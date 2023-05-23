Princess Kate on what royals do: We ‘showcase work being done’ & ‘look after everyone’

Here are more photos of the Princess of Wales out at the Chelsea Garden Show on Monday. Would it shock anyone to learn that this was not a secret event, which is how it was initially described? It was planned and Kate’s office did the planning. She hissed “get me some children to pose with, asap!” No, in actuality, she mentioned something about how she’d like to get kids involved in the garden show back in 2019 and it took four years for her office to finally follow through on it. In addition to the little diversity props, Kate also chatted with some seniors who were also there, and the seniors loved her. Which always reminds me of the fact that Kate did herself a huge disservice by insisting on copykeening Diana’s natural love of children – Kate is much better with seniors, and older people tend to think she’s cute. Kids sniff out the keen fraud pretty quickly, as evidenced by these photos. Anyway, Copypasta Kate answered some questions from the kids and it went… poorly?
The Princess was at the annual Chelsea Flower l show to encourage a love of gardening. But there was only so much chit chat about broad beans and sunflowers the children could take. Asked by one what it was like to be a member of the Royal family, she replied: “You have to work hard, but you know the best thing about it is meeting kiddies like you.”
Pressed on what the family actually does, she ploughed on: “They help support all the different people in the country, showcase all the amazing work being done and look after everyone.”
One curious little girl asked if she made the law, but was told: “The Prime Minister makes the laws.”
Meanwhile, Saron Fikremariam, 11, said afterwards: “I asked her what’s the first thing she is going to do when she becomes Queen and she said she is going to help kids.”
The Princess, 41, had made a surprise appearance at the flower show, where she was joined by a group of pupils from ten London primary schools at its inaugural Children’s Picnic. The picnic, which is set to become an annual event, was inspired by a conversation the Princess had with the RHS during her last visit in 2019, when she unveiled her Back to Nature Garden and told organisers she felt it would be nice to involve more children.
Told the pupils were growing sunflowers at school, she said: “They get so big, don’t they? Louis is growing broad beans at school. You put them in a cup and you can see the roots growing. They get big quickly like sunflowers.”
Picking up a favourite theme, the Princess extolled the virtues of spending time outdoors, telling the children: “It’s so good for our bodies and our minds.” She then joined another group to discuss flowers and plants, admitting that: “Lots of the names are in Latin and I can never remember them.”
I assume these kids’ parents were informed of the field trip, but did the parents know that their kids were going to be used as props and photo-ops for the ultimate Karen? If it was my kid… yeah, I would have an issue. She keeps doing this too, including strangers’ children in her PR efforts and busywork. It’s asinine. I chuckled at “The Prime Minister makes the laws” though. Baby Brains got political! I love that the kids kept pressing her on what the royal family actually does, because “They help support all the different people in the country, showcase all the amazing work being done and look after everyone” doesn’t sound anywhere near accurate. Those kids smell bullsh-t.
Baby Brain also drew a leaf! I could draw a better leaf and I didn’t even study art history at St. Andrew’s. She drew this leaf because the kids asked for her autograph but she had to decline (because royals aren’t supposed to give autographs).
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
They spelled her name wrong! I love that for her.
Yes!
@kaiser please save lots of pictures from this day!! They’re all so horrible it’s just hilarious! There really isn’t a single picture where she looks reasonably okay!
…I checked out Avalon Red xD
She desperately needs a new dermatologist. Her Botox is absolutely terrible.
!!!!! The last one with the little girl checking out Kitty’s wiglet has me on the floor!!
The left side of her nose-is it collapsing???
Me too! And I think some royalist adult labeled that drawing, not a kid; why else would it say ‘future queen’? Plus, there’s the whole handwriting issue. I didn’t write like that as a kid.
That little dude was giving her some major stink eye. I wonder if she was too full of herself to notice it?
I admit I don’t pay close attention to Kate. But I wonder if some of the astonished looks by children is the contrast of photoshopped images they have seen of her and how she looks IRL, (given what I’ve read on here about her photos being heavily photoshopped at times).
I think you may be on to something, @ Just Me
I’ve often wondered exactly this, Just Me. I have heard of adults who meet her saying she’s nothing like her photos. I suspect a load of parents told their kids, you’re meeting a beautiful princess today, and then this.
And of course younger children haven’t learned to “edit” their expressions and can be refreshingly ingenuous, lol.
