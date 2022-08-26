Prince Harry & Nacho Figueras’ team won the Sentebale Polo Cup in Aspen!

Prince Harry and his brother Nacho Figueras played in the Sentebale Polo Cup yesterday at the Aspen Valley Polo Club. They won! Their team won! Harry is so good at both polo and charity glad-handing. He arrived with Nacho and Nacho’s wife Delfina Blaquier ahead of the match to pose with some of the big-wigs, sponsors and chat with (I assume) local press. He wore a very nice brown sport coat for that. Then he switched into his polo gear and looked all sweaty and happy. He loves that he still gets to play polo.
Prince Harry is taking home the trophy! The Duke of Sussex, 37, helped lead his team to victory at the Sentebale Polo Cup in Aspen, Colorado, on Thursday, PEOPLE confirms. The charity match benefitted Sentebale, the organization Harry founded in 2006 with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho to help children in Africa affected by poverty, inequality, HIV/AIDS and recently COVID-19.
Prince Harry rode for Team Sentebale beside Ignacio “Nacho” Figueras, Grant Ganzi and Steve Cox at the Aspen Valley Polo Club. Ahead of the event, Figueras shared an Instagram tribute celebrating Sentebale, posting a photo of he and Harry riding side by side.
“I love playing with you and even more so if we are raising money form this great cause. Thank you to everyone supporting this event today at the @aspenvalleypoloclub,” the 45-year-old Argentinian polo player wrote.
While I know that Nacho and Harry are longtime friends, I also think Nacho appreciates Harry as a polo player. Everyone always says that Harry is a great polo player, and they’re probably great teammates. Anyway, it’s nice to have faves who have friends! Nacho even spoke about how Harry is lucky to have a true partner like Meghan by his side:
Nacho on Meghan: “[My wife] Delfi and I have known Harry for a very long time,” Figueras says. “I know firsthand how much he wanted to have a family. He found an amazing teammate, or partner, in Meghan. They love each other very much; their children are lovely.”
Being able to play polo with Harry: “Being able to be with them for the last two months only made me happier — seeing them be a lovely family with their kids and their dogs, and that’s really what he always wanted. I’m very happy for them.”
Meeting Harry in 2006: “From day one, I saw how committed he was to his charity. Fast forward 15 years, I’ve been to Lesotho with him a few times, and I’ve seen what great work the charity does and how important it is for a lot of kids, how committed he is, how much he really cares about it.”
He loves Harry as a teammate: “Being able to play with him for two months in a real competition with the Los Padres team was a dream come true for me, and maybe for him too — we’d should ask him. We got to spend a lot of time together on the field, off the field with our families. We really bonded more than we’ve ever bonded before, being able to be with him so much…. He’s very competitive. He plays very well, he rides very well — it’s an honor to be his teammate.”
I’m so happy that Harry has a replacement brother, someone who has his back and supports him. Nacho has always been that guy too, I remember how Nacho stood up for Harry and Meghan during the darkest days, when they were under siege in the UK.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
The Duke of Sussex at a polo match during the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup at the Aspen Valley Polo Club in Carbondale, Colorado in the United States.
Featuring: Prince Harry
Where: Carbondale, Colorado, United States
When: 25 Aug 2022
Credit: Kirsty O’Connor/PA Images/INSTAR/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
The Duke of Sussex at a polo match during the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup at the Aspen Valley Polo Club in Carbondale, Colorado in the United States.
Featuring: Prince Harry
Where: Carbondale, Colorado, United States
When: 25 Aug 2022
Credit: Kirsty O’Connor/PA Images/INSTAR/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
The Duke of Sussex at a polo match during the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup at the Aspen Valley Polo Club in Carbondale, Colorado in the United States.
Featuring: Prince Harry
Where: Carbondale, Colorado, United States
When: 25 Aug 2022
Credit: Kirsty O’Connor/PA Images/INSTAR/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
The Duke of Sussex at a polo match during the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup at the Aspen Valley Polo Club in Carbondale, Colorado in the United States.
Featuring: Prince Harry
Where: Carbondale, Colorado, United States
When: 25 Aug 2022
Credit: Kirsty O’Connor/PA Images/INSTAR/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
The Duke of Sussex at a polo match during the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup at the Aspen Valley Polo Club in Carbondale, Colorado in the United States.
Featuring: Prince Harry
Where: Carbondale, Colorado, United States
When: 25 Aug 2022
Credit: Kirsty O’Connor/PA Images/INSTAR/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
The Duke of Sussex at a polo match during the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup at the Aspen Valley Polo Club in Carbondale, Colorado in the United States.
Featuring: Prince Harry, Delfina Blaquier
Where: Carbondale, Colorado, United States
When: 25 Aug 2022
Credit: Kirsty O’Connor/PA Images/INSTAR/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
The Duke of Sussex at a polo match during the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup at the Aspen Valley Polo Club in Carbondale, Colorado in the United States.
