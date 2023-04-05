The Sussexes’ spokesperson: ‘No update’ on whether they’ll attend the Chubbly

There’s a lot of talk this week about King Charles’s coronation, because it’s almost one month away exactly and plans are being firmed up and the guest list is being confirmed. And yet… the Duke and Duchess of Sussex still haven’t confirmed whether they’re coming or not. It’s so funny. As I’ve said before, I have no tea about what the Sussexes are thinking or if or when they’ll announce their decision. Hilariously, in the BBC’s coverage of all of the coronation keenery, they got in touch with the Sussexes’ spokesperson, who basically indicated that Harry and Meghan aren’t saying anything this week?
But with the coronation approaching, it is still not clear whether the invitation for Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is going to be accepted.
A spokesperson for the California-based couple said this week there was no update on whether they were attending.
[From The BBC]
LMAO. Keep ‘em waiting, Harry. Someone shared a theory on Twitter that the Sussexes have probably already privately declined and the palace is actively trying to guilt-trip Harry and convince him to come (so that they can treat him like sh-t), and then when the palace has to admit that Harry declined the invite, the Sussexes will release a statement saying that they declined weeks ago. It could totally go down that way. I hope it does. Meanwhile, palace sources are still trying to milk the Sussex drama:
While King Charles III may “very much” want Prince Harry and his grandchildren to attend his upcoming coronation, a source tells ET that the royal family feels Harry and Meghan Markle attending could divert attention away from the historic event.
A source close to the royal family tells ET that there’s concern that if Harry and Meghan attend the May 6 coronation ceremony in London, it could steal the spotlight from the king himself.
“The big concern is the chaos that could overshadow the coronation if they attend,” the source says. “No one wants to see the focus taken away from King Charles with the press focused on Harry and Meghan and past family squabbles.”
The source adds, “The fear is — if they do come — more private matters could be made public, so efforts are being made to prevent that.”
[From ET]
If King Charles was so worried about being overshadowed by the Sussexes, he shouldn’t have authorized his courtiers and his bloody wife to leak sh-t about the Sussexes for months now. The palace was actively cultivating all of this attention onto the Sussexes and whether they would accept the invitation. Meanwhile, Charles was also making a point of evicting his rent-paying son and grandchildren from their British home! Anyway, I love how terrified these people are that the Sussexes might come to the Struggly (and overshadow Charles) or stay home (which would also overshadow Charles).
Harry married up, he knows it and I believe at least half the Windors knows it too ( Bulliam and KKATe more than anynone) and that is why they are so mad at him and more importantly, at her.
Meg accomplishments surpasses her beauty. That’s something the 🧱 can’t keep up with. An issue both of them have with CA. Harry and Meg looks way better than the Wales and can accomplish things they wish they could. Said it before CA playing ♟️ while the 🧱 are playing checkers
I’m so laughing at “the royal family thinks if Harry and Meghan attend blah blah blah”,🤣 LOL🤣. Like, does the entire BRF have one collective brain to think with? It’s so funny🤣🤣.
Harry did indeed marry up and I’m sure he too knows it and is not ashamed to admit it.
Whatever is happening, the palace is being quiet for a reason – because you know they are itching to drop something to their faves like Roya or Valentine at The Times. I think, two scenarios – they turned it down and the palace is waiting to announce to save face, especially after Biden’s rejection, and they need to figure out how to spin. Or they are coming and will have a role, or at least Harry will by his father’s side. And again, they need to figure out how to calm the rabid tabloid press who will be livid…and also excited.
Neither BP nor KP have been any good at keeping information quiet to spin it most favourible, they always just blurt it out.
@seaflower; both palaces can actually be very cunning at times and keep quiet when they want to.
Nah if the Palace knew what was going on with Harry and Meghan they would have leaked it already.
Yeah, the RF are in deep with the British media and definitely would have leaked it to the press.
A poster recently suggested this could be a test for Chuckie, from Harry. Keep your mouth shut about us coming, and we will be there. Blab about us and we won’t.
PreXactly!
This is what I believe isat play right now!
