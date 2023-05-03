The Waleses released a second photo of Princess Charlotte for her 8th b-day

Quelle surprise, the Prince and Princess of Wales managed to make Princess Charlotte’s eighth birthday into a two-day story! On Monday, the eve of Charlotte’s birthday, Kensington Palace released a birthday portrait of Charlotte, reportedly taken by Kate in Windsor in the past week. I assumed, given the less formal energy of the photo, that it was taken at Adelaide Cottage, the family home which the Waleses are desperate to leave. I didn’t even consider the fact that the first photo released might have been the second choice? Because it looks like Kate also organized a formal photoshoot with an actual professional photographer, Millie Pilkington. A second portrait of Charlotte was released by KP on Tuesday.
You might remember the name Millie Pilkington because Prince Louis’s recent birthday portraits were taken by the same photographer. I thought it was weird that Kate hired someone specifically to take photos of Louis (and Kate), but it’s making more sense now. They did another Photo Day, probably during their five-week holiday around Easter. Kate and the kids all posed for Millie Pilkington, and Kensington Palace will now release those photos for major events. Perhaps we’ll even see a “new” Pilkington photo for Father’s Day. That is, unless William wasn’t around for Photo Day. In which case, they’ll have to use another image from the “denim ad” photoshoot they did last year (which we recently saw for Will and Kate’s anniversary).
I will say this about the new photo of Charlotte – it’s good to see Orla, the family dog. Orla replaced Lupo, who died suddenly in 2020. Orla and Lupo both came from cocker spaniel litters bred by Kate’s brother James Middleton. Orla has the thousand-yard stare of a dog in a family with three rambunctious kids.
I am assuming then that George will also have a professional photographer take his birthday portraits
Im assuming his birthday portraits were taken in that same session.
I don’t get this why not release both at the same time?
Because that’s too much work when you’re still learning. One snapshot per day is Kate’s grueling quota. Get it?
It enables her to count these 2 photographs as 2 events, since they were delivered on different days.
Everyone seemed to dislike the first photo so they released another.
That wouldn’t get them TWO days of media exposure, so close to Charles fancy-hat day too, is this a slap in the face and overshadowing of Charles getting a new hat, the horror!
one was with the caption “wishing charlotte happy birthday tomorrow” and the other was released almost on the same day around midnight “thank you for the birthday wishes”. given people put reels of their birthday week on instagram…this doesn’t seem like an issue.
Because this drags out the coverage of her birthday.
It’s annoying bc its just how they do things now so there is no surprise, we all knew a second picture was coming. The first few times it was presented as a “thank you for the kind wishes” or something, kind of like “wow you all were so sweet and enthusiastic over one picture, here’s another as a thank you.” Now its just par for the course that the second picture is coming so its expected.
This new pic is hilarious because it looks like the arms can be claimed by the dog.
Yes! That’s exactly what I was coming to say. Her arms look weird. Too long for her body.
Girl. I came here to say just that. I don’t know what I’m looking at! Some kind of Escher mobius abstract portrait.
The child is very cute and sweet-looking, but it’s like, who’s wearing whom? Which one, the dog or the kid, is the ventriloquist’s dummy and which one is operating it?
Yes! something about the composition about it is really throwing me off. Her arms look out of proportion to the rest of her. At first I thought she was laying down in the grass, and then I thought she was sitting with Orla on her lap, and now I realize she is more crouching and bending over the dog.
Charlotte’s smile is adorable and that sweater looks super cute, but yeah something about this picture is throwing me off lol.
I thought the dog was wearing a sweater
I looked at the dog with sweater arms for far too long. Glad it’s not just me!
Glad I’m not the only one who saw that! I thought perhaps two photos merged into one? Two people, with one hidden by Charlotte’s hair? If that leg is Charlotte’s, how far is she stretched out? I really puzzled over it!
Cute pic. But something seems off to me, and maybe it’s my middle aged eyes, I thought at first Charlotte was kneeling due to something that looks like a knee bend on the left side but then it looks like her back is extended in the background. Is it just me????
Not just you. It’s a bizarre angle, I can’t make sense of it either.
Yeah I can’t figure out if those are her legs or maybe she’s sitting on Kate?
I cannot understand what’s going on. The lighting doesn’t help because it looks like the arms are separate to her body where the jumper appears much lighter in the background.
She’s squatting over the dog with a leg on each side. Kids are bendy lol
Is this Photoshopped? Her arms and hands seem odd. I keep looking at it.
I’d guess she’s sitting with the dog between her legs, her knees are bent up and she’s leaning way forward hugging the dog. What’s a little strange visually is that the thickness, amount of fabric on her sleeves and her dropped shoulders combined with the fact that her arms are closer to the camera than the rest of her body makes her arms seem too big for the rest of her.
It’s fine – she’s cute, the dog’s cute, they are both in focus.
Thanks for the explanation, North of Boston. Right after I saw how cute Charlotte was, and thought it was a cute pose, I noticed how thick the arms of the sweater were, and seem disconnected from Charlottes’s body, and the arms seem too large and the hands almost adult. Bit of a puzzle, this photo. I really like the idea of it, though and I still like the composition of the photo.
HAHA, I was over on LSA, and someone over there mentioned this picture is of Kate and they photoshopped Charolette’s head on it. They pointed out the hands and the long body. They also said flowers haven’t bloomed in the UK yet.
