Bella Ramsey eats cereal with orange juice: gross or not bad?

I’ll follow CB’s lead and use she/they pronouns for Bella Ramsey, who is non-binary, but has no preference for pronouns. They do have some food preferences, though, and that’s what we are here to discuss. Specifically, her choice of cereal and orange juice. While playing The Last Time I… with costar Pedro Pascal for The Hollywood Reporter, she admitted her last meal was a bowl of cornflakes with orange juice. Bella, a vegan, explained that a while ago, there was no milk they could drink, so they’d used orange juice on their cereal, and have loved it ever since.
Bella Ramsey has dished about an unlikely breakfast combo.
In a January chat with The Hollywood Reporter, the Last of Us star — who was being interviewed alongside on- and off-screen pal Pedro Pascal — revealed that the last meal they had was cornflakes “with orange juice instead of milk,” adding, “It’s so good.”
“There once wasn’t milk that I could drink, there wasn’t oat milk or almond milk, so I just tried orange juice — years ago,” explained the actor, 19.
“And you loved it,” said Pascal, 48, before “proudly” sharing that his own last meal was toast.
“And I loved it!” Ramsey confirmed. “And it’s been a thing ever since.”
“How is it on your tummy?” Pascal asked sincerely, with Ramsey responding about the improvised meal, “Actually fine.”
I’ve heard of eating cereal with orange juice before. I’ve not tried it, but it doesn’t automatically turn me off. Bella cited a cereal with strawberries in it and strawberries and orange juice taste good. I have a friend whose dad used to make pancakes with orange juice instead of milk as a special treat. She swore by them. So depending on the cereal, I’d at least try the orange juice thing. Although I understand Pedro’s question about how her stomach reacted with the juice, OJ can be acidic. Although there’s something about an adult like Pedro saying the word “tummy” that does turn me off. That’s not what we mean when we call you Daddy, dude.
The interview is quite sweet. It’s clear Bella and Pedro have as much of a bond offscreen as they do on. I am not a fan of zombie films/shows but was convinced by enough people to watch The Last of Us. It didn’t make me a fan of the genre any more than the rest, but the acting is good. I love Bella and Pedro. And even without trying it, I can tell you that I far prefer Bella’s OJ and cornflakes to anything they’ve eaten on the show.
Photo credit: Cover Images, YouTube and Getty Images
I’ve actually eaten cereal with apple juice because dairy is not my friend. The apple juice isn’t bad. I couldn’t do the orange juice because it’s too acidic for me these days, but whatever works!
I don’t eat cereal because I don’t like milk. It never occurred to me that I could have used juice.
Gross. But whatever makes her happy. She seems lovely.
Gross. But I’m not really an OJ fan
For me, the gross part is the cereal.
Don’t come for Bella 😂 I worked with him on The Last of Us and Bella is the absolute gem you are all seeing in the media. And she has a super cute doggie.
That’s so nice to hear! I found a pic of Bella’s dog on Instagram! Needs more dog pics
https://www.instagram.com/p/CX3RWaYoyTY/?hl=en
Cereal and OJ is great; I got it from my grandmother when I stayed with her over one summer. But I only put it on certain cereals, like Frosted Flakes, Crispix, and Rice Chex. Anything else is much too sweet.
When I was young that was normal and thought healthy. Now I’m old I know it’s a 💯 sugar
Yep, to start a day with a massive blood sugar spike = not good. Other than that I guess it tastes okayish.
Cereal with milk sounds gross to me. Cold, white gravy. Yuck.
I’m not a huge orange juice fan, but sweet, fruity sauce over something sweet and crunchy sounds good.
Lots of people do it. It’s delicious.
My daughters has apple juice with her cereal. She does not like milk. When she asked for some of Daddy’s cheerios with apple, I started to say no but then I realized that I was about to say because of what “society” deemed appropriate and I said “Sure, try it.” She has had it that way ever since.
I remember when I was younger I would dunk chocolate chip cookies into orange juice. It was good.
Orange juice on cereal sounds terrible. The Last of Us was OK. Except for the Nick Offerman episode, it didn’t really do anything different than any other zombie show/movie.
Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey are absolutely adorable in interviews though. Seriously the best.
How’s that on your tummy is adorable and appropriate. Look, other actors, it’s not that hard! They are cute
Oreos dunk in OJ!
I think OJ on cereal is delicious. Years ago, before nut milks became available at breakfast buffets, that combo and any available fruit became my go-to for a vegan breakfast in a sea of eggs and bacon
I had a friend who, when there was no milk, would just take his cereal bowl to the sink and use water instead.
My stomach would be so full of acid so fast after all that sugar.
I’ve heard of people eating it like that. It’s not dissimilar to the way Bircher muesli is prepared- with fruit juice. So it’s not that weird!
Cornflakes/frosted flakes/rice krispies with OJ has been a deal for generations in my family. I think I was the only grandchild that hated it, though. LOL Probably because I’m not an OJ fan at all.
I would occasionally eat OJ on non-sweet cereals like granola. I love granola but prefer it with water. Milk grosses me out for some reason. I have no problem eating the cow, I just can’t drink what comes out of the cow.
I don’t like cereal in general and I hate milk. I was introduced to the juice for milk swap by the family of a former boyfriend. It is delicious. I do prefer my cereal with fresh apple cider over oranges juice. The result might be way too sweet to be healthy. Folks love to condemn stuff they have never tried.
Laverne is right. Pepsi (any cola really) and milk is delicious, if aesthetically disgusting. Two other thing I won’t eat individually, but find delicious together.
I’m not exactly sure of the country, but I think it’s one of the Nordic ones. I seem to remember reading something years ago that they eat cereal with orange juice as a thing, but I think it’s more muesli they have with orange juice…so maybe it’s actually not that bad lol
My cousin dated a fellow who was allergic to milk who did this — back before it was easy to find substitute milks. However, his only take on it was, “You get used to it.”