Featuring: Prince Harry
Where: Carbondale, Colorado, United States
When: 25 Aug 2022
Credit: Kirsty O’Connor/PA Images/INSTAR/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
The Duke of Sussex at a polo match during the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup at the Aspen Valley Polo Club in Carbondale, Colorado in the United States.
Featuring: Prince Harry, Delfina Blaquier
Where: Carbondale, Colorado, United States
When: 25 Aug 2022
Credit: Kirsty O’Connor/PA Images/INSTAR/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
The Duke of Sussex at a polo match during the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup at the Aspen Valley Polo Club in Carbondale, Colorado in the United States.
Featuring: Grant Ganzi, Nacho Figueras, Prince Harry, Steve Cox
Where: Carbondale, Colorado, United States
When: 25 Aug 2022
Credit: Kirsty O’Connor/PA Images/INSTAR/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
The Duke of Sussex at a polo match during the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup at the Aspen Valley Polo Club in Carbondale, Colorado in the United States.
Featuring: Prince Harry, Nacho Figueras
Where: Carbondale, Colorado, United States
When: 25 Aug 2022
Credit: Kirsty O’Connor/PA Images/INSTAR/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
The Duke of Sussex at a polo match during the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup at the Aspen Valley Polo Club in Carbondale, Colorado in the United States.
Featuring: Prince Harry
Where: Carbondale, Colorado, United States
When: 25 Aug 2022
Credit: Kirsty O’Connor/PA Images/INSTAR/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
Great story. Altruistic x 100.
Harry looks sexy. So does his brother, Nacho, and his wife.
100000% obsessed with a woman in a FITTED RIBBED WHITE dress. Like who can wear that?!
Lol as great of a story as this is – my focus is how damn awesome she looks!
Is that Harry’s sister-in-law, Delphina?
Yes that’s Delfina, Nacho’s wife.
And she’s had 4 kids-2 of whom are young adults! She’s gorgeous. The two of them together are like the hottest ad for fragrances ever!
Do we think he and Nacho coordinated so they weren’t both in navy sports coats with white shirts and pants, LOL.
Delphina looks great, I really like that dress. she also had a lovely IG post that included a picture of Meghan and made sure to say that they would miss Meghan at the game. They really are so supportive of the Sussexes, its so nice to see that their friends will stand up for them if their family won’t.
Friends are the family you have chosen. The Sussexes have chosen a pretty good one if the last few years are any indication.
On another note, Nacho is very attractive. Whew!
it is very easy to mistake relatives for family. <3
I think it’s more likely Meghan and Delfina coordinated on the clothes for their men…”hey Delph, what are we putting the boys in? Should Nacho do navy and Harry do tan or switch places?” Yeah, that’s how I think the text/FaceTime went!
Bless them. Wowza, they both look fine in their white pants. It’s like a public service.
I love that M&H have friends who have their back.
Speaking of friends, do the keens have any? I honestly cannot name 1 friend of kate and william
I’m sure William still has his old school chums. Whether or not they actually like him or just put up with his shut because he’s the future King is another question.
Kate? I doubt it. She probably had a number of fake friends in the aristocratic set before she alienated herself from them.
William probably has some but Kate is known to not have any female friends
( or friends in general) She was known to drop the few she had to be with William and his friends.
Harry has a ton of friends, so does Meghan. Their friends seem pretty amazing and supportive.
Does william actually have friends? I know kate has none but i can’t remember seeing william with one either.
William has his Eton buddies–fellow aristo assholes who will coast through life based on their family connections and family money, but will never make any meaningful contribution to anything ot anyone.
He made a huge mistake in college by sticking only with his aristo buddies and not bothering to make friends with anyone outside of his bubble. Notice that he has no black or brown friends at all (the people he claims to be friends with are the people who run the charities he visits once a year or so, but he has no POC friends who are peers).
Kate made an even bigger mistake: foregoing female friends in college to chase after a man, dropping all friends in favor of the aristos (William and his college buddies treated her like a maid). Also, she failed to create a network of powerful women who could be her support system outside the royal family. She is completely dependent on the royals. She has no leverage at all. This was hugely stupid on her part because she’s completely at their mercy. They hold all the cards to keep her in line. They could release info on her family’s shady finances. They could put her kids in whatever boarding school they choose and keep her from them. She has no voice, no allies other than her family. She has no one who would stand up for her publically. If things go wrong for her, she’s completely screwed.
Take her kids from her and watch how fast the general public reacts. I bet Willie boy is stupid enough to try, though.
