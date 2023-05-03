The Heritage Foundation is now suing to get Prince Harry’s visa application

It’s really extraordinary to watch the British media complain about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Montecito money moves “pulling focus” from the coronation, all while the same British media is trying to focus on all of their Sussex slander, which they’ve specifically timed for the coronation. Like, it’s not a coincidence that the White Markles gave a TV interview timed for the weekend before the coronation. It’s also not a coincidence that the Heritage Foundation timed their unhinged “lawsuit” about Prince Harry’s visa application for this week, just days before the coronation. As we discussed previously, the right-wing fascists at the Heritage Foundation are very focused on getting their hands on Harry’s visa application, because… Harry wrote about doing drugs in his memoir. That’s the whole basis of their FOIA request to Immigration, that’s the whole basis for their attempts to have Harry deported. Harry smoked some pot. Again, this was timed for this week on purpose.
A right-wing think tank with close ties to former president Donald Trump wants a federal court to order the public release of Prince Harry’s immigration records because they believe his past admissions of drug use make him ineligible to enter the United States.
The Heritage Foundation on Monday filed suit against the Department of Homeland Security in the US District Court for the District of Columbia, just over a month after the group made a Freedom of Information Act request for information on how the Duke of Sussex was admitted into the US when he and his wife, American ex-actress Meghan Markle, decamped there after leaving the UK in 2020.
Although immigration records are generally exempt from release under the Freedom of Information Act because of strict privacy laws governing the handling of personal information, the pro-Trump group argues that Harry, whose full legal name is Henry Charles Albert David George Mountbatten-Windsor, should not be afforded the same protections because of the “immense public interest” in his current status.
“Widespread and continuous media coverage has surfaced the question of whether DHS properly admitted the Duke of Sussex in light of the fact that he has publicly admitted to the essential elements of a number of drug offenses in both the United States and abroad … Intense media coverage has also surfaced the question of whether DHS may have improperly granted the Duke of Sussex a waiver to enter the Country on a non-immigrant visa given his history of admissions to the essential elements of drug offenses,” the group said in its’ lawsuit.
The Heritage Foundation added that “media coverage” of its’ previous Freedom of Information request has supposedly “surfaced the question of whether DHS’ decision to admit the Duke of Sussex into the United States should be reconsidered in light of the Duke of Sussex’s most recent admissions to the essential elements of numerous drug offenses”. The group is framing its’ demand for information as part of an effort to shed light on whether the Biden administration is properly enforcing US immigration law.
“…Given his history of admissions to the essential elements of drug offenses.” Ah, the “essential elements.” But no actual drug arrests? No court-mandated drug rehab? No admission of drug addiction? Because those are the things which could actually affect Harry’s visa and/or green card application, not Harry writing about how he tried cocaine once when he was a teenager. American immigration officials are going to see a white, wealthy British man married to an American citizen, with two American anchor babies, and they’re going to laugh at this dumbf–k lawsuit.
Photos courtesy of Netflix.
Two words :Melanoma Trump.
Subject search: Einstein Visa.
A few more words:
Viktor and Amalija Knavs
Y’all beat me to it. I’d like to see her IQ test results for the Visa
Special category: Professional Escort
Unlike Melania, Harry is making a lot of people in the US millions of dollars. He’s too valuable and the US appreciates what he brings to the table and thus will treat him well. Unlike the UK. He ain’t going anywhere.
The depths they will sink. Ridiculous.
i wonder what is their end game? so he gets deported, then what? he comes back to england then go back to working to the firm where they keep him in a locked room with only a flap in the door for feeding? reminds me of the Saudi princesses that are kept captive if they try to escape.
@Lili yes it sounds exactly like that!
Another pointless fishing expedition.
I hope they give them the docs and redact absolutely EVERYTHING on the basis of ‘privacy’.
While I don’t think for one minute that this lawsuit will go anywhere, I DO believe that some people in the UK put them up to it and are funding this lawsuit. Just like they are funding Scamantha’s nuisance lawsuit.
