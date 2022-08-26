Nick Cannon is expecting his tenth child, his third with Brittany Bell

Nick Cannon announced with a pregnancy photoshoot (below) that he is expecting his tenth child. The mother is Brittany Bell, with whom he already has two other children. This will also be his third child this year, which he alluded to months ago. I think outlets are starting to get confused. Some are forgetting his son who died of brain cancer and others are forgetting Abby De La Rosa’s current pregnancy. It’s getting confusing because the timeframe and the recent ladies are all models (with one DJ) and all have names of a similar type, so let’s break it down by mother and date:
- With Mariah Carey: a twin son and daughter born in 2011.
- With Brittany Bell: a son born in 2017 and a daughter born in 2020.
- With Abby De La Rosa: twin sons born in June 2021.
- With Alyssa Scott: a son also born in June 2021 who tragically died five months later.
- With Bre Tiesi: a son born in July 2022.
- Abby De La Rosa is expecting their third child in October.
- Britany Bell is expecting their third child, presumably later this year or early next year.
I mean, he did warn us that there would be three babies this year. And this is mean, but announcements stop being exciting or interesting when there are so many of them. I giggled at the caption on the Instagram: “time stopped and this happened.” Time stops for you a lot, dude. Brittany is the only woman with whom Nick has had three separate pregnancies. Were they actually together for a bit for that three-year stretch between the births of their first and second children? Him having more children with Abby and Brittany makes sense because he did say that he won’t continue to support the women if they get in new relationships. He says a lot of gross things. I don’t want to speculate about Nick’s parenting too much because I read a thoughtful post about the disparate nature of the coverage of Nick Cannon and Elon Musk, both of whom have many children by different mothers. I don’t pay much attention to Elon Musk, but the difference in coverage is thinly-veiled racism and as a Black woman I don’t want to add to that, especially since one thing that has bothered me all along about Nick is that he is very publicly perpetuating a horrible stereotype. But I will say that it’s crazy that someone barely has a baby before he’s announcing the next one. But I guess these ladies know what they’re getting into at this point. Nick does seem very honest. He’s not denying paternity and is supporting everyone.
Yes, he does. Literally. I’m sure his lupus diagnosis and health issues have contributed to these shenanigans and rather than going to therapy, he’s decided the world needs a c*mload of little hims running around.
I think Nick’s behavior is appallingly arrogant and reeks of narcissim. I thought the same about Elon Musk when his 9/10th child was announced a few weeks back. They are both jackasses.
I love big families but this 🤔, hell no. The seed-spreading factory will never close due to the gold digging mindset of females who condone the lifestyle of a polygamous man with a harem, as long as they’re being showered with money and gifts. I bet they’re ALL in agreement with him to perpetuate this profitable man-/ money-sharing business: his ego is being pandered to by these women carrying his offspring and the women’s financial security is garanteed provided they fulfill their part of the chikd-bearing contract. That’s a developping country mindset, but hey, if that makes everybody happy.
Seriously, if his medical condition gets worse, how is he going to support them all? I’m an only child because my dad knew he’d be too sick to have more kids (and was right).
Yes, he does. And instead of posing like a poser with a big-ass grin on his face, he needs to find out what the issue is. Because he has issues.
The women are as much to blame as him for this. Until they say that they were r***d or somehow forced/blackmailed into doing this, they’re just as complicit. At the very least, Britany and Abbi know he’s sleeping with the other one without protection. They don’t seem to be using birth control either. They don’t care. They want to do this, for whatever reason. So, let these grown people do what they want. I hope the children are healthy and get the care and attention they need.
If you mean they bear equal responsibility for a mentally unwell rich man going Genghis Khan without the conquering, then no.
I don’t even want to know what he spends on diapers in a month
My intellect tells me not to judge, but my home training has me judging. Hard.
Congratulations to them. As long as they are happy, it’s none of my business, but three babies in a year is an unprotected sexual ecosystem that I wouldn’t want to live in.
This confused me “he did say that he won’t continue to support the women if they get in new relationships”. Surely he doesn’t get to decide not to pay maintenance? The courts decide and they are his children so he absolutely would have to pay child support.
The courts only decide if the mothers decide to pursue support through the courts. Otherwise, he is under no *legal* obligation.
I’m assuming he’s paying for a lot of things other than just child support.
At this point, it’s somewhat of a Sister Wives situation. He seems to have loving relationships with these women and supports them financially. I would not want that for my life but it must be working for them since they keep doing it.
