The Heritage Foundation loons are threatening to sue over Prince Harry’s visa

The British right-wing has been trying to gain a foothold in American politics and American media for a while. Many of the dregs of the Tory class are employed by right-wing American think-tanks and/or provide commentary for conservative media outlets. Those Tory dregs have strong negative feelings about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who they see as ambassadors of wokeness run amok (because to them, wokeness = Black). All of which to say, there are random British loons employed by the Heritage Foundation, and they’re regularly doing the bidding of the British right-wing media and the British lunatic fringe (which isn’t so much a fringe anymore). These Heritage Foundation loons think they have a winning issue: Prince Harry must be deported from America because he wrote about doing drugs in his memoir! The Heritage Foundation is literally filing Freedom of Information Act requests to get their hands on Harry’s visa application, and now they’re threatening to sue to get their hands on all of Harry’s paperwork. They are insane. The Telegraph reported on all of this, and they claim to have sources within Camp Sussex too.
The Duke of Sussex may have to keep US authorities updated on his drug use if he is to retain visa rights to live in California, it has emerged. The Duke’s immigration status has come under intense scrutiny after a Washington-based think tank requested the publication of his visa application in the light of his admissions of drug-taking.
Sources close to The Duke of Sussex have indicated that he was truthful on his visa application, suggesting that he disclosed his drug use, which has continued since he moved to the US in 2020.
The Heritage Foundation, the biggest conservative think tank in the US, has now used freedom of information laws to demand the release of his visa application, saying it is in the public interest for the authorities to divulge what the Duke said about his drug use, and the details of any waiver he was granted, including the identity of the person making the decision. People who emigrate to the US are typically given a three-year visa, meaning Prince Harry will need to apply for a new visa, or a Green Card, or citizenship, this year, which could be a problem in light of his recent admissions.
Nile Gardiner, director of the Margaret Thatcher Centre for Freedom at the Heritage Foundation, said: “The drug issue is a huge question. Applicants to the US have to say if they have used drugs. If they say yes they have to fill out a much more detailed form. Sometimes they will be denied entry. For him to have got in may have required some kind of high level intervention and we don’t know where that came from.What we are asking is whether he was open and transparent with the application, whether there were any particular favours given, was he treated differently to everybody else. We believe in the rule of law.”
Freedom of information requests have been submitted to the Department of Homeland Security, US Customs and Border Protection and the US Citizenship and Immigration Service. They must respond by a deadline of April 12, though Mr Dewey said that if the requests for information are turned down the Foundation, which has 500,000 members, will take the matter to court.
Mr Gardiner added: “This could potentially build into an issue of congressional interest. Immigration law is a big issue in the coming US presidential election and Prince Harry is increasingly seen as a political activist, so I think this is going to build and build as an issue.”
A source close to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said that Prince Harry had been truthful on his visa application, but would not be drawn on the extent to which he detailed his drug-taking.
Yeah, again, the Heritage Foundation has zero standing to FOIA request Prince Harry’s visa application, nor any paperwork he might have done in a possible green card application. Harry’s status in America is solid – he’s married to an American citizen, he has two American children, he’s rich and gainfully employed and, not for nothing, but immigrants from certain countries and certain kinds of backgrounds are always given preferential treatment in the American immigration system. Harry is British, white and Christian. This right-wing pressure to create a story about Harry’s “possible deportation” is one of the more obscene moments for the British media and Tory dregs.
The smell of desperate thirst wafting from across the pond is STANK. People are starving and trying to keep warm and THIS is what the Tory racists are focused on? These people are so gross.
Keep smoking yo weed Harry.
Yes the desperation is really ramping up. I think that crowd should apply for a medical weed card and start using it pronto! They will feel better when they do.
Anything they can try that will end with H leaving his half-black wife behind. “Get him kicked out of the United States? On with it then! He’ll have no other choice but to return to England, beg his dad and brother for forgiveness of course, and **above all else** leave the half-black wife behind.” That’s their racist plan, that’s their racist endgame.
@ Tarzana, that IS the purpose of these ludicrous and unhinged demands. There is NO reason for the American agencies to fulfill their FOIA to fulfill their “fishing expedition”, which is all it is. As you said, they expected Harry to languish into poverty and come running back whilst begging for forgiveness. But again they underestimated Harry, and Meghan, which is WHY they are taking every possible avenue to force his return….HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!
