Prince William & Kate ‘shout at each other and say unkind things to each other’

There’s a new royal book out called Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family, by Tom Quinn. Quinn is more of a royalist (obviously) but he isn’t spreading wall-to-wall sugar over Prince William and Kate, the Waleses. He’s been talking about how Kate is desperate to escape her middle-class background and be accepted by the aristocrats and royals, all while William basically screams, punches walls and rages. Which… sounds accurate. Of course, Quinn also says that the British media treats Kate and Meghan exactly the same. LOL, no. Some highlights from Quinn’s interview with Fox News:
The royals throw things at each other: “Someone at the palace told me about the nicknames they have for each other. But it’s not all sweetness. They have terrible rows where they throw things at each other. Kate might seem to be a very calm person, and William also. But it’s not always true. Because the big stress for William and Kate is that they’re constantly surrounded by [palace aides]. It’s like a Jane Austen novel.”
Nicknames: One former member of the palace staff who knew the Princess of Wales claimed to Quinn that Middleton, 41, refers to William, 40, as “babe,” while he calls her “Duchess of Doolittle.” According to reports, William also calls his wife “Babykins” and “DoD,” the shorter version of “Duchess of Doolittle.” Allegedly, William fusses over Middleton’s “endless mane of hair” which prompts her to jokingly call him “baldy,” according to one report. One source claimed in the book that when William “is cross” with his wife, he’ll call her “darling” with “signs of annoyance” that can be detected in his tone.
Kate the Calm: “Kate is very much the calm one,” Quinn explained. “William is the one who’s a bit hotheaded. We see an example of that in Harry’s book… But Kate is very level-headed. She’s the one who will pour oil on troubled waters and go, ‘Let’s not stir things up.’” In the book, the mother of three is described as having a “Buddhist calm.”
William & Kate’s fights: “Of course, privately, William and Kate, like all couples, fall out, row, shout at each other and say unkind things to each other, but Kate is an appeaser by instinct and William always gives way as he had more than enough emotional turmoil, divorce and disruption as a child. He hates confrontation.”
How the press treated Kate: “I remember when the press was so horrible to Kate. They said because her mother was a stewardess, as it used to be called in those days, no one would invite the family to any events where there was anyone of significance present. The press would remark how she was descended from working-class people, which is an absolutely cruel thing to say. But Kate never responded. She didn’t complain. She didn’t write letters to the press or ring in the editors. She said nothing. And that was a good move. She illustrated how calm she was about those things and didn’t make a fuss. And then, it vanished. Kate and Meghan [Markle] got the same nasty press coverage. But in Meghan’s case, she complained that it was unfair, it was unkind, it was horrible. That only keeps the story alive for weeks. In Kate’s case, she ignored it. She’s very wise for it. And I think when she gets into any rows with William, she does the same – she just ignores it.”
[From Fox News]
“The press would remark how she was descended from working-class people, which is an absolutely cruel thing to say…” But… Kate IS descended from working class people on her mother’s side. Carole’s background is very working class. And no, Kate and Meghan’s treatment was not the same and it’s not like Meghan was “complaining” in real time about the racist media coverage, Prince Harry was the one who issued a statement about it. It continues to be bonkers that the same racists attacking Meghan are the ones demanding that she sit there silently and never complain about it. Like, you don’t get to dictate it. Plus, Kate and William DID complain. A lot. And Carole and Kate were working their press contacts and leaking sh-t constantly.
As for all of the stuff about William and Kate fighting… yeah, they do, and William has a horrible temper and he screams at people constantly and he’s violent. It’s less about William “hating confrontation” and more likely that he doesn’t know how to process anything in a healthy way so he just throws tantrums and tries to bully everyone.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.
-
-
Britain’s Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales sit for an official photo with The Prince of Wales’s company at a St David’s Day parade with members of the 1st Battalion, The Welsh Guards in Windsor England, Wednesday, March 1, 2023. It is the first time The Prince has visited the Welsh Guards since becoming Colonel of the Regiment.,Image: 759474406, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Alastair Grant / Avalon
-
-
London, UK, 13th Mar 2023. William and Catherine, the Prince and Princess of Wales. Politicians, Royals and guests arrive and depart form today’s Commonwealth Service held at Westminster Abbey in central London,Image: 762528092, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Imageplotter / Avalon
-
-
Liverpool, UNITED KINGDOM – The Prince and Princess of Wales officially open the new Royal Liverpool University Hospital in Liverpool, Merseyside, UK
Pictured: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince of Wales
BACKGRID USA 12 JANUARY 2023
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Liverpool, UNITED KINGDOM – The Prince and Princess of Wales officially open the new Royal Liverpool University Hospital in Liverpool, Merseyside, UK.
Pictured: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince of Wales
BACKGRID USA 12 JANUARY 2023
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
London, UNITED KINGDOM – The Prince and Princess of Wales attend the BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at the Royal Festival Hall, London, UK.
Pictured: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince of Wales
BACKGRID USA 19 FEBRUARY 2023
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales visit Windsor Foodshare in Windsor, England. The Prince and Princess of Wales visited the charity to learn about their work providing food parcels to those who are struggling financially.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 26 Jan 2023
Credit: Cover Images
-
-
William, Prince of Wales and Catherine of Wales during their to visit Windsor Foodshare in Windsor, Berkshire, to hear about the support that the organisation provides to individuals and families living in the local area, and helping volunteers to sort food donations and prepare packages for the charity’s clients to collect later that day.
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Windsor, England, United Kingdom
When: 26 Jan 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales meet injured players who are supported by the Welsh Rugby Charitable Trust, before officially opening the Sir Tasker Watkins Suite, ahead of the Wales vs England Six Nations Match at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. Picture date: Saturday February 25, 2023.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess Of Wales
Where: Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
When: 25 Feb 2023
Credit: Matthew Horwood/PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales visit Aberavon Leisure & Fitness Centre in Port Talbot, Wales
Featuring: Prince William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Port Talbot, Wales, United Kingdom
When: 28 Feb 2023
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
-
-
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales visit Aberavon Leisure & Fitness Centre in Port Talbot, Wales
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Port Talbot, Wales, United Kingdom
When: 28 Feb 2023
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
-
-
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales visit the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards ahead of the St David’s Day Parade at Combermere Barracks in Windsor
Featuring: Prince William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 01 Mar 2023
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
They throw things at each other? Divorce already, you petulant, middle-aged toddlers.
