying on her.
This statement is a classic misdirect: “there was an allegation that your Secret Service in America was listening to her calls. We made inquiries of that and I think we can say that they didn’t.” Duh, it’s not the Secret Service in America, it’s the NSA who had 39 pieces (124 pages) of classified info about her they eventually released in response to FOIA. But they also denied release of all of the ~ 1000 pages they had on her. Also the FBI monitored her during 1989 visit to U.S., and monitored US citizens who made threats.
I’m not saying I subscribe to any theories about her death other than the official investigation findings. But to call her “paranoid” as if she’s crazed is ludicrous. She had reason to worry.
Lots of things don’t add up. The car, for example, which had faulty seatbelts and was authorized as a brand new car for the Ritz after being recovered from a junkyard. The conflicting testimony about Henri Paul – Diana’s bodyguard and Dodi’s stated his behavior the day of was not erratic. The levels of Co2 in the blood samples. The inaction of the Paris traffic department regarding the traffic facing camera and obtaining footage from it. The fact that the paparazzi testified that there was someone British from The Mirror among them but the Mirror had nobody in Paris that night.
Adding this to Diana’s fears elaborated here, and what we saw with Harry’s security stripped and his locations leaked – as Martin Balsam says in Psycho, “if it doesn’t gel it ain’t aspic”.
After examining the wreckage, investigators found that Diana’s seatbelt was the only one not in working order, then decided that it was broken in the crash. Things that make you go “hmmmmmm”…
But how would anyone guarantee she would sit in that exact position unless she always sat in a particular seat in the back? Even so, it’s very unpredictable and wouldn’t have been foolproof if she decided to sit elsewhere..
I believe both of the back seat belts didn’t work, actually.
Now that would make more sense, C, if there was a conspiracy and disabling both seatbelts would cause likelihood of fatal injuries to the occupants in the back.
I think the issue was they didn’t even have to be disabled – because the car was not a usual model for guest transport, was rapidly “repaired” from a junkyard and the seatbelts were already faulty in the back. So that’s another thing, why this car was leased to the Ritz as a brand new car suitable to carry Diana Princess of Wales.
In general I am hugely skeptical of conspiracy theories. What I deeply dislike about how people deny this particular one, though, is that they can’t seem to dismiss it without also dismissing Diana herself, or implying that she was irrational and that her big emotions were wrong. She died. She proved in the absolute most heart-breaking way possible she was correct to be as frightened and angry as she was. Does this mean the Monarchy definitely had something to do with her death? No. But I cannot stand how ‘investigators’ like Stevens fall over themselves to create a logical and disinterested narrative about Princess Diana’s death and in the process make her out to be a hysterical woman who did not understand the things that were happening to her.
Reading this gave me “FBI does background check on Brett Kavanaugh” vibes.
Doesn’t it!! He needed to be de-gowned and removed.
I’m generally skeptical of conspiracy theories, but I believe that Diana could have had premonitions of death. Premonitions can easily be dismissed, because they do not come through the five senses that everyone acknowledges. It would also make sense to me that if the Princess of Wales is seeing someone like Dodi, then intelligence definitely might be interested in looking into him because of his family. I was one of those people that was a little bit dismissive of Diana and thought she should have just gotten help. Indeed she should have, but my view of the monarchy’s consititutional role and the current royal family has changed greatly since Meghan and Harry.
Honestly if you had asked me before Meghan and Harry if Diana’s death was contributed to or engineered in any way I would have said no.
Now? Harry being stripped of security and his locations leaked and how hard he’s fighting the Home Office – it reeks to me.
And Diana did get help from multiple people. This is often glossed over. She was the first royal to speak openly about getting therapy for various reasons.
Diana went regularly to a psychic named Sally Morgan who predicted her death. Harry actually called her 15 years after his mother’s death to ask her about her predictions, which were eerily accurate.
People forget Diana was into that stuff and given that she was quite an emotionally intelligent person she herself might have been a bit sensitive in that way.
She’s not the first famous person to predict their own death.
“Like, y’all wanna investigate why Diana was convinced that she would die in a car crash right before she died in a car crash?” —–
Thank you! It just boils my blood how people act like she was crazy. It freakin’ happened, people!! Like, wtf?!
Women are so commonly dismissed. Didn’t Nicole Brown tell her sister that if she died OJ did it? Sorry, but women are routinely discounted as paranoid, drama queens or stressed. Police, doctors, many others.
The truth is complicated. I don’t think we’ll ever have the full picture of events around Diana’s death – there’s too many variables muddying the water. I think Diana at times WAS paranoid – she was proven to be wrong about Tiggy – but also, people WERE spying on her! Simone Simmons had been selling info about Hasnat Khan to the papers and Diana cut her off just before she died. I’m sure her protection officers DID report to Charles – yet she still needed them or a private equivalent.
