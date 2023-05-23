Princess Kate treats William ‘like the fourth child because he’s prone to tantrums’

Prince William is an angry, disturbed, intemperate man. As a child, Diana called him “the Basher” because he was so short-tempered and aggressive, and that child grew up to be a man with exactly the same traits. King Charles’s biographer detailed (just last year) how William has a “short fuse” and he’s always screaming at staff. William behaves the same way around his father and, obviously, he regularly threw tantrums about and at Harry, and William also physically assaulted Harry in 2019. So, would it be shocking to hear that William is also “tantrum-prone” around his wife?
Kate, Princess of Wales, treats Prince William like the “fourth child”, according to a source who worked with them in Kensington Palace. Kate and William have three loveable children, Prince George (9), Princess Charlotte (8) and Prince Louis (5).
However, like all marriages, Kate and William’s isn’t perfect, but they know how to make it work, a Palace insider has revealed. Speaking exclusively to Express.co.uk, Tom Quinn, author of Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family, has shared conversations he had with a source that worked closely with William and Kate in Kensington Palace.
“Kate treats him [William] like the fourth child because he’s prone to tantrums,” the source told Quinn. According to the source, Kate also knows exactly how to stop arguments from escalating. Quinn explained: “They do have rows. It’s not a perfect marriage. They have terrific rows.”
The royal author continued: “But, where some couples have a row and throw heavy vases at each other, William and Kate throw cushions at each other. It’s always kept under control.”
The royal author attributes the couple’s marital success to the late Queen’s legacy.
“Because William adopts the manners and ways of behaving of his grandmother and Kate is very good at not complaining, both of them have stuck to the thing that made Queen Elizabeth II such a remarkable monarch. They very rarely complain and when they do it’s always in measured terms.”
[From The Daily Express]
Quinn is the same guy who talked about how William and Kate “shout at each other” and “say unkind things to each other.” Now Quinn is saying that they throw things at each other – pillows?? – and Kate treats William like a child because he acts like a child. I mean… none of this sounds like a healthy marriage, nor does William sound like an emotionally mature, psychologically healthy 40-year-old man. The image I have of William is someone who can’t control himself, who balls up his fists and screams and punches walls and throws screeching tantrums because that’s always the way he’s processed every single thing in his life.
OMFG 😜😝😄🤣🤭☕️🫖….
Um, so this is a complimentary piece, then? A grown man with unlimited financial resources cannot/will not learn to control his emotions because…he doesn’t have to. Is this article meant to explain something other than the next king of Britain is a physically violent man? Are people meant to read this and find his behaviour acceptable? What about those three lovely children? Are they witnessing this? Most neighbours would be calling 911 and social services.
Oh, but “they know how to make it work”! And :it’s always kept under control:!
It leans white to Harry’s claims about William assaulting him. How can you not believe what Harry said?
And this is the future king. Camilla played the long game, and got her crown, and eventually, Kate will get her crown by waiting it out. I couldn’t live with a prick like William. I would have knocked him out by now. This might be another reason why Kate envyies Meghan.
Right. And Kate’s long sleeved high necked little house on the prairie dresses in the middle of summer are because of pillows. Makes perfect sense.
As for his anger issues – what do you want to bet that while he destroys things in “anger” he’s never once destroyed something of his own?
That’s seriously disturbing. I’d assumed that many of the royal rules for women’s clothing would be tweaked if not gradually dumped after the Queen and her standards were no longer with us. Long skirts kind of make sense for public roles. Long sleeves and high necks make me wonder what’s being covered up. I don’t pay enough attention to Kate’s clothing choices to guess at whether it’s simply a personal preference though.
Or the prairie dresses because she is self harming. I highly doubt they are a fashion choice.
It’s already been reported that William screams and throws things at Kate. This article was put out there to change the narrative to “throwing cushions” so that it doesn’t sound so abusive. But I don’t believe for one second that he has only ever thrown cushions and not other items.
Yes, it’s hard to believe that you’d be selective in what you throw during a raging argument. Uh, wait while I stop and look around for a pillow.
That was some convoluted writing, wasn’t it?
Just make it stop already!
Have the BRF just announced all titles for people living outside the UK have gone into abeyance?
Good luck with that. There are people still using the titles from India that has not been under British control for generations. Everyone but the Sussexes would scream to the high heavens if they don’t get the to use their nonsense titles in whatever non-UK country they have planted themselves in.
They are framing it as a streamlined monarchy, I think. All non-UK titles gone
Link?
Nothing showing up in a Google search on this. Link?
“They do have rows. It’s not a perfect marriage. They have terrific rows.”
And they throw things at each other. What the f!ck? They don’t even live together and they are abusing each other like this? HE is abusing his wife. His family. They are horrible and feel so bad for their children.
The way they try to make throwing things okay since it’s not a vase is… a choice I guess. Very strange.
Throwing pillows at each other? I expect this kind of behavior from little children but from an adult ? Definitely not!! They think that normal ?
Throwing cushions? They’re trying to make it sound like a pillow fight at a sleepover. It’s not cute. And I doubt it’s only cushions. Terrific rows is messed up phrasing too.
