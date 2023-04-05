The Heritage Foundation loons are threatening to sue over Prince Harry’s visa

The British right-wing has been trying to gain a foothold in American politics and American media for a while. Many of the dregs of the Tory class are employed by right-wing American think-tanks and/or provide commentary for conservative media outlets. Those Tory dregs have strong negative feelings about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who they see as ambassadors of wokeness run amok (because to them, wokeness = Black). All of which to say, there are random British loons employed by the Heritage Foundation, and they’re regularly doing the bidding of the British right-wing media and the British lunatic fringe (which isn’t so much a fringe anymore). These Heritage Foundation loons think they have a winning issue: Prince Harry must be deported from America because he wrote about doing drugs in his memoir! The Heritage Foundation is literally filing Freedom of Information Act requests to get their hands on Harry’s visa application, and now they’re threatening to sue to get their hands on all of Harry’s paperwork. They are insane. The Telegraph reported on all of this, and they claim to have sources within Camp Sussex too.

The Duke of Sussex may have to keep US authorities updated on his drug use if he is to retain visa rights to live in California, it has emerged. The Duke’s immigration status has come under intense scrutiny after a Washington-based think tank requested the publication of his visa application in the light of his admissions of drug-taking.

Sources close to The Duke of Sussex have indicated that he was truthful on his visa application, suggesting that he disclosed his drug use, which has continued since he moved to the US in 2020.

The Heritage Foundation, the biggest conservative think tank in the US, has now used freedom of information laws to demand the release of his visa application, saying it is in the public interest for the authorities to divulge what the Duke said about his drug use, and the details of any waiver he was granted, including the identity of the person making the decision. People who emigrate to the US are typically given a three-year visa, meaning Prince Harry will need to apply for a new visa, or a Green Card, or citizenship, this year, which could be a problem in light of his recent admissions.

Nile Gardiner, director of the Margaret Thatcher Centre for Freedom at the Heritage Foundation, said: “The drug issue is a huge question. Applicants to the US have to say if they have used drugs. If they say yes they have to fill out a much more detailed form. Sometimes they will be denied entry. For him to have got in may have required some kind of high level intervention and we don’t know where that came from.What we are asking is whether he was open and transparent with the application, whether there were any particular favours given, was he treated differently to everybody else. We believe in the rule of law.”

Freedom of information requests have been submitted to the Department of Homeland Security, US Customs and Border Protection and the US Citizenship and Immigration Service. They must respond by a deadline of April 12, though Mr Dewey said that if the requests for information are turned down the Foundation, which has 500,000 members, will take the matter to court.

Mr Gardiner added: “This could potentially build into an issue of congressional interest. Immigration law is a big issue in the coming US presidential election and Prince Harry is increasingly seen as a political activist, so I think this is going to build and build as an issue.”

A source close to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said that Prince Harry had been truthful on his visa application, but would not be drawn on the extent to which he detailed his drug-taking.