The HF thinks Harry’s meager bit of past recreational drug use is their “gotcha” they think it is, they are more unhinged than I thought.
The Heritage Foundation must be receiving some major financial contributions from some real dirtbags.
I see the fine hand of the Daily Fail in all this.
Yeah this is stupid and unhinged but it’s nils so of course. He’s looking for attention… He’s been attaching the Sussexes for years.
I remember Justin Bieber went through some serious drama with his visa around his arrest so if Justin was fine..trust NOTHIN is happening with Harry lol
Telegraph also now pays by the click got their articles. The more clicks and engagement the better for the writer. Smh
Nile Gardiner is the British equivalent of Nick Adams (Alpha Male). 😆
Lord, have mercy…not THEE Alpha Male!!
Next thing you know they’ll want to deport Harry for not going to Hooters
The fact that Harry was allowed back in the country last week should tell the Heritage Foundation that they’re on a wild goose chase. The British members of the Heritage Foundation are probably being paid by the British press to pursue this nonsense. All Nile Gardiner does on twitter is talk about Harry and Meghan. He’s obsessed.
The American and British right wing are all on Russia’s payroll. This is just their typical work to foment chaos and discord.
Well if anything improper happened when Harry immigrated here it happened under the Trump Administration. That’s right…Dan Wootton’s buddy was president at the time. So the Heritage Foundation needs to check with The Donald to see what went down. I’m sure they have his cell number and can catch him in between court dates.
What a beautiful coincidence!! As if Diaper Don is thinking of anything BUT facing prison time but Wooten simply calling him is a futile. Wooten should wait until Diaper Don has had ALL of his illegal actions play out which will not be in the foreseeable future for a long, long time.
This stupid story is not getting traction in the American media. Gossip might pick it up. Heritage Foundation is trying to use Harry as a political football. A white British male from a privileged background is skirting US immigration laws (he’s not). The Sussexes’ official spokesperson hasn’t said boo. If the Heritage Fountaion wants Harry out of the UK, then ICE and Homeland Security would have to come for all high profile Brits living in the US that publicly admitted to drug use.
Yeah, Keith Richards, Paul McCartney, and Bowie just to name a few.
Heritage has no standing, Gardiner seems ignorant of the difference between public records laws in the US and England, and appears intent on pursuing a personal vendetta against Harry, à la Jean Valjean (or Samantha “Markle”.)
#priorities
Now THIS is a Witch Hunt.
This is so ridiculous. His drug use as a MINOR was splashed all over the papers. They would’ve known about it already when Harry was working on a U.S. Army base when he served! Also the application asks about addiction, abuse and convictions. Harry was never diagnosed with any additions, did not ABUSE drugs only use them, and had no convictions. If freddie Windsor could live in the us, work and have a child there while his drug usage had already made the press too, then of course the man with an American wife and children is fine. Elton John who has admitted drug ADDICTION lives and works in the US just fine. This is just harassment.
Ozzy Osborne, Pam Anderson, Jim Carey, Keith Urban, Seth Rogen, Justin Bieber, Elton John, Harry Styles, the list is so long I can’t name them all. All these immigrants have admitted to drug addiction (not just use) but have successfully lived and worked in the US without any harassment from these despicable right wingers. Prince Harry will be just fine, and no one is gonna get their grubby hands on his immigration application.
Such a lame issue. Even if the application asked about drug use, and even if he lied about doing drugs, and even if a different answer would have gotten his application rejected, you cannot prove he lied. All Harry has to say is he made it up for his memoir. Which, btw, the same press wanting his memoir used as evidence for deportation have been saying all along that Harry is a liar. So hand me the aspirin. This pretzel logic makes my head hurt.
This is about the court cases Prince Harry has against the tabloids. He is ruffling a feathers in places of the powerful media barons and Tory politicians in England. Since he moved, they can’t get to him in the UK so they’re utilizing their connections in the US to find ways to frustrate him and potentially get him deported back into their territory where they wield unchecked power. Continuing to pray for him and his family’s safety and success.
Just for argument’s sake, let’s say their moronic fairy tale came true and H were deported from the US.
What makes them think he would head back to the UK? He would have choices and lots of them. The UK probably doesn’t crack the top 20 on his list.
Africa. Wasn’t it Botswana, where he found his second family?
Lesotho with Prince Seeiso. Or hell, move to a mansion in Argentina next door to his real brother, Nacho.