I know, right? A grown man having tantrums and throwing pillows at his wife? That’s all fine because at least it’s not heavy vases? What the what?
This is not the first time we are hearing of these behaviors. It was similarly reported sometime last year maybe. I distinctly recall it but would not be able to find it but it was mentioned that they both throw things. This time they are now changing those things to specifically be cushions. Interesting.
And the amount of dérangera on the hell hole that is Twitter excusing this behavior and being “oh it’s only cushions, so what” is disgusting. I’m not even shocked anymore but it still sickens me each time
Really toxic and abusive. No one should be throwing anything at each other or around the house in anger during a disagreement, certainly not on the regular. This is unhealthy.
I posted above before reading these more specific posts. Yes, I agree this story about “cushions” was put out there to make it sound like William isn’t *actually* abusing his wife, which he is. And I don’t believe it is *only* cushions.
But they only throw pillows and not heavy vases so it’s ok.
Exactly @Nic919 they don’t throw heavy objects at each other because we all know that’s the problem with violence in the home. The WEIGHT of the objects.
Sigh… now we know why these hacks were writing that nonsense about Harry and Meghan drifting apart. Chuck is hanging out solo in Transylvania and Willileaks is screaming and throwing things at his wife. God forbid the spare be a better man in a better marriage. I’m glad Harry shut it down so he wouldn’t be used as scapegoat to cover for these dysfunctional emotionally stunted men.
They are whitewashing domestic violence. Read between the lines. William is abusive and violent. And once again we get the narrative that it’s Kate’s job to control him. No wonder she won’t do any work.
Guess it’s confirmed where Louis’s learned to be disrespectful to his mother. Kids pick up behaviours from home. Men being physical and disrespectful and RUDE (as William LOVES to point out to Meghan) allows children to think that it’s okay for them to behave the same way
He trows things at his wife. He has such a horrible temper that he has to be treated as a child because he is always raging and screaming. But in the middle of his numerous fits he is calm enough to first search for a pillow to throw? Even when he is in the kitchen (just for example, I don ´t think he knows where it is) he first searches for a pillow somewhere else and than goes back to throw it? Sure, Jan. Thats deflecting first class. He for sure don´t restricts himself to just pillows. Maybe thats why Khate always wears long sleeves.
This isn’t only William. It’s reported that it is BOTH of them. That is very important point to me because they freely paint William as an incandescent rage monster and kkkhate as a sweet peacemaker who can calm everyone down when that is far from the truth.
The way they are trying to normalize this violence from both of them is very very problematic.
The last time I threw something at someone in anger……I think I was in elementary school.
And pillows may be soft but they can still knock over lamps, vases etc. I wonder if a pillow did hit a heavy vase and that’s why there’s this clarification – William didn’t throw the vase, he threw the pillow which hit the vase.
If he’s throwing pillows, he’s throwing other things, probably including fists.
While Spare talks about William’s anger issues with Harry, we also have Kate getting so mad over dresses and confronting Meghan about it that Meghan ends up in tears. That’s anger issues as well for Kate.
I’m confused about how Kate knows exactly how to calm things down if she’s part of the terrific rows & throwing of pillows. And I don’t care whether it’s pillows or vases, throwing something at someone in anger is never OK.
I mean, couples have rows. Some have terrific rows where they argue and yet still throw NOTHING at each other because they can regulate their emotions and use their words instead.
Arguing to where you feel compelled to throw anything to your spouse, no matter how soft, sounds scary. And it sounds even scarier to be a child in that environment.
Someone’s going to come out this week and say he’s making it up surely. Even in their weird lives it cannot be seen as seemly to be in a physical altercation with your spouse. Even with *pillows*
Terrific rows? What’s next, a jolly good bashing?
The attempt to normalize this is disturbing.
By normalizing it, they hope the public will be less shocked and more accepting of whatever other abuse is going on.
I call b.s. on this article. It’s been previously reported that Kate “gives as good as she gets,” so she is definitely NOT treating William as if he’s her child (at least I HOPE Kate doesn’t treat her children that way, screaming and throwing things at them). But assuming THIS report (and not the prior reports) is true, how messed up is that? William screams and throws things at his wife, and it’s her wifely duty to calm him down, placate him, and act like a mother to him? That is freakin’ messed up. I’d actually prefer it if she did indeed give as good as she gets.
Being “really good at not complaining” is an insult, in my world. What the actual?! What century are we in again?
William is a petty, jealous and immature adult who will one day be King of England.
Note: Good luck England.
Thought same.
If it makes you feel any better, the astrologer who correctly predicted the date of George’s birth before Kate was even pregnant also predicted that Burger King will not reign. That always gives me comfort when I think about what a horrible person William is.
Will is not going to be the next king of England. Mark my words.
The story is so confusing. The last graph claims they learned their manners from Queen Elizabeth and her temperament. Which contradicts everything that came before.
They are saying that the Waleses keep things private and their heads in the sand, unlike that nasty Harry.
Exactly. Keep calm and carry on, England, no one is going on Oprah to talk about the abusive PoW.
To me the irony is that the reason he is awful is because he is the heir to the throne, so he has serious entitlement issues and tantrums, making him unfit for the throne.
Vicious circle.
