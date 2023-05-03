The Heritage Foundation is now suing to get Prince Harry’s visa application

It’s really extraordinary to watch the British media complain about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Montecito money moves “pulling focus” from the coronation, all while the same British media is trying to focus on all of their Sussex slander, which they’ve specifically timed for the coronation. Like, it’s not a coincidence that the White Markles gave a TV interview timed for the weekend before the coronation. It’s also not a coincidence that the Heritage Foundation timed their unhinged “lawsuit” about Prince Harry’s visa application for this week, just days before the coronation. As we discussed previously, the right-wing fascists at the Heritage Foundation are very focused on getting their hands on Harry’s visa application, because… Harry wrote about doing drugs in his memoir. That’s the whole basis of their FOIA request to Immigration, that’s the whole basis for their attempts to have Harry deported. Harry smoked some pot. Again, this was timed for this week on purpose.

A right-wing think tank with close ties to former president Donald Trump wants a federal court to order the public release of Prince Harry’s immigration records because they believe his past admissions of drug use make him ineligible to enter the United States.

The Heritage Foundation on Monday filed suit against the Department of Homeland Security in the US District Court for the District of Columbia, just over a month after the group made a Freedom of Information Act request for information on how the Duke of Sussex was admitted into the US when he and his wife, American ex-actress Meghan Markle, decamped there after leaving the UK in 2020.

Although immigration records are generally exempt from release under the Freedom of Information Act because of strict privacy laws governing the handling of personal information, the pro-Trump group argues that Harry, whose full legal name is Henry Charles Albert David George Mountbatten-Windsor, should not be afforded the same protections because of the “immense public interest” in his current status.

“Widespread and continuous media coverage has surfaced the question of whether DHS properly admitted the Duke of Sussex in light of the fact that he has publicly admitted to the essential elements of a number of drug offenses in both the United States and abroad … Intense media coverage has also surfaced the question of whether DHS may have improperly granted the Duke of Sussex a waiver to enter the Country on a non-immigrant visa given his history of admissions to the essential elements of drug offenses,” the group said in its’ lawsuit.

The Heritage Foundation added that “media coverage” of its’ previous Freedom of Information request has supposedly “surfaced the question of whether DHS’ decision to admit the Duke of Sussex into the United States should be reconsidered in light of the Duke of Sussex’s most recent admissions to the essential elements of numerous drug offenses”. The group is framing its’ demand for information as part of an effort to shed light on whether the Biden administration is properly enforcing US immigration law.