Frankly, I think it would be better for her to lean into ‘full womanhood’ AKA getting older (and stop with the excessive photoshop). By that I mean, not trying to desperately continue “girlhood” but embrace being a mature woman who has much to offer – and if you want to be superficial, beauty is at every age. QEII was known as a young glamorous queen at her ascent but seemed to transition very well. It would help Kate, however to have some decent ‘internals’ to shine from the inside out.
“Kiddies!” Purleeeese. Children, or young people like yourselves, but not kiddies! They’re not bloody toddlers. 🤮
@Emme I had the same reaction! I would have been so annoyed to have been referred to with a group of “kiddies” at the age these children are. That would have made me immediately dislike her and assume she was clueless, lol.
When children are asking harder hitting questions than the British media, that’s how you know the UK press is shit. It’s a bad sign that even children start asking what is the point of you!?
I agree. Lots of insightful questions from grade school children. The British media really does fail to do its job with that family.
Agreed! But I LOL’d at this little nugget:
“Told the pupils were growing sunflowers at school, she said: “They get so big, don’t they? Louis is growing broad beans at school. You put them in a cup and you can see the roots growing. They get big quickly like sunflowers.”
@Snuffles, RIGHT? It’s funny at first, then really not funny at all once you give it some thought and it turns out to be totally accurate.
Duly noted…
Ohh she drew a leaf!! Wow she’s so special and amazing! 🙄 smh.
I can’t believe people actually fall for this sht.
It looks like it was drawn by a kindergarten child! 😂😂🤦🏼♀️
A terrible drawing indeed.
I actually liked her little drawing, go figure! Did anybody else notice the sad offerings at the picnic? Looks like just whole pieces of fruit, with no way to wash your hands, no place to put the peels, nothing to drink, and so on.
Dang. Katie Cringe can draw a better leaf than me. 🙁
I can’t even draw stick figures, I’d be challenged drawing a leaf so I’ll give her 1 point out of 100 for that. The rest, though? Highlight work? Highlight your multi million pound wardrobe and Wiglets more like.
I am so bad at drawing, I can’t draw a recognizable stick figure either. My brother is a master artist and my dad was a gifted wood carver. I couldn’t even play a full game of Hangman as a kid.
Zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz.
my thoughts exactly
She doesn’t get it, she thinks having charisma means everyone is focused on her stories about Louis and his bean stalk. She’s tiresome and boring.
Seriously though, can anyone here think of one, just ONE event she did with children (or adults for that matter 🙄) during which she didn’t say that her kids *also* love __insert activity_?
That dress is so frumpy and ill fitting. She needs to go back to copying Meghan’s style.
No. She needs to stick to her own style.
No she doesn’t. I pray this marks a return to her pre-Meghan style.
I was joking. Of course she needs her own style.
the royals have this special talent of creating looks that are both dowdy/matronly and toddler-like at the same time. Dowdler?
that dress is hideous and this was the event to pull out her casual looks. she looks like an overdressed idiot among those kids, as out of place as she is uncomfortable. for having 3 kids she has no confidence with kids.
Pink has always been my favorite color and I’m generally a sucker for literally anything pink, but this dress is too much even for me. I’d feel like a walking bottle of Pepto Bismol in that thing.
And CarolE made it look SO much worse! If ME+EM were excited when Kate wore it and made sure they publicized that it was theirs, they were probably horrified when they saw her mother in it.
They all look to be of an age that would take exception to being called “kiddies.” Imagine that did not go over well. Kids know when they’re being patronized. Don’t get me wrong, the kids are young but still it’s a little cringe.
“Speaking to The Mirror, Louise Heren, revealed nannies are not to use the word ‘kid’ when working for royal or high-profile families. And it would likely be a rule Maria would be sticking to when looking after Prince William and Kate’s three children.
“The word kid is banned. It’s a mark of respect for the children as individuals,” she shared. ” …… So “kid” is banned but “kiddies” is OK?
Not using “kid” is not just for royals. There are child rearing philosophies like Montessori that agree with this and avoid distancing, condescending, minimizing language.
I will bet real money that she only sees her kids at events, photo ops (like dropping them off at school), and maybe a goodnight kiss. I bet the nanny(nannies) duties include sending her a report so she knows what her kids are studying and what they like.
If she had anything to do with raising her children, “kid” would not be a natural thing to say, and “Kiddies”… That’s how divorced dads talk.
