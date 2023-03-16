Prince William & Kate ‘shout at each other and say unkind things to each other’

There’s a new royal book out called Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family, by Tom Quinn. Quinn is more of a royalist (obviously) but he isn’t spreading wall-to-wall sugar over Prince William and Kate, the Waleses. He’s been talking about how Kate is desperate to escape her middle-class background and be accepted by the aristocrats and royals, all while William basically screams, punches walls and rages. Which… sounds accurate. Of course, Quinn also says that the British media treats Kate and Meghan exactly the same. LOL, no. Some highlights from Quinn’s interview with Fox News:

The royals throw things at each other: “Someone at the palace told me about the nicknames they have for each other. But it’s not all sweetness. They have terrible rows where they throw things at each other. Kate might seem to be a very calm person, and William also. But it’s not always true. Because the big stress for William and Kate is that they’re constantly surrounded by [palace aides]. It’s like a Jane Austen novel.”

Nicknames: One former member of the palace staff who knew the Princess of Wales claimed to Quinn that Middleton, 41, refers to William, 40, as “babe,” while he calls her “Duchess of Doolittle.” According to reports, William also calls his wife “Babykins” and “DoD,” the shorter version of “Duchess of Doolittle.” Allegedly, William fusses over Middleton’s “endless mane of hair” which prompts her to jokingly call him “baldy,” according to one report. One source claimed in the book that when William “is cross” with his wife, he’ll call her “darling” with “signs of annoyance” that can be detected in his tone.

Kate the Calm: “Kate is very much the calm one,” Quinn explained. “William is the one who’s a bit hotheaded. We see an example of that in Harry’s book… But Kate is very level-headed. She’s the one who will pour oil on troubled waters and go, ‘Let’s not stir things up.’” In the book, the mother of three is described as having a “Buddhist calm.”

William & Kate’s fights: “Of course, privately, William and Kate, like all couples, fall out, row, shout at each other and say unkind things to each other, but Kate is an appeaser by instinct and William always gives way as he had more than enough emotional turmoil, divorce and disruption as a child. He hates confrontation.”

How the press treated Kate: “I remember when the press was so horrible to Kate. They said because her mother was a stewardess, as it used to be called in those days, no one would invite the family to any events where there was anyone of significance present. The press would remark how she was descended from working-class people, which is an absolutely cruel thing to say. But Kate never responded. She didn’t complain. She didn’t write letters to the press or ring in the editors. She said nothing. And that was a good move. She illustrated how calm she was about those things and didn’t make a fuss. And then, it vanished. Kate and Meghan [Markle] got the same nasty press coverage. But in Meghan’s case, she complained that it was unfair, it was unkind, it was horrible. That only keeps the story alive for weeks. In Kate’s case, she ignored it. She’s very wise for it. And I think when she gets into any rows with William, she does the same – she just ignores it.”