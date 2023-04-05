Justine Bateman on the war on aging: ‘you’re being lied to’

Last week we talked about Justine Bateman’s 60 Minutes Australia interview in which she said she had no desire to erase the evidence of her age on her face. I was thrilled to see the positive response to her comments. Apparently, we were not the only ones to fist bump Justine and her ‘rad’ appearance, she’s seeing a lot of love in her DMs. While promoting her new book Face on Today, Justine told Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie that women get plastic surgery because of fear. But we’re being “lied to” about what would happen if we did look older because people make a lot of money off our desire to look younger.
Speaking to Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie this morning on the TODAY Show, Bateman said that after the segment aired, she received a meaningful message. The woman, a mom, said, “I never realized what impact this conversation was having on younger women until my [16-year-old] daughter came in from the other room. She said, ‘Hey, did you guys see the 60 Minutes thing with Justine Bateman?’ She said it was great–now I’m not afraid of getting old.”
Bateman was glad to hear it. “I was like, oh my god, if just one person, like, is not afraid,” she said. “It’s silly. I’ve never been smarter, I’ve never had more connections. It’s like when you’re younger you know the [guy at the] door of the nightclub? When you’re older, you know the person who owns the building that the nightclub is in.”
The 57-year-old said the war on aging was an “inside job” that left some women doubting their appearance. “I would say to any young woman, you’re being lied to. Who is making money off this? You’re being lied to and you’re being tricked off your path… You’ve got awesome things coming your way. Just stay on your path and just ride it out.”
Bateman told Kotb and Guthrie it was this fear that left people not wanting to look older. “Some people are afraid they’ll lose their job or never get a job or not get a mate or no one’s going to listen to them or whatever. And that fear, my position is, that fear existed before their face started changing,” Bateman says.
“I’m just somebody who got myself on the other side of what that fear was for me in particular, and I’m just sharing what worked for me. Lots of ways to get there, but for anyone who wants to get free,” she told the TODAY Show.
To be fair to Justine, in the full interview, she emphasizes that she is not an advocate against plastic surgery, she just pushed past the desire to do any work. Ultimately, I agree with her points, too. I absolutely agree that Bottled Youth is big business and nobody’s willing to give up that cash cow. I agree that the pervasive ageism in society motivates women to hide their age. But in Justine’s segment, posted below, when she spoke about how we are being lied to, she suggests the hurdles are all in our heads and we just need to push past it like she did. On this point she may be coming from a position of privilege of being able to jump from actress to director/author. Any job site warns you to restructure your work experience on your resume so potential employers can’t tell your age. While some myths are being perpetuated about the need to turn back the clock, it isn’t just in our heads.
Justine’s primary message, though, is to push past the fear of looking older, which is a good one. I appreciate the part that we should embrace our age and celebrate who we are. I also still believe, however, that we all have our little ways of getting there. I’ve admitted that I dress flamboyantly as kind of an armor. Justine clearly still dyes her hair. Maybe someone else minimizes their smile lines but keeps their crows’ feet. We all push past the fear in different ways so let’s continue to lift each other up along the way.
I understand that this is a complicated issue and there are real, societal threats due to aging but I’m so happy to hear someone who is quite popular and well known say LOUDLY that is encouraged fear of aging, especially in women, is driven by billion dollar industries. White men will lose a lot of money if women can let go of this fear even just a little.
Petty moment – I don’t want Justine to do anything to her face. I think she’s beautifully herself but the undereye eyeliner irks me. Which is fine and not her issue so keep being you Justine!
She looks super rad in those jeans. I don’t like the black eyeliner or the long hair. Maybe a high ponytail would be better if she wants it long?
Or a bob right above her shoulders would really frame her beautiful jawline, no jowls on her!
In addition to money, they’ll lose power over women. The time spent on getting to look like you’re pressured to look takes away from other things you could be doing, and looking younger makes you look unthreatening, more pliant and nice. The damage that always having to “fix” or hide yourself does to your self-image probably has consequences for confidence. Beauty and submission can go hand in hand in this way.