Everyone of those RotaRats and palace snitches recall that in Spare, H said his private communication with chucky was the only place he had mentioned about giving up the Sussex title if necessary. And when that was leaked to the shidtmedia, he knew exactly what had happened…..that chucky and his minions were briefing and leaking to the shidmedia gainst H&M.
So yeah, I believe H said something perhaps like, ‘we will come if x, y and z preparations are made for us,’ to chucky and chucky only. SO if that leaks, BOOM! no Sussex at the Clownation.
This is my thoughts too. You want us there, keep quiet or we bail. And we tell the American press
All I hear is “Oh God! Oh God! Harry and Meghan come pleeease!”
If they don’t come, it will overshadow the coronation as well.
Whatever they decide to do will overshadow the coronation. If they attend, all eyes and cameras will be on them. If they don’t attend, all the media will talk about is why they aren’t there and what it will mean to the monarchy, yadda yadda. Either way, Chuckmilla will be an afterthought at their own clown show.
I think we can all agree now that the con-a-nation is all about Harry and Meghan. If they attend, it’s about them. If they don’t attend, it’s about them. Charles has waited his whole life for this, and he is being overshadowed by his younger son and his beautiful Black wife who left that unhappy island three years ago. I would feel bad for Charles, but he owns this mess.
He lost control a long time ago. He’s been outplayed by both sons and his scheming consort. Couldn’t happen to a nicer guy.
True. They wanted the spotlight; well here it is. If the Sussexes decline, the RF will have the spotlight and the pictures but the narrative will be about Harry and Meghan. The Firm cannot win this war and it’s all of their own making.
Harry laid some clear lines in the sand for re-engagement with his family. I think they are waiting to see if their conditions will be met (apology, accountability, etc). If those are met, they will go. If not, they won’t. He can’t move the goalposts. I bet there’s been no movement from Charles to date so that’s why they haven’t said either way. If they already declined, that would leak and the palace and RR would tell on themselves.
I commented something similar in one of yesterday’s threads – that I believe they’ve already declined the invitation. All of this noise is because they (both the palace and the RRs) are desperate for the Sussexes to attend because they bring with them glamour and international attention and otherwise, no one really gives a crap.
So I’ll stick by my prediction that they’re not coming (pleaseohplease). I also think – based on the adult coloring book invitation that was just released – that it seems like the actual invitations were JUST sent out. So, of course, the Sussexes wouldn’t comment on their attendance if they were still waiting for the official invitation.
I was wondering if they were even invited. Their original statement made it sound like it they weren’t formally invited. As if Buckingham Palace asked if they wanted to go or said something open ended like “you can come if you want”. They still may not received a formal invitation yet. I hope they don’t go since it’s more trouble than it’s worth.
I agree with you.
I think the palace did the wishy washy “If we were to invite you, would you come?” with the “Save the Date” notices, and the Sussexes either said No or Maybe.
The formal invites only started going out this week and I’m thinking Chuckie isn’t sending an invite to Harry until Harry says he’s going. He wouldn’t want to be humiliated by inviting his son and his son turning him down.
@harpervalleypta: I agree that Chucky Boy won’t send an invite until Harry gives a firm “yes,” but that may backfire on Chucky because that plan gives Harry an out. He can respond that no formal invite was received, so no need for a response of any sort on his part. Hmmmm …
LOL “adult coloring book invitation”
I agree they made themselves CRYSTAL clear on everything. And when they did the palace continued to act like total doofuses at them for the zillionth time and went further and evicted them. There have been no moves on the part of the palace to remotely act like they listened or intend to mend fences. So the Sussexes will absolutely stick to their guns here.
Adult coloring book invitation hahahahahahahahah
Yesterday I was loving the power that Meghan and Harry weld over the Struggly and I’m still loving it today!
I suspect this is about arranging security and keeping the option open of declining if the security plan doesn’t meet their needs. I’d personally love them to stay home after all the nasty press and Frogmore, but it’s not my choice.
This is all so tiresome and triggering to be honest for anyone whose been emotionally manipulated or abused. All that King Charles has to do is issue a formal statement in his own name saying he loves his son, the whole family, and wants them there. All this “the King loves Harry” blah blah blah leaking is all for plausible deniability, so KC isn’t on record going against his and Camilla’s beloved tabloids, but will permit them to opportunistically use these “KC is soo sad! Snubbed by his son! SOB” stories as fact when it suits them to further abuse and vilify the Sussexes.
