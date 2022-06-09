Nick Cannon confirms he’s expecting another child: ‘The stork is on the way’



Ugh, I guess we knew this was coming. A few weeks ago, Nick Cannon had reportedly gone to a vasectomy consultation because he wasn’t “looking to populate the Earth.” At the time, I noted that it might not be true because Nick has a history of contradicting himself with his own words and actions. And sure enough, Nick told a podcast that “the stork is on the way” and he is expecting more kids. Like, maybe three or more, to beat last year’s number. Um, what?

Nick Cannon has more kids on the way. During an episode of the Lip Service podcast on Tuesday (June 7), the 41-year-old radio host shared that he was expecting more children this year. Nick began by responding to speculation that he has “three babies on the way,” joking: “When you say ‘on the way… ‘ What count are you at? Let’s just put it this way … the stork is on the way.” He was then asked point blank if he’s currently expecting children. Nick replied, “I don’t know, it could be…” The Wild N’ Out star, who welcomed three children in 2021, implied that he plans on breaking his own personal record, saying, “If you thought it was a lot of kids last year…” Last June, Nick welcomed twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De Rosa. A month later, Alyssa Scott have birth to his son Zen, who passed away from brain cancer in December. In January, he announced that he was expecting his eighth child later this year with Bre Tiesi. During his episode of the podcast, Nick said that his therapist had advised him that he “needed to chill out,” recalling: “So I was like, ‘Yo, let’s try celibacy.’ And that was like October … I didn’t even make it to [January]. I was supposed to make it to the top of the year. Then obviously I started going through some stuff… I got depressed with the loss of my son. So in December… the thing is everybody saw I was so down. So everybody was like, ‘Let’s just give him a little vagina, and that’s gonna cure it all.’” He continued, “I fell victim to it ’cause I was in a weak state. So December, especially right before Christmas, I started f—— like crazy … So I broke the celibacy. But I was probably celibate for a month and a half strong … I was trying to do it. I had a new show, new energy, I was dealing with a lot.”

[From Just Jared]

So I guess Abby De La Rosa is not cut off. TMZ confirmed she is pregnant with Nick’s child, his ninth overall. This news and this podcast interview comes on the heels of a pretty sympathetic profile of Nick in Men’s Health that expanded upon his approach to fatherhood and parenting beyond just being the fun dad and the center of universe for all these women and children. Maybe this is harsh, but Nick is disgusting. And I’m making that judgement based a little bit on what he’s doing, but mostly on how he is talking about it. He is so flip and disrespectful. Talking about the number of children he will have this year compared to last year as if it’s a game and some kind of record to beat when one of the children born last year tragically died? Blaming his subsequent sex spree on the tragic, untimely death of said child? Objectifying and dehumanizing the women he slept with by referring to “everybody” giving him “a little vagina” as a “cure?” Saying he “fell victim to it” as if they were manipulating him and he didn’t have control over himself and his actions? Disgusting, all of it. Nick should be ashamed of himself for talking this way, but he definitely won’t be.