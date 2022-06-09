Nick Cannon confirms he’s expecting another child: ‘The stork is on the way’

Ugh, I guess we knew this was coming. A few weeks ago, Nick Cannon had reportedly gone to a vasectomy consultation because he wasn’t “looking to populate the Earth.” At the time, I noted that it might not be true because Nick has a history of contradicting himself with his own words and actions. And sure enough, Nick told a podcast that “the stork is on the way” and he is expecting more kids. Like, maybe three or more, to beat last year’s number. Um, what?
Nick Cannon has more kids on the way.
During an episode of the Lip Service podcast on Tuesday (June 7), the 41-year-old radio host shared that he was expecting more children this year.
Nick began by responding to speculation that he has “three babies on the way,” joking: “When you say ‘on the way… ‘ What count are you at? Let’s just put it this way … the stork is on the way.”
He was then asked point blank if he’s currently expecting children. Nick replied, “I don’t know, it could be…”
The Wild N’ Out star, who welcomed three children in 2021, implied that he plans on breaking his own personal record, saying, “If you thought it was a lot of kids last year…”
Last June, Nick welcomed twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De Rosa. A month later, Alyssa Scott have birth to his son Zen, who passed away from brain cancer in December. In January, he announced that he was expecting his eighth child later this year with Bre Tiesi.
During his episode of the podcast, Nick said that his therapist had advised him that he “needed to chill out,” recalling: “So I was like, ‘Yo, let’s try celibacy.’ And that was like October … I didn’t even make it to [January]. I was supposed to make it to the top of the year. Then obviously I started going through some stuff… I got depressed with the loss of my son. So in December… the thing is everybody saw I was so down. So everybody was like, ‘Let’s just give him a little vagina, and that’s gonna cure it all.’”
He continued, “I fell victim to it ’cause I was in a weak state. So December, especially right before Christmas, I started f—— like crazy … So I broke the celibacy. But I was probably celibate for a month and a half strong … I was trying to do it. I had a new show, new energy, I was dealing with a lot.”
So I guess Abby De La Rosa is not cut off. TMZ confirmed she is pregnant with Nick’s child, his ninth overall. This news and this podcast interview comes on the heels of a pretty sympathetic profile of Nick in Men’s Health that expanded upon his approach to fatherhood and parenting beyond just being the fun dad and the center of universe for all these women and children. Maybe this is harsh, but Nick is disgusting. And I’m making that judgement based a little bit on what he’s doing, but mostly on how he is talking about it. He is so flip and disrespectful. Talking about the number of children he will have this year compared to last year as if it’s a game and some kind of record to beat when one of the children born last year tragically died? Blaming his subsequent sex spree on the tragic, untimely death of said child? Objectifying and dehumanizing the women he slept with by referring to “everybody” giving him “a little vagina” as a “cure?” Saying he “fell victim to it” as if they were manipulating him and he didn’t have control over himself and his actions? Disgusting, all of it. Nick should be ashamed of himself for talking this way, but he definitely won’t be.
My guy needs to work on his wild’n’pull out game.
You win, what i don’t know but you won it.🤢🤣😅😂🤣😂😅😅😅😂🤣😅🤣🤣😂
Why would any woman have a child with this man, I don’t understand?
Agreed. Only Mariah gets a pass. But if only she could see into the future, what would she do? He really has a problem.
Mariah, and maybe the next one he was in a relationship with, but all the rest of these women, who see what he is doing…
I cannot get over the fact that his child, his infant child, passed away, and a month later he was happily announcing another kid, and now more. There is something deeply wrong with this man.
This is my thought as well. At this point these women know what they’re getting in to. He’s trash and I’m not going to feel sorry for anyone who wants to complain about not getting child support later.
+1000
I think he’s disgusting.
Was wondering the same thing. Who are these women? Are they amazons who just want the children anyway? Are they expecting him to support his children and them?
I just don’t get it.
You could say my Mom was a bit of an Amazon. Once she had me, her only child, a girl, she didn’t need my father anymore. She took me and went away to get on with her life (back in the 60’s).
because he’s a billionaire
He is so gross. I don’t understand how he ever landed Mariah Carey.