How to actually get Harry and Meghan to attend is not hard at all. Pick up the damn phone, call your son, APOLOGIZE as he requested, and issue a statement on the record. Not doing any of this is just proof that all of this is so insincere and about feeding the tabloids. If I were Harry, I would just never respond at all to any of this nonsense (and not show up). Never confirm attendance or absence. Treat it like nothing but the third hand gossip it is. If his father cannot speak in his own name without hiding behind unnamed sources and through the press, there is no invitation and nothing to answer to.
A THOUSAND time this: “If his father cannot speak in his own name without hiding behind unnamed sources and through the press, there is no invitation and nothing to answer to.”
Totally agree with you! What kind of father loves his son’s family and yet can’t be bothered to personally mend fences and phone them himself? Not Chuck. He doesn’t love Harry and his family and only want to use them to benefit his own image. The Sussexes should stay home and have a monster birthday bash for Archie with people who really love him/them.
Charles is reading all these tabloid articles about “sources close to the RF say” the RF is going to shun Harry and Meghan, they don’t want Harry to come, Meghan isn’t welcome, etc. He knows how to shut that down, he could do it in a second- just issue a statement in his own damn name setting the record straight that he wants them both there. That he gets any credit for these (probably made up) unnamed sources claiming he really wants them there makes me really angry. Why should Harry have any faith in one unnamed source over all the others spewing hate and threats? Again, we know KC reads the tabloids every morning. He is reading all the vile lies about his son and family. And doing absolutely nothing to stop it. And it’s so easy! He just has to open his mouth! But, he isn’t and that speaks volumes. I just find this so disgusting, makes me really enraged that these “He loves Harry and wants him there” bs stories are not being called out as just more abuse and gaslighting.
Ladye I hope you can hear me standing up and clapping from here. Your comment is 100% spot on!
I really hope H&M don’t attend, after all the nasty ‘cold shoulder’ stories and the dreadful way they, especially Meghan, were treated at the funeral.
H&M can’t win with the BM either way. KC can’t win because he will be “overshadowed” whether they come or stay. He should have accepted his signing of papers to take over as his being declared king and had a small televised ceremony to be anointed and crowned. It would have looked better financially and made him look as if he truly were slimming down the monarchy.
I wish folks would stop with the “damned if they do/damned if they dont/M cant win” or H&M cant win” cr@p. They are not looking to win anything from those subhumans in palaces on Stink Island.
Fail to see where I said they were looking to win. I merely stated the obvious, they will never win with what the BM chooses to print. And way to insult every Brit for what some do.
Yup. This is a giant fail for KC3/QCC either way. The horse is long out of the barn as far as the stupid, costly extravaganza is concerned, Sussexes or no Sussexes. I believe this will be a tipping point that will escalate declining support for the monarchy, and if only Chuck had read the room correctly and held a small, quiet, inexpensive coronation, he would have been praised for it. But restraint doesn’t seem to be in the BRF’s lexicon.
@Jaded- I agree 100%. Charles’ vulgar, tone deaf show of excess, right smack in the middle of the UK’s cost of living crisis, will be the beginning of the end……
I love that Harry and Meghan are not saying if they’re going or not.
I hope that Archie has a very happy birthday that day with his family and loved ones.
I hope the crowd sings Happy Birthday to Archie when peeps are balconying (even if the Sussexes aren’t there)
I think that Twitter theory holds water. I think the decline of the invite probably happened before the Frogmore situation, which then precipitated the Frogmore situation. As well, Harry and Megan are very wisely letting BP deal with the announcing of the story — as from the Sussex’s POV, its a non-story. You don’t “announce” when you are declining an invitation, especially to a family event when it is due to conflict within the family (unless its a last minute thing due to unforeseen circumstances, and then its more or less an apology, which this is not).
So, the palace is trying to spin this for as long as they can until there backs are against the wall. The only time I can see the Sussex’s Spox issuing a statement is if the Palace or Press (or both) issue blatant lies about pulling out last minute or whatnot.
