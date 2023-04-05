What’s up with Donald Trump’s $30K payment to a Trump Tower doorman?

When Donald Trump was arrested and arraigned yesterday, the grand jury’s indictment was finally unsealed. The Trump team was surprised by the 34 FELONY COUNTS in the indictment – they believed that DA Alvin Bragg’s case was mostly made up of misdemeanors, but no – if convicted of the charges, Trump could end up in prison for a while. Years, even. Once the indictment was unsealed, news outlets had a good time examining all of the pieces in the case against Trump. One of those stories involved a years-old story of Trump paying off a Trump Tower doorman when the man had alleged information about Trump fathering a child with a maid.
Donald Trump’s historic indictment details 34 felony charges against the former president, alleging Trump attempted to conceal hush-money payments made days before the 2016 election. That includes a payment made to a Trump Tower doorman who alleged Trump had a child born out of wedlock.
The charges confirmed reporting that the indictment accuses Trump of hiding two hush-money payments meant to silence two women who claim to have had sex with him. But among the allegations is a separate $30,000 payment to silence a Trump Tower doorman who claimed Trump had an affair with a former employee.
The statement of facts released by the Manhattan District Attorney’s office outlines a $30,000 payment in 2015 to the “Doorman,” who was attempting to sell a story that Trump fathered a child out of wedlock. The statement of facts does not detail the names of the parties involved, but the doorman appears to be Dino Sajudin, who heard a rumor that Trump had an affair with a former housekeeper.
The rumor and subsequent $30,000 payment was reported by the New Yorker and the Associated Press in 2018. Sajudin’s story could not be verified. The woman at the center of Sajudin’s story denied that she had an affair with Trump in an interview with the Associated Press.
The statement of facts said the parent company of the National Enquirer, American Media Inc. (AMI), who made the payment, “later concluded that the story was not true,” but regardless, the doorman was not released from the non-disclosure agreement until after the 2016 election.
Wait, so Trump paid $30K to silence a doorman who only heard a “rumor” that Trump fathered a child, and then the National Enquirer did some “digging” and they concluded there was nothing there? Trump and David Pecker – then in charge of the National Enquirer – were in league with each other for years, and Pecker plans to testify against Trump in this case. Meaning… there’s something there. Pecker knows something about this particular story, more than we know now.
It gets nastier and nastier with this one. But also not surprising at all that he may have a child out of wedlock out there.
I feel so bad for any child who discovers they might be the unlucky offspring of that man Bleh. It is a mess. He is a mess and he made our country a mess during his crime spree in the White House.
I remember when the doorman thing came out years ago, though I think I only read it on Twitter and it never gathered enough steam to break over to mass media. And yeah, doorman probably knew a bundle of secrets!
I bet all Donald!s out of wedlock children have been very glad that they’re under the radar.
I heard about it also but it wasn’t on twitter. It was before the 2016 election and I wasn’t on twitter then. I still can’t believe with all the sh*t we knew back then or heard about he was able to win. I really believe it was Russia and they did more than just hack our election databases.
Well, Trump doesn’t pay a lot of people. Maybe he was just feeling generous towards his doorman?
Has anyone found anyone secretly related to Trump lately? If so, I wonder how he’s going to handle that during his bigly campaign.
Correct, the fact that he paid the doorman says a lot. I watched 5 minutes of his MAL speech last night and the only reason I watched that much was because he’s demeanor was different – the way he spoke was not like in the past. Sure he recycled the same lies and gibberish, but something was off and I could not label it. Maybe he is scared. Maybe it has dawned on him that if they indicted him in NY – they will be able to do much more.
An analyst on a podcast I listened to made a salient point in that regardless of the success or failure of this particular prosecution, this may embolden the many, many other investigations to push forward for indictments since there is no longer the pressure to be the first to do so. I’m sure the worry that more indictments coming (and the money required to defend against them) is very real.
He has now decided to play “old frail and mentally ailing” so that he could spend his years in prison in a nice mental health facility. Everything happened because he wasn’t really “there” anymore, so he’s not really responsible you see.
The child out of wedlock story has all the irony’s considering that Diaper Don’s mother was the hired help who worked for the Trump family that Fred knocked up and was forced to marry.
And yeah there is more to that story.
Oh geez, I never heard that. Like father like son, probably. And I would bet in both cases it wasn’t an “affair” so much as a boss taking advantage and/or forcing himself on the employee. Ick.
In addition to possible out-of-wedlock children I wonder how many abortions he may have funded over the years. He is a disgusting hypocrite of a human being. I’ll bet his “affairs” are more like date night with Harvey Weinstein. A pattern of powerful men forcing, threatening, denying and then sometimes paying for silence. Weinstein, Cosby & Trump belong in same cell together.
Much as I would like that to be true, Trump’s parents married in January of 1936 and had their first child in 1937. She did work as a maid though and came from a very poor family- something I’m sure Trump denies.