He needs major therapy. He is like octomom. When will he stop?
Law and order SVU had an episode where a wealthy successful good looking guy (played by John Stamos!) went around getting woman pregnant. On purpose. Against their wishes. (Claimed vasectomy, pricked the condom… Bag of tricks)
Apparently (according to the show) it’s a psychological condition. Dudes who have it think getting a zillion women to have their babies is a way to dominate, show masculinity, virility, stave off death, blah blah..
@Izzy, I so agree with you.
Also not sure if anyone has seen the netflix doc our father- this fertility doctor used his own semen sample, without the patients consent- and has like almost 100 kids. They mentioned something related to biblical movement- or something that was the idea to populate the world/have as many kids as possible.
After watching it I wonder how many are involved- this dude seems to fit the bill
Poor kids. I’m sure there will be a tell all in 18 years time and it’s not going to be pretty. I feel nothing but disguised for the adults involved in this situation.
I was out here a few days defending this dude for saying he wants to be involved active and present for all of his children….
Y’all.
Now I am Tyra Banks on ANTM yelling, “I was rooting for you! We were all rooting for you!” You know what I mean.
There is a long ass country mile between celibacy and sex that causes pregnancy. There’s toys for that. Stores for that. Websites for that. A little research goes a long way, Nick.
He is so gross and so are these women. Sorry but being a Nick Cannon concubine at this point is just nasty. He is gonna be running out of that child support money at some point. The way he talks about the mothers is gross and dehumanizing. A child support check ain’t worth it IMO, have some self respect and stop bringing kids into this mess.
I agree that the women are gross too. They know full well what he is about and his past history. They are complicit and get judged the same way. As @Andapanda posted, Mariah gets a pass.
I forget what he got diagnosed with–some disease or other, lupus maybe?–but that seems to have kicked off the Babymaking Train behavior.
I don’t even care if he has sex so much as that he wrap his dick, the ladies use birth control or he gets the snip. How the hell is he going to afford ALL THAT CHILD SUPPORT? Especially if his earning potential may be limited in the future due to illness.
(Hell, my dad had a bunch of awful shit in his gene pool and that’s why I’m an only child.)
I don’t get the draw.
I don’t either and the victims in his need to reproduce, are the children. He can’t possible be a supportive and provide a father figure to ALL of these kids. It’s not humanly possible.
He is a disgusting man and his children will grow up to resent him. He is trying to convince everyone that he is there for ALL of his children and no one is buying it.
He’s gone from corny but respected Hwood businessman to a complete joke. He almost got cancelled and still revived his career. This messiness is overshadowing everything he does and not in a good way. I don’t think this is the legacy he thinks it is. Eventually, his job prospects will disappear.
This should be illegal, honestly. We have enough humans. And we’re all causing global warming. Also for the sake of the children’s psychology and individualized attention. I wonder if this is a narcissism problem?
If he hates condoms so much, why not just get a vasectomy and f to your hearts content without them? This will be an expensive problem for him and extremely damaging to the other children. Seriously, this really isn’t ok.
Even if anybody wanted to have a kid with him to get some sort of ideal single-parent situation, (which some have argued in this case although I don’t think it is ideal given that he says he’ll withdraw financial support at any hint of his childrens’ mothers having any identity of their own) his money is going to be gone so fast at this rate.
@C, child support is a legal agreement doesn’t he know that? I think if he tries to manipulate a woman by withholding child support he’ll lose a lot of support and end up before the courts
Child support is only a legal agreement if they actually *have* a legal agreement, or if one of the mothers requests a formal child support order from the court. I think he and the mothers of his children just have informal arrangements.
How is this any different than the 20 kids family and the Sister Wives bunch? Other than one obvious difference. I’m sure there will be a reality show in the future. TLC is probably already drawing up the contract.
I don’t think the people criticizing Nick are cool with the 20 kids family. I don’t personally know much about the Sister Wives family, but the religious root of that sort of plural marriage is not kind to women and girls either.
lucy2 is completely right – I think Nick’s gross and the Duggars are awful too. I don’t know much about how many kids the Sister Wives have produced, but what little I have read about it (on this site at least) indicates it’s not the best situation either.