They don’t anymore because they dont live in the same house. So it is true that she’s lazy: when your own husband calls you duchess of dolittle…
Throwing things is physical abuse, you’re just using an object to hit someone instead of your own hand. This sounds like a very toxic relationship. I am in the “they will never divorce” camp because William has no motivation to divorce when he can currently live his life as he wants and there’s nothing Kate can do. But if their marriage has descended into verbal and physical violence, it’s time to split for their own mental health and their kids’.
This reminds me of two things:
What I’ve heard about Chuck and Diana’s fight. Except he was often portrayed as cold and she volatile.
Meghan asking Harry when he was out of line, to paraphrase, where did you learn to act like that, who taught you that.
OMG, yes! Meghan having timo address Harry’s volatile temper early on. That’s not speculation. It’s Harry’s own description. Chuck & Wills may never own up to that aspect of their personalities but Harry is a product of their environment.
I have this feeling that baldy has put his hands on Kate.
Yup, me tooo. Something’s seems to be going on there.
Agreed. If I had to clock a time for when things started to go horribly wrong it would be around late 2019. H&M gone, the infamous flinch/shrug for their holiday special and then her weight has been steadily falling off since then. 🙁
During the india tour in 2016 the press for weeks had been expecting them to hug at the Taj Mahal to show a happy loving couple to contrast with Diana’s sad lonely famous photo shoot. William refused to even put his arm around her. I think they were already broken up by then.
We know he’s been violent with Harry and Kate lives or has lived in much closer proximity.
“She’s the calm one.” Maybe because she has to be?? And their kids are going to grow up thinking it’s an acceptable way to treat someone/be treated.
I’ve been wondering if that’s why Kate disappears for months on end. It’s less a matter of “She won’t” and more “she can’t.” She and Carol(e) are racists but no one deserves that if there’s any possibility that he’s been physical with her.
Agree, I’m no fan of Kate but this dynamic is not cool for anyone to put up with and it for darn sure isn’t good for the kids to see. Louis’s antics at the parade look more and more like a 4 year old copying a man who acts like a 4 year old.
Racists deserve everything they get. No “racist, but” around here.
Kingston I am not in anyway excusing Kate or her racism. I worry about what this is doing to their kids who are possibly being raised to be racists as well as explosive and temperamental or to tolerate such behavior. In NO way do I excuse skate’s choices and racism EVER. That I promise
Oh he absolutely has.
This is a heavily sanitized description of their actual relationship.
I’ve had that concern since little Prince Louis blatantly slapped his hand over his mother’s mouth. He learned that from somewhere, most likely his dad. Kate has her faults but W is the absolute worst
Exactly @Layla and I would say the hand waving to get her to be quiet and go away is probably something he’s seen his dad do. In the memoir Spare, Will was comfortable putting his finger in Meghan’s face because he felt offended she said hormones when talking to Kate. If that’s offended can you imagine what he does when he’s pissed??
Also this writer casually mentions they throw things at each other. Thats not normal & it’s worse if the items make contact. That marriage has toxic media, jealous father/mother in laws, infidelity, and violence. No wonder Kate& Will look miserable around each other.
Billy the basher. Isn’t that the name he was given when he was young? Seems he has taken it to heart and behaves as the name indicates.
The posh parents at his nursery called him basher wills. The lower class press changed it to billy the basher.
100%.
Yep if Peggy can lay hands on his mother and William then he is def capable of laying hands on his wife. This is what Ma has on him and if he ever dumps her it will come out in the press.
I think when Peggy’s favourite punch bag walked off he turned all his rages onto his wife – as others have said Louis’s behaviour toward her at the Jubbly was very telling, that child has seen his father do that to his mother and he’s copying. But then there has been stories like this that go all the way back to the waiting years.
Yup. He’s put his hands on his mother and his brother…why not his wife?
Agreed, why would Kate be the exception. I wouldn’t be surprised if she was his prime target. I fear for those children as well.
I don’t think even William is so stupid as to give Kate and Carol(E) that kind of leverage.
When you see red mist or just red you can’t control yourself. The last thing you’re thinking about is oh no they might use this against me. You are just releasing your anger at anything and anyone around.
That’s why despite staff all round hr hasn’t been able to hide his rage
I’m still not seeing it. The two of them are emotionally abusive to each other, have their screaming matches, throw things, have for 20 years. But I sincerely doubt it comes to physical fighting. William’s slyness and self-protective instincts show that.
notasugarhere, I agree with you, I’ve always thought that Wails can hold her own with Fails. I have no doubt there are shouting matches and now we know they throw things at each other. I feel for the children. The best thing they could do is divorce, but why would they put their children first.
I, too, don’t think that Fails would go so far as to actually physically abuse Wails. Oh, he literally could be working up to it. I think that’s what the separate residences are about. The two of them together is beyond toxic. This is what Wails signed on for, because we know that Fails has always been this way. Staying with him is on Wails. She could insist on a divorce, but she doesn’t. What does that say about her motivations? The kids aren’t being put first that’s for sure.
Throwing things IS physically fighting.
And he can by physical towards her without punching her in the face. Pushing her through a doorway, grabbing her arm too hard, etc.
and in abusive relationships the couple can and often do fight with each other, especially in the beginning as the fighting and violence are starting to escalate.
Kate yelling at William does not mean that he is not physically abusive towards her.
And honestly they may be emotionally abusive towards each other but the power dynamic is still going to tip in William’s favor.
It’s terrible terrible but with what we know he did to Harry, it would not surprise me that he’s a physical abuser to Kate. And just how she doesnt say anything real publicly about any subject, doesnt have an opinion ever, is just a very a red flag to me that she doesnt want to take any space and that she needs to erase herself to avoid something. It’s incredibly astonishing that for such a long time a person of her potential influence would not speak up for anything A.NY.THING.
I find it disturbing how they praise what sounds like co-dependent people-pleasing peacemaker behavior when that is so emotionally unhealthy and often a sign of an unstable household (currently or growing up). Like, that’s not the goal you guys, it’s extremely damaging and unhealthy.
That definitely comes across as an abusive husband and a wife left walking on eggshells in order to not “rock the boat”.
One of these days, Kate is going to pull a Popeye the Sailorman. “I’ve taken all I can stands, I can’t stands no more.” and explode.
Yeah and the fact they are trying to minimize this toxicity is mind boggling.
Oh the almost kill each other but it’s okay because they are such great princes and princess unlike Harry and Meghan. Smh
I did notice on the yahoo article people were like yeah I would never do this with my spouse.
