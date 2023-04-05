The Sussexes’ spokesperson: ‘No update’ on whether they’ll attend the Chubbly

There’s a lot of talk this week about King Charles’s coronation, because it’s almost one month away exactly and plans are being firmed up and the guest list is being confirmed. And yet… the Duke and Duchess of Sussex still haven’t confirmed whether they’re coming or not. It’s so funny. As I’ve said before, I have no tea about what the Sussexes are thinking or if or when they’ll announce their decision. Hilariously, in the BBC’s coverage of all of the coronation keenery, they got in touch with the Sussexes’ spokesperson, who basically indicated that Harry and Meghan aren’t saying anything this week?

But with the coronation approaching, it is still not clear whether the invitation for Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is going to be accepted. A spokesperson for the California-based couple said this week there was no update on whether they were attending.

[From The BBC]

LMAO. Keep ‘em waiting, Harry. Someone shared a theory on Twitter that the Sussexes have probably already privately declined and the palace is actively trying to guilt-trip Harry and convince him to come (so that they can treat him like sh-t), and then when the palace has to admit that Harry declined the invite, the Sussexes will release a statement saying that they declined weeks ago. It could totally go down that way. I hope it does. Meanwhile, palace sources are still trying to milk the Sussex drama:

While King Charles III may “very much” want Prince Harry and his grandchildren to attend his upcoming coronation, a source tells ET that the royal family feels Harry and Meghan Markle attending could divert attention away from the historic event. A source close to the royal family tells ET that there’s concern that if Harry and Meghan attend the May 6 coronation ceremony in London, it could steal the spotlight from the king himself. “The big concern is the chaos that could overshadow the coronation if they attend,” the source says. “No one wants to see the focus taken away from King Charles with the press focused on Harry and Meghan and past family squabbles.” The source adds, “The fear is — if they do come — more private matters could be made public, so efforts are being made to prevent that.”

[From ET]

If King Charles was so worried about being overshadowed by the Sussexes, he shouldn’t have authorized his courtiers and his bloody wife to leak sh-t about the Sussexes for months now. The palace was actively cultivating all of this attention onto the Sussexes and whether they would accept the invitation. Meanwhile, Charles was also making a point of evicting his rent-paying son and grandchildren from their British home! Anyway, I love how terrified these people are that the Sussexes might come to the Struggly (and overshadow Charles) or stay home (which would also overshadow Charles).

