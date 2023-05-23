“What on earth happened between Phillip Schofield & Holly Willoughby?” links

An explainer on the Phillip Schofield & Holly Willoughby drama in the UK. It sounds very, very suspicious and I did not know the half of it. [Pajiba]
My sense was that the Cannes audience didn’t actually like Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. Which I understand? [LaineyGossip]
Warner Bros’ CEO David Zaslav got booed at Boston University. [Dlisted]
Julianne Moore looked great at Cannes too. [Tom & Lorenzo]
A Nebraska lawmaker practically left their deathbed just to harm women and take away reproductive choice. [Jezebel]
Did Cardi B get a breast reduction? It looks like it. [JustJared]
Elle Fanning’s Cannes fashion. [GFY]
I’ve never been on the air fryer bandwagon! [Buzzfeed]
A Catholic group tried to get homophobic and people were not happy. [Towleroad]
Alabama Barker is a rapper! [Starcasm]
I really want to pretend like The Idol is not happening. [RCFA]
from what i’ve heard, it isn’t so much that there’s something that went down between the two of them, but rather some definitive proof of his being a complete nonce came to light.
Well yeah this, combined with the fact he knew his brother was committing offences against a minor and didn’t report it to anyone. That came out in the brother’s court case that Philip found out in September 2021 but didn’t report, it wasn’t until the child attended counseling in November 2021 and confided to his therapist, the therapist then reported the offences.
Yeah I have heard from trusted sources in the legal sector that there is definitive proof that will come out soon enough and in addition to PS trying to keep it under wraps, the poor person involved is also trying to as they don’t want the spotlight or the whole media circus.
Definitely a case of everyone distancing themselves ahead of the big story breaking
The ‘alleged rumour’ is that he was having an affair with an 18yr old runner from the show – a young man he’d known since he was 12 whom he got the job on the show. His brother isn’t the only one in that family with certain predilections. Thats allegedly the story that Dan Wootton was going to break on him which forced him out of the closet – the whole of the UK pretty much knows this but the media can’t report on it due to the super injunction. Its all over social media if you want to look into that – Twitter esp.
Re: Holly, there’s supposedly been issues there for a while as she wanted to step out from his shadow.
TBH they both are not nice people – he’s a smug nasty piece of work and she’s annoying AF. They both have a rep as being rude to staff esp him.
I first heard the rumours about this when he first came out. Something definitely pushed him out of the closet. He and holly always seemed fake AF. For years they have been ‘besties’ for the cameras and now she doesn’t want to be taken down with him when it all comes out.
It reminded me of how he and Fern Britton used to be the old Phillip and holly, but as soon as she left she wanted nothing to do with him. I think itv chose Phillip over Fern which might have lead to her leaving the show. It seems itv have been protecting Phillip for a very long time.
Something about him. IIRC, he has been married for 20+ years, 2 kids, came out as gay in little time back. Then his step-brother was charged with a sex crime against a minor, PS publicly declared “he is no longer my brother” etc.
All of this is from Daily Mail, so who knows really, if any of it is true.
The Pajiba article does a good job of sketching the outlines of what’s likely to come out after the superinjunction expires this summer. Suffice it to say, I think some really bad things are going to be revealed about Schofield. My question is who else knew & when did they know it?
I was so glad that CB posted this little explainer, because while I’ve never seen an episode of this show in my life, for whatever reason I’m still totally following this story; it just seems like there’s something super scandalous going on BTS! *Probably* just the revelations about his brother, but it feels like there could be something more going on
All the people who knew and did nothing need to face consequences too. It seems like Holly only started distancing herself once it became clear he was about to be exposed.
I really enjoy Kayleigh Donaldson’s posts at Pajiba, along with most of their writers. What stood out to me was that there was even the mention of a super injunction in all of this.
I grew up on Indy & Star Wars, I worshipped both franchises, and I still faithfully watch every new chapter. But they are so specific to that era. We had few full fantasy worlds so each movie could last us for three years of discussions and fan-fiction until the next movie. In the era of prestige tv, who are they even keeping Indy alive for? To Disney’s credit, some of the Star Wars streaming series have been decent largely because they’ve entered new territory in world building. Indy has nothing new to offer because it takes place in the real world but the past. If they were going to do a young Indy series with real historical events that served as partially educational, that could be interesting, but who are the sequels even for?
They shoulda added Ke huy Quan (shortround) to the revival. Or please do a Goonies revival called “Data” with Ke. Harrison is boring as Han now and apparently boring as Indy.
Ke huy Quan would have been a great choice for a spin off movie that engaged in world building. A scrappy kid in a fascist world – well, adult who survived the evils of a racist society fighting a fascist society to become a thriving adult in the few decades the western world enjoyed without fascism. And as an academic anthropologist (because of course he would be) he’d be a perfect protagonist in such a world. At least there’d be a message, a purpose to that approach.