And that is why the most successful modern British monarchs weren’t the heirs originally.
No that can’t be true! Peg prone to tantrums? Of course he is the rage monster. Do I feel bad for her? Absolutely not. Too bad Carole no longer has him in her lap to soothe him with the cheesy toast.
Does she know what he is doing to her daughter, and is she still encouraging the Stepford daughter to hang around for more?
Personally, I think she’s just as cold as Kate is.
This is what I don’t get. PimpMama Carole doesn’t seem to value her daughter as a thinking, feeling human being, but surely she’s not okay with Joffrey physically abusing her daughter?
How is William adopting the manners and ways of behaving of his grandmother when he’s having tantrums? Elizabeth wasn’t known for her tantrums.
I don’t recall stories of Phil and Liz throwing pillows at each other.
(Do we even have stories of Charles and Diana throwing things at each other? I don’t recall. )
I do think I’ve read that Chuck and Di threw things at each other, vaguely. And I think it was supposedly vases. It sounds like a Tina Brown kind of detail.
Didn’t the Queen chase Philip with a shoe in her hand in Australia? And was filmed doing it!?
@ABCD – Lol, there’s an old Greek saying – when a woman controls a man, she puts both his feet in one shoe.
But, if Elizabeth was chasing Phillip with a shoe and Charles and Diana were throwing vases at each other, then it looks like a family tradition. Good thing Harry got therapy.
I heard that story about the shoe-wielding queen and they were filmed. The media very obligingly destroyed the footage afterwards.
Interesting. I thought this express article got taken down on the website but now it’s back up?
Ah William, the contract has been broken, you poor little rage monster, are all your secrets about to be revealed, GOOD, stand by people, he will not allow the St Kate title to stand, the Royal sht is about to hit the fan
Right? I mean this article does not make William look good and it seems like there was an effort to have it taken down. The sht hath hitteth the fan.
Good! I hope this is the beginning of the end for the WanKs. @Mary Pester, do you think the ghastly pack of wolves who tried to chase down the Sussexes has helped turn the tide at all? It’s given the tabloids the biggest black eye they’ve had since Diana’s death — maybe they’re going to turn on the *untouchables* now that, for the most part, the invisible contract has been revealed?
Click on it and encourage them to write more about Pegs 😂
Nope, not clicking on the Express. Kaiser has essentially archived it in this article. Not giving clicks to one of the tabs that were a part of Harry and Meghan’s chase. To one of the tabs that actually posted the pictures. Not giving them click revenue. Nope.
Page six has it up now.
I read it on Yahoo yesterday.
Something big is about to come out….
Yup😉
W has been MIA since the coronation right? But Kate has been everywhere. Interesting. Articles like this sound like a warm up for the separation. I don’t like K but no one should live with domestic abuse, hope the kids are being protected.
That article was taken down in the Express. KP knows the online chatter about domestic violence at House Wales.
I read this last night on New York Post Page 6 Instagram
The fact that it was taken down is like a gigantic flag that it’s true. And tantrum’s a word, right? Like a word that is usually only applied to two year olds having a screaming meltdown with no self control and on a flimsy pretext – THAT’S what ‘tantrum’ says to me.
This article is vicious. I love it! “William is like a fourth child…they have three loveable children” (subtext – and William’s the unloveable one).
Ok this is insane. “Unlike some couples who throw vases at each other”?????? I think it’s probably true that the extreme dysfunction within that whole family – Charles/Diana, Elizabeth/Philip, Margaret/Tony, Sarah/Andrew, it goes on and on – has made things seem normal that really should never be normalized. In the royal family, it’s probably no big deal if William and Kate scream at each other and throw soft things, because apparently this kind of stuff and worse has gone down with a lot of them. Completely insane. Charles is also said to have a legendary temper, including around his staff and he also is said to throw things, even out of windows. That does sound like an abusive relationship, particularly the part about treating him like a fourth child and knowing how to get him to calm down or not escalate things. She must have to be on eggshells all the time around him.
And lets go back to what Harry described in Spare- not about William, but him and Meghan and that fight where she left the room and asked him something like “why would you ever think it was okay to speak to a woman like that? Have you ever heard a man speak to a woman like that?” and he said yes he had.
now we don’t know what he said, obviously, but its clear a line was crossed, and it was something Harry picked up from those around him – charles, William, etc.
@Becks1 — that was when she told him he had to get into some type of therapy or the engagement was off. Harry was clearly exposed to sarcasm, humiliation and aggression as acceptable behaviour from both his father and brother. The WanK’s dysfunctional marriage is off the charts. Even during serious arguments (I caught him having an affair) with my ex I never even considered throwing something at him. This is bad…I really feel for their poor kids.
Wow, Quinn is not painting a flattering image, is he?? Wills and Kate throw cushions at each other and that’s supposed to be an example of “always kept under control”…?? Just because they’re not physically hurting each other does not make this ok. Also, “William adopts the manners and ways of behaving of his grandmother”? Like screaming tantrums and throwing pillows? And “They very rarely complain and when they do it’s always in measured terms.” Somehow I can’t really put “measured terms” and “screaming tantrums” together?
“But, where some couples have a row and throw heavy vases at each other, William and Kate throw cushions at each other. It’s always kept under control.”