Yeah, that’s how it sounded to me too.
Yeah, total rug-sweeping, it sounds like. Bottle it up till you explode. 💥
Yeah that’s a powder keg. I feel bad for their kids I really do.
I think that’s why they are so resentful about H&M. M told Harry he deserved better in his life and showed by example that she would not accept being disrespected in their relationship. He’s trying to mend generational trauma and the culture around the BRF are still clinging to it like a life raft.
It also makes you wonder what it was that Harry said to Meghan in that argument, the one where she walked out and then asked him where he had heard a man speak like that to a woman. Its easy to assume he meant Charles speaking to Diana a certain way (I’m sure he and William heard many ugly things there) but it also could have been something he heard William say to Kate.
I was thinking of that episode as well and clearly both sons had absorbed really toxic behaviour. But the difference is that Meghan said she wouldn’t tolerate it and Harry made an effort to change. William clearly has not been challenged in the same way.
Yeah, that’s…just not good, not at all, and more revealing than I bet they wanted. And as an American, I just have to say, noting that someone has a working class background is not a bad thing! That is not an insult!! And it sure as heck doesn’t come close to the racist vitriol aimed at Meghan every day!!!
@ BeanieBean, the treatment of CopyKeen v Meghan can not be compared in any meaningful way. CopyKeen was criticized by a few for her family background as well as being a doormat whereas Meghan was criticized by not only most of Britain, but the entire RR’s and most of the BaRF!! To add insult to injury, CopyKeen had the protection of her in-laws as well as many within the palace and the RR’s. Meghan had NO protection, no rights and no one to shield her from the ruthless attacks!! It’s like comparing an apple to orange groves….. It was simply brutal, cruel, racist and down right disgusting. Add dashes of death threats and you can not even compare them in the same time zone yet. Add KKKHater still has her mother CarolE calling every one that will listen and seeking it as the truth.
Yup. Also, the gaslighting of Meghan regarding the racist harassment of her by the press is gross and a huge red flag.
These people are something else.
Kate isn’t a people pleaser with Buddhist calm. She’s as temperamental, violent, and scream-addicted as he is. This is the way their relationsh!t has always been. Both of them screaming at each other, throwing things, long periods of living apart, Carol(E) patching them back together with cheese on toast.
Notasugarhere, Again, I agree with you. I have no doubt that the two of them have been like this from the beginning. If the shouting and throwing things is getting worse, it’s because they are staying together for reasons that I don’t understand. They need to get away from each other and take care of their (traumatized) kids.
Also have you noticed that this whole ‘he must be physically abusive’ idea has come straight from Kate stans, AKA Meghan haters, in the last six months? That’s one of the reasons I side-eye it heavily.
No, it hasn’t. It’s something we’ve discussed on here for a while now off and on and I know that I for one am not a Kate stan/Meghan hater.
Several things can be true at once – Kate can be a horrible person who wanted this marriage more than anything (and still wants it), she can have a husband who is physically abusive towards her, and who fights back against him frequently. Maybe she accepts the abuse because to her, its just the price she’s paying for the tiaras and titles and all that.
None of that makes me or anyone else here discussing this a Kate stan/Meghan hater.
Another book that I won’t bother to read or purchase..🤷🏻♀️
Wait. His nickname for her is Duchess of Dolittle? Wow. What a POS.
Legitimizing this nickname as something Wills himself uses to describe the “Princess” may be a case of the press priming the pump. In other words, they are preparing the public to turn on Kate for being a lazy, low-class, do-nothing who diminishes the power and potential glory of the heir. Prince William can do better! Off with her head!
Very interesting comment, I had not really thought about that but this rings true!
Yes. So many negative implications there, the least of which is that she does do very little. If Kate felt insecure in their aristo circles, her husband, however jokingly, basically cemented the fact that she doesn’t belong/conned her way in.
With your last sentence I think you hit the nail on the head – I think Peggy realises that he was used by Waity and her family and yeah given the discussions yesterday there is a shift towards Kate and am more than convinced now that a divorce announcement is coming after the Chubbly.
@ Digital Unicorn, maybe that is why Bullyiam is shooting for RL and leaves CopyKeen at AC?? It wouldn’t surprise me as we were all speculating this exact scenario when they moved in???
That’s possibly why we are reading and seeing these behind the scenes reports. Divorce was probably in the works by Bullyiam while QEII was still alive and his father told him he had to wait. I wouldn’t be surprised if Bullyiam already has wife #2 chosen and waiting in the wings.
Good theory, that he’s finally waking up after 20 years of being used by the Middletons. IMO he was ready to divorce her when Harry and Meghan got serious, but too late, had to hold off.
That’s part of his fury at the Sussex departure, because it saddled him with Kate a bit longer. Just as Margrethe forced Joachim and Alexandra to stay ‘together’ in name only until after Fred finally proposed and got married.
All couples fight and yell mean things at each other? And make up hurtful nicknames? And throw things??
Um, no they don’t!
I have no doubt that the gilded cage of the monarchy will crush your soul and turn everyone lonely at best and a monster at worse, but stop acting like it’s normal to living among anger and rage like this.
Were these anecdotes supposed to charm the reader?
They’re horrifying. A habit of cruel put-downs in the guise of a nickname or endearment is a horrible relationship dynamic.
@lamehudi exactly this is why I think it was meant to be those things. This is not a puff piece. Its reviving Kate’s past and knocking her back down a peg. Its to personal to not be on purpose. I think they threw Meg in for no other reason that to “but Kate’s is better then Meg”.
I’ve been married 16 years (almost) and I have a temper. I have never ever thrown anything at my husband, used a derogatory name for him, nothing. the day he throws something at me is the day I’m out the door.
I was in an abusive marriage for decades I have had many things thrown at me small and large. Everything about how this is phrased is triggering. The change of tone when he says “darling” especially.. the abuser always gives “tells” and the abused become hyper aware of these “tells”. There was not one time my ex walked into a room that I didn’t look at his hands first before I spoke, clenched fists are a huge “tell” also. The passive aggressive insulting names used as nicknames to be laughed off is also a very common thing for abusive men. It’s dehumanizing to be called that but to then have others join in laughing like it’s just a joke and you are overreacting it is hard to explain just how awful it is to live like this, your reality is always in question. The fact that they seem to brush this off as “normal marital issues” is very disturbing. No one should ever think this is normal!