Otherwise, Harry and Megan are like “Not my circus” and have peaced out. LOVE THIS.
It’s funny to watch the tabloids and papers try to bait the Sussexes into responding. They know they don’t want to risk libel charges, but (100% agree with you here!) printing a lie is the only thing that guarantees the spokesperson will talk.
Eastern Violet, the Frogmore eviction happened the day after Harry’s book released. And during that time is when Harry have all his book tour interviews and said if there could be a productive conversation then he would come and “a lot can happen in 5 months” etc. He seemed very genuine in that he’d like to go & reconcile – so I don’t believe he turns Turn down then. I don’t think the Sussexes have let the Palace know yet because it would be irresistible for courtiers to leak to their favorite reporters.
Ever since Queen Elizabeth shuffled off this mortal coil and the date of the coronation was announced, the British Media has been reporting on whether or not Harry and Meghan, or specifically Harry, would attend the coronation. From one day to the next, they should come, they shouldn’t come, everyone hates them, this is their last chance for reconciliation, and on and on. And KCIII and his staff have no one to blame but themselves. They’re the ones, along with their pals in the royal rota, who have made his coronation about whether the Sussexes will attend.
And it won’t be over after the coronation. There will be months of articles about Chuck and his seventy fifth birthday party and will harry and Meghan attend.
Unlike Chuckle’s petty response to Harry being in the UK, Harry and Meghan are actually booked and busy in the month of May. They can’t come!
Didn’t Nostradamus predict petty betty’s death year correctly and also said a man would be crowned that did not expect to be king? They better watch out!
Someone on Twitter had a theory that the Sussexes could have agreed to come, to Charles, on the condition that nothing about their attendance was leaked. And if anything was leaked, they would automatically not show up. I love this idea of a grand test. Or they could do the old scheme of telling different people different things, and then watching which stories hit the tabloids to mete out the source of the leaks.
I don’t agree, because briefings would’ve seized but they’ve only continued and gotten worse. I don’t think they would be happy with the palace saying there are ongoing efforts to ensure the Sussexes are kept out of sight and will be snubbed. If Tampon wanted Harry there he would stop the briefings.
I think it’s important to remember the email invitation was solely addressed to Harry. The briefings have also been saying the king wants Harry there.. there’s no mention about Meghan and the kids, just Harry. They’re trying to isolate him again so they can probably do worse than attacking him. That family is incredibly toxic, I don’t see why they’d attend just to be disrespected and abused on their child’s birthday.
“Past” nothing has been resolved. That family is sick.
This leads me to believe that the Sussexes are demanding something before confirming attendance and the palace is trying to find ways to hardball and gaslight them.
I am of the opinion that they should not attend, not only will it show Charles as a dysfunctional father it will also greatly embarrass him, also it will be had to brush this debacle under the carpet in future because when reference is drawn to the coronation they have to note that his second son was absent and explain the events leading up to his absence.
They should publicly wish him well, say they will come over and visit in private and site logistics / security issues.
Come over and visit? Absolutely not. Tampons have something sinister planned for the Sussexes including their children and you better believe they won’t give them security.
They don’t actually have to visit they can just say they will
KC3 is not planning something sinister for the Sussexes and their children. There are plenty of terrorists who would take them out in a second. Harry especially has a target on his back because of his military service in Afghanistan. Harry is currently suing RAVEC over their refusal to let him pay for security because it was Edward Young who failed to pass on his request to RAVEC and the Met for personal reasons — he loathes Harry and Meghan. He’s the true villain in this piece so any further FAFO-ing around their security needs will only exacerbate the issue and show KC3 in a worse light.
iirc Edward Young is no longer on RAVEC, but both Charles and William get to have a representative on that board. Harry has to prove there is an anti-Sussex agenda on that board – coming from Charles and William.
What about the 30 days notice Harry is supposed to give before he goes to the UK? If that is a real thing then they would have to know one way or the other by now, as it’s just 32 days, and I presume they’d not go straight to the Abbey from the plane, although that would be hilarious.
That would’ve been a possibility if the judge had ruled that he’s a Category 3 as recommended by BP.
But Harry’s actually a Category 1, similar to his father and the Prime Minister, the Judge eventually ruled that he’s a Category 2.