This isn’t normal behavior, right? Sure he can pay lip service to loving his children and being there for them, etc., but that’s simply not possible with the number of children he has spread across several mothers. Collecting children isn’t a normal behavior. These are human beings, not toys. But isn’t it an actual condition? I swear John Stamos played such a character on Law & Order many, many years ago lol.
Nick’s going to end up filing for bankruptcy when he finds that he can’t pay for all those children.
Ding ding ding!! I would officially like to start a betting pool as to when he files for bankruptcy.
I’ll go first. My guess is…… first quarter of 2025 he will file. There will be a long lead up to it and he’ll give lots of interviews about how he’s trying to provide and doing what he can to be a good father. Rumours will have been swirling about some of the women getting some support and others none. And finally he will officially declare bankruptcy while still trying to go on a (paid) media tour about how he didn’t see this coming, etc. Etc.
What do you guys think?
Yeah I think he’s going to start showing more and more erratic behavior and then will have a rock bottom moment like bankruptcy or rehab or something.
Fun fact: you cannot discharge a child support obligation in bankruptcy. So, he may find that bankruptcy is not the easy or he may believe it to be.
At some point, we need to start talking about the women who are consenting to him have unprotected sex with them. At this point, they’re part of the problem, too. They KNOW how many children he has with how many other women and they’re willingly putting themselves in the position to be part of that? Come on. All the adults in this situation need help. Him and them!
Yep, and those children will pay the price.
Anyone see the new ad he did with Ryan Reynolds to promotes Ryan’s gin? Making the “vasectomy” cocktail and joking about how many kids they had? While Nick’s turning his life into a punch line, why are other stars supporting his obviously troubled and sexist behavior? Disgusting. All disgusting. Shame on Ryan. Shame on Nick. Shame on the women who let Nick impregnate them. Those kids are never going to have much of their father’s time and they know that going in. Not a healthy environment to knowingly bring a life into. Poor babies. The cavalier attitude is devastating. And weirdly cult like. Seriously, they all need therapy and birth control.
This is vile, all of it – the way he talks about it all… UGH
Very gross. There is no way he can spend enough time with that many kids from that many households. Kids need more that a monthly visit from their father. Absolutely irresponsible and yes, disgusting.
I think his relationship with his kids will be as a fun uncle type who visits every so often, but there’s no way he can be a proper father to all of them. He’s not raising them day to day, he’ll just have fun and play with them then leave and visit the next kid.
I don’t get it. I was hoping he had some of epiphany when Zen died, that children are not toys and are living, breathing beings that are not immortal. That the tragedy of Zen’s death would make him enjoy the kids he does have and realize the heartbreak can’t be replaced by having more kids. My guess is his intention wasn’t to have more kids but he also wasn’t against the idea so had unprotected sex with the “whatever happens happens mentality.” Because if he truly didn’t want more kids, he would have taken precautions to not have more.
I can’t wait for the tell-alls when his kids are grown. There is no way all these baby mamas (excluding Mariah from all this because she doesn’t have time for this nonsense) get along and there will be drama and anger as the kids get older. Nick won’t be able to divide his time equally with all of them nor be able to keep up with the child support. I see bankruptcy in his future. As for Abby de la Rosa choosing to have ANOTHER kid with him (she already had twins!), the women are just as bad as he is.
Can you imagine what baby Zen’s poor mother must feel like when she reads these quotes where he cheapens the death of her baby and talks about how he had to “get some vagina” because he was “so down”? It’s bad enough that he literally couldn’t take six weeks to grieve the loss of a child before he was back knocking people up, but to have it be so public is just revolting and so disrespectful to her. I hope she has an excellent support system and a lot of love around her.
Did he go the route of artificial insemination? Because if he was getting women pregnant, the sexy way, within minutes of each other…eww, just eww. (and yes, I know it wasn’t minutes).
So what? If women want to have his babies, who cares? That’s between him and them. Don’t like him? Then don’t sleep with him. Pretty simple.