@Becks, same. And it’s not like I’ve ever even *wanted* to do any of these things and had to restrain myself! I would never throw anything at *anyone*, and I would certainly not get off on calling my husband nasty nicknames that I know would hurt his feelings— even if we’re arguing. And if I ever did feel the urge to, I’d know that was the day our marriage was over. These people, SMH.
married for close to 20 years and we have NEVER called each other names or even thrown anything. Do they have no self control. I can only imagine what the kids have seen or heard.
Seriously. Between these latest comments and the “blistering rows” remarks from Jobson last year, it seems like W&K fight pretty frequently, to the point where these royal reporters are trying to normalize and downplay it.
20 years, my partner and i have never said anything cruel or thrown anything at each other.
Who normalizes abuse???
Thank you @Molly. The BM normalize abuse because they themselves are abusers. The gaslighting regarding the racist treatment of Meghan is abhorrent.
All couples fight at some points but having mean nicknames for each other is repulsive. Reminds me of what Antony Armstrong-Jones did to Princess Margaret.
I feel like they are prepping the public for a separation/divorce announcement.
No I don’t think they are..I just think there’s someone actually willing to say what many other aren’t.
They all know William has an explosive temper. They write about it constantly but they don’t go beyond that because the rest of them need access. Quinn isn’t a regular royal reporter.
If some of the actual royal reporters start writing articles like this then I’ll believe it. For now they are still briefing how great will and Kate are and how she stabilizes him…
Technically, Robert Jobson also wrote about this in one of his books or an article.? I can’t remember where exactly. . He’s a part of the rota but he wasn’t anywhere near as detailed as this.
They are normalizing Williams rage and abusive behavior.
solidgold, not just his. It sounds like both of them give as good as they get–with the shouting and throwing things at each other.
If William has already put hands on his brother, is rumored to have shoved his late mother in a rage when he was a teenager and is on video has a child continually bashing his father in the head with his elbow, I’m almost certain Kate and this kids have been on the receiving end of his abuse.
In the years to come it wouldn’t surprise me to hear that Kate was a battered wife and her vanishing hair and body weight were the red flags of her distress.
It saddens to me to read what you wrote because I too think you are spot on. How sad to have the world at your feet and be filled with hate and violence.
Why is it cruel to say someone has working class roots?? Like.. there is absolutely nothing wrong with that. Wtf.
Let’s put the racism aside for the moment and pretend, for the sake of argument, that the media did treat Kate and Meghan exactly the same (even though they definitely did not). It’s messed up to take the viewpoint of ‘well, Kate endured the vitriol in silence so Meghan should too’. Just because a person is abused doesn’t mean that should be accepted and expected behavior for all time. How is anything going to change if nothing is done differently? Jeez, these people.
Lastly: ‘Babykins’ is a really, really creepy nickname.
Looks like classism might give racism a run for its money in this crowd.
These comments remind me of just how American I am – having working class roots is something to be proud of in my circles because it reinforces the idea of “The American Dream.” I forget that the belief that someone can move economic classes within a generation was a revolutionary idea.
I’m British, and spent part of my childhood on a council estate. It taught me some beautiful lessons about how some people may not have loads of money, but they can look out for one another, be loving and supportive of their neighbours and build a rock solid sense of community. It was a fantastic place to grow up in as a child. I’m proud of my working class roots, and find it odd that anyone might find being called working class, cruel….!
Maybe that´s why she`s avoiding any kind of work 😀 So nobody calls her working class.
Jokes aside, your comment was what came to my mind as well. Calling it cruel when someone`s working class roots/background is mentioned is so elitist ans revolting. She sounds like a total asshole but I think it´s better to be a racist and a rapist than working class in their minds.
There is zero chance he’s ever called her Babykins in front of anyone. I doubt he says that at all. Could you even imagine someone on their staff overhearing him yell, “Babykins, where’s the paper?”
I could be wrong, but I think that the press learned about “Babykins” via the phone hacking? I’m not positive, but that’s how I remember it. (Which makes sense, because as you said, Jay, I cannot see William ever calling her that in public.)
These parasites in palaces are NEVAH! alone. Particularly the ones closest to the throne. Theres no privacy, even in their bedrooms. Theyve learned to ignore the presence of the helpers/maids/etc. when theyre dining, dressing, bathing and therefore, their intimate moments are revealed. So the royal(s) have to depend on the discretion of the helpers/maids/etc., that they would never disclose what they hear of the royals’ intimate/private moments.
But as we know from the RotaRats, the helpers/maids/etc. are for sale.
Kate didn’t endure anything in silence. She was rarely followed or photographed, had illegal police protection the entire time they were dating, and her mummy hired two former Fail on Sunday editors as their PR machine.
They also had known close ties to Katie N and Niraj Tanna, using them freely to leak info about Harry AND to make sure W&K were papped together. They’d even ask the paps for copies of the photos for their private albums. Kate and the Midds have been working the tabloids – and working with the tabloids – from the start 20 years ago.
The way this article attempts to normalize levels of relational violence is concerning. I’ve been married for close to 25 years and we have never thrown things at each other, shouted at each other or engaged in belittling, passive aggressive name calling. Their behavior reflects dysfunction. This is not normal.
Married 17 years over here. Leave me out of that “all couples” nonsense. None of that is cute or OK. Why are they throwing things at each other? Ugh. Brits, is this your King??
Hey, I’m single and if this is the offer, I’m staying single. Violence is a deal-breaker. If you strike out in a rage NEAR me but not at me, I’m gone. If you scream hateful things at me, I’m gone. No looking back
Seriously…obviously all married couples will argue/fight at points over the years, but I have absolutely never thrown anything (!) at my husband or called him demeaning nicknames (and vice versa). That’s not normal.
I also questioned why this author considers telling the truth about Kate’s background “cruel.” It’s the truth because it’s who she is, ffs, and it’s nothing to be ashamed of. (Up until CarolE started the Bag the Prince campaign, at least.) The nasty jokes that William’s “friends” made about Kate’s background behind her back were cruel, but stating it as a fact wasn’t. She was actually lauded around the time of their wedding because of her background.
Anyway, I can’t take seriously anyone who starts off by saying that Kate and Meghan were treated the same by the British press. It’s so egregiously untrue and disingenuous that I don’t even want to know anything else they have to say.
The one thing that gave me the *tiniest* amount of sympathy for W&K was the line, if it’s true, about constantly having palace aides around. I would absolutely lose it if I had so little privacy in my own home.