No need for submission of plans for 28 days, a cruel and unnecessary proposal….
Er……did you not see H in britain last week? And the fact that it surprised everyone, means no notice of his arrival was given. Duh. That 28-day notice thingy was just a flag from someone’s wet dream.
I have no idea what is going on, but you are absolutely right that probably 75% of the BRF’s problems are caused by the media’s relentless coverage and the way in encourages backstabbing and leaking. Without that they would be just another very rich, deeply dysfunctional family.
There was a study on whether marriages survived adultery. The answer was 50% if the matter stayed private between the couple, less than 10% if the affair became public knowledge. Imagine a life where petty little disagreements became years of tabloid fodder.
The closer we get to the Struggly without H&M saying anything the more hopeful I am that they won’t go, so I’m trying hard to control my expectations because I don’t want to feel disappointed if they do go.
But since apparently the invitations are just going out, it makes sense that they are waiting to get one and see who is invited. And that’s assuming they are getting one, because BP is dumb enough to think that since they haven’t answered to the ‘save the date’ they can not send an actual invitation and then claim Harry rejected it. Although I’m sure that if something of the sort happens, I bet we’d hear from their spokesperson.
The deadline to RSVP to the Con-a-Nation was April 3 and it passed. That’s why the Firm is panicking. I bet the Sussexes’ are still negotiating. One condition may have been the children’s titles. Chuck dragged his feet but the Sussexes had to do FAFO by way of Lili’s christening. There may be negotiations that Bullyam doesn’t pull them when he takes the throne, or take away the dukedom from Archie when Harry passes. I can see terms that Archie and Lili have the right to relinquish their titles by choice when they turn 18. Archie’s birthday is to be recognized is some way. Chuck did an unforced error by not contacting Harry when he was in the UK and we’re now here. Harry and Meghan are weilding power here.
No deal brokered between Harry and his family would ever be honored. Harry had a legal lease on FC and paid the renovation cost and Charles still pulled it right from under him. He is also trying to get out of paying them back. Negotiating with them would be useless because all the palace does is lie. Everything said, is said with their fingers crossed behind their backs.
JT
It is not Charles he has negotiate with it is with the Crown Estate run by HMG who actually run the Crown Properties and have done for 250 years
H&Ms deal was with the CE and still they’ve been told to vacate FC. No British entity can be trusted in regards to H&M because they are all inextricably linked to the royals. The RF is embedded into nearly every facet of British society.
There was someone on here who quoted a document showing Frogmore Cottage is some kind of royal peculiar. The land underneath it belongs to the Crown Estate, but the house itself is controlled by the monarch. Charles had that investigated and reiterated in Nov 2022.
My links never get through. It was in this CB post from March
The Sussexes’ Frogmore eviction is meant to free up Royal Lodge for the Waleses
Here is my tinfoil tiara theory:
1) They responded to the save the date/rsvp email by saying something to the effect of “We would love to RSVP after speaking with you first about our security arrangements. We will need to speak with you personally, this can not be arranged through email or by your office. Please let us know when you are available for a phone or skype call”
2) KRC refuses to speak with them
3) So H&M never RSVP’d (You RSVP whether you are coming or not)
4) So KFC will not send them an invitation because then they could refuse it and he would be snubbed
5) Once it comes down to the wire KFC will say that they are not attending, this will be fine
6) EXCEPT if the RR start saying that H&M snubbed KFC by refusing to attend, if that happens receipts are dropped saying they were never invited and KFC looks as petty as he is
This sounds so so plausible. Charles is exactly that petty and I can totally see H&M taking this hands off approach
So am I correct in thinking that actual invitations are going out only to those who responded to the Save the Date email? If one declined, then one does not get an invitation? How very tacky.
Tacky seems to be the theme of this coronation, and I doubt Kate will disappoint.
Very interesting. Maybe the Sussexes failed to respond to the 📧 or not….
If fact based, it creates an easy out for anyone who does not want to attend.
Although it may seem rude on a private manner, just don’t respond.
I remember the Jubbly and how a monarch behaved when she wanted the Sussexes to attend.