@ Lady D, I agree! TOB would try it. He doesn’t have two working brain cells, as he is absolutely disastrous in playing the long game, like his father. Which is why I know that TOB didn’t expose his fathers shady cash dealings. TOB is inept in all matters regarding thinking strategically.
HOW DARE YOU FORGET WILLIAMS ONE BLACK FRIEND?!!?!?!?
The pic of Delfina and Harry laughing with who I assume is one of Delphina and Nacho’s daughters is the sweetest.
Hands down a showstopper. Harry is a natural with kids, God bless his heart.
Harry’s freedom to play polo, support all his successful initiatives, bond with his brother Nacho and his family, build the life he always wanted with Meghan, Archie and Lili, their puppies and chickens, is such a blessing. It sounds so idyllic. If only the BRF and RR would leave them alone it would be perfect.
Superficial objectification, Harry and Nacho are an over abundance of snackiness
Agree @ C-Shell!! Harry and Meghan are living their lives free to make the decisions that are in the best interests of their family and marriage. No one should begrudge them as we all want the same for ourselves.
Harry and Meghan have a long list of long held friendships that have tested time and are respectful as well as solid. Meghan still has friends from Northwest as well, something that many women hold dearly and maintain. We have seen throughout the years that not only Meghan, but Harry as well, have bonds with many people that will support them and are truly committed to their friendships.
I am incredibly happy that Harry, Meghan, Archie and Lili are living their best lives!! Free to be ho they want and want they do. You cannot ask for a better life that what Harry and Meghan have achieved.
I am incredibly thankful that they escaped Salty Island, never to be beholden to any of his family members and their treacherous behaviour. May karma come for them and they choke a slow and painful existence.
I’ll just say it. Nacho is painfully hot, ffs.
He really is 🥵
Yes, he seems to be better looking as the years pass. I love their love story too, of how he whoo-ed Delfina too!!
Nacho and Delfina are the best…how they look out for and protect the Sussexes! Truly, there is a friend that sticks closer than a brother! Plus, I really love how Harry looks after his charities. You can see that they mean so much to him. Good man!
I’m so happy for the Sussexes, they really have great people in their corner who genuinely have their backs. The Figueras, Tyler Perry, Serena and Alexis Ohanian, etc. plus others that aren’t in the public eye, they really are fortunate to have these people and I am so happy for them. Speaking of horses, I been thinking since the discussion about horses came up yesterday and, it dawned on me that maybe the Sussexes were not able to invest their money in ways that they were comfortable with while still in the BRF. I’m thinking one of the reasons to leave Meghan’s husband’s family was so they would be free to invest and build something to leave to their little ones. Invest in a way they were comfortable with instead of accepting shopping bags full of cash from the Bin Laden family. Now they can invest (with lots of peace of mind) in horses (maybe?), get clean honest profits, pay their taxes and support their foundation and the causes that are really close to their hearts, very smart indeed. And BTW, Sentebale is a great cause, I am happy they won this tournament.
A double scoop of Harry and Nacho. Perfect summertime treat. Yum.
Delfina is so beautiful and their children are stunning. So happy Harry and Meghan have all this love and support from good people in their lives.
I really hope Harry and Meghan (or some of their people) read celebitchy and can see how happy we are for them. Keep on keeping on, Harry and Meghan, we are so proud of you. Remain unbothered, history will show this abuse and exactly (The royal family and men in grey) where it came from.
Yes!!! All around in agreement with every word and the actual support that they have here which has worldwide supporters as well!!!
I think Harry can finally say that he knows who his true friends are.
And also, just as importantly, he knows who is friends aren’t. And who his family isn’t.
Nacho & Harry remind me of Diana and some of her closest friends later in life. She bonded hard with a few people who weren’t from the UK and didn’t have the same cultural reverence for aristos/royalty that her posh Brit friends did.
Delfina is a Blaquier – they are our own version of aristos. Nacho married into generational wealth and power. Sarah Ferguson’s mother married a Barrantes and they basically move in the same circles.
This, of course, is not an attack on them. However, they are much closer to Harry’s sphere than other people, regardless their country of origin.
This post made my day! Happy for lots of different reasons. It’s nice to offset the horrible unfairness that the Sussexes have been subjected to 💗
Beautiful people both inside and out living beautiful lives sure shines through with this group. Delphina always looks like a million bucks. I noticed her rubber sandals and one of my daughters has a pair so I borrowed them when together for vacation. While they look great on anyone I found them to be a bit uncomfortable since the rubber straps are immovable. They fit the same on daughter but it doesn’t bother her.
Nacho and Delfina are loyal and true friends. Love that they’ve had so much polo szn time together.
There is something about those polo outfits isn’t there. (OK I’m shallow).
Good on them. Their friendship. As the saying goes, “Friends are the family, one chooses”.
Harry was brave enough when it mattered, as a result he has the life that he want, rather than the one chosen for him by his detractors.