His friends didn’t make those comments. Did his friends refer to her as ‘The Limpet’? Yes. A tabloid reporter and RPOs were the ones who called her The Mattress. The doors-to-manual thing? That came straight from Carol(E)’s hired PR hacks during one of the many breakups. They were trying the poor little middle class girl bullied by aristos angle, except it wasn’t true. Just like the ‘bullied at school’ thing was all lies too.
The whole thing reads as an extremely dysfunctional marriage. They’re setting us up for those two to divorce. Throwing things at each other? Absolutely domestic violence. Duchess of Doolittle? Hoo boy – that’s some mighty aggressive passive aggression.
More red flags than the Olympics in Beijing.
This article reminds me of Princess Margaret’s marriage to Earl Snowden. They also used to fight and throw things at each other. He used to leave notes for her with demeaning nicknames all the time. This is also the way that Diana and Charles used to fight as well, so it is learned behavior on Prince William’s part. I have no idea why the media or Tom Quinn or pretending that this is normal behavior.
Thanks, I couldn’t put my finger on who’s marriage it reminded me of.
I have recently started to think that Philip was emotionally abusive towards Elizabeth, in part because of his anger at feeling emasculated by Elizabeth being the monarch. He probably couldn’t put his hands on her, but he could damn sure be cruel. And there’s no way the royal family gets the concept of emotional abuse now, never mind 75 years ago.
Honestly I think the reason the monarchy doesn’t modernize is because it can’t. It’s an inherently archaic institution and if they start modernizing one thing, the rest of the problems become unavoidable.
I do wonder if we’ll hear more stories like this now that Harry revealed William’s violent nature in Spare. Jobson did a bio on Will last year and talked about the fights he and Kate had, but he didn’t go into detail beyond ‘blistering rows’ like this Quinn guy is.
So the “calm one” screams and throws things when she’s angry? Yet another royal “expert” contradicting himself.
Right? Calm like a Buddha… that throws things. Also, I do not understand that oil in water metaphor.
It’s from an ancient fishing practice of calming rough waters by pouring bit of oil into it. I think Ben Franklin did an experiment to confirm it.
@Eurydice, thank you— I didn’t understand it in this context, either. I read it as Kate was sort of passive-aggressively making things worse, knowing William dislikes confrontation, or something.
Yeah how is she the calm one while simultaneously they get into screaming and throwing things fights? Is it calm in comparison to her husband? Which doesn’t mean actually calm. It just means less incandescent than William which prob isn’t hard to do.
My interpretation of that was that Kate is the one to calm William when his anger is not directed at her. Like if he’s raging about a headline about him she can calm him down, maybe? But if they are fighting with each other its very ugly on both sides.
I honestly think they’re as bad as one another. If they’re both throwing things it doesn’t matter who started it. A “peacemaker” would just leave the room and leave the other to get on with it and try to talk some sense when they’ve calmed down. I’ve not forgotten that clip where William was having a go at the “reporter” and he seemed to have calmed down and then Kate said something and set William off again. They have been together long enough to know what buttons to press and how to wind each other up. They’re toxic and were probably only really close when they were both picking on Meghan.
I also have to wonder about calling her the “calm” one when she is the one who seemed nasty on their walkabout with H&M. Will was actually being pleasant.
That made no sense to me either, especially since we’ve also heard about Kate giving as good as she gets in these fights. I can see her being more level-headed than Will in general (a pretty low bar, given everything we’ve heard over the years), but to claim she’s the calm one when she’s also participating in these fights…eh.
As I wrote above, that’s why I don’t buy into the ‘William is physically abusing her’ theory. That idea has cropped up too quickly, last six months, and put forward by Kate stans (AKA Meghan haters). It is like they’re trying to find excuses why this marriage is falling apart, that anyone but Kate is responsible for Kate’s behavior (esp against Meghan).
Criticism of Kate didn’t vanish because she ignored it – it vanished because Meghan arrived and became the new target.
Exactly.
Thank you! 💯
Throwing things at each other??? Get those kids outta there.
I agree. WIsh they can go and visit their Aunt and Uncle in California for two weeks. (I bet IF that happened, they’d come back with tans but with happy memories of being in a house where there’s no fights.)
To be fair, I’d probably shout at William and Kate and throw things at them if I had the chance.
On a more serious note, William is an abusive POS.
Yet another book for the half price bin.
All the money in the world. Can afford therapy.
William saw what a sh*t marriage Diana had. He witnessed how unhappy Diana was for years.
Why would he inflict his trauma onto his kids?
Not unusual to have a shouting match between marrieds but fgs, get yourself straightened out.
This is also the kid who was known as Billy Basher. He’s been allowed to abuse people since he was a child.
Long past time for Willy to grow up and show up with better than rages and smiles
This relationship just sounds toxic no matter how much the press tries to sugarcoat it and anyone worth their grain of salt should see this for what it is. I’ve long suspected that William abuses Kate. No matter what any of us think of Kate, no one deserves to be abused. The circumstances of this and the way she was raised/trained by her mother to go after William make me feel it would ever be difficult for her to get out of this relationship. I can’t help but wonder if that’s why she lives at Adelaide and this is the palace trying to contain and protect her. We all know William isn’t spending much time there.
The stans on Twitter are ridiculous because they’re saying “normal marriage.”
My ex put his hands on me once. Once. And I fled with my son. Before he put his hands on me, he had broken me down verbally and emotionally but I had a last straw. I don’t know that she has a last straw, knows she has a last straw or is allowed to have a last straw. She’s been groomed since she was young that queen is everything.
@Heather, ITA so much with this:
“I don’t know that she has a last straw, knows she has a last straw or is allowed to have a last straw.”
Obviously we don’t know her IRL, but from what we do know (about both Kate and her awful mother), it fits.
I cannot believe that people on Twitter — even stans! — are calling this normal behavior for a marriage. Maybe for many of them, it is, and that’s why they like and idolize Kate so much, because it makes them feel better about their own crappy relationships? IDK.
If these stories are true she needs to take the kids and leave this situation.
As much as I agree with you @Nic919, do you honestly think the courtiers would allow her to do that?
Sadly, they’d prob let her leave with Louis. But I’d imagine they’d want to keep the heir and spare close. She’d get visitation. This sounds heartless AF but that’s how they operate.
I don’t think she has a last straw. I think she’s too obsessed with status to ever leave, even if she hates him.
They need a fifth house because they’ve already thrown everything they can at each other in their first four houses.
Ding ding – we have a winner!
If Kate is fundamentally a people pleaser, it would explain some things for me. In my experience, people pleasers have a very poorly developed sense of self, and can be really superficial, because their identity only comes through their ability to please others (which is toxic, and beyond generosity).