Firstly, that sentence makes it sound like it’s normal to throw heavy vases at each other. It’s not. That’s abuse. Then to add they throw pillows at each other, like that’s better and they are so in control that they aren’t trying to hurt each other. Still not normal and still abuse. I’ve been married 17 years, and yes we fight sometimes. But never once did we throw anything at each other let alone got so angry with each other that we even considered it. That’s a level of rage that is not normal.
Throwing anything at your spouse is not a healthy marriage unless you were purposely playing catch. Quinn seems to be somewhat legitimate as a Royal biographer, more than Bower anyway, so I really wonder where this is going to go.
Exactly this. I have NEVER even considered throwing something at Mr Hench during a row. And he has never thrown anything at me – and the day he did would be the day I’d call the divorce lawyer.
My SIL is currently in a domestic abuse situation that we are trying to rescue her from. There are many examples of coercive control by her husband and, as things have escalated, he has started throwing things at her. To date those things have been soft – like cushions and clothing – but it’s what that behaviour signals which is so disturbing. Cushions today….
So sorry your SIL is dealing with this @Hench, but you are right. Throwing things escalates to punching walls which escalates to hitting victims. (Anyone wanting info on DV should check out the book, Why Does He Do That, by Lundy Bancroft. Breaks down the mind of an abuser. Abusers abuse because they want to, not because they are damaged, mentally ill, etc. Abusers only change if they want to. You cannot “love away” abuse, or change an abuser.
Thank you @Ianne – that’s kind of you. I worry because the family don’t seem to realise how volatile and dangerous a situation she and the kids are in. They’re very traditional and they think if he isn’t punching her then it’s probably going to be ok and they can ‘work it out’. But he’s cutting off her access to her bank account, disabling her phone, monitoring her messages, locking her (and the eldest child) out of the house for ‘disobeying’ him, depriving her of sleep by taking away the duvet from their bed then playing loud music at her in the middle of the night. She’s even been given – and I know my MIL at least has read – the book you mention.
My husband is telling me not to act without my SIL’s permission but she’s just not doing anything (no blame – I don’t think she knows what to do and she’s scared he’ll get worse if she tries to leave plus when she calls helplines the wait hold is hours – she’s like 18th in the queue and she can’t hang on in case he catches her) but I’m scared it’s going to explode one day and we’ll all regret not taking action. Geniunely, celebitches, -any advice? I’m in the UK.
Oh, @The Hench, this hits me hard. She needs to get herself & the kids away NOW. I’m hoping there’s some occasion he’s out of the house, preferably at work so it’s a good long knowable length of time? Pack the essentials & get them out of there to a safe house. I’m assuming the UK has such places? Burner phone, maybe pool resources from friends (I don’t think family is wise, someone might tell him) to set up a bank account/prepaid debit card. Professional help is key, you & she can’t do this alone. And no matter what, she needs her own income. This takes time, but it’s necessary & it can be done. My mom finally did this after 20 years. It truly is a matter of life & death.
Thank you @BeanieBean, that’s hugely appreciated. I think we really have to get professionals involved ASAP and get him away from the family. Unfortunately, there are a lot of women in this situation and resources are extremely stretched but we will do our best.
@The Hench, it takes an average of 7 attempts to successfully leave an abusive partner. I know how frustrating and heartbreaking that can be. It won’t work until she’s ready and you can’t make her be ready. Hope dies hard. Keep the lines of communication open and regular. Be a safe person and a reality check for her but don’t push her too hard. You don’t want her to feel reluctant to call you when things get worse because she “didn’t listen to you last time” or “should have known better.” Denial and bargaining are normal reactions while grieving for the life and relationship she wanted and maybe thought that she had.
Don’t hesitate to seek professional support for yourself too. This is a shitty thing to deal with even second-hand. It may help to talk it through with an unrelated third party.
@GreenBunny
Heres wht every skeptic of the BRF and their sycophantic adherents must never forget: whenever their sycophants write or speak about them, ALWAYS read between the lines and consult your Dictionary of Antonyms.
Case in point; the sycophant Quinn says:
“But, where some couples have a row and throw heavy vases at each other, William and Kate throw cushions at each other. ”
TRANSLATION: Bullyam throws heavy objects such as vases at kkkHATE whenever they quarrel.
This is the only interpretation and very much in keeping with the actions of a man who is frequently described BY HIS MANY SYCOPHANTS(!) as being prone to tantrums; incandescent with rage; has a “short fuse” and is always screaming at staff; physically assaulted his brother, at his brother’s house, in an unprovoked rage.
I, for one, am a highly intelligent woman, excellent at discerning subtexts and have had more than enough experience of identifying the childish, intelligence-insulting attempts by britshidtmedia hacks to play sleight-of-hand with the truth about the left-over, welfare royals.
Wasn’t there a story (not so very long ago) about Charles throwing a vase toward Diana that hit a wall near her head? Perhaps they are referring to that princely behavior.
Maybe i only know boring people. I don’t know any couples that throw heavy vases at each other.
I picture W&K pillow fighting and it makes me giggle.
Ridiculous. Khate can’t even handle her own young children but we’re supposed to believe she handles her rage monster husband? Sure, boo.
