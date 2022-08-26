Nick Cannon is expecting his tenth child, his third with Brittany Bell



Nick Cannon announced with a pregnancy photoshoot (below) that he is expecting his tenth child. The mother is Brittany Bell, with whom he already has two other children. This will also be his third child this year, which he alluded to months ago. I think outlets are starting to get confused. Some are forgetting his son who died of brain cancer and others are forgetting Abby De La Rosa’s current pregnancy. It’s getting confusing because the timeframe and the recent ladies are all models (with one DJ) and all have names of a similar type, so let’s break it down by mother and date:

With Mariah Carey: a twin son and daughter born in 2011.

With Brittany Bell: a son born in 2017 and a daughter born in 2020.

With Abby De La Rosa: twin sons born in June 2021.

With Alyssa Scott: a son also born in June 2021 who tragically died five months later.

With Bre Tiesi: a son born in July 2022.

Abby De La Rosa is expecting their third child in October.

Britany Bell is expecting their third child, presumably later this year or early next year.

Another baby is on the way for Nick Cannon. On Wednesday (Aug. 24), the comedian and talk show host revealed that he and Brittany Bell are expanding their family once again, as she is pregnant with his 10th child and their third together. “Time Stopped and This Happened…,” the 41-year old shared via Instagram, captioning a video of the pair engaging in a gorgeous maternity shoot, in which Bell looks to be several months pregnant. The former Wild N’ Out star posed in an all-black suit and scarf, while Bell remained mostly nude, with a flowing white cloth covering her hips. This marks Cannon’s third child with Bell. The couple welcomed son Golden in 2017 and daughter Powerful Queen in 2020. Cannon’s most recent baby news came on July 25 when model Bre Tiesi announced in a video posted to YouTube that she had given birth to their son Legendary Love Cannon, whom they lovingly call “LL Cool Cannon.”

I mean, he did warn us that there would be three babies this year. And this is mean, but announcements stop being exciting or interesting when there are so many of them. I giggled at the caption on the Instagram: “time stopped and this happened.” Time stops for you a lot, dude. Brittany is the only woman with whom Nick has had three separate pregnancies. Were they actually together for a bit for that three-year stretch between the births of their first and second children? Him having more children with Abby and Brittany makes sense because he did say that he won’t continue to support the women if they get in new relationships. He says a lot of gross things. I don’t want to speculate about Nick’s parenting too much because I read a thoughtful post about the disparate nature of the coverage of Nick Cannon and Elon Musk, both of whom have many children by different mothers. I don’t pay much attention to Elon Musk, but the difference in coverage is thinly-veiled racism and as a Black woman I don’t want to add to that, especially since one thing that has bothered me all along about Nick is that he is very publicly perpetuating a horrible stereotype. But I will say that it’s crazy that someone barely has a baby before he’s announcing the next one. But I guess these ladies know what they’re getting into at this point. Nick does seem very honest. He’s not denying paternity and is supporting everyone.