The flags of abuse are also concerning — both emotional and physical.
I’d love to see her pull a Diana and tell all… but then William would just publicly gaslight her anyway.
Do people pleasers treat one sex that way but not the other? Serious question. Because we know how Kate mean girls other women and that she was cold to Meghan.
Isn’t Duchess Doolittle a nickname the press also used for Kate? Did William give the ok for the press to call her that or did he pick it up from the press? Either way their relationship seems very passive aggressive and just straight up abusive. All of the constant little digs thrown at each other, massive screaming fights, and throwing sh*t. Something’s gotta give at some point. None of this is sustainable.
Just like he leaked hs nickname for Harry to the press. It’s why they called him Henry. That’s what Will calls him.
Harold is the nickname, Henry is his legal name, not Harry.
I can also see them taking the tabloid nicknames and using them against each other. My dad was shocked during the Anderson Cooper interview that this family sits down to breakfast while reading the tabloids. I think they prob sit down with all the papers but that fact that they include the tabloids is telling. And terrifying. They really live their lives in reaction to the press. It also gives those papers legitimacy. If even the RF reads them…well then they must be okay! Ugh. Vomit.
Historic note, the tabloids used this name for Fergie too, in the late 80s. She was being outworked by the Queen Mum FFS.
😂😂😂The press “treated them the same” what complete and utter bull sht. I saw the way the press went after meghan from the day of the engagement!! Kate WAS working class? So bloody what, she isn’t “work” anything at the moment, and the “Duchess dolittle” title was near enough given to her by our late Queen. SHE was the one that told BULLYAM that Kate appeared lazy and must do more.! And complain to the press, YES THEY BLOODY WELL DID, a full Palace statement was put out telling the press to back of!! Then we had the court order stopping topless pictures being printed, then we had the court action threatened against ANYONE who printed the rose and William story, but Alex Tiffin ignored them and said bring it on, but his editor wouldn’t publish THE FULL story, didn’t do any good because its there under his name on Google. Then we had the time last year where BULLYAM screamed at someone who videod William and Kate, and security made him delete it NOW, take those examples again the “Harry’s girl straight out of Compton”, or Harry’s gangster girlfriend “, or Megan will destroy the Royal bloodline because it will be mixed” or Megan’s jail bird mother “or the press offering a man £70,000 to say he had slept with her. Or the press paying a private detective to access medical and education records. AND THE PALACE DID AND SAID FK ALL. The list of the abuse by British press goes on and on. So while we KNOW Khate is a lazy mean girl and is More like an oil slick than pouring oil on troubled waters, and BULLYAM is a complete and utter psychopath in the making. This article is so far of base its not even in the ball park
“Dolittle” is a double insult – insulting her working class roots while also implying she is lazy. What an ass.
Baldy and Dolittle?
These aren’t… these aren’t how normal married people define “affectionate nicknames” – yes my adorable nickname is the thing he’s been insecure about for decades. It’s hilarious! I love her so much I point out how pompous she is and how little value she adds to anything!
I wonder when they stopped liking each other.
The Baldy is funny to me because that’s so often how he’s referred to on social media in less sycophantic circles (even some people here call him that.)
And some here obviously call Kate dolittle but that was a press nickname pre-Meghan (don’t know if it came from William like some speculated above or if he got it from the press.)
Have they ever liked each other? William like the secret sex-on-demand cheating on his girlfriend with Kate, the freebie 10 holidays a year, the ‘sex waiting’ as he called he when he was out hitting on other women. Kate wanted The Prince and would put up with manchild William to get the titles and status. But like each other?
Damn not all couples do that. People in a healthy relationship that are able to regulate their emotions and communicate effectively are not violent with each other. Throwing things and verbal abuse is terrible. I am pretty sure he has our hands on his wife. Is true, she is a truly terrible person, racist , stalker and all we know but does she deserves to be abused ? No.
But it is true that victims when not treated usually become perpetrators.
This is a 💩 relationship and they need to end it for their kids sake.
Let’s not forget that the media had endless live interviews with Meghan’s disgruntled family members day after day after day….
William is suuuuuch a jerk. He is so arrested. The royal family is so dysfunctional. A billion kudos to Harry for getting therapy to get himself out of the toxic cycle of coping/relationships he learned from growing up. Harry and Meghan will have arguably the only successful relationship in that family. Phillip and Liz may have been married for a million years, but were they faithful to each other? Were they truly happy and functional to have produced such dysfunctional children? People who have good/healthy relationship role models generally don’t grow up to have unhealthy relationships. Harry is breaking the cycle. That is so admirable considering what he’s up against with that awful institution.
That’s what I wonder too. Was the late Queen’s marriage truly a good one or was it as dysfunctional as her children’s? I semi doubt there was much in terms of Phillip being physical with Elizabeth but I bit there was verbal abuse. I would truly wager a guess the dysfunctional aspect likely extend further past Elizabeth and Phillip’s marriage on either side.
@k, no it was far from perfect, Phillip spent most of his time away from the Queen, apart from photo calls and public occasions. He had a VERY CLOSE lady friend called Penny who he left quite well off (one of the reasons his will will never be published) Philip spent most of his time in his cottage on one of the estates, I can’t remember which one it was, but it’s where he knocked a lady over. Another thing that gets me mad as hell is they moan that Harry didn’t go and visit his grandfather in hospital, well NEITHER DID THE Q HIS WIFE!, covid was about then so Harry was restricted on travel from the US but Charlie went to see him so why not his wife. Can I just point out something that has always bothered me, the Queen was 13 YEARS OLD, when Philip first met her and then courted her by letter as he had to go to see. How the hell is that OK???
Philip was a notorious womanizer, Liz was the faithful one. That being said, she always put the Institution first, not the children, and each one of them has suffered as a result. I’m old and remember when rumours first started circulating that Charles and Diana’s marriage was going sideways. Some RR said [I’m paraphrasing] “They have a rumbumptious marriage but truly love each other”. Code words for “they yell and scream and throw things at each other”. Generational trauma and its consequences is real, and is being played out by the younger generation of Windsors. Thank god Harry broke the cycle and got out.
@JADED can you remember the name of the estate where Philip had his cottage and penny used to be “, ahem”, “, company for him there? I know it was where he knocked over that lady and broke her arm
This is all the same stuff we knew, but they really need to stop with the idea she “never complained” during the dating years. Because she did, she and the Palace issued warnings and even sued and she had every right to, so why is it not okay with Harry and Meghan? (we know, but yeah). And she never got any white powder mailed to her or death threats on the level of Meghan.
