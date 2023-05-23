Heritage Foundation: We’d love to send Prince Harry back to the UK

There is real money behind the anti-Sussex movement, and I find that one of the weirdest and scariest things of all. It’s one thing for terrible people on social media to push dangerous conspiracies and target their individual hate on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. It’s quite another when shadowy figures are buying bot-farms to inundate comment sections and social media. It’s quite another when someone is buying push-polls and trying to “prove” set negative narratives. It’s quite another when an American right-wing think tank is spending their time, money and energy to attack a veteran who moved to America with his American wife. The Heritage Foundation is obsessed with the idea that Prince Harry needs to be deported because something something he did drugs! “Doing drugs” is not enough to get anyone deported, but that hasn’t stopped the Heritage Foundation from suing to get their hands on his visa application. Now the president of the Heritage Foundation has spoken to the Telegraph about how no one in America (???) wants Harry to live here. Dafaq?
Americans want the Duke of Sussex to return to Britain, the head of a leading Washington think tank has said. Kevin Roberts, president of the Heritage Foundation, is assisting the think tank’s legal action to investigate the Duke’s US visa application following his admissions of drug taking in his memoir, Spare.
Asked whether the Duke should be deported following these revelations, Mr Roberts told The Telegraph: “We don’t like him being in America and we would love for him to come back to you or somewhere. I guess we as Americans, we see Prince Harry the same way you see President Biden. You can have him back.”
The Heritage Foundation, the biggest conservative think tank in the United States, has demanded the release of the Duke’s American visa application. The US government has so far refused to release it, despite a freedom of information request, but a court will rule on whether to compel officials to release his immigration records to the public following pressure from the group.
They are basing their case on US immigration laws, which state that any foreigner “determined to be a drug abuser” is classed as “inadmissible”, although immigration officials can use their discretion to waive the rule. Sources close to the Duke have previously indicated that he was truthful on his visa application, suggesting that he did disclose his past drug use.
Mr Roberts told The Telegraph that only “two to three per cent” of the US population “love the nonsense that Harry and Meghan spew” and that in general, Britons “don’t have to worry about Americans being on their side”. He added that Americans “admire the consistency of the British form of government, which, of course, includes the Royal family”.
The Heritage Foundation is far, far right-wing and they basically want everyone to be deported, including natural born American citizens who have a skin color darker than Kevin McCarthy. In fact, I’m pretty sure they want to deport orange John Boehner, but weirdly, I think they’re fine with Canadian-born Ted Cruz. In any case, the Heritage Foundation does not speak for Americans. In fact, I’m almost positive that Heritage is being paid to be a public nuisance about this, and they’re being paid to provide content for British media. These stories about the Heritage Foundation’s bullsh-t threats and lawsuits rarely make the news in America – it’s just someone’s pet project, a story to make derangers feel better. It’s sad but scary.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Blessedly, the Heritage Foundation is not in charge.
they run Republicans so the election has taken on a new threat. If trump/Republican wins, will they actually try to deport Prince Harry?
I’d say: what’s to stop them. They do whatever they want and it is f ing terrifying.
Unfortunately @withtheamericann you are absolutely right. Damn. Harry must really know some stuff.
@Gruey it’s so scary. they will do whatever they please, they do not give a crap about law or precedent or tradition.
It doesn’t even matter that they have no standing. They will do it anyway.
Honestly if the GOP win Harry is the least of the problems. They are the party of malice and fascism. Many of us in the US will be targets because we don’t agree with them – let alone all of the groups they hate and want to make life miserable for.
Will they deport him or just fly him to Martha’s Vineyard?
@Jazz…Actually the Heritage Foundation…IS IN CHARGE…they OWN the fascist fake conservative SCOTUS & MAGA judges across the nation…they own the GOP….they’re behind this “woke war” that’s taken over red states…
Lawd…
That means absolutely nothing when it comes to a UK citizen being married to an American citizen with a US born child. This is all frivolous.
They have nothing to stand on. Shoot considering Harry has already lived here for over 3 years he could easily apply for citizenship if he hasn’t already.
@Polo do you think process is going to save anyone from Republican corruption if they win back the White House?
I’m on record on this site saying that HM hate is part of a much bigger global-kleptocratic scheme dating to the end of the Cold War, involving a toxic alliance between Christian nationalist republicans here in the US and white fascists oligarchs like Putin. Sorry but the HEAD of heritage is spending to Koch brothers cold hard cash to come after Harry? I think we’ve graduated from a theory to documented fact.
@tacky in Harry’s case the law is clear and simple. Republication corruption will not change anything in Harry’s case. I mean even trump couldn’t get his judges to side with him.