??? @Lurker: I’d say I’m pretty involved in the raising of my children and I call them “kids” all the time. They call themselves “kids.” They call other kids “kids.” My parent friends call their children “kids.” I’m extremely comfortable around kids, kids tend to love me because I inherently respect them and what they have to say … and I would absolutely say something like “the best part of my job is meeting kids like you” if it made sense in context.
Now “kiddies” I agree with you on, that struck me as awkward too. I was wondering if it was a British thing?
‘Kiddies’ is a very old-fashioned and, to contemporary ears, quite a rough expression and will have absolutely come from Ma Middleton. Its use here is condescending and inappropriate
I work in a preschool and we all refer to our “kiddos”. (Usually to avoid using any identifying information. Ex: My kiddo in the Owl room needs spinners to transition successfully , can I borrow one of yours?)
Kiddies just sounds weird to me.
Unblinkered. Exactly. I once made a remark about this ages ago on another article. Kate uses this word, but I have never heard a Brit use the word “kiddies” outside working or lower middle class. I’m sorry, that’s the truth of it. It’s kids/children otherwise. I agree – I think it must be from her mother and therefore underpins the social climbing aspect of her life; there is nothing wrong in this, someone’s got to social climb otherwise there is no upward mobility in society (whether they do it with grace or not is the issue). It is also of course babyish in its old fashioned-ness; it’s something more in line with a grandma’s vocab of decades ago. These kids are children. They aren’t even toddlers. I think she must have grown up hearing/using the word as a catch-all and never dropped it.
I bet she is royally pissed off having to work so much. Earn those fuddy duddy dresses, bish.
😂😂😂
And I bet she is more pissed that the children asked her tougher questions than the rags do. Can’t you just see her steaming back to KP giving it “, how bloody dare they let intelligent children near me 😂😂😂
Honestly, in between the smiles, she really did look uncomfortable and slightly annoyed. I think she was expecting a quicker photo-op moment and less of actually having to converse. Or she thought the kids would just ask her about flowers the whole time. Otherwise, she would have had a better response to royal work prepared. Is there any video of the conversation? After the whole “what else” infamous filming, I’m thinking they’re much stricter about that.
I watched a bit of video (why? WHY?) and although I didn’t hear the kid’s question, I heard her say to the kids, ‘any questions about flowers or plants?’. I think she was getting fed up with the ‘but what do you really do’ questions.
Lol why? WHY? One thing about KP making these in-house vids is that everything can be edited. Honestly, when kids are involved, I do think the number of cams should be reduced. But then who gets to film becomes the question. The rogue reporter who will include all the awkward bits? Yeah, I don’t think so.
Is that close up photo with her and the bald man photoshopped? Because, yikes!
Why does she always look like she’s giving Black children a telling off when she’s pretending to interact with them? And they all look miserable. Always.
And royals highlight the work of others? Since when? There’s always pictures featuring only Kate with accompanying articles describing what she wore. They never bother writing in any depth about whatever she’s pretending to care about that day.
Sigh, I’m annoyed now. She’s annoying.
@Sue
Looking at her face with the bald guy and wondering what is going on with her nose? Suddenly it looks almost bulbous! And her skin is soon bad. Jeeeez!
I was actually concerned about her nose so I went back through the other photos to check she hadn’t gotten into an accident or something! It looks like they only photoshopped half of her face? Kinda feel bad about the mistake because they did her DIRTY for letting that photo out.
She would look much younger and better if she would just put on a little weight. 5 pounds. 10. Something, anything, because being this gaunt prematurely ages you.
I can’t decide whether the children asking “so what do you actually do?” and getting such a non-answer is hilarious or depressing.
I love her response that “you have to work hard” without clarification that her exacting workload of 90 royal engagements = 3 per day means 1 day a week over 30 weeks and 22 weeks annual leave!
Imagine how refreshed all of us would be if we could have 22 weeks vacation a year too!
I love that the children are just like, “so…..what is it you would say you do around here???”
the reason the Norman Baker book is called “and what do YOU do” is because he said thats one of the first questions a royal asks when meeting someone at an engagement – and the book was basically asking the question of the royals. I love that these children are asking it of Kate.
It echoes the question the Queen asked her in the dating years. “But what does she do?” Seems like there has never been an answer for that one yet.
LOL, I deal with the goddamn engineers so the customers don’t have to!! I’m good with people!! I’m a people person dammit!!
Yes. Read that book a while back. It’s a great read – explains the crown estate, duchy money etc. Someone on the DM always posts that the BRF doesn’t cost the tax payer any money, because it comes from Charles’ private crown estate pocket. Whoever this person is, they think they’ve made the uber point. But it’s not true. Charles owes the UK tonnes in tax fiddling.
