What’s up with Donald Trump’s $30K payment to a Trump Tower doorman?

When Donald Trump was arrested and arraigned yesterday, the grand jury’s indictment was finally unsealed. The Trump team was surprised by the 34 FELONY COUNTS in the indictment – they believed that DA Alvin Bragg’s case was mostly made up of misdemeanors, but no – if convicted of the charges, Trump could end up in prison for a while. Years, even. Once the indictment was unsealed, news outlets had a good time examining all of the pieces in the case against Trump. One of those stories involved a years-old story of Trump paying off a Trump Tower doorman when the man had alleged information about Trump fathering a child with a maid.

Donald Trump’s historic indictment details 34 felony charges against the former president, alleging Trump attempted to conceal hush-money payments made days before the 2016 election. That includes a payment made to a Trump Tower doorman who alleged Trump had a child born out of wedlock.

The charges confirmed reporting that the indictment accuses Trump of hiding two hush-money payments meant to silence two women who claim to have had sex with him. But among the allegations is a separate $30,000 payment to silence a Trump Tower doorman who claimed Trump had an affair with a former employee.

The statement of facts released by the Manhattan District Attorney’s office outlines a $30,000 payment in 2015 to the “Doorman,” who was attempting to sell a story that Trump fathered a child out of wedlock. The statement of facts does not detail the names of the parties involved, but the doorman appears to be Dino Sajudin, who heard a rumor that Trump had an affair with a former housekeeper.

The rumor and subsequent $30,000 payment was reported by the New Yorker and the Associated Press in 2018. Sajudin’s story could not be verified. The woman at the center of Sajudin’s story denied that she had an affair with Trump in an interview with the Associated Press.

The statement of facts said the parent company of the National Enquirer, American Media Inc. (AMI), who made the payment, “later concluded that the story was not true,” but regardless, the doorman was not released from the non-disclosure agreement until after the 2016 election.