And even since Kate’s been married, she’s had the palace issue complaints such as the statement that she does not, in fact, wear hair extensions. I mean, FFS. At least Meghan picks her battles (god knows there are enough legitimate ones for her to choose from) and goes after the ones which are truly harmful, and that she can legally win.
As Meghan said being rude and racist are not the same. No one should remain quiet when they’re being attacked for their race.
The fact that an article like this came out is significant. Besides the colonial cosplay tour these two have skated since Meghan came along.
Even if the British media don’t pick up these stories..Fox News picking them up is a big deal. The MAGA are now a huge part of their base so I hope the cracks begin.
And yes he did try his best to minimize the fights and diminish Meghan but the headline is still Kate and William fight after them being absolutely perfect the last few years according to the press.
Lazy Will calling Lazy Kate duchess of dolittle is pretty rich.
Do they think they should be admired for staying in an unhappy and dysfunctional marriage and silently tolerating abuse? If this story is accurate then Kate is anything but wise, rather dull-witted.
Who in the palaces authorized this mess? I think its Cam. Ever since Princess Lilibet was announce W+K leaks have been lower. I think Will had a meltdown about her grandchildren and children and the coronation and then again with Princess and Princes announcement and acceptance by Charles that Cam wanted to flex her crown. This isn’t even shade it’s straight up exposing them. The DoD is a give away warning shot to W+K sounds like ” I want them to know it was me” Cam moment.
Not sure Camilla would do that. I think Camilla is just as afraid of William. She always looks very stiff and fearful when she’s in close proximity to William and sge seems to go out her way to avoid him when she can. I don’t think she would poke the bear like this.
Honestly, I think Tom Quinn just has the balls to say what everyone in the press circles already knows but is afraid to say or too much of a bootlicker to admit. Also, I think he’s American so he doesn’t have the same criteria to follow as English reporters.
Then why is he putting Meghan and to be honest Kate down in such a royal rota way? What dose Meg have to do with their relationship fights, nick names ect? If Cam was afraid of Will why would she be so bold to invite her kids and grand kids before announcing what part W+K kids are doing in the coronation first? I do think she was afraid of him but she is Queen now and the royal rota protects C+C before anyone else. I’m just speculating of course. Not really asking. But you could be right. I don’t get why someone would talks bout them throwing things at each other. Maybe they are out of H&M stories and they want to just say the truth about Mr. Incandescent.
@Okayyy I think to answer your question, probably to still have access to his sources and to protect himself. I mean this whole thing is still sugarcoated to all hell.
It’s not out of the realm of possibility Camilla is leaking this. I do strongly suspect that she’s behind the leaks regarding Peggy’s rose trimming activities. She may be better protected than William at this point and has less to fear from his rages. So the more I think on it, the more I tend to agree with you. That said, I do think she does have a fear of William.
@Okay, it absolutely makes sense that Camilla would be the source for something like this. It will be interesting to see if it was a one-off warning shot, or if she keeps it up.
To actually state that it’s cruel to say one is from working class roots is all one needs to understand this establishment – along with those who feed it need to be dismantled. I know it would require a herculean effort but the toxicity of the aristocracy and royal family will never be eradicated if they don’t.
They also call her Kate Middleclass. I agree with you that its so interesting that this is suppose to be a putdown or an insult. Yet they go on and on about getting on with the “job”. I really do hope she calls him the heir with no hair or Pegasus.
The fans of the royals are majority working class. They are completely subjugated in their belief that this family is superior to them.
Who was using the term stewardess in the 2000’s? I thought that term went out in the seventies. These people.
If Kate is being abused, that is is a sad and serious issue. It sounds like a strong possibility. And that her own parents have possibly enabled his abuse of her for years, putting appearances above the safety and mental health of their daughter is really unfortunate. If this situation is as is strongly implied, I hope Kate is seeing a mental health professional, and sends her kids to one as well, to help her navigate this situation. I’ve never been a big Kate fan, but this item just makes me quite sad for her.
Kate is a mean girl. She behaved horrible to Meghan. Meghan was suicidal and Kate fanned the flames
I think Kate should have gotten counseling about her abusive behavior to meghan.
Kate imo is abusive herself
She had that confrontational look at Meghan at that walkabout. Both Kate and will should have counseling
Listen, I have no love for Kate and the way she has treated Meghan. I find it truly disgusting. But I can also hope she gets help if abuse is happening. And with that help, she can begin treating others better than she has. Bc she has treated her SIL, and likely others, abominably.
I LOVE Meghan– she is literally THE BEST and possibly the main reason I visit this site. She’s incredible! The H + M love story is awesome, and M’s grace and strength, in particular, is what I’m here for.
If William is abusive to Kate, as the items coming out in the papers seem to imply he is, that’s a mostly (at this point, anyway) separate issue. Saying a woman deserves abuse because she is a difficult person, or not a perfect victim, is problematic for me. If she is being abused, its pretty hard to say how she might act if she wasn’t living with that. And what she would be put through if it came out that he was, would likely be horrific.
I hope she has a qualified therapist to help her navigate, bc who is she getting support from? Her hairdresser? Who genuinely loves Kate, for Kate? Her kids, possibly, but hard to say.
Y’all this article was on Foxnews and yahoo. This is a big deal!! Like is no one seeing that? These 2 have been untouchable yet FOX let this go to print. Interesting
“Kate is desperate to escape her middle-class background and be accepted by the aristocrats and royals”
Fat chance. They’re talking about Anne Boleyn’s background to this day.
The moment the Middleton’s entered the scene they have been acting like their background is shameful.
Kate is not going anywhere. The social elevation is what she wants more than her own dignity and self respect.
Its what that creepy droopy face racist bitch deserves.
Kate is no peacemaker she proved this with the way she treated Meghan
“Because the big stress for William and Kate is that they’re constantly surrounded by [palace aides]. It’s like a Jane Austen novel.”
Interesting to see this repeatedly cited as a such a huge issue for them. Like yes, I’m sure *all* of the royals get irritated by being surrounded by aides/courtiers in their homes, but it’s apparently so bad for W&K that they felt they had to move from KP after years of proclaiming that it would be their main/forever home. Those stories about them being “overlooked” were a big part of the early Windsor-move saga.