Now as far as heritage doing damage to this country absolutely yes they have and they will continue to.
But in Harry’s case there’s nothing there for them.
Gruey, agreed.
Lala11_7 – I think you’re confusing Heritage Foundation with Federalist Society. Other than Brit media seeking out and encouraging this nonsense, Heritage Foundation hasn’t had significant policy influence in a while, despite being a “research and education” group. They probably influenced some personnel picks during t-rump admin. But the conservative force grooming future judges is Federalist Soc.
@Kirk Heritage has influenced judicial appointments just as effectively as the Federalist Society.
@Polo Trump couldn’t get judges to agree to his flagrant law breaking. Trump’s Remain in Mexico policy was illegal, but upheld by his judges.
@kirk they aren’t the same, true, but Heritage has a ton of influence. Guess who is beyond the banning “critical race theory” legislation?
Influence Watch:
Many of Heritage’s most significant policy recommendations have been adopted, notably by the Reagan Administration,3 the Clinton administration,4 5 6 and the Trump administration. 7 Heritage Action for America, the Heritage Foundation’s lobbying and electoral arm, was created in 2010 and provides both grassroots influence and professional lobbying to advance the implementation of the Heritage Foundation’s policy recommendations. 8 9
Heritage policies and personnel were particularly influential during the Reagan and Trump administrations. A report in The Atlantic estimated that President Ronald Reagan implemented at least 60 percent of Heritage’s recommendations; the late National Review founder William F. Buckley, Jr., joked that this meant “Mr. Reagan’s tenure was 60 percent successful.” 10 11 As a candidate, Donald Trump pledged that he would consult Heritage for a list of potential U.S. Supreme Court nominees, and a Heritage staffer was subsequently credited by Politico as “the man who picked” future Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch. 12 13 At least 66 former Heritage employees landed positions within the Trump administration, and at least two senior Heritage officials (including founder and former president Ed Feulner) played influential roles on the Trump transition team. 14 15 16 Heritage recommendations were used to create two of the Trump administration’s most significant policy successes: the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 and the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, an update of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). 17 18
https://www.influencewatch.org/non-profit/heritage-foundation/
The Heritage Foundation has directly impacted the current slate of judges on the Supreme Court — which will directly impact the lives of everyone in the US for the foreseeable future. That’s just for starters. They also directly influence other judicial and political appointments as well as policy. I’d argue that they are, indeed, very much “in charge” . Even the Founding Fathers would likely be sickened by their machinations.
The Heritage Foundation hand picks many candidates for SCOTUS, federal judgeships, and local city, state, and federal politicians. It’s how hundreds of federal judge vacancies across the U.S. were so quickly filled during 45’s “reign of terror” after Repubs had spent years stonewalling the Obama Admin attempts to fill them. They had already been “vetted” by the HF, despite many being supremely unqualified for those positions. And many of these candidates and appointed and/or elected individuals are members of the HF.
They usually operate behind the scenes so who gave them permission to go full fledged after the “king’s” son with such vengeance and how much are they being paid? They have more pressing issues to worry about than the Sussexes, so why are they?…. There’s an upcoming presidential election, and elected positions they thought were solid are now in question. Plus, President Biden’s approval rating just hit 50%, which should greatly worry them. Esp with Disney toying with golden child deSantis and him blowing the whole “capitalism is king” mythology out of the water.
I looked them up when their campaign against Harry began. I discovered that a British conservative commentator, Nile Gardiner, is the Director of the Heritage Foundation Margaret Thatcher Center for Freedom. Wouldn’t think it mattered, but his status as a ‘British conservative commentator’ caught my attention.
He was Margaret Thatcher’s Aide and Foreign Policy Researcher and has been a Heritage Foundation Fellow since 2002.
I did some work with some DC think tanks in the 2000s and I swear, the Heritage Foundation was not nuts then. It was Bush neo-con, I believe….predictable, and nothing too far from typical, as I recall (I worked in foreign policy, so who knows about domestic policy issues)? Pretty ordinary for the time. So bizarre how all these basic right-wing organizations completely lost a grip on reality.
Yes, this. I remember it as a public policy think tank, conservative but not nuts. It even was at the forefront of Obamacare, or at least the health care reform that was enacted in Massachusetts before Obamacare. How they went from dry public policy and budget issues to loony Trumpism is so weird. They’re funded by several large conservative charitable foundations, but I don’t know why those foundations would care one way or the other about Harry.
I would like the to send the The Heritage Foundation straight to the depths of hell. F!ck off and leave Harry alone.
💯‼️‼️‼️
Also, there isn’t a damn thing I admire about the Tory government or the royal family.
