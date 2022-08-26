Prince Harry & Nacho Figueras’ team won the Sentebale Polo Cup in Aspen!

Prince Harry and his brother Nacho Figueras played in the Sentebale Polo Cup yesterday at the Aspen Valley Polo Club. They won! Their team won! Harry is so good at both polo and charity glad-handing. He arrived with Nacho and Nacho’s wife Delfina Blaquier ahead of the match to pose with some of the big-wigs, sponsors and chat with (I assume) local press. He wore a very nice brown sport coat for that. Then he switched into his polo gear and looked all sweaty and happy. He loves that he still gets to play polo.

Prince Harry is taking home the trophy! The Duke of Sussex, 37, helped lead his team to victory at the Sentebale Polo Cup in Aspen, Colorado, on Thursday, PEOPLE confirms. The charity match benefitted Sentebale, the organization Harry founded in 2006 with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho to help children in Africa affected by poverty, inequality, HIV/AIDS and recently COVID-19. Prince Harry rode for Team Sentebale beside Ignacio “Nacho” Figueras, Grant Ganzi and Steve Cox at the Aspen Valley Polo Club. Ahead of the event, Figueras shared an Instagram tribute celebrating Sentebale, posting a photo of he and Harry riding side by side. “I love playing with you and even more so if we are raising money form this great cause. Thank you to everyone supporting this event today at the @aspenvalleypoloclub,” the 45-year-old Argentinian polo player wrote.

While I know that Nacho and Harry are longtime friends, I also think Nacho appreciates Harry as a polo player. Everyone always says that Harry is a great polo player, and they’re probably great teammates. Anyway, it’s nice to have faves who have friends! Nacho even spoke about how Harry is lucky to have a true partner like Meghan by his side:

Nacho on Meghan: “[My wife] Delfi and I have known Harry for a very long time,” Figueras says. “I know firsthand how much he wanted to have a family. He found an amazing teammate, or partner, in Meghan. They love each other very much; their children are lovely.” Being able to play polo with Harry: “Being able to be with them for the last two months only made me happier — seeing them be a lovely family with their kids and their dogs, and that’s really what he always wanted. I’m very happy for them.” Meeting Harry in 2006: “From day one, I saw how committed he was to his charity. Fast forward 15 years, I’ve been to Lesotho with him a few times, and I’ve seen what great work the charity does and how important it is for a lot of kids, how committed he is, how much he really cares about it.” He loves Harry as a teammate: “Being able to play with him for two months in a real competition with the Los Padres team was a dream come true for me, and maybe for him too — we’d should ask him. We got to spend a lot of time together on the field, off the field with our families. We really bonded more than we’ve ever bonded before, being able to be with him so much…. He’s very competitive. He plays very well, he rides very well — it’s an honor to be his teammate.”

I’m so happy that Harry has a replacement brother, someone who has his back and supports him. Nacho has always been that guy too, I remember how Nacho stood up for Harry and Meghan during the darkest days, when they were under siege in the UK.