Do you not realize that your asinine suggestions about how to improve her appearance play into the same BS about women she’s speaking against? Cut her hair why? Because older women look better/more age appropriate with short hair? Because it would make her more aesthetically pleasing to YOUR eye? Can you imagine if we all commented on your Instagram page ways for you to improve your appearance to look better under a post about how you feel great about yourself? SMH
It’s not only surgery to look younger. The amount of young girls I see out these days with lips like sausages worries me. The beauty standard is getting more and more ridiculous.
Justine does not “clearly” dye her hair. My mother’s hair is that color, and she’s 65 and does not dye her hair. I’m 46, and have had 2 grey hairs in my life, one when I was 16.
All the men in my dad’s family never went grey. In their 90s with jet black hair.
meanwhile i’m asian and my hair started going gray at 11
@Emily_C, nice! Both my grans kept natural dark hair until they passed but I’ve had a bright white streak since my teens
Agreed. My mother and I are exactly the same way and my mom is in her 80’s. Some white hairs here and there, and only she and I can see them lol. I see a few in Justine’s hair; it’s not as dark in overall shade as it used to be and that smattering of white hairs proves to me that she doesn’t dye her hair same as my mother and I do not
My paternal grandmother didn’t go grey until her 80’s (her friends all thought she lied about coloring her hair), nor did my father. I am 70% grey in my 50’s – my husband – not 1 grey hair.
I find it sad that so many women are afraid of aging in the first place. Being old is better than the alternative.
There is truth to what she is saying. Maybe when we are younger our insecurities are about being pretty enough or thin enough. As we age, those insecurities turn age related. Are we looking young enough or are we aging badly? I’ve never thought about that, but knowing myself, I’ve always been insecure about something and this makes sense, at least for me.
The other truth is that plastic surgery doesn’t really make you look younger, and in fact, can do the opposite. How many times have we said a certain actress or singer would look better if she had just let herself age naturally?
I can’t help but say it: her brother has had a crap ton of work done. I wonder how that effects their dynamic. He’ll never be recognized as having had plastic surgery.
I know most of the industry is marketed most obviously towards women, but men should not be excluded from this convo.
Curious why you think he’s had work done, I just saw his interview on his new film Air, he has brow heaviness and eyelids, deep set ‘eleven’ wrinkles and forehead lines, heavy marionette lines, and undereye bags. There is nothing on his face that indicates he has had any work done, he looks like a normal 50+ year old man to me…
I wonder how close her and Jason are these days. He seems to run with a crowd that spends a lot of money and effort on looking youthful. Makes you wonder what Jason actually thinks about these topics.
She looks great. Plastic surgery can sometimes make you unrecognizable. I watched Helen Hunt’s latest movie and didn’t even know it was her. She’s definitely gone too far.
That’s the biggest fear of repeated procedures, isn’t it (other than serious health complications, obviously)? That you look younger to yourself with each one until one tie you’re no longer yourself in the mirror.
I agree with most of what’s being said. But one thing I can’t really get behind is that opportunities come to you regardless of looks. She even includes skin color. That’s just not true at all and while I know she means well, to act like it’s all in our heads is just ridculous.
In another interview she also said social media is not the real world. Yes it is. As an elder millennial, I know what people mean when they say that but Gen Z is living their lives online as well as analog. And we can discuss the pros and cons, the opportunities and dangers. But just because my or her generation long for the good old days of landlines and being unreachable most hours of the day, doesn’t mean this world isn’t real.
I can get behind a lot what she’s trying to represent but there’s a healthy dose of ignorance in there as well.
The only anti-aging product I use is sunscreen. I started following this awesome dermatologist on Instagram, and she said it’s really all you need. And both my parents had skin cancers on their faces, so I slather mineral sunscreen on every single day.
I’m working on my acceptance of my white hairs. I’m naturally a strawberry blonde, so the white kind of blends. I just keep reminding myself that age is a privilege denied to many.
It’s not old men keeping women down. From these comments it’s obvious it’s other women… applaud her lack of Botox but trash her hair and eyeliner. Women need to stop policing other women’s bodies and choices, period. Stop commenting on how someone looks, period. This includes mocking a Kardashians butt and lips…. All of it is just pitting women against women and sending a message that our bodies and by extension our rights over them, reproductive and otherwise, are up for discussion. Our own bodies, our own choices- no judgment.
‘Women need to stop policing other women’s bodies and choices, period. ‘
Bravo Sienna.