Princess Kate on what royals do: We ‘showcase work being done’ & ‘look after everyone’

Here are more photos of the Princess of Wales out at the Chelsea Garden Show on Monday. Would it shock anyone to learn that this was not a secret event, which is how it was initially described? It was planned and Kate’s office did the planning. She hissed “get me some children to pose with, asap!” No, in actuality, she mentioned something about how she’d like to get kids involved in the garden show back in 2019 and it took four years for her office to finally follow through on it. In addition to the little diversity props, Kate also chatted with some seniors who were also there, and the seniors loved her. Which always reminds me of the fact that Kate did herself a huge disservice by insisting on copykeening Diana’s natural love of children – Kate is much better with seniors, and older people tend to think she’s cute. Kids sniff out the keen fraud pretty quickly, as evidenced by these photos. Anyway, Copypasta Kate answered some questions from the kids and it went… poorly?

The Princess was at the annual Chelsea Flower l show to encourage a love of gardening. But there was only so much chit chat about broad beans and sunflowers the children could take. Asked by one what it was like to be a member of the Royal family, she replied: “You have to work hard, but you know the best thing about it is meeting kiddies like you.” Pressed on what the family actually does, she ploughed on: “They help support all the different people in the country, showcase all the amazing work being done and look after everyone.” One curious little girl asked if she made the law, but was told: “The Prime Minister makes the laws.” Meanwhile, Saron Fikremariam, 11, said afterwards: “I asked her what’s the first thing she is going to do when she becomes Queen and she said she is going to help kids.” The Princess, 41, had made a surprise appearance at the flower show, where she was joined by a group of pupils from ten London primary schools at its inaugural Children’s Picnic. The picnic, which is set to become an annual event, was inspired by a conversation the Princess had with the RHS during her last visit in 2019, when she unveiled her Back to Nature Garden and told organisers she felt it would be nice to involve more children. Told the pupils were growing sunflowers at school, she said: “They get so big, don’t they? Louis is growing broad beans at school. You put them in a cup and you can see the roots growing. They get big quickly like sunflowers.” Picking up a favourite theme, the Princess extolled the virtues of spending time outdoors, telling the children: “It’s so good for our bodies and our minds.” She then joined another group to discuss flowers and plants, admitting that: “Lots of the names are in Latin and I can never remember them.”

[From The Telegraph]

I assume these kids’ parents were informed of the field trip, but did the parents know that their kids were going to be used as props and photo-ops for the ultimate Karen? If it was my kid… yeah, I would have an issue. She keeps doing this too, including strangers’ children in her PR efforts and busywork. It’s asinine. I chuckled at “The Prime Minister makes the laws” though. Baby Brains got political! I love that the kids kept pressing her on what the royal family actually does, because “They help support all the different people in the country, showcase all the amazing work being done and look after everyone” doesn’t sound anywhere near accurate. Those kids smell bullsh-t.

Baby Brain also drew a leaf! I could draw a better leaf and I didn’t even study art history at St. Andrew’s. She drew this leaf because the kids asked for her autograph but she had to decline (because royals aren’t supposed to give autographs).