Precisely, Sarah!! And lemme guess, he likes the Bre girl the least. LOL the open mouthed silent scream smile in every pic with her kinda gives it away.
While I think he needs to admit to his sex addiction and wear a condom or get the snip, it’s a free world. He seems to be very blunt about it and never denies his responsibilities and these women know what’s what and are just as responsible as he is. I look forward to hearing another disasterous name choice like “Iconic Star” or “King Dominant.”
My heart breaks for Alyssa every time he happily announces yet another baby.
“Some of them want to use you, and some of them want to be abuuuuused” my brain keeps singing whenever he has a new baby with one of his partners (?).
If he didn’t have any money, neither of the peope involved would be in this. It is a weird form of luxury this phenomenon.
To each their own but it’s shocking to me Abby would want to get pregnant less than a year after having TWINS! She’ll have 3 under 2!
I know plenty of parents who’ve done 2 under 2 and/or 3 under 5, having twins only 1 year and 4 months old + a newborn sounds so exhausting!
Genuinely hope she has a lot of support and help.
These women are showing off their pregnancy bellies as if it’s something to brag about. Honey, this dude will literally have a baby with any woman. You aren’t special lol. It’s like they think they won the Nick Cannon lottery or something. Get some self-respect ladies ! He’s just using you as an incubator for his heirs lol.
Their kids are half siblings with the children of Mariah Carey, which IMO, is what they think makes them special. Nick is just the sperm, but being connecting to Mariah for life is the REAL prize.
Yeah I’m guessing if Mariah has anything to say about it, Roc and Roe aren’t spending any time in the middle of this nonsense. She didn’t work that hard so her babies could cast in with this lot.
I also can’t imagine giving these names to a child…..Golden Cannon and Powerful Cannon. SMH.
One of the twins is named Zillion Heir.
The internet says his net worth is $20 million. So his liquid worth is much less. A basic house in LA costs a million. These women aren’t living that luxuriously in what he can pay them. There’s no shortage of rich potential baby daddies. What is the appeal here??
Exactly. And the slice of that pie keeps getting smaller and smaller. Not just with the money part, but the time he can spend with each child. Very dysfunctional.
I guess one of his baby mamas, Mariah Carey, doesn’t need his money, so that leaves six baby mamas. So, let’s say each of them gets a modest 2-3 bedroom home, worth $2 million. That accounts for $12 million of his net worth. Assuming his home cost closer to $5 million, that would leave him $3 million in liquidity. He still has an income, I get that, but just trying to estimate. So maybe he has $300,000 in annual income from his liquid assets plus an additional, what, $5 million/year in paid salary? Presumably he keeps the largest chunk for himself, so at most, these women are getting a modest home and $500K a year in child support? They’re not going hungry, but on that income in LA they’re cooking their own meals and buying clothes off the rack, especially if nannies and private school tuition is also coming out of their piece of the pie.
@bettyrose At this point it’s probably cheaper if he pays two teachers to homeschool all of them.
Well at least he found his purpose in life – to make babies with multiple partners…and let the mamas raise these babies with his child support payments! Who needs a father to be present, to be a role model in a childs life anyway? Money replaces all that! Broken families, broken children…………
He’s probably at least as present as an overworked salaryman father, or a father working multiple jobs to make ends meet, or the father in a family headed by a struggling single mom.
While I’m in no way applauding Cannon’s behavior, the current model of capitalism has contributed to multiple models of “broken” and/or seriously dysfunctional families and “broken” and/or negatively impacted kids — ranging from the BRF that gets so much attention on this site to struggling families of many kinds.
This raises an interesting issue: How many kids really have the ongoing, positive, meaningful presence of parents — particular fathers — in their lives nowadays, and what do we expect that to look like and feel like once we recognize how very few families follow anything close to the Father Knows Best model? Fewer than 18% of US families match a two parent nuclear family model, and I wouldn’t assume that all of them are doing well.
I side-eye Elon Musk having so many kids also — this is problematic behavior. (Although I suspect their motivations are different.)
The biggest difference is that Musk is a billionaire, which means his kids’ kids’ kids… etc. will never have to worry about money. 20 million is certainly more than most people will ever have, but if you live a lavish lifestyle and have to support 20 people, that doesn’t go that far.
Yes Musk and his behavior are also disgusting but I don’t see him running to the press to give an interview about it at every opportunity. He also has so many different controversies running at any given time that this just adds to his generally unsavory public image. NC has weirdly decided impregnating women is his whole persona now.