WHAT IF THERE ARE NO CUSHIONS AROUND?!?
Oof. Dark but worth considering.
Exactly!
Just imagine if this were your friend or sister talking about her marriage. What would you say?
– She treats her husband like a “fourth child” because he is prone to petty tantrums.
– They throw things at each other in anger – pillows or not, that is troubling.
– She is “very good at” not complaining about his behaviour, i.e. she doesn’t have a right to complain and feels she must put up with his sh!t.
– More importantly, it seems to be up to her to placate and manage his moods, and it’s her fault if he lashes out. After all, she “knew what he was like” when she married him, right?
– In this context, the reminder that they have three lovely children together feels vaguely threatening, like “Wouldn’t it be a terrible shame if you got cut off from them?”
The 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 on this one are unbelievable. What I can’t figure out if this article is actually meant to portray their “totally normal, not at all controlling, nothing to see here” marriage or if it’s actually meant to be sympathetic to Kate?
If this were a friend, I’d be googling information about domestic violence resources on her behalf. This is not a good look at all. “Thowing pillows instead of vases” isn’t a nothing to see here. It’s an admission that something is really, really wrong.
I don’t know any couples where they throw heavy vases at each other either.
As though it’s just a heated game of dodgeball but no one really gets hurt.
If violence starts, it’s usually the dude doing far more because he’s so much stronger.
Also, JFC, we’ve all seen her bony arms poking through fabric. That woman isn’t capable of throwing an oversized throw pillow.
Also, I know the king doesn’t go to G7 summits, but wouldn’t it be hysterical to transplant that level of trash behavior to that round table at the G7?
How many normal, loving, and functional couples hurl objects at each other in anger? Since QE2 has died, the whispers about Peggington’s temper have gotten really loud. This is a huge red flag.
Is this a reference to Charles and Diana’s altercations? Like, William thinks he’s okay just because he throws light objects at her?
Children should not see parents throwing things at each other and having terrific rows. Full stop.
When this stuff hits the American press along with another story about how he likes “a little pegging” You know the knives are out!
So these wealthy tax supported royals and aristos routinely throw large heavy vases at each other?
I’d thought they ordered the staff to do it.
Jeeves, throw the blue priceless vase at his highness.
Bartly, respond in kind toward the Princess but throw an even larger vase, I am quite angry.
I can’t even make a good joke.
Screaming matches, throwing anything. Grow up.
Those kids should be in therapy already.
Wow so she’s a DV victim but also of course there’s no such thing as a perfect victim (per her treatment of Meghan and “she threw a pillow too!”) and the UK press is gonna be all about that some day. UK Press will probably bring up how she made Meghan cry to defend Will. Just gross
This is Buckingham Palace briefing against the Waleses… which is hilarious. They are pissed because Will and Kate have been stealing attention from the K&Q… making William sound unstable and not ready for the duty… while Kate and William play all loved up in public. As I have said before…. as long as the drama is between these 2 awful couples… I’m here for it.
I think it’s coming from the Middleton side not BP. Kate has been doing solo events in person whereas William has done a few filmed engagements. And this article sidesteps the issue of exposing the kids to a potential domestic abuser.
I agree, this is coming from the Middletons. The give away for me is the line, “Kate is very good at not complaining”, which everyone here knows is utter horseshit. She complains and bitches non-stop.
Nic919, I agree. I do think that at least a separation will come in the near future. This is the Middleton’s wanting to get ahead of that. The problem I see is that Wails is supposed to be the early years expert, but if we are to believe what’s been written (?) then she should have separated before this and made sure Fails only had the kids under supervision.
So, are we to believe that Wails is perfectly find having her kids grow up in a domestic violence situation (yes, I think both of them are part of this)? What does that say about Wails? She should have enough ammunition against Fails to work out an arrangement beneficial to the CHILDREN. It doesn’t matter what info the brf has on her family, because the children have to come first.
@Saucy&Sassy I’m pretty sure the separation for the sake of the children has already occurred under Operation Adelaide Cottage.
Throwing cushions rather than vases. red flag 🚩 pillow shams
Hilarious that W is dismissively being called the fourth child. Troubling that we keep hearing about these “rows” the Wails have and the press keeps minimizing and normalizing them. They need to stop pretending that cushions can’t cause pain.
I’m not sure marriage counseling would even help at this point. But something’s gotta give bc they can’t continue down this road indefinitely and it seems like there’s an article about these “rows” every other month. How many more articles are they going to write about W’s tantrums before C-Rex finally intervenes? Example #501121 of C-Rex’ p*ss poor parenting and extreme lack of leadership skills.
I read that best practices for DV is to separate them. So the new house arrangements makes sense. But how horrible they are still married
This sounds like a very unhealthy and toxic relationship lol.
But yes, continue to gaslight us that this is normal for any marriage.
Guess the PR befriending wars really have begun between KP and BP. Good. Fight amongst yourselves. It’s what you deserve.
Do we think this was leaked because the Waleses were late or because they’ve been trying to preen too much attention from Chucky and Camilla?