Looking at these new details of them throwing things at each other + that one story last year about an employee hearing them argue (the one where Kate supposedly said ‘maybe I shouldn’t have married you’ or something like that), it’s clear that the aides see and hear a LOT of W&K’s dysfunction on a regular basis.
I also have to imagine that things between W&K are and have been a LOT worse than we think, just going off of how we never knew just how bad things were for Harry and Meghan until the Oprah interview. There’s a tendency by RRs to skew and slant at will, so them downplaying and normalizing blistering rows where W&K throw things at each other is kind of a big red flag.
If Kate is being abused I’m quite sad for her. What’s even sadder is her mother enabled it for years. I wonder what Pa Middleton thinks of all this? No wonder why Kate is mean and bitter. She sees her sister and Meghan with husbands who genuinely love and respect them. The kids are absorbing all this and sadly are likely to become victims or perpetrators in the future…of course there are exceptions. I don’t think Kate has a rock bottom though. She never developed into her own person to know what she is wants aside from the crown and the status
The problem is if these allegations of abuse are true, the kids are being exposed to it as well.
A woman’s life is worth something on it it’s own, without kids. But yes, if its true, it’s a very sad and difficult problem if those kids are being exposed to it as well.
William does not “hate confrontation”, he revels in it. He uses confrontation to control people, like his weak-kneed father for example. If he doesn’t get his own way he throws a wobbly and shouts people into capitulation. And his wife is just as bad. What a crock…
Oh, great comments here but I will add a couple. In response to this part of the article: “But Kate never responded (to poor press treatment) She didn’t complain….She said nothing. And that was a good move. She illustrated how calm she was about those things and didn’t make a fuss.”. Kate did respond, Ma Middleton was running to the press on her behalf ALL the time. Meghan didn’t speak up until she had had enough and they had already left the country.
Kate also made it very clear what she thought of the press by flipping them off frequently. You would see photos of her sticking out one or both of her middle fingers when she knew she was being photographed. And not in a way that it would have been natural for her to do so.
I remember one shot of her at, I believe, a train station and she is pushing what looks like a luggage rack holding on to it with both hands with one of her middle fingers sticking straight out. Most people don’t push luggage racks that way!
Also, Kate is the calm one? When her hand was gripping the arm of a chair so tightly that her knuckles were turning white just because Meghan mentioned her baby brain?!
She has also, in public, taken William to task, hissing at him if not yelling. The two I recall offhand were on their trip to Poland and on their walk on the way to Charlotte’s christening. Most people have seen the photos from the Poland trip (and if you haven’t, go look – they are hilarious!) but my gosh if anyone can find the video on their walk to the church where she is yelling at him, if it hasn’t been scrubbed from the internet, it is really something!
How to say this? She looks like a demonic nightmare in that header picture. No wonder Meghan was terrified of her at the queen’s funeral.
Oh the horror is being exposed as a child from working class parents.
What a terribly stupid article
Books, selling stories true or false about anyone involved in anyway with the BRF, if there is a dollar to be made, somebody is working on it.
What a crap life.
Awful people being awful. For generations. And the awful people making money by associations.
This will go on for decades.
William, need therapy before he ruins his kids childhood and it all continues.
Kate needs therapy too, as she’s participating fully in these screaming and throwing things battles.
The normalizing of abuse and violence by royal reporters and fans is extremely disturbing. These people are so deep in their royal fantasy, I think they would have a mental breakdown if they faced reality.
Royalty/Classism is not something that should be celebrated or admired.
This feels like a very late PR comeback to the info that Meghan told Harry she wouldn’t co-parent with someone who couldn’t control his outbursts. Like somehow these royal stans think that idea is ‘too woke’ and that ‘normal people’ scream and throw things at each other all the time.
I doubt they’re sleeping in the same room, or even the same house. I think they argue when they’re in the same space and I bet she has a mouth on her (Kate’s only ‘traditional wife’ when it suits her) but I definitely don’t think William hits women, some men get into scraps with other men but wouldn’t hit a woman, not saying that’s acceptable either. Anyway I’m not a card reader but I always pictured Kate divorced, alone and bitter.
I think it was Kate that upset Charlotte over the dresses for Meghan’s wedding, not Meghan. She probably became visibly angry and frustrated, upsetting her daughter. Probably Ma Middleton’s idea to blame in on Meghan.
Their arguments and his temper have been circulating in the press since the disaster tour. What we can assume is that, however bad this article makes their fights out to be, in reality they are likely much worse. (Calling her dod – talk about passive agressive.)
I’ve always thought articles about their arguments have been greenlighted to get ahead of their staff divulging stuff. Going public about throwing things is a whole new level of disfunction and it makes me wonder this, and I don’t want to – has one of them sustained an injury, perhaps sought medical treatment, and is the palace terrified this will get out?
All I’m getting is the number of botox dimples in her forehead when the palace hotly denied she ever got it. Losers. I wonder if she was trying to copy Michelle Obama’s inaugaration monochrome look? Michelle wore it better. It was stunning on her.
Oh man. This just makes me sad. I think I first saw the “Duchess of Dolittle” nickname was given in the press, both as a dig about Kate’s laziness and because of how hard she tries to cover her lower class accent. Whatever we think of her, that’s cruel, not loving. If this were your friend, your coworker, or even an acquaintance, I think we’d all be like “Get the heck out of that dysfunctional relationship”.
I can’t decide which is worse, the idea that William adopted this nickname for his own wife from the press or that he and perhaps his aristo friends gave her this nickname and leaked it to the press. At best, it’s passive aggressive hostility and putdowns. At worst, something much more destructive. Either way, this is not love.
It sounds like Quinn is an abuser himself, or at least an enabler of abuse. Kate coped with press abuse by ignoring it, saying nothing, and then it magically “vanished”?? That’s classic wishful thinking/terrible advice when it comes to abuse. And he’s happy to point out that she has a “Buddhist calm” around her hotheaded, abusive husband? That’s a classic domestic violence coping strategy, every single women’s shelter worker has heard this story: “No matter how calm and accepting I was, he still screamed at me and hit me”. Kate is an a***ole, but unfortunately, she’s also surrounded by them.
God, I am not doing well at internetting today. The dogs wanted to go out during my first attempt at commenting and then I dropped my laptop second time around. If there are loads of posts repeating the same thing, apologies. Basically, I am hoping that neither of them has sustained an injury from their fights, and that trying to normalise their volatile relationship isn’t being done by the palace to get ahead of the press getting hold of some kind of medical treatment. It shouldn’t be possible to leak this highly confidential stuff, but who knows.