In the clip I saw, she was asked by a very excited little girl what it’s like to be a princess. This was Kate’s very boring non-answer–you have to work hard etc. etc.
No Can’t that’s not what you do . You do photo ops and come empty handed and empty headed. You look out only for yourselves.
Her face looks very different from pics posted yesterday.
She’s aging into her mother’s face.
There are even worse from this event – posted yesterday on the DM. This is her reality. She’s looked like this for ages and, as Ula1010 says, she has her mother’s face. She also looks totally done in. They really have put her out there. Where are C&C?
“Whatever we think of her workload, she finds it hard. Which begs the question – why go for this job? It wasn’t for love. She really did get it all wrong.” Feel like this comment is coming from a place of compassion and I agree, I am neutral on her as a person and find it difficult to believe she’s scheming and plotting, she might be but the signs of this could just as easily be explained without factoring her in, IMO, so I take an Occams’s Razor approach.
I lol’ed in real life when I read what she had said, of course for a person who doesn’t have to work at all she does work hard and if I were trying to explain quickly to kids who made laws I might say the PM but the fact is the former is complaining/tone deaf and the latter is completely incorrect and had Meghan said it we’d be subject to endless disquisions on her stupidity and/or mendacity.
Given the revelation that Kate’s parents don’t actually appear to be self made millionaires (unlike, for instance, Meghan Markle) I’d say she went through the whole thing to position them, and her siblings, better in society. Watching the Roy’s stepdad slither his way around Logan’s funeral was a good reminder about the importance of connections to rich people even if us ordinary folk have deluded ourselves it’s the content of characters that matters (and incidentally Harry would also have this even if he wasn’t Daily Mail famous though most of their readers are too dim to understand and insist that the obsessive coverage is the fair trade for having those connections)
I don’t see her and William making it to their own coronation and the sooner they split the better. Kate wants to be a lady who lunches and occasionally dabbles in good causes and I would let her. She’s still young enough to find a millionaire husband who could facilitate this.
It depends on the photographer and how much photoshopping there is. Even at one event she can look very different from picture to picture.
That is so true. There are some from this one event where they’ve edited her better, sitting on the grass etc in groups; whereas her more solo pictures are pretty dreadful. Also her smile lifts her face in a lot of photos, which does half the photographer’s work for her. I feel sorry for her at the moment. Whatever we think of her workload, she finds it hard. Which begs the question – why go for this job? It wasn’t for love. She really did get it all wrong.
Especially the Black kids are wary of her. Kids really can spot a phony a mile off. And the PM makes the laws!? She just erased parliament!
“We look after everyone.”
Narrator: they look after themselves.
She’s glaring at every non-white child. She looks angry and annoyed that she has to stand near them.
It totally sounded like the kid had a similar question about Khate as Elizabeth did. “You say you work hard? But what to you do???” LMAO, even kids get that she’s a piece of work.
I mean the kids are literally sitting in a garden having a picnic and she’s telling them this is her work. Nice work if you can get it is what they’re prob thinking.
That is a lot of pancake makeup for a children’s daytime event.
She tried you guys! She must be so exhausted after such a grilling. Anyway, in addition to kids not being charmed, I think subjecting kids to the huge bank of cameras and media blitz is really concerning. Anyone involved in child development should have thought of what it must be like for them basically being on a red carpet for her photo op.
I agree. These pictures don’t show the large group of photographers around them for these photos. There are some photos and video that show it and it reminds me of a press op at a movie premiere. Regular kids shouldn’t have to deal with that.
That’s where I’m at. I can believe these kids are unimpressed with Kate. They have absolute reason. But they’re just as likely unimpressed with having how many photographers are on them. It’s a weird thing but as long as parents have signed off on on them being photographed and posted on SM, then these are the images we get. The Sussexes are also photographed with kids but this just hits different. One photographer vs many as is the case with the rota. As these are kids, I do think there should have been a stipulation about having only one photographer that was further away. The pics do show a few.
Hmm okay. I watched a vid and it seems like the kids were arranged in groups for their picnic. Maybe she greeted each group and only one was filmed. It was actually quite a lot of kids. It’s cool they had a field trip and I hope they enjoyed their day in the garden, regardless of photographers and preening princesses.
Kate showed up early and it was a surprise, which def stole Charles and Camilla’s thunder during their official visit later that day… before Charles got out of dodge to stay in Dracula’s farmhouse.
