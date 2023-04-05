Rupert Murdoch & Ann Lesley Smith are over, just weeks after they got engaged

My father was fond of several English expressions, and one of his favorites was “no fool like an old fool.” So it is with Rupert Murdoch, forever unlucky in love. Three marriages down the drain, the last of which was his seemingly solid companionship-based marriage to Jerry Hall. They seemed surprisingly well-suited for each other, but I guess Jerry simply got tired of the old goat and she dumped his ass last year. Months later, Rupert started up with a 66-year-old named Ann Lesley Smith. They announced their engagement two weeks ago in the Murdoch-owned New York Post. Welp, it looks like they’re no longer engaged, you guys. Oh noes.

Wedding bells may not be ringing for Rupert Murdoch anytime soon. According to sources close to Murdoch, the 92-year-old Fox Corporation chairman and Ann Lesley Smith, a 66-year-old former dental hygienist turned conservative radio host, have abruptly called off their engagement. Murdoch and Smith reportedly planned to marry this summer, less than a year after Murdoch finalized his divorce from his fourth wife, model-actor Jerry Hall. One source close to Murdoch said he had become increasingly uncomfortable with Smith’s outspoken evangelical views. A spokesperson for Rupert Murdoch declined to comment.

The breakup ends a whirlwind romance that generated headlines around the world. In January, Murdoch and Smith were first photographed vacationing in Barbados. The photos captured Smith helping a shirtless Murdoch out of the ocean. In February, Murdoch’s Wall Street Journal reported that Murdoch was set to buy a $30 million, 6,500-square-foot co-op on Central Park South, which could have been his and Smith’s New York residence. In March, Murdoch announced his engagement in the pages of his New York Post. “I was very nervous. I dreaded falling in love—but I knew this would be my last. It better be. I’m happy,” he told gossip columnist Cindy Adams. Last week the Daily Mail reported that Murdoch had given Smith an 11-carat diamond engagement ring said to be worth upwards of $2.5 million.

Murdoch’s adult children from his second marriage to Anna—Elisabeth, Lachlan, and James—were reportedly relieved that Ann Lesley had no children of her own, which could have complicated the already-complicated succession battle over the future of the Murdoch empire. Murdoch’s third marriage to Wendi Deng in 1999—less than a month after his divorce from Anna—ignited a revolt from his adult children, who opposed allowing Murdoch and Deng’s daughters, Chloe and Grace, to receive voting shares on the family trust that controls the media empire.

VF also included a passage about how, just days after the engagement announcement, various media outlets began trying to patch together Ann Lesley’s “patchy biography.” Her first marriage was to a man with family money, and she spent $65,000 a month on clothes. When they divorced, she became an abusive alcoholic, then she found Jesus, then she found a second husband – a country music singer named Chester Smith. After Smith’s death in 2008, Smith’s children accused her of financial elder abuse. There was a quiet settlement and everything was hushed up. That sounds like the thing which probably convinced Murdoch to walk away, the financial elder abuse stuff. But I’m sure her evangelical ranting and raving probably drove him crazy too. Some men are just unlucky in love, and they grow more foolish as they age. I’ve been trying to think of who he should marry next and I’ve got nothing. Marjorie Taylor Greene?

20 Responses to “Rupert Murdoch & Ann Lesley Smith are over, just weeks after they got engaged”

  1. Mcmmom says:
    April 5, 2023 at 7:36 am

    Jerry dumped him? That’s not what I’ve read. He thought she was controlling, his kids didn’t like her and he dumped her via e-mail.

    • Bee says:
      April 5, 2023 at 7:42 am

      I read that the kids were upset that she was trying to keep them from visiting during covid and they were resentful. Maybe they believe what they read in his trash papers.

    • ML says:
      April 5, 2023 at 7:48 am

      However, she was the one who actually filed for divorce. I’m not exactly sure how you dump your spouse via email?

  2. Emily_C says:
    April 5, 2023 at 7:44 am

    Oh poor Rupert, boo-hoo, so many tears have I that this fascist who has been instrumental in the right-wing attempt to destroy multiple countries can’t find a wifey to end his days in a bunker with.

    • Samira says:
      April 5, 2023 at 9:45 am

      Yup Murdoch is an evil man, I really don’t like him.. he is right up there with the Koch brothers

  3. equality says:
    April 5, 2023 at 7:44 am

    Was her “trashy biography” investigated by RM’s media? Like he didn’t investigate her before giving her the ring? I wouldn’t trust any of the “blame the woman” garbage put out by the media.

  4. Flowerlake says:
    April 5, 2023 at 7:46 am

    There are few people who did more harm to the Western world than him.

  5. Elizabeth says:
    April 5, 2023 at 7:49 am

    Jerry doesn’t strike me as controlling—she was with Mick Jagger for a lot of years. Rupert dumped Wendy because he was sure she was cheating with Tony Blair, which Wendy and Tony denied (who knows), but I can see Jerry getting tired of his jealousy and the whole ‘who cares if we destroy America thing.’

    • Mcmmom says:
      April 5, 2023 at 9:44 am

      I spent way, way too much time researching this. My husband thought it was strange that I was so invested, but I found the whole situation oddly fascinating.

      I don’t think Jerry was controlling – but she was worried about his health and tried to limit his interactions with people and he resented her interventions and the implication that he was feeble or unable to run his empire. He *perceived* that she was controlling.

      No idea what was in the email, but something as simple as “it’s over, we’re done” would get the point across. What I read said she was totally taken by surprise. Filing doesn’t necessarily mean she initiated the divorce, just that she recognized it was inevitable.

  6. Queen Meghan’s Hand says:
    April 5, 2023 at 7:50 am

    This is is silly but I read “Oh noes” in Kaiser’s giggle.

  7. Pinkosaurus says:
    April 5, 2023 at 7:50 am

    I think the fiancée’s story was her first rich husband became an abusive alcoholic, not her, so they divorced and she found Jesus in a coffee shop since she couldn’t stay busy buying $65,000 a month in clothes anymore.

    Pretty sure the fact that she was accused of financial elder abuse by the children of husband #2 is what got her booted out the door. Nice try gold digger but Murdoch’s kids are ruthless.

  8. Seaflower says:
    April 5, 2023 at 7:54 am

    Maybe Melania is looking for another husband….

  9. FeedMeChips says:
    April 5, 2023 at 7:54 am

    Did they seriously try to say HE found her to be too conservative??????

  10. blue says:
    April 5, 2023 at 8:17 am

    If she gets to keep the ring, Ms. Lesley can sell it & live well until she finds her next mark.

  11. girl_ninja says:
    April 5, 2023 at 8:25 am

    Will true love EVER prevail? 🤣🤣🤣

  12. Ciotog says:
    April 5, 2023 at 8:29 am

    I’m counting four marriages, not three, based on the excerpted article.

  13. MsIam says:
    April 5, 2023 at 9:41 am

    MTG and Rupert Murdoch? Don’t even put that thought into the atmosphere. Her bigoted lunacy combined with his billions? Terrifying.

