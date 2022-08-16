Al-Fayed bodyguard: Security & intelligence officers were following Princess Diana

We’re coming up on the 25th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death. That’s why there are so many stories about Diana’s life, so many books out about Diana and so many documentaries and dramatizations happening right now. I watched the documentary The Princess on HBO over the weekend and it made me sad all over again. The way Diana’s life was raked over when she was alive, and following her death, the endless rewriting of her life. Most people in the royal establishment have now completely revised Diana to be some kind of monarchist who was desperately loyal to the crown above all else. That… was not the case. Anyway, the Sun had an interview with one of the bodyguards traveling with Diana and the al-Fayeds. This is Lee Sansum – Diana used to call him Rambo. He was with Diana during her last summer, on the yacht with Dodi Fayed in the South of France. Sansum had some interesting memories:

He drew straws with Trevor Rees-Jones: “We drew straws to see who would be accompanying Trevor that weekend. I pulled a match and it was a long one. When I learned they were not wearing seatbelts in the crash I understood why they didn’t survive. That shouldn’t have happened. It was standard practice for the family to wear seatbelts. It was an order sent down from the boss, Dodi’s dad Mohamed Fayed. Dodi, in particular, hated wearing seatbelts and I always insisted on it.”

Diana thought she would be assasinated: Every day Diana would wake up at 7am and chat to the bodyguard. He said: “She had been happy on that holiday. But I had seen her in tears too, when she learned of the murder of her friend, the fashion designer Gianni Versace. She confided in me her own fears that she might one day be assassinated. She asked if I thought his murder outside his home was a professional killing. I thought it was. Then she said something that always stayed with me — ‘Do you think they’ll do that to me?’ She was shaking and it was clear from her tone that she really thought that they might, whoever ‘they’ might be. I spent some time reassuring her that no one was going to try to kill her and she was safe with us, but she definitely thought there was a risk that one day she might be assassinated.”

Diana also told Lee she wanted to live with Dodi in the States. “I actually signed up to join Diana and Dodi in America. She was definitely going, and that was that. She told me she was going there. She didn’t want to, but that was the only place she felt people weren’t having a go at her. It was probably her way of keeping sane, to get some respite.”

He saw intelligence services following Diana: He reveals the presence of intelligence services following her just weeks before the crash might have been a factor. On a counter-surveillance drive near the Al-Fayed home in Surrey just before they all went to St Tropez, one of Lee’s colleagues saw someone from the Special Reconnaissance Unit, working on a building site. He knew him as they had both been in the SAS. Lee said: “We were generally followed by MI5 but this was the first time we had seen a Special Forces guy. We thought, ‘They’ve upped their game’.

He believes professional intelligence/security people were in the Alma Tunnel: “A witness driving a car travelling in front of the Mercedes in Paris on the night of the crash told the inquest that he saw a high-powered motorbike overtake the car just seconds before the crash. Another witness travelling in the opposite direction saw a second motorbike swerve to avoid smoke and wreckage then carry on out of the tunnel without stopping. The riders of those bikes were never found — and that is no coincidence. I believe that security officers following Diana, possibly British or a combined British–French team, may have either inadvertently caused the crash or were in close proximity to the car when it happened. If it was known that MI6 operatives were right by the Mercedes at the critical moment, a lot of people would have blamed them for it, and that would have been a huge scandal.”