When I was a kid my older sister once threw a book at me and I still remember it like it was yesterday. I mean, my husband and I fight sometimes too but throwing things? A pillow fight is one thing. That used to be something we did at sleep-overs, but never in anger. It was purely for fun. It doesn’t sound like Will and Kate are doing it for fun.
I really wonder what is going to come out next.
This story has been reported a few times in the last year, is it just me or are the details getting worse?
Also noticed the story about Kate preferring to work solo as she’s more ‘relaxed’ without W. Another way of saying he’s controlling and critical. Probably feeds into her awkwardness and mumbling.
A divorce would be best for these two and especially the kids.
there has not been much discussion around how his skull fracture and traumatic brain injury at the age of 8 affected his personality and behaviour.
Exactly! I think that’s definitely a factor in his complete inability to control his temper. And I would go even further to say he might have been damaged in the womb when Diana threw herself down the stairs. I re-listened to those tapes she made for the Andrew Morton’s book and she explicitly stated that her torso was covered in bruises afterwards.
If William is suffering from a traumatic brain injury, the royal family would 100% cover that up. There is precedent. Hell, it was a plot in Season 3 of The Crown. The Queen had mentally disabled cousins they kept hidden and pretended were dead. The Queen Mum’s excuse was that she didn’t want the public to think that the Windsor DNA was less than perfect.
So, if William has extreme anger issues that he can’t regulate, as the heir, it makes him not fit for service. And they will do everything in their power to hide that. That’s why everyone lost their shit when Harry dipped because he was the backup and did the work William couldn’t or wouldn’t do. Now there is nothing for him to hide behind.
If his temper is that uncontrollable, it will play out in public sooner or later. It will be something that can’t be hidden or denied and then what will BP do?
Let’s not use these as excuses to be an asshole with no consequences. Just these two things alone are not sufficient to excuse being a rage monster and racist.
I think it may be a combination of his inherent temperment and the head injury. His father is a well-known rage monster, and Bulliam was a tantrum-throwing brat when he was younger than 8. He came by the “Billy Basher” nickname naturally. I also think the tabloids have a sh*t-ton of information on him going off the rails. The fact that he settled for a quiet $1 million payout says it all — he knows the tabloids are sitting on a landmine and they won’t hesitate to use it if he doesn’t play the game.
A domestic violence scandal would be more damaging to the Crown than a cheating scandal. The thing is the Firm will never allow Kate to leave William and take the kids even under just circumstances. I think that’s why the stories about the Middletons’ finances are a warning shot to Kate: bail on Billy and your family’s murky business dealings will come to light. I also think the GVO was a bribe to stay in the marriage. What’s pathetic is the Middletons would pressure Kate to stay in the marriage to protect the family’s social standing.
Diana left and had access to the kids. She lost her HRH though. English laws give Kate as many rights to her kids as any other English mother so she wouldn’t give up her kids in a divorce. There is no monarch prerogative. We would have seen that when Charles and Diana divorced and we didn’t.
The GVCO was given in 2019 as the Rose story was made public and then Kate didn’t do engagements for about two months in the spring of 2019. That’s why she got it, to return to the public eye.
Ah, yes. The perfectly normal thing that married couples do of throwing vases at one another when having a row. Sounds perfectly normal and well adjusted. Lovely marriages I’m sure.
This has to be on purpose to talk about how shtty their marriage is, right? They can’t write directly about it so they have to come up with them throwing cushions at each other and couch it in ridiculous normalization. Still didn’t work because they made them delete it, but thankfully the internet is forever.
I have been married for 22yrs. My husband has made me see red many times, just as I’ve done to him. There was never an occasion where we have picked anything up to throw at each other or where we raised our hands to each other. I don’t know why they think reporting this as a “la di dah, this is what married folks do, ha ha” is normal or cute.
Can they really let the future king grow up in a DV situation? Children get caught in the crossfire of DV all the time. Wouldn’t that be a security issue of the highest order?
What a conundrum–what’s to be done if the heir apparent of a country is an abusive rage monster. How do you keep that hidden, especially in the age of social media? They really think it’s Harry’s job to deflect attention away from William–that he was born to sacrifice his own life for the sake of his brother (even though he had no say in any of this). This is really dumb, because a situation like this is too volitile to sustain over a long period of time. All it takes is one person to talk–one of the children (and who knows what kind of F–ed up messages they are getting about family loyalty at home), a staff member, a servant, a gossipy aristo, even Kate through a spokesperson–and everything blows up. Even though they probably fear Harry and Meghan talking, I don’t think the Sussexes would reveal any of the darkest secrets unless it was a last resort. They will be called liars, even if they have corroborating evidence.
What will happen when the British public realize that Harry and Meghan aren’t the biggest royal story, but that it’s whatever’s being covered up about William? What if William is truly unsuitable to be king? Talk about a constitutional crisis! (and the UK doesn’t have a written constitution).
I think the toxicity is hiding in plain sight. Remember, according to his memoir, one of the reasons for Harry to really get into therapy was calling Meghan “unspeakable, cruel” names during an argument.
Something that has stuck with me is her asking something to the effect of “Why would you ever think it’s okay to speak to me like that?” and asking if he had seen people use such language when he was growing up. She let him know that that is not, in fact, what a normal and loving relationship looks like. And that she would not start a family with someone who treated her in that way.
