Another ‘Barbie’ trailer is here, plus the most amazing character posters

People have been waiting, hoping, praying on any new information about the Barbie movie, written and directed by Greta Gerwig. We’ve seen paparazzi photos from various location shoots and we’ve heard that every actor in Hollywood wanted a part in the movie. We know that Mattel has completely signed off on all of it, so even though there will be some edge and maybe even some important lessons about self-acceptance, we know this is fundamentally a movie about a doll. Well, on Tuesday, Warner Bros did a huge poster-drop and then they released another teaser trailer:

I like that the trailer doesn’t explain the rules of the movie, that we don’t know if the whole thing is just little girls creating storylines for their dolls or whether the dolls come to life or whatever. It does feel like much of it takes place in Barbie World though. As for the character posters – they identify the humans (America Ferrera and the child actress) as well as Helen Mirren as the narrator. The rest of the characters are based on the dolls – Margot Robbie’s Barbie is everything, Issa Rae’s Barbie is President, Nicola Coughlin’s Barbie is a diplomat, Kate McKinnon’s Barbie is always in the splits, and on and on. Ryan Gosling is Ken, but Simu Liu is also Ken, and so is Kingsley Ben-Adir. Michael Cera is Allan. Dua Lipa is a Barbie mermaid, and Dua apparently sings in the movie.

Anyway it looks like a lot of fun for moms and kids. Still can’t believe this is coming out on the same day as Oppenheimer. Christopher Nolan is shaking in his boots.