I also believe that there are some in he UK, SO DESPERATE to force Harry back into the fold that they will try to get him deported. Nothing else has worked.
Which of the female RRs is connected to this group? CamelToe? That’d be a Middleton-hack openly attacking Harry and Meghan (again).
Don’t discount the disgusting level of racism in these groups associated with the alt-right. They don’t need UK tabloid funding to hassle a white man married to a black woman. I’m sure this is no-cost to them and filed by in-house counsel with too much free time.
Exactly. “Miscegenation” is the worst crime of all, in their minds. It’s a war crime. A crime against humanity.
And they’ve all done it by force.
It’s so obvious there’s somebody bankrolling all this BS!
When will someone finally follow the money and out this cabal!?
These idiots have no standing. Also, these morons would open up a Pandora’s Box for investigations on Brits living in America that publicly admitted to drug use. Plus they need written permission for Harry to look a his visa application, which is probably why HF went to court. Having a conservative judge will not guarantee favorable rulings. Conservative judges have ruled against Trump.
If this happened, we’d also have to deport every British rockstar and most of the actors as well.
What is the point. Ridiculous. Get a life.
I’m surprised their filing hasn’t been returned with “no standing” stamped on it. I mean who the f**k do they think they are?
The group is framing its’ demand for information as part of an effort to shed light on whether the Biden administration is properly enforcing US immigration law.
What does this have to do with Biden?
Didn’t Harry move to the US when Donald Trump was in power?
Okay. Say Harry gets deported. They do know that Meghan will and the children will go with him right? Possibly even Doria? That they will buy a home and have the same protection that they have in the U.S. and that they will do the same work?
And the only thing this will do is make Peg and Buttons miserable because Harry and Meghan will outshine them on Salt Island soil. Dummies.
If the unhinged were to get that far? Sussex Family wouldn’t move to the UK. With their money, they could easily get entrepreneur visas in pretty much any country of their choice.
Actually, that’s the thing. There are several states where if you start a business that employs X number of people, you get a visa (gold card). For at least a while, it was also if you purchased property worth X number of dollars, that would also do it. (Think that was after the last recession where ever was going into foreclosure.
Harry is fine and the Heritage Foundation have zero rights to access the info.
Given that Harry and Meghan were looking to leave anywhere but the UK, I don’t think Meghan will be following Harry back to the UK if he gets deported. He’s not going to be deported btw.
I know he won’t get deported but Meghan wouldn’t live separately from Harry either. This is all bullshit anyway and we know this. But the Sussex’s didn’t let the courtiers, Pegs & Buttons or Chuck and Cam tear them apart, the Heritage Foundation can’t do shit.
If the harassment gets even worse, they move elsewhere and never back to the UK or any member of the Commonwealth. They have money, power, access. That enables them choose their (possible) future country.
Since when does Harry have a last name?
I was also going to ask, since when did he get a fifth name? But I see Chantal below also talks about George as part of Harry’s name.
When did George become part of Harry’s birth/legalname? I thought his legal name is Henry Charles Albert David MW. They really are desperate for Harry to come back to the fold. And they act like there’s only 2 countries for The Sussexes to live in. Like they wouldn’t have other options…
The Heritage Foundation has more things to worry about than Harry so there must be some serious money funding this witch hunt. We have a presidential election coming next year for them to try to influence/tamper with so they really don’t have time for this. But money talks and it would have to be a substantial amount, esp with the Democrat-led Senate wanting to issue legislation for ethical standards to apply to the justices of the Supreme Court, some with direct ties to the Heritage foundation. The HF also influenced/referred many Republican judges for numerous federal judicial appointments during Trumps brief reign/presidency. They should be watching their own backs. That evil entity needs to fall.
It’s hard to know where the stupidity originates, with the HF or with the tabs reporting on this, because a simple google search (if nothing else) will give you Harry’s actual full name & ‘George’ ain’t part of it.