And whatever fine qualities Dodi may have possessed, he was chaotic and disorganized with their plans in Paris. Why didn’t they just stay at the apartment, have food brought in and avoid the whole paparazzi mess. Or, once they made it to the Ritz late that afternoon, they could have just stayed tf there in the imperial suite! It was Dodi who was angry and stressed out by the photographers, which then soured Diana’s enjoyment. Taking your picture in the car is annoying but it’s not worth risking everyone’s lives over. The real reason MAF has to live in conspiracies is because he can’t cope with the fact that Dodi made a host of terrible decisions that night, which culminated with him demanding Henri Paul, who had been off duty for hours and who was not a licensed chauffeur, get behind the wheel.
It all sucks and I still get sad about it even 25 years later. Diana deserved so much better. I’m sure that racist family hated the idea of her marrying Hasnat or Dodi or anyone brown. But no way could they have predicted the shambolic choices Dodi and Diana were making those last days.
Paranoia means you are unreasonably worried about something that probably won’t happen. There was a story about Tiggy that Kaiser went into good analysis about here – that Tiggy and Charles were colluding to blacken Diana’s reputation with her children and the press. And the palace was backing Tiggy. That isn’t paranoia.
I see no reason in assigning blame to either of their actions that night including Dodi’s because they were pursued all the time. It sounds too much like victim-blaming and reminds me of what people say about Harry and Meghan – “if there are security concerns why do they bother to travel to charities and announce travel plans”? People should not have to live under a rock. The paparazzi are to blame for their deaths, as are the absence of an adequate security system around Diana.
Paul may not have had a chauffeur’s license but he had a history of decent driving, other people included, and a history of flying in low visibility too, one test of which he passed hours before the crash and didn’t indicate the substances that were later “found” in his blood.
I find it strange that people are quick to say Mohammed Al Fayed is somehow super shady for suggesting this wasn’t an accident and if you ask why, point to his corrupt connections as if the royals don’t have just as much corruption and in the same way as him. I think there is that unconscious bias against him as a person of color in this particular instance.
@C Ditto!!
The truth is NEVER complicated. Only lies twist and turn. The truth can be unpleasant, harsh, painful, liberating, worrying, hidden or buried beneath lies but it’s never complicated. It’s usually a point A-B and if there are twists and turns you’ll find a lie.
I’m no conspiracy theorist but I do NOW believe Diana’s death was no accident. I had no idea there was another vehicle involved that magically disappeared.
I believe it now because they cut Harry’s security then alerted the press as to his whereabouts. I believe it because despite Andrew being a liability he gets full security and that they are ACTIVELY fighting against Harry having ANY security.
I believe it because they won’t style Archie as Earl of Dumbarton, the land of titles, refuses a title to the rightful heir (according to their rules of primogeniture) as a way of erasure.
I believe it because I never realized how no one NO ONE was arrested or charged in the death of Lady Diana of Dodi Fayhed whereas they are charging that intruder with treason.
I believe it because Princess Diana died after predicting that Charles was going to have her murdered via car “accident” then she dies via car accident so he can marry his horse and no one asked the husband what he was doing the night of the murder then he later marries said horse!
I’m not a conspiracy theorist but I am a pragmatist and know that the truth is usually the most obvious answer. Lies are complicated. This is like a game of ‘Clue’ at this point. Professor Charles Plum committed the murder with the candlestick holder in the library.
Paranoid about dying in car crash… dies in car crash… still unwarranted paranoia??? Like howwwwwwwwwww???? Make it make sense……
Didn’t Diana’s car crash “paranoia”
start after Barry Mannakee’s motorcycle accident death?
Wait, wait, wait . . . am I reading this correctly? They know the person driving the Fiat that clipped Diana’s car? And after he fled the scene, he had the car painted? And he was a security officer? And nothing came of THAT because it’s “not a crime to flee the scene”? So now, let’s all just forget about the Fiat? Nothing to see here, move along?
Welcome all newbies to the 25th Anniversary of the “It Was NO Accident” club. That is what many, many of us immediately said when we learned of Diana’s death in a car accident inside a tunnel in Paris.
For new researchers, start with the findings in Henri Paul’s blood samples. Blood alcohol 3x the legal limit AND carbon monoxide (CO) level of almost 50%!! Now a well practiced drunk might walk and talk at that level of blood alcohol but nobody is walking or talking with that much carbon monoxide onboard. And no the car was not leaking CO and no, the body does not produce it after death
This is only ONE of the many never explained anomalies surrounding her death.