Yes, they both deserve side-eye for the crapload of children. Apart from the scale of money and race, the other difference is that Nick Cannon seems like he’s not a bad guy and I cannot at all say the same about Elon Musk. They both have issues with reproduction run amuck, but at least Nick isn’t messing with the stock market or being a tool about buying Twitter or any of the other horrible things Musk has done. And his money isn’t rooted in his family’s terrible emerald mines in South Africa.
On one hand I get the appeal of being a supported baby mama instead of working some crappy job. On the other hand…. Eww… also the names are so dumb sounding and sound like a kid picked out names they thought were cool. I like unique names but these are just stupid. TBH I don’t think any adults involved in this mess are exactly the cream of the crop with intelligence. These women are all basically just “Instagram models” and they know their skills of posting pretty photos isn’t gonna last long and are trying to milk the situation while they can which is why some are having back to back babies- the more babies the more guaranteed $$$. This isn’t sustainable and ain’t gonna last forever.
Their names are just really bad. I have realized recently that yes, names are a construct and just based on custom, etc. But come on! I am going to call my next child Wonderful Throne! Fancy Chair! Awesome Beanbag! It’s just silly.
I have a normal name, but it has that H in it that throws everyone off and also DROVE ME CRAZY when I was younger. I could never find souvenirs with my name on it, and at one point I decided to hell with it, I was going to be Megan, it was a whole thing. As a parent, I can understand wanting to give your child a strong name, a family name, a name that has meaning to you, but you as a parent need to think about what your CHILD is going to go through and how they’re going to feel about their name.
I was actually supposed to be Meghann, after Meggie Cleary from The Thornbirds, but my Mom decided it would be difficult to write as a small child, so I got Meghan (which I learned to love and it doesn’t hurt to share a name with an amazing Duchess). I, however, didn’t really think about that for my poor son and he ended up with 7 letters in his first name and 8 in his last name. He actually has a very “boring”/normal name and I’ve met a lot of adults with his name, but ironically he has been the only kid in his grade with that name.
I thought I heard something about him being engaged earlier this year.
It is interesting to compare the coverage of Elon Musk and Nick Cannon. But as far as I recall he rarely talks about his kids to the press or announces pregnancies, those were either done by Grimes or the media found out about it (like with the petition to change the last name for those twins he had with the woman who works for one of his companies). But yeah it’s hard to disregard the media mostly ignores Elon’s large number of kids because he is white.
Nick Cannon on the other hand is very in our faces about all the kids he keeps on having. If he were discreet like Elon, would the media focus on him so much? While I can’t imagine he is that emotionally present for all of them, he does recognize them as his, spends as much time as humanly possible with them I guess, and does provide for them (that we know of). I feel for Alyssa Scott though. I thought maybe Zen’s death would knock some sense into Nick but nope. It must be so hard to hear about how all these other women keep having kids with him, I hope she realizes what a crazy train he is and stays away from him. Also did Abby de la Rosa confirm Nick was the father of her kid? He most likely is but I found it interesting she didn’t confirm it. He did threaten to withdraw financial support if they had relationships with other men which… makes no sense whatsoever since he’s sleeping with all these women. Shouldn’t they be allowed to do the same?
Does he have twins in his family background? Seems like a lot of twins, but maybe it’s just that if you have that many kids, you’re going to get some twins here and there, I dunno.
“Powerful Queen! Zillion Heir, Golden! Time for supper!”
Cup of Java: “but which mom cooked?”
Everyone points to some pregnant newcomer.
African Lion: “I don’t like that mom! I want McDonalds!”
In terms of the stereotypes, it is just that I hope he finds the time to be properly involved in all his children’s lives and contribute to the known fact that black men in the US have the highest involvement in their children’s lives.
Since I will not be contributing financially the existence to the upkeep of Nick Cannon’s children lives.
I will extend grace to him, the fear of death is real and he has been living with lupus.
I just lost my cousin recently to that, she fought valiantly to the end.
Men like Nick Cannon and Elon Musk gross me out. I’m convinced Nick and these women are all in an open relationship of sorts or some sort of harem. Looks like Alyssa Scott might be pregnant any again too. Those poor kids in the middle of this messiness.
He’s a gross, GROSS, self-involved, selfish, ego maniac, but I’m not going to give the clout chasing, I’mma use my uterus as an ATM , women who are participating in his foolishness.
Probably setting himself up for a new reality show… This is soooo superficial.