Nils Gardner works for the Telegraph and is friends with this guys! I forgot what role Nils has but he never got any traction on his stories until he started posting about Meghan specifically. Since them that’s become his niche..Meghan hate.
This is probably the most attention they’ve gotten from the Uk and it’s free promotion for their organization. In the US no one cares about this story but the Heritage Foundation is known here because of people like Tucker Carlson, trump etc speaking at their events.
All that to say this isn’t going anywhere. They know..most people with common sense know it..They just want attention.
It’s not entirely clear when the American right wing became pro British monarchy. You know, the British monarchy Americans died to overthrow in the eighteenth century. But this guy, Roberts, makes it plain that conservatives are now monarchists. Just to be clear, I am pretty sure that most Americans do not admire “the consistency of the British government”. And that includes monarchy.
I’d guess that it started to grow along with the civil rights movements that began to give actual equal rights to minorities and women. The people who had long enjoyed a disproportionate amount of political, economic, and social power began to value the ways that a monarchy can function over the changes in society supported by a more democratic process. That the particular monarchy that the American right wing seems to like is the historic embodiment of white supremacy and white nationalism is so not a coincidence. IMO.
Thank heavens we overthrew them back in the day. Today big R Republicans would be calling small r republicans woke.
I’m guessing they became pro British monarchy shortly after they became pro-Nazi/pro-fascist
And what consistency? Haven’t they been churning through Prime Ministers in these last several years? And that’s a big fat NO!!! we don’t admire their monarchic form of government.
This like Nixon and John Lennon all over again except Harry never had a drug arrest.
And there’s no J Edgar Hoover in this.
Which I am grateful for as J Edgar and McCarthy were cut from the same cloth. 👿
The only thing the Heritage Foundation is doing is giving the British tabloids something to write about. And I’m sure the tabloids are paying them to do this pointless mission so they can continue to harass Harry and pretend that the US hates him.
What the UK tabs keep forgetting is that, unlike the royal family that live off of tax payer dollars, Harry doesn’t need to majority of the country to be on his side. Americans don’t give a fuck as long as he’s paying his own bills. And he’s not only paying his own bills, he’s making American corporations like Spotify, Netflix and Random House a LOT of mutha fuckin’ money. He’s adding value to the US economy. Plus he’s married to an American and got two anchor babies. He ain’t going no where.
Mainstream US media is not wasting its time on this visa nonsense. NYC Pap Gate was at best a two day story. This clown doesn’t speak for 300+ Americans.
I keep remembering from the Netflix documentary…how Harry let it be known that the papers in Britain HAVE to fill a certain amount of prime space in tbeir papers to the Royals because they’ve built their financial foundation on the Royals…Now that H&M are free…yet H&M ARE the Royal golden ticket & ALWAYS will be…putrid alliances like this will continue to happen ☹️
I agree, the British press has to be paying the Heritage foundation to do this. It doesn’t make any sense otherwise. Plus, it is strange that a right wing think tank would be rabidly royalist. The US fought a war to get rid of the British system of government.
Yep, dig into their bank accounts and you will find nice BIG payments from the DM. They want Harry to be country less, it ain’t going to work!!
The BRF is the ultimate in white supremacy and illiberalism. Of course right wing think tanks support them.
Amy Bee, we fought two wars. People tend to forget the war of 1812. That was the second time we fought the British and sent them packing. Now we’re suddenly pro British monarchy? I laughed when I read that above. Think about it for a minute and you’ll be laughing, too. Rupert Murdoch and his media cohorts in the UK are losing their minds.
The fellating of the monarchy is strong in this one.
This story line has an extremely limited shelf life, and the right wing in the UK and US are trying their best to make as much noise about it as possible before the Presidential campaign kicks into high gear later this year.
An organization demanding stuff like this only opens itself up for scrutiny, because the very first question is who is funding this particular faux court battle (where the only thing they’ve done is send an FOIA request and have been rejected as immigration applications aren’t subject to FOIA, which their lawyer would know). Plus, Harry immigrated to the US in 2020, when Trump was still president, so linking it to Pres. Biden (as in Harry got preferential treatment because he’s friends with Biden) doesn’t float because Biden wasn’t president when Harry’s visa/resident alien application was submitted prior to January 20, 2021 (when Biden assumed office).
You betta speak some sense! This is a non story used to fill royal quota. It targets the low IQ (no offense ) but also those who have little knowledge about how immigration/citizenship works in the US or maybe even their own countries..
This isn’t going anywhere people.
It’s also bizarre bc having gone through the immigration process in a bunch of countries including the US, I’m pretty sure your paperwork is NOT AT ALL public? It’s private information supplied to the government. You have to supply a lot of info…how can a private organization just demand to see it? There’s something I’m missing here because it makes no sense at all to me. You probably have to include private medical information. How is any of that subject to a FOI request?