As somebody higher up mentioned where was the Heritage Foundation when there were found to be discrepancies in Melania’s immigration story? This is not going to go anywhere.
I wonder if Harry can counter sue for harassment?
They need to stand down. There is no way that a man, married to an American citizen, with American children, owning an American home and an American business, employing Americans will be kicked out of the country.
We should demand that they investigate Melania Trump AND her family. Let’s not forget that Piers Morgan admitted on camera that he also used drugs.Ban him from entering. That party would lose even more young voters because Ed Sheeran admitted to using drugs. K-pop stars have also. They start banning artists like they’re banning books, that conservative party is done for at least a decade. The right wing jumps on ridiculous bandwagons. Why are they carrying water for the BRF? They want Harry back by any means necessary. The desperation is obvious.
‘Why are they carrying water for the BRF? ‘
Because the BRF, RRs, royalists, and rabid Drumpfers are all racists. Conservative/Tory = US Republican/GOP. The majority of rabid Meghan hate coming from the US comes from people who are open Drumpf supporters.
A lot of this is also for attention! Nils Gardner only gets traction on his tweets when he’s hating on Harry and Meghan! He’s been stalking them for a few years.
This is also the most press Heritage has gotten in a few years. He is very connected with Dan Wooten and Camilla T.
Again the British media is desperate for anything about Harry and Meghan who are the most googled royals by a mile. Anywhere they can try to stir up controversy to gain traction for themselves or their companies they will do it! Harry and Meghan content is the fastest way to do that.
I guarantee when people stop paying attention to them they’ll switch subjects.
Samantha was on Dan W show almost every week until even fans of his show started complaining. Now she’s barely seen.
This lawsuit is going nowhere just like Samantha’s.
Trump was President when the Sussexes moved to California. Trump had a lot to say about the Sussexes security when they moved to the US. Immigration was a big issue for Trump’s administration and the GOP. Prince Harry’s lifestyle was well documented in the U.K. media for years as a teenager and young adult running around with the aristocrats yet he made numerous visits to the US prior to his freedom trip without raising any eyebrows. Why is his application now an issue? Why wasn’t his application an issue when they were reporting about his lifestyle? What does this request have to do with Biden Administration enforcing immigration law when he and his family moved during the Trump administration?
Again, Prince Harry did not reveal new information about drugs use in his life in Spare. He used the same information that the tabloids had monetized and he capitalized on it to secure his financial independence and protect his family. They got nothing new in the book from him. Bottom line is, this is another way to harass the Sussexes because the tabloids are bitter about the Sussexes’ financial success, independence and well-being in the US. Their success makes the royal institution (imo a cult) and everything it stands for look less powerful, which threatens the British class system and the deference that supports the cartel and its invisible contracts. Harry’s court cases are a huge threat to the symbiotic media and royal institution’s relationship. This is an existential battle for the cartel. One should always keep ones eyes on the bigger picture when reading these stories.
I continue to pray for the physical and mental well-being of the Sussex family and their continued financial independence.
LOLOLOL. These people are all so obsessed with him. What do they think is going to happen? IF they get his hands on his visa application (a really big IF that I do not think is going to happen), they’re going to, what……make Biden deport the son of the British king? Can you imagine the diplomatic nightmare that would ensue? Even if Charles wanted Harry back “home”, he’s not going to let him be DEPORTED FFS.
It’s not going to happen. HF isn’t going to get their hands on his visa application, and even if they do, nothing will come of it besides continued harassment of H&M, which is unfortunate and sad but I think they expect it at this point.
Harry entered this country while Trump was in office—if anyone had wanted an excuse to block him (after the public statements Meghan has made about Trump), then it would have been Trump, but he didn’t. Also, last I checked, pot is legal in California.
I believe that the questions on the visa applications are on the order of “have you ever been arrested or charged with a crime related to the use of drugs?” and “are you a habitual user of drugs or alcohol?” I mean, they gave Keith Richards permanent status FFS.
these people are trying to stir up shit. hopefully DHS will shut them right down.