The point is, if Harry had these harmful relationship models and behaviours well into adulthood, I think it’s a safe bet that William does, too.
Abusive patterns don’t develop overnight, so while I know they have nannies, etc, these children have seen their parents model an abusive relationship for their entire lives. And I guess Princess Early Years & Queen Domestic Violence Advocacy don’t have any useful interventions here. It’s awful.
And yes–they have a huge William-shaped problem. It was a minor scandal when Charles twice fussed about pens on camera recently. But Charles has reliably turned up & engaged appropriately in his public duties for decades. My suspicion is William’s behavior is unpredictable & he can’t regulate his emotions–much like a child. If they’re saying *this*, the the full truth about the future king is much worse.
Of course they can, how do you think that William, Harry and Charles grew up?
yeah, i absolutely believe he’s knocked her around. ain’t not way he’s just throwing “pillows”. as much as I don’t like her and believe she’s an abuser as well, she’s absolutely a victim of DV. I feel most sorry for their kids though. I hope they’re being spared from the worst of it. As someone up the thread mentioned, it makes sense that they’re being separated if the violence has gotten this bad.
We should click on the Daily Express link and support these types of articles from them. These royals should just grin and bear it like HM right?
Nah, I’m good with seeing screenshots or just seeing it here. It’s important to have receipts of what the papers write but I don’t think we all need to go clicking on the express and giving them click revenue. They posted the photos of Harry and Meghan in the cab so that’s a hell no. If Kate’s a victim of DV, then I hope people around her get her the help she needs. If this article is just making stuff up, well then I encourage Will and Kate to take up legal action as Harry’s doing.
I never click on the links when they write their lies about HM.
A shady article purely about William? Heck let me give these tabloid rats the clicks and encourage more. Aren’t the royals always so proud about never explaining or complaining and that this is part of the “job”? They won’t mind all these speculation right?
That last paragraph from the Daily Express…whew! It really tells the entire tale, doesn’t it? The spin has me experiencing vertigo! The House of Wales is in trouble and someone has been tasked to explain, redirect, and coverup.
Popcorn time! 🍿🍿🍿
If they are having non stop rows including hurling objects at each other then this is NOT healthy for them or their children. Is this punishment briefing for Chubbly antics or us being prepped for irreconcilable differences?
That video of him having a hissy fit over the photographer and her egging him on instead of calming him down belies her peacemaker “role”, doesn’t it? Her and Ma’s USB is allegedly soothing toddler Will but enough of the prehistoric mindset that men are bad tempered and women are there to placate them!! Okay I think both are very quick to anger and shout others down but are also competitive with each other, hence the shouting matches and hurling objects. Maybe neither really likes the other and they vent by shouting which has now escalated into violence? I have been concerned about his violent lack of control since I read Spare and NO ONE DESERVES DV.
This is really shocking, but I’ve been married for a while and I’ve never thrown a cushion at my husband! And he’s never thrown one at me! Is this article supposed to make these idiots look normal/just like anyone else/ etc.? Because it does not! It makes this marriage look incredibly one-sided, but then again, we always knew that.
Leaving this here for any American who is in a marriage where throwing things is the norm: National Domestic Violence Hotline: 800-799-SAFE (7233).
💕💕 for that @QUITECONTRARY
Wait, are they really this stupid/disconnected from reality that they thought that this was “normalizing” these two? Or is this Kate’s way of sending an under cover ” help me” message? Either way, just messy……
While throwing a heavier object would, objectively, be worse, the amount of anger and lack of control that comes with throwing any object at another person is very concerning. Pillow or vase, they’re still trying to hit each other.
It’s just like William pointing a finger in Meghan’s face in anger. It may seem like a small gesture, but it’s a highly intimidating and provocative act. I have never in my life had a man point a finger in my face. I would consider that a violent act, showcasing a desire to do me harm. Throwing something in anger is indicative of an inability to control ones emotions, no matter what the object being thrown. He’s a 6 ft 3 guy–he could do real harm throwing something. It’s a shocking thing to admit to. It’s not “tee hee they have little pillow fights.” I imagine the things one would scream while throwing things in anger would be just as damaging. They are admitting that the Wales have a toxic relationship. That doesn’t jibe at all with the “perfect family” image they send out.
This is the third article that has Kate painted as a victim there something definitely going on in their marriage. Do I feel bad for Kate that she is a loveless toxic marriage with a asshole for a husband no she chased stalked him for 10 plus years using her uncle shady money to get William at all cost . She and her mother leaked untrue stories about Meghan help pushed Meghan to self harm thoughts while pregnant used her whiteness to beat Meghan down at all cost . This is karma going for William and Kate all their secrets will be coming out now the press who in their pockets will ignore and deny any sort of issues on their Marriage while projecting all of the separations storylines onto Meghan and Harry and their family .
So many red flags… girl, get out of that relationship
What if these cushions thrown at each other breaks a centuries old piece of art, statue, etc?
That confrontational pose of Kate to Meghan was downright scary. And with cameras around
But what if the pillows have buttons on them? They could take out an eye!