He would be amazing in anything because honestly he has the energy and charisma to carry anything. I see your spinoff idea but I would rather see him in a goonies spinoff. Spy dad with gadgets. The script writes itself
But yes he should have had at least a cameo/ supporting role in the new Indy. Audiences would have gone wild.
Upvoting the idea of Ke Huy Quan leading soft reboots of Indiana Jones and Goonies. He is super close with the Goonies cast still (one of those actors is his lawyer/manager I think!) so they would do it in a hot second and ofc as @Normades says a new Goonies movie would have the OG cast as the parents of the new cast of kids. It would be adorable. I don’t even care about Indiana Jones but would love to see an older Data and I like @zazzoo’s pitch of adult Data being an archeologist. Let me suggest: an archeologist who works with the U.S. government to restore purloined artifacts to their home countries!!! And maybe fights all the people who want to steal the artifacts in transit to sell on the black market!!!
Would Cyndi Lauper be doing an original soundtrack for this new Goonies film?
I got emotional reading about Harrison Ford getting emotional at Cannes during his ovation, even with the movie being meh. I don’t know why but I didn’t really expect it from him. I wonder if he’s been feeling his mortality lately. Guy’s pretty old and has had brushes with death, he’s outlived a lot of his contemporaries, etc. I wonder if he’ll retire.
Depp got emotional too during his 5 minute ovation. Cannes is always kind to over the hill dudes.
OK sure Harrison is 80. Unfair comparison for someone who’s been grumpy but unproblematic. Nice to see he’s still will Calista.
All I know is that I’ll for sure be seeing the new Indiana Jones movie with my dad. My sister is going with him to see guardians of the galaxy and I just can’t. I’m so ambivalent about marvel. But I’ll go to the theater to see Harrison Ford as Indy with my dad. Here’s hoping they kill some Nazis while not denigrating the poc and different cultures within the film😬
Holly and Philip have different managers or agents now. The did have the same team but Holly started her own just a few years ago.
Sounds like pay issues and leaking to the press got one pushed out.
Harrison Ford is a Roman Polanski supporter. There are a lot of famous/well liked people who signed the petition, so I understand it’s hard to boycott all of them. But for me, I try to avoid any movies by these people.
And I just remembered that Scorsese is one of them, and I had been looking forward to seeing Killers of the Flower Moon. Now I am in a dilemma.
Phillip Schofield was once a children’s presenter, like Jimmy Savile or Rolf Harris. If that doesn’t provide some insight into what this guy has been up to, here is a helpful TikTok explaining all the stuff that’s under superinjunction. Trigger warning.
https://www.tiktok.com/@phatmemer/video/7234211300123921691
OMG David Zaslav getting boo’d at the BU commencement is the energy we need in 2023 and beyond. I STFG young people these days give me so much hope. ♥
I had a reduction, best thing I’ve ever done for myself!
Good for you. I don’t have the blessing/curse of large breasts myself, but I see and am slightly disturbed by comments about, just for example, the women in the british royal family “not wearing good bras” or “flattering” dresses. Leave women’s breasts alone! They don’t all have to be perky, or lifted to their armpits, yet that is exactly what society expects. I can only image how uncomfortable support bras are for large-breasted women. If you have the chance to get them reduced for comfort, I say go for it!
It’s different for everyone, but a good support bra is saving my daughter’s back and neck. Good support when breasts are huge and heavy can be especially important.
I apologize if I don’t know what some women are going through. I don’t have this issue myself, and can only base it on what I read from posters (and what I see of certain types of underwear), but I would never want to diminish your daughter’s experience.
Sometimes I poke my head into the bird app and check out what’s trending.
I expect we celebitches should prepare for a news drop from Chris Evans, if one is to believe the brush fire of speculation right now. I’ll say this upfront: The whole ‘arrangement’ feels mercenary to me still.
Re: link about Catholic group getting homophobic.
I was raised Roman Catholic, catholic schools k-12, cleaned the church for free, member of the choir, school started with Mass 5 days a week. Plus every Sunday.
I no longer attend Mass or follow the majority of the Catholic rules, for decades now at 61.
Because, for me, the Catholic stand on birth control is BS!
Raising children in poverty, bc the Church says no birth control is absolute BS. That is the straw the broke my Catholic bond.
I do get so angry with people, including Catholics, that use their religion to hold people down, to be cruel, to pass judgement, to make others’ lives harder.
How very dare anyone use the teachings of Jesus in this way.
Jesus taught love, kindness, forgiveness, judge not lest ye be judged, on and on. Most religions I’m aware of encouraged us to embrace each other as part of the human family.
WTH can’t the Catholic church, The Pope, and the average Catholic get with the program?
Accept others.
If you are stranded in a life threatening blizzard, flood, whatever…Are you going to ask your First Responder what his private life is about, what his religion is? A mass shooting is under way endangering your child? Will you demand that the Police/Swat team responders be hetero, before they risk their own lives trying to save others?
Sorry for this rant. But there is just too much stupid taking hold in US!
Juliann is so beautiful and that color is the best!