Oh ffs. The sheer number of actual drug users / “abusers” we have living here that came from jolly old England is quite large, esp the famous ones who have been open about their struggles. Think any of The Rolling Stones for one. Russell brand went through an immense public struggle to break free from drugs.
We have had sitting presidents admit to drug use. We have had so many celebrities struggle to get clean.
F-ing Tom petty was over medicating to continue his tour and he over dosed and died.
Many – not all – Americans have a different relationship to and understanding of drug use. And for many, weed is less of a concern than alcohol.
These people suck.
If they really believe in the rule of law, I strongly suggest both American and British right wingers stop defending Trump’s criming and anti-democratic rants on social media. Trump and his minions are a real threat to the rule of law. Harry is not.
Brassy Rebel—I was going to point out their hypocrisy myself. They’re fine with Charles and his bags of money, the illegal, underhanded methods of their tabloid press, Andrew’s shenanigans, yet they draw the line at Harry admitting to using drugs and living in the US?
They do not believe in rule of law in the slightest. They believe in power, control, and punishment over those they see as lesser beings. The cruelty is the point.
How long will it take for him to get his American citizenship? Considering he is married to an American and has American children?
Did the Heritage Foundation just attend a screening of Reefer Madness or something? No one gives a shit about marijuana, coke, or hallucinogenics unless you’re distributing, or an out-of-control addict making life hell for the people around you. Unless they can exclusively reveal that Harry’s running a meth lab out of his mansion, they can STFU.
Weed is legal in a number of states. How are they going to kick him out for using something when at this moment I can leave my house , turn left or right go around the corner and there is a shop selling it in various forms. Folks need hobbies,
As I pull on this blunt typing this reply, the fact that right wing UK are wasting our tax dollars with these frivolous tactics to force Harry to move back to England is insane.
The last white Brit to be forced outta America was Benedict Arnold.
Heritage Foundation should be fined for wasting taxpayer funds.
My guess is that it’s the British media once again, using the Heritage Foundation as their go-between. Heritage Foundation used to be a pretty serious public policy institute with a conservative slant. Perhaps they went hard MAGA during the Trump era, but I’m really surprised that a (I guess formerly) legit institute would get mixed up in this. HF must be hurting for money.
They threw it all away for Trump. The same group that used to proudly distribute pocket copies of the US Constitution went all in for the guy claiming that the emoluments clause was phony. They used to be serious.
They threw it all away long before Trump
Jfc children are dying on the regular from gun crime in schools maybe the foundation could focus on something that actually matters to American lives.
Plus America has been disclosed as the worst first world country for Maternal Mortality rates, millions are losing their Medicare/Medicaid coverage and we have been breaking the record number of the mass shooting this year!! We have much bigger issues than some new transplant from Britain that had used drugs two decades ago.
Can harry sue for harassment which this is.
Correct me if I’m wrong, but isn’t likely that the questions asked on immigration paperwork have evolved over time?
I ask this because there have been a number of commenters who went through the immigration process, and stated that they were asked if they have ever so much as used any illegal drugs, while other commenters have stated that they were only asked if they trafficked or abused drugs.
I mention this because it seems that the questions regarding drugs are simply not all encompassing as they used to be, but rather now are limited to specifically abuse or trafficking. So logic tells me that the questions have evolved to be a bit more modernized and pragmatic, and if that is the case then Harry absolutely has nothing to worry about, not that he ever really did in the first place
Yes. Laws change over time. That is the main purpose of the legislative branch. They also cause changes in executive agency practices through their oversight function. Executive agencies set internal policies while regulating enacted laws related to their main purpose as mandated. Forms and practices change. Surprise.
That’s just it. They want Harry to be deported to ‘do his duty’ leaving his American wife and kids behind and he’ll never see them again. It’s insane. Neither reasonable nor possible. Forget feelings it’s all about ‘duty’. They want him back no doubt drugged with anti psychotic drugs and propped up on ‘the balcony’. ‘Kate’s been amazing talking to him and taking him for walks. A true Future Queen and expert in Mental Health’.
This people are truly disgusting human being Harry being in love with a black woman having biracial children. Have caused this racist looney toon trolls to spend six years harassing Harry and Meghan first it was to break them up before a wedding ever happened then it was trying to stop the wedding at all cost using her disgusting father to cause problems between Harry and Meghan . Then it was trying to drive Meghan back to American without ever having a child with Harry then that didn’t work they to cause her and Archie death by suicide. Now it’s trying to get Harry deportations back to England because he admit to drugs used as a teenager. The sick depths in the way the British media and the royal family will go through to destroy Harry just because he loves his wife and children is psychopaths levels .