I’m here for all this drama.
Just leave the kiddos alone. They look bored and she looks out of her element. Imagine that? A mother of three looking uncomfortable around kids. Queen Early Years herself. Such an unfunny joke.
I know – like I want kids in my life (as in friends’ kids) and am not a mum but I can interact with kids better than this. Calling them kiddies – she is a joke.
Wow her hair looks pretty terrible. It’s obvious where she’s added some hair to fill out the back.
This is what decades of extre dieting, hair colouring and chemical straighteners* (?) does to a body. By the time she hits menopause she will need more than a few wiglets.
*she doesn’t have straight hair, never has. us curly/wavy girls recognise her pattern.
The hair extensions are really obvious in these photos.
She looks like she’s wearing a wig.
She. Is so grating and annoying
I said yesterday, that it can’t be surprise visit if the press knew about it. I’m not sure she persuaded any of the children to become royalists with her answers. It’s good to see that the children are not totally sold on the idea of royalty.
Even the writer of this article seems to subtly be shading Kate as a lightweight. Calling the talk chit chat but describing how Kate just ploughs on. “Picking a familiar theme, Kate extolled the virtues of spending time outdoors” even the reporters have heard her overused sound bites too much. Seems like this discussion lasted longer than her usual photo-op and it was painful for all involved. The reporters sitting and watching even felt it.
Give her a break guys, she’s coming into her own! Who knows, in another 10-20 years she might actually arrive.
Is her nose collapsing?
I wondered the same thing! What the HLL is going on with that?
Coke
The 2 boys scowling at her and throwing side eyes are my favorite. Well done children. I hope they include their picture in the history books right next to her colonizer in Jamaica photos.
The children asked tougher questions than the British Media who can’t stop fawning at this underachieving, racist, mediocre cup of mayonnaise and her horrid pilgrim fashion.
It’s actually parliament that makes laws before her FIL signs them into effect. The PM leads the government and while he/she are ultimately responsible for all policy decisions of said gov, those actual laws/policy decisions are taken by parliament.
It’s too much of a simple answer from a complete simpleton.
I sometimes think she’s ignorant of most things taught to children…
Note to Kate. The way the royal family looks after everyone is so toxic that Meghan wanted to kill herself after marrying in.
Kaiser you are the queen of perfect photos. The pics of the kids looking at Kate are priceless. She doesn’t fool them at all.
You know, I hate to say it but all those keen articles are correct – she is carrying the monarchy. She’s not doing a great job of it or anything, but she’s become the face of it.
Maybe people appreciate the individual engagement with Anne and the Wessexes, but Kate gets all the attention. Even William is always hidden away – at least they realize he can’t be left to speak openly in public for too long.
Must be a very precarious situation for her – I hope it’s everything she ever wanted it to be.
So by her own definition…she doesn’t do her job. Nice.
Kate is one heartbeat from becoming the wife of the UK ‘s head of state and can’t get the bacis of government right. When William ascends to the throne she automatically becomes counsellor of state as the sovereign’s spouse. Nothing here given confidence that Kate can execute a constitutional function if William is for what every reason sidelined, especially if it happens while George is a minor. Also, poor kids. Another hostage video.
The smile she is giving the kids while sitting is a phony as you can get. But she couldn’t wrinkle her forehead now even if she tried!
At least she smiles now, even if it’sa phony smile..check photos of her with children in the past.. she didn’t bother smiling or pretending to be happy with them before Meghan came and changed the rules..
“You have to work hard…” It must have been hard work gaslighting your sister-in-law, stabbing her in the back, hating her so viciously, and trying to hide the evidence. Hard. Work.
Yeah so art history programs don’t teach art making. But, yes, I could draw a better leaf.
They do this a lot, whenever Kate does something with a pencil or a paintbrush–Kate the Keen Artist, with her degree in Art History, blah blah blah. While I don’t have a degree in art history, I’ve taken several classes as an undergrad & not once was there any hands-on making of art. It’s called art HISTORY for a reason.
This brings to mind the comment the Queen Mother has been credited with saying – that the colonies were better off when Britain was “looking after” them.
Yeah, with “help” like that, the Black and Brown people of the colonies didn’t need enemies!
The Queen Mum, whose open racism was worse than Phil and kept mostly hidden by the media. Yeah what a great person to emulate Kate.
She’ll be touted as having a raging success, sooo much better than Meghan-with-the-Gold-Dress, and the BM with declare her the children’s Chosen One. When in reality, she’s just embarrassingly phony, the children barely tolerated her, and she’s just ridiculous. And the woman STILL cannot stop slouching.
