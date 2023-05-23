Prince William visited an Earthshot Prize winner’s startup business

Prince William barely does anything these days. It’s been that way since he became Prince of Wales last year, although we could easily argue that, historically speaking, he’s always been work-shy, incompetent and flat-out lazy. There’s more attention on him now that he’s Prince of Wales, and his inability to complete two events a week is becoming even more notable. In any case, William did an event today. He went to Hackney Wick, London, to visit one of the winners of the Earthshot Prize.

On Tuesday morning, the Prince of Wales, 40, visited Notpla in Hackney Wick, London. The sustainable packaging startup won the Build a Waste-Free World category at the environmental awards in November 2022, and Prince William came to see how the Earthshot platform has helped the startup accelerate its progress. Notpla is a seaweed and plant-based alternative to single-use plastic packaging designed to reduce landfill and ocean waste. The Earthshot honor has enabled the London-based business to scale, expand its team and invest in machinery for research and development. Shortly after his arrival, Prince William toured the headquarters with co-founders Rodrigo Garcia Gonzalez and Pierre Paslier, checking out Notpla’s product portfolio and learning more about the startup’s reach. In an exciting milestone, Notpla has replaced nearly 3 million units of single-use plastics to date. The Prince of Wales moved to the in-house lab and tried his hand at making material from leftovers from seaweed production. The so-called “Notpla Rigid material” can comprise products from luxury packaging boxes to disposable cutlery. William then walked to the production hub to get a glimpse at how Notpla products are made — including something with a truly special connection! The Prince of Wales got to see a prototype of takeaway boxes branded with the Earthshot Prize logo, which will go into production next month.

This is sort of what Kate does these days too – she just shows up somewhere, stays for 30 minutes (if that), poses for photos and thus, she “platforms” whatever charity or business. Oftentimes, William or Kate will act out some prearranged skit for the media too – Kate will gawp and try to hug a child, or William will sniff something and make an awkward or insulting “joke.” That appears to be the case here. William and Kate… free of passions, free of interests, free of charisma. Oh well, at least he “did something.”

Peg also did a lil’ video which barely got any attention. Rowing for Mental Health Awareness Week. I’m surprised he didn’t do something with footballers. I guess that blew up in his face when he didn’t solve racism in football!

Joining the past, present and future crews of @HMSOardacious for a very important conversation about mental health. For #MentalHealthAwarenessWeek we headed out onto the water… ▶️ https://t.co/QdCXObrznA pic.twitter.com/z2FEdeFy6d — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) May 21, 2023