I mean, you can’t demand that the government release the data they have on a background check they performed for somebody’s security clearance. I just don’t get how a right to access information turned into a right to access private individual information.
I see a lot of British citizens post on here about being afraid for Harry with this bogus Heritage Foundation b.s.. Harry has nothing to worry about besides this being a nuisance for him. We are not inundated daily with Harry and Meghan news like the UK media. This papgate story
has died down and on to the next news. We really don’t hear about them unless they are on entertainment news or doing something that might affect veterans in Harry’s case and that could be local if he is doing something in a particular state. So we may or may not hear about it on the morning shows. I think sometimes people forget that the U.S. is a huge country and we don’t continually go after our celebrities and politicians like the UK does. It seems your papers and TV is consumed with the royal family and anything they encompass. Our daily tv and newspapers are just not that way about harry and Meghan.
Should we value The Heritage Foundation opinions?
It is an American organisation that according to Wikipedia
1. rejects the scientific consensus on climate change.
2. opposed the $40 billion military aid package for Ukraine passed in May 2022 etc
Why would the Heritage Foundation care about Prince Harry? Someone with serious reach is behind this. My guess is either Charles or Murdoch.
Trump packed the federal courts with extremist federalist society judges. Who knows what they’re capable of when it comes to Harry.
(I hope the moderators find this comment acceptable.)
The Heritage Foundation would have me – an American born child of West Indian parents – deported if they could. This is an extreme white supremacy hate group. If you aren’t American born, white, and Christian (no Catholics), Heritage Foundation is aligned against you. Their main problem with Harry is not drugs, but his biracial wife and his mixed race children. Without expressly saying it aloud, the HF has a major issue with interracial marriage and the children of those marriages. These they find destructive to traditional American culture. They realize they can’t deport Meghan and her children, so they focus on Harry. Divorce or separation will satisfy the HF, as long as they punish H&M for being together. This is really about race, using drugs as a mere distraction.
Right wing crackpots will be the death of this country. The harassment is unreal. Not to mention the corruption. If a rich person like Harry is not exempt from this, what does this say for the regulars out here?
They don’t have standing and him saying the British can take Biden??? WTF. UK people are like this is fine?
I couldn’t quite figure out their thinking on this: Harry is to Americans as Biden is to the Brits, you can have him back? What does that even mean?
I doubt the British want Biden. Now, Ireland would probably be glad to have him. This article is hysterical funny.
Next we will be hearing from the guy, who lives next door, to the guy who knows, the guy who drives the garbage truck in the royal neighborhood.
Anything to keep the clicks coming.
If you have stood within 500 miles from any one who has ever seen a Royal in person, call us, we pay for your stories.
PR, tabs, idiots. Ignore all of it.
Who gives a toss about whoever/whatever Heritage Organization thinks.
They’re still at it with Prince Harry? Guess that border surge they were expecting but didn’t happen was quite the let down for them, so harass a rich white guy instead. That’ll really rile up the base. What nonsense.
I wonder how many other rich people who were not born here and now live in the US are looking at this and wondering if they need to be worried? Let’s see. I think we should ask for Rupert Murdoch’s Visa application when he came here. I wonder if he was truthful on his application?
I’d love to send the Heritage Foundation folks back under the rocks from which they came.
Right wing racists run the Heritage Foundation. They really believe in their white supremacy right to bully POC and anyone supportive of equal rights. They think they are so clever with their assumed natural superiority, but they’re just showing what lame asses they are. They aren’t hurting Harry, they’re just making noise for their fundraising
The funny part of this lame attempt to hurt Harry & Meghan is that, if Harry ever did have to leave the US, he certainly wouldn’t have to return to the UK. Harry, Meghan and their family would be welcome in hundreds of countries around the world, including Canada, New Zealand, and most, if not all, of the Commonwealth nations.
Their aim along with the British Royals and UK tabloids, is a calculated ploy to destabilize and destroy the Sussexes. They are trying to get every story associated with them linked to chaos and at the same time printing parallel stories on the welfare Royals getting on with their work.
I know exactly how the Heritage Foundation feels as my dream is sending the Heritage Foundation to Russia. Or North Korea. Or China. Or Turkmenistan (all fascist dictatorships with extensive re-education /labor camps). It can be their choice exactly where they end up. Fascism just isn’t as much fun when you are the one trying to exist under some autocrat’s boot heel. It’s easy to sit here in America with all of our protections and rights and play pretend Nazi.
This vile organization’s evil lair is just down the street from Union Station in DC. I sometimes had to walk past it and I always felt the need to hold up the evil eye at their building.