Other than when she’s falling over herself to flirt with tennis players or sailors, is she EVER genuine?
A few observations:
— She wore leaf earrings to the garden show LOL.
— The leaf she drew looks like it came from a marijuana plant.
— “Kiddies” dislike her.
— So do I.
i think Kate’s autograph drawing was a good idea. The little girl had the presence of mind to identify it. Who knows, it could become an artifact one day. And some enterprising RR could start writing stories about the Queen as an artist.
I remember Meghan wrote a greeting to a little girl who asked for her autograph. I thought it showed great presence of mind at the time. She had just become engaged to Harry. And my goodness, I couldn’t make a comment abut Kate without talking about Meghan.
Poor darling gets so stressed out and annoyed dealing with “kiddies.” She’d do a lot better only visiting kindly seniors, but apparently many older Brits are anti-monarchy and will say embarrassing things to her, hence “kiddies” it is.
The wiglet looks dry and rough. I don’t know why she wears such bad pieces.
The woman in green skirt behind her is looking at the back of her head like, is that a wig? I think the two young girls noticed it too.
She looks like she got dressed in a hurry for this appearance. Fug old dress, hair a bit messy. The royals seems to be devolving back to their old tired style, and tired approach to work. No disrupters to spark competition and an apathetic public.
Bringing attention to things isn’t the same as doing something. Great questions from the kids. They probably want to understand and not shade, but Kate’s non-answer made her look bad.
Kate really wants to say we do nothing all day we live in the lap of luxury we have the best of the best while the press praise us . While the Tax payers aka your parents can’t afford to heat their homes feed you a proper meal or pay for rent or the mortgage . We Royals show up to events for 15 minutes a day we pretend to be interested in peasants things then we go home to our castles .
Amen to the epic side eye from beautiful “diversity prop #1” with corn rows you know she didn’t want to be seen smiling at KKKHate. Beautiful girl, be blessed
Are we all just going to ignore that she’s bringing the racoon eyes back?
This was fairly standard for Kate. Bunch of disinterested kids, something about children and some staged photos. They could have at least given them snacks but good for them for asking questions that reporters are afraid to. Why she needs to show up unannounced when the king would be there seems weird but if that’s what she wants to do, no one is going to challenge her.
Y’all I’m in the same boat as the kids: what do the royals DO?! Even the “hardworking” ones like Chuck who is apparently too busy to eat lunch: does he just answer emails and what are the emails even about? Like “hey Chuckie what plants do you wants us to get for those flower beds in the back” and “what color trousers you want us to lay out for you tomorrow?” I mean is a royal signature required on any official documents? From watching The Crown, it seems like they read the news to see what’s being said about the RF, and I remember the Queen (now Chuck I guess) meets with the PM but isn’t allowed to give an opinion or try to influence the government…so why do they need to meet at all? Why did the show make it seem like it’s imperative the queen stay on top of current events and the weight of the world was all on her shoulders. I’m genuinely confused. Am I missing something?
I think the saddest interaction she’s had over the past few days was at the Dame Kelly function. She was asked whether she’d grown up wanting to be a princess. She said she’d never wanted to be a royal but had to because she fell in love with William. Please! So odd because she knows that even BRF lovers say she pursued him. Kate has a huge issue with this. She has now committed to this narrative – ie that they are a true romance – because she is determined to rejig their ‘love story’ from mercenary stalking to mutual attraction; it’s almost the last piece of the puzzle in terms of being a true princess and queen. I wonder what The Crown script is like for the St Andrews years? If it’s been rewritten to suit K&W…well, I’ll be completely fed up and we’ll all know the producers have been got to. I also think that the majority of viewers will laugh, even those who like her.
Kate is excellent for the Fail, whenever she is featured she gets a thousand plus comments – she should be their go to Royal.
The only problem is most of the comments are negative, with the rest from mainly bots. I love pics of her and children where there is a visible diversity.
I find their disinterest funny and honest….
Everyone else sees a nice event outdoor with the Princess of Wales and school kids. The people on this site see conspiracy theories, racism, and an opportunity to insult Catherine for doing her job, answering the kids questions, and her drawing skills.
BTW the reason Catherine couldn’t fulfill her idea about bringing children to the Garden Show is because of the worldwide pandemic. Their probably weren’t very many school field trips 2920-2022.
You alright, Kim.p?