Chuck AND Cammy don’t want them there. Chuck doesn’t want to say that or not invite them because it looks bad that the country’s “great unifier” and “role model” for family values has no interest in his popular son and daughter-in law. He desperately wants to paint the Sussexes as monsters who are attacking the monarchy so he can justify never including them in anything. Only the press want them there. Fortunately he’s evicted them, skipped out on his grand daughter’s christening, and publicly stated he was to busy to see his Harry when he was in England so no one is going to buy the loving father and grandfather act. If the Sussexes don’t go to the con-a-nation (please God don’t) he will be happy in that moment.
Lol its the future that will look dark. The Sussex fame, brand, influence and recognition of their good work will only grow. More documentaries and stories are coming out about the Windsor’s and their ties to pedophiles, how they benefited from colonization, their own personal scandals, and the growing chatter about the costs to maintain them vs the good they contribute. In the future the Windsors will be defined by the degenerates they embraced and their scandals. Pushing away the Sussexes now will confirm in the public’s mind that the Windsors are comfortable around degenerates, criminals, and dictators because that’s what they are.
@B
“I remember the Jubbly and how a monarch behaved when she wanted the Sussexes to attend.”
I was about to say exactly this.
It was so obvious that H negotiated his and M’s attendance at betty jubbly with betty and she gave clear instructions to the palace minions, including those who act as if theyre the monarch (the bee/the wasp.)
It is also obvious that chucky has no such authority with his palace minions. OMG.
Cowmilla is indeed the regent.
The problem is that Harry and Meghan left the Royal Family – the institution not the family; a clear distinction made by the late Queen who sought to include them in events.
Presently that distinction is also clear on the Sussexes and ONLY them; other members seem unwilling or unable to make that logical leap.
(Notwithstanding the coronation is a combination of family and governmental, a no-brainer under normal circumstances.)
Hence articles of will they/wouldn’t they laced with vanity and low self-esteem issues.
The Sussexes leaving should be a happy occasion for the remainders – more money and houses….
It has since become an exercise of impunity for the engaged individuals with an exceptional high threshold for cruelty.
All they did was to leave a royal institution that seems unable to separate itself from an unprofessional media.
Remaining would’ve been to the detriment to the Sussexes.
All indications point on a pass…
They may not attend.
Didnt they say something about harry having to announce himself 28 days before coming so they could prepare security? If that is true, we should hear from them around the next few days, that is IF they have received the invitation and not just the save-the-date and also, they dont have to announce anything whether they decide to come or not. But for sure, if they do reply, it’ll get leaked soon enough.
It is not true. So…..moot point.
Let’s not forget that just because “they” say something doesn’t mean make it true.
Charlie pick up the phone, no, not to Harry or Megan. But to your little tame paps and either tell them to back the F off your son and his wife or there will be no more leaks. Then pick up the phone, call Harry and Megan, apologise to them both beg their forgiveness and tell them you do so want them to attend. THEN call your eldest son and tell him to keep his finger OUT of Megan’s face and Khate to shut the fk up. And then they all lived happily ever after, YEP it would only happen IN A FAIRY TALE
The king is too busy to adult…
Funny how we are not hearing about those high stakes Chubbly negotiations with the Sussexes lately. The ones where M&H were demanding to appear on the Balcony of Doom and have Archie’s Bday publically acknowledged? I can’t decide if the press made that up or if BP did. I had thought they would use that if the Sussexes declined the invite, something like “BP would not agree to the Sussexes outrageous requests”.
I can see two reasons that H&M wouldn’t attend. There has been no apology or accountability for what KFC, the Escort, and WanK did. Or, the security H&M want, which probably includes that they can go where they want with security, is not being given. Either or both of those issues would be deal breakers.
Harry recently went to the UK without the bm knowing. As far as I could tell, no one knows where he stayed. That’s all Harry wants for himself and his family. They want to be safe, which they are if the bm doesn’t know their movements.
The entire issue at this point is now ludicrous. Either this Clowning is about KFC and the Escort or it’s about the Sussexes. The brf and bm need to decide which it is and stick with it.
I hope Princess Diana is gleefully laughing in heaven about how much power her younger son wields.
Beautifully played, Sussexes. Keep them all on tenterhooks.