And Kate treating him like a 4th toddler? You mean shoving her face close to his and pointing randomly in the sky whenever a camera happens to be nearby?
All jokes aside, this is such an abusive and toxic marriage arrangement and environment. Hopefully they don’t actually spend that much time with their children together to limit the kids’ exposure to this abusive situation.
Very curious about the reference and comparison of Will to QEII. I remember an episode of The Crown where young QEII and Philip were fighting during a long tour in Australia (or wherever they went) and she ran out of their villa throwing an object at him. The incident was captured by a documentary film crew outside their villa, which deferentially surrendered the reel to QEII when she came to bargain. Was that a real incident? It seemed so specific that it seems like it may have been an actual event. Maybe this style of fighting runs in that family.
I saw that episode. The way it was portrayed, I felt like this was Elizabeth doing something wildly out of character because she was so hurt by and angry with the man she had loved since she was a young teenager. I don’t know if it was accurate, but that is how it came across.
With the story about Will and Kate, it seems more like something that is very much in character for William and that might be happening in their marriage on a regular basis.
Elizabeth was sheltered and entitled, but I don’t think she was intemperate or immature.
There appears to be a tug of war going on in the British tabloids at the moment. For every “William is a superhero who only puts his perfect family before saving the world” story a “William is a tantrum prone toddler” story crops up and vice versa.
I think Camilla was not amused at the Cambridge coronation antics- turning up late, wearing headbands that could pass for tiaras, posting videos that don’t have her in them, etc… People think it is sweet that William kissed his father on the cheek, but he might have whispered a word or two.
I suspect there is a cold war brewing.
This headline is even creepier in the context of the kid who was acting out and placed his hand over her mouth.
It seems to me that this is a recycled story that suddenly some of the British tabs and even NY Post has been circulating around yesterday . I remembered reading about WK not having a perfect marriage and having rows/fights a month or so ago . I know #PrinceofPegging was trending all evening last night. At the same time Netflix announced that Suits will start to be streaming in June for all seasons(it’s Funny to think if Netflix is trolling also 😀). Some people have been asking where’s WME etc , but I wonder if this had anything to do with the timing the last 24 hours. They’re dealing with a powerful and very intelligent mogul here and it’s not just Murdoch who’s powerful in the media industry..
I don’t think Meghan would tolerate someone bringing out DV stories in such a lightweight outlet to help the Sussexes’ PR. Remember the “Kate is a good person” statement. Meghan won’t use Kate as a pawn, although the reverse is 100% true.
This is actually kind of terrifying. Reading between the lines, it’s clearly not pillows Williams is throwing. It kind of makes sense now why Charles has gone out of his way to give them the Wales title so early and why Kate seems so medicated… And also what the tabloids have over them, among other things no doubt.
It’s also helps explain why Elizabeth gave Kate her special yellow ribbon for “service” when Kate does practically nothing. At the time, the Rose affair had just gone public, and it could have been for *that* (which is what I’ve always assumed). But William went to court to deny the affair, so if it wasn’t for *that* then it was for something else. If these reports of William screaming and throwing things at Kate are true, then her reward could have been for putting up with the abuse and not going public about it.
Every time they report on William and Kate’s abusive marriage, they try to normalize it by using words like, “like all couples . . . ” or “like all marriages . . . ” NO! Not all couples and all marriages behave like this, screaming and throwing things at each other. ONLY THE ABUSIVE ONES! Stop trying to tell the world that this is normal in a marriage. Domestic abuse and violence is not a joke.
The Middletons are setting the stage for throwing Bulliam under the bus if and when a separation is announced. “Our poor Kate was getting abused by William and she was forced to leave” type stuff. Meanwhile, she’s gotten off her lazy butt and is being seen out and about more and more, play-acting as a hard-working royal and invaluable to the BRF. This is a horribly toxic situation any way you look at it, and I think if a marriage is at a point where you’re throwing things at each other during “terrific rows” you either get marriage counselling or a divorce. I feel so badly for their poor kids.
Jaded – all good points! My response is to note that couples counseling is specifically NOT recommended in cases of domestic violence/intimate partner violence. If a person is in a situation where they are being assaulted/abused, that person should not seek joint counseling with their abuser. Instead, that person should seek therapy separately, by her or himself.
This ‘drip-drip’ method of dissipating news about a bad marriage a viable technique used to soften the news of an imploding marriage?? – Time will tell.
Kate seemed more in love with the idea of a the idea of the title “Queen Consort”, if that is changed and the rumors alleging her consultation of a good divorce lawyer are actually true.
Then what?
Who benefits from a impending split apart from the children? Queen Camilla..
There will no longer be a unifying force against her…..
William may find happiness (anything’s possible) with someone else and forget to be constantly angry….
Kate may get a good deal, one of the royal residences, monies for the children and a proper alimony.
This will change the status quo temporarily, but unless there is an effort by both parties to deal with their negative emotions, the stagnant status quo returns.. bigger and stronger.
If he does not get the necessary help William’s condition will worsen ……..
This is a deflection from all the bad news about the Sussexes again.
All couples argue. I doubt very much that they throw things at each other.
I remember reading Meghan had been accused of throwing objects at staff and trashing a room at the Carlyle Hotel during an argument.