What’s LSA? 🙈
Where rabid white Drumfers put on digital blackface and hate on Meghan. LSA’s owners embrace it because it makes them money.
Cute dog. Cute dog not enjoying photo shoot.
Dog gas spotted either a squirrel or a sausage at 2 o’clock. Possibly both.
😂 I agree, someone is definitely holding a treat (sausage or not) just off camera for that dog and saying ‘stay’. Anyhoo as with the previous photo, she’s cute, like 99% of all 8 year olds. The dog’s cute, like 99% of all dogs and…well not much else you can say really… we all know what Charlotte looks like, nothing new or interesting to comment on.
Poor kid.
Her face is splashed everywhere with no regard for her agency.
Anyway, isn’t this spotlight stealing? Are t all êtes supposed to be on the coronation this week? Right, only for Harry’s kids.
How dare her birthday overshadow the coronation! Can’t she reschedule it like Archie was forced to??
:p
Yes, where are the complaints from the UK media about spotlight stealing? The coronation is just a few days away. If H&M make one peep about Prince Archie’s birthday, the UK media will be all over them. It really is shocking that KCIII set his coronation date on his little grandson’s birthday. KCIII’s aggression towards and disregard for his own blood is astonishing. It shows us the type of person he really is.
I’m thinking Kate didn’t like not being the main photographer and that’s why she released a photo she took instead of the professional one. I’d say yesterday’s photo was better than the released on Monday.
Side by side you can really see how Kate is amateur hour, so I’m guessing they released them separately to avoid the direct comparison on their social media.
I’d have probably reversed the order and released the professional first and personal later, but then I guess Kate wouldn’t get all the residuals from the front pages that way.
That dog has seen things…
I am trying to work out where the rest of the dog is .
This photo release is a proof k&w don’t organise things properly. I really suspect that Charlotte really had a well organised party. If they can’t handle photos, then how can a big party. Even parents doing 9 to 5 job, do better than these two.
They took many vacations, they been to many holidays, can’t they get atleast one candit photo. I am not saying these photos are bad. They are really nice and Charlotte looks very cute. What i am saying is their management skills. With all the staffs available they can’t do just a photo upload properly. (Oh i forgot the yatch girl thing. Kids are not allowed in this vacation)
Keen often take leave with children as excuse but now we have clear idea how much she is a hands on parent. Simplely Charlotte looks beautiful like Cinderella and keen feels like the evil step mother. Once she even said that Louise’s first word was mary, his nanny. We have lots of proof keen is the evil step mother.
Awww…what a sweet dog. You can tell he’s accustomed to hugs from the kids.
He is adorable. Totally agree.
I read an interesting post over on tumblr that the brand of the dress that Charlotte is wearing in the first pic is actually advertising that dress for toddlers, and that Charlotte always seems to be stuck in those type dresses.
It would not surprise me in the least if Kate was demanding bespoke, underage clothing for Charlotte. Same as what people accused Sophie of for years. Deliberately dressing children younger than their ages in order to deny their own advancing years.
I almost never see the photoshop/conspiracy theories around photos, but what on earth is going on with Charlotte’s arm and HER HAND?? Her arm and hand look like they were enlarged compared to the rest of the photo, but I’m sorry, that hand!! Does anyone else see this? It looks like an adult’s hand??
Yes it absolutely does!! So so strange?
I can’t get over how awkward the arms and turned head pose is in the white dress pic. It’s SO odd.
She a kid hugging the family dog, it’s fine.
Better vs. the stiff official pics.
I have no affinity for kids. Speaking plainly, I just don’t like kids in general and I don’t apologize for it. I’m more interested in the dog.
Ha! She looks like William 😆😆
Adorable girl, adorable dog, really awkward photo.
OMG! You are right. Just look at the hand. It is not an 8 yr olds hand!! WTF!!
I prefer Kate’s photo. I’m sure it was taken last year, going by the dress etc. I think there’s an idea we Brits slog through life in wellies and under umbrellas because we live in a constant downpour, but our summers can be glorious, ditto our autumns. Kate’s photo reminds me of the gorgeous, sometimes too hot, summer we had last year.
i don’t think its from a year ago because of the teeth, but the pictures do look very summer-y for April, even april here on the East Coast where I am.
We went to England last summer and it was the most gorgeous weather. Well the Brits didnt think so, lol, because it was hot (80s and 90s F) but again, we’re from the mid-atlantic east coast so to us it was pretty normal, especially bc it was not as humid as we’re used to. I brought all this rain gear and it did not rain once in the 10 days we were there, LOL.
Hi Becks1. I’m so glad you enjoyed it. Yes, it was boiling, to us! There was one particular July day when rail companies were saying people ought not to travel because the rail lines were buckling. I was down in Cornwall at the time. I threw my stuff together & hopped onto a very crowded train home. I love it when it summers up here; people are so lifted in their emotions.
So where’s the unhinged DanW article about Kate pulling focus from the Struggly by releasing kid photos?
Kaiser, hiring Pilkington is a way to keep paying her off and keeping her mouth shut about what really went on at PP for decades. They did the same thing with the wedding photos, hiring her to help her launch her wedding business AND ensuring she kept her mouth shut during the run-up to the wedding.