They presume he came here under a normal run of the mill visa. There are so many freaking different types of visa, especially for people who have $$$$$$$$$$$.
Also what does drug use mean??? He has not written that he used anything besides Cannabis since 2020, which is legal in some form in most states.
This nonsense needs to stop!!!!
I believe he wrote about using psychedelics at Courtney Cox’s house, not that I think that should matter, especially since he used it for therapeutic purposes.
Oh wait, you said since 2020. My bad. Derp. 😋
I don’t think that timeline is incorrect. It must have been well before 2000/05, certainly not 2020.
Immigration law is a big deal in the upcoming Presidential election?? Harry is increasingly seen as a political activist?? A rich white man smoking LEGAL weed will “build as an issue”?? This is genuinely funny and certain paragraphs feel like they came from The Onion because its so over the top and ridiculous.
Lol we are literally learning about everything Trump got away with because he’s a famous rich white man. Are we supposed to believe that famous rich white PRINCE Harry will get in trouble for doing something legal?? This is really funny. The UK press are so mad and just want to write negative things about Harry. They don’t even care if its believable or makes sense anymore. It just has to be negative.
Oddly I don’t think this really has anything to do with Harry or immigration.
The US immigration #’s are down both legal and illegal immigration. The HF and right wing press are attempting to set up immigration as a campaign issue for the ‘24 election cycle because they’ve got nothing else and it’s a boogeyman. They’ll use photos of Harry w/Biden as their “proof” of illegality or unfair immigration policies. The British tabs will then get to gobble it up for their front pages.
Hopefully it’s nipped in bud because this puts H&M at a larger safety risk
Visa applications don’t fall any FOIA laws. The problem with making an exception to this is that it gets messy. You can’t say, “okay, we’ll give you this one under this made-up exception,” because then you open up other people’s Visa applications under the same made-up exception. HF knows this. They can sue, but they won’t get what they want, and they know it. It really is harassment. Tell you what, why doesn’t someone request Rupert Murdoch’s visa application and maybe another applications and paperwork he submitted to get his US citizenship? Then let’s publicize that.
Heritage Foundation “loons” are why women in the U.S. no longer have the right to bodily autonomy. Don’t discount their power. They aren’t going to be able to deport Prince Harry, but they’ve got a longer game going here. My guess is that it’s the thin edge of the wedge to make marijuana illegal again in all states, and part of their desire to escalate the drug war generally.
They do go for the long game, and if they cannot have enough influence from the outside, they simply take over the democratic institutions.
Not unlike what is occurring in the UK.
Idealogists of the same right winged strips like the UK media led by the usual suspects.
So it is really one insipid organization helping another.
As a think tank, shouldn’t the Heritage Foundation be coming up with actual solutions for the society or are they just a political wing of the Trumpian, I mean Republican Party? There was a school shooting at a Christian school, global warming issues, and this is the best that they can come up with? I wonder if Meghan was a conservative or a MAGA follower, would they even consider doing this?
Someone should tell the Heritage Foundation this was tried 50 years ago when Nixon and his cronies wanted to deport John Lennon because they felt he was a threat to Nixon’s re-election. It didn’t work then and it won’t work now.
I’m working from memory here but …
In my 1 F-1 student visa, 2 H1-B work visas, and 1 greencard applications, I was NEVER asked about drug use.
PS. I don’t believe I was asked about drug use on my British student visa either.
Maybe someone should look at the visa requirements of these wankers’ home country?
I was an F1 student as well. When I was adjusting my status they asked about involvement in drug trafficking and convictions, nothing about drug use.
This is a grift by this Niles guy and the HF. Don’t be surprised if they put out a gofundme asking for funds to “expose” Harry. You know the derangers love that.
Almost everyone has done drugs. Who are these people. So absurd. I’m sure most of them have done drugs.
Whoever came up with this stupid idea was probably high as a kite at the time!
I’m sure Harry isn’t worried about this, because it’s utter crap, but it annoys me that these deranged cretins keep harassing H&M.
Let’s ask for Elon Musk’s Visa application. That ought to get a headline or two. He is not a US citizen, so I would think he would be closest to a apples and apples comparison.