First child in 1937. But was it the first pregnancy?
I’m surprised that everyone expected misdemeanors only? Like why would you go after a former President with essentially parking ticket, small fine stuff? Especially since they know the level of his criming.
If he has a kid (or kids) with housekeeping staff, I don’t know that you can call it affairs or love children. He’s nasty.
Totally agree about the euphemistic language there. Frankly, I find it hard to believe that Trump has ever had unpaid, consensual sex with anyone (I count his wives under “paid” sex. I don’t think they fell for his nonexistent charm).
Is he actually paying these lawyers? I can’t imagine you’d be able to hire quality when you have a habit of not paying your bills.
Exactly. They wouldn’t dare start this circus with a list of misdemeanors. And highly doubt anything with staff, with his history, could ever be called an ‘affair.’
I have to tell you that when I read that bit that the $30,000 was to pay for a “rumor”, later determined to be false, my BS meter went off like a rocket!! Drumpf hates paying people he actually owes money to
but paid $$$ of a “false” rumor…..GTFO!!
I agree. I only dimly remember the story from way back when but it was pretty clear at the time that it was 1) no rumor and 2) only the tip of an iceberg. I guess maybe not an iceberg, but probably not an isolated incident.
Has Schwarzenegger vibes all over it.
And if there is another Trump running around, we’ll find him/her. No spawn has been able to escape nor outgrow that telltale jaw.
And he totally has other kids out there. He’s been grabbing and stabbing p*sides for a long time.
You mean the nonexistent chin :)? It’s gross that I know this but I also think he is known for having unprotected sex. I think that detail came from Stormy Daniels.
I tend to think of the Tr***p genetic signature as the teeny, anus-like mouth
TV pundits focus on Michael Cohen and his lack of credibility, but the real wild card here is David Pecker. I believe he is as important (maybe more important) as Vladimir Putin in getting Trump into the White House. (I won’t say he was elected.)
Once Trump secured the Republican nomination in 2016, The National Enquirer provided weekly free advertising for his candidacy. They also did this to a lesser extent during the Republican primary. But the summer of 2016 was notable because every issue of that rag was an extended attack on Hillary Clinton: She was going to prison; she had hired a hitman; and she only had six months to live. It was total BS, but that’s what assaulted grocery shoppers in the check out line that summer. The statement of facts issued with the indictment mentions that The Enquirer, while killing stories that would hurt Trump also published stories to destroy his opponents. That’s why David Pecker is so important in this saga and may be key to convicting Trump.
How I hope we don’t have another GOP president for many years and for many reasons, including a pardon of corrupt Trump. I remember how angry I was when Ford pardoned Nixon. The self-proclaimed party of law and order doesn’t want to hold its own powerful crooks accountable
Presidents can’t pardon state crimes, so a future president wouldn’t be able to pardon him for this one.
“ The woman at the center of Sajudin’s story denied that she had an affair with Trump…”
To be clear, this statement does not mean that sex (consensual or non-consensual) did not take place or that she did not become pregnant from the event.
Like Kaiser, I think there is more to this story. I just hope whatever happened was consensual.
Again, Take-A-💩 thought that he was NEVER-EVER going to get caught! Those INSANE MAGATS think that this indictment was due to his relationship with Stormy Daniels, but it has to do mainly with his illegalities regarding the 2016 Election and many other criminalities that he committed [the fraud on his part concerning the 2020 Election (“The Big Lie”) which ultimately lead to that HEINOUS DEBACLE of 1/6/2021]. He really thinks and wants other people to think that he is innocent and that he can get away with anything–being a man who can be above the law. LOCK HIM UP–4 EVER!! ☝🏽☝🏻👆
Sidebar Point=> He looks HEINOUS, HAIR especially and all! 🤣🤣🤣😏😈
Given his promiscuous past, it wouldn’t surprise me at all if he paid for a number of abortions as well as fathering a few illegitimate children. I hope this encourages women to come forward with their stories and add to his reputation of being one of the worst hypocrites on the planet.
If they didn’t come out while he was president. I doubt they will come out now.
I saw a tweet from a former staffer who worked on The Apprentice with Trump (Noel Casler). Even though he has an NDA (I guess everyone who works for Trump has to sign one), he has come out over the past few years with all kinds of stories about how Trump would grope and walk in the teen girls at the beauty pageants he ran. He has told stories of Trump’s incontinence and having to wear a diaper (I know TMI, but it is hilarious). Well, Noel tweeted a clip from a BBC Panorama segment about Trump being a sexual predator (it ran in 2018). They interviewed dozens of women who claimed Trump sexually assaulted/groped them non-consensually. It is so gross that his man gets away with all his predatory behavior. Let’s not forget, Trump was friends with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. Where there is smoke, there is fire. I would totally believe he had some illegitimate child (or children plural) – he makes my skin crawl!