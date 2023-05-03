Wootton: Duchess Meghan is succeeding at pulling focus from the coronation!

The Duchess of Sussex announced that she signed on with WME last week. There’s been some talk within the Sussex Squad about whether we could see an immediate change in how Meghan was discussed, analyzed and gossiped about within the British media. From what I’ve seen, most of the British media figures were simply surprised that their years-long campaign to smear Meghan has fallen flat. You have to remember, most of these people live in their own echo chambers too, just like the Windsors. They believe they can create their own alternate universe where “everyone hates Meghan and Harry” and “Hollywood shuns the Sussexes” and “Harry will eventually have no choice but to return to the UK.” They honestly believed that, and the WME news was reality crashing down on them.
Since the WME news came out, they’ve been testing out new narratives, trying to ensure that they still have some kind of power over Meghan and how she’s viewed. The Telegraph’s piece over the weekend was full of bizarre and offensive lies, antisemitism and misogyny. So, they’re seeing if any of that sticks. Meanwhile, Dan Wootton got the call and the palace talking point: Meghan’s moves last week were bad because she should have let the coronation have all of the attention! Wootton doesn’t even realize how pathetic he sounds, crying about “why is Meghan forcing everyone to talk about her??!?!?!” Some lowlights from Wootton’s latest Mail column:
Ah, good, compare Meghan to Diana: It was a predictable script taken straight out of Meghan Markle’s masterclass in ‘how-to-get-everyone-talking-about-me-again’ Hollywood PR 101. After months of purposefully shunning the spotlight, allowing her hapless husband Harry to shoulder the backlash against his grotesque and unnecessarily nasty royal shaming tell-all Spare, the Duchess of Woke has viscerally exploded back into public consciousness, with a three-step campaign seemingly taken straight from the Princess Diana playbook.
Even Wootton admits that Meghan doesn’t have to coordinate with the palace: Now, of course, Meghan is her own woman who is no longer part of the Royal Family and has no need to coordinate her media activities, something she hated doing with a passion while part of the Buckingham Palace set-up. But it is no coincidence that this trio of major interventions occurred just one week before the Coronation of King Charles III, the most important day in her father-in-law’s life.
Strategic Meg: It seems Meghan strategically timed her almost total disappearance from the spotlight for four months – a lifetime in Californian terms – in order to make maximum impact when she did emerge at this critical juncture. Even the Sussex Squad must concede there was absolutely no reason why any of these trio of PR events had to take place in the past week.
Shameless Meg: This is nothing short of a desperate and shameless bid to steal attention from the new King in his Coronation week because, I believe, she’s jealous she won’t be part of it. Having decided it is just too risky to join her husband at the Coronation, given the likelihood she would be booed by the royalist heavy crowds in London this Saturday, there was no opportunity for Meghan to re-emerge via the first Coronation in 70 years, as she may have initially planned. So now she’s doing it her own way: Guerrilla style.
Hilariously, I also kind of think that the WME news last week was probably timed specifically, but she probably thought “well, we can’t announce it in early May, because that’s way too close to the coronation, I don’t want to pull focus.” That’s why it’s so funny – the WME news came out, what? Nine or ten days before the godforsaken struggle-chubbly. The Sussexes went to the NBA Playoff game twelve days before the coronation too. Did no one tell Meghan that she wasn’t “allowed” to do anything or go anywhere for a full 30 days before the coronation? That’s why people like Dan Wootton and Camilla Tominey are screaming, crying and throwing up – because Meghan is the story, no matter when or where she shows up, and they all know it.
bbb-but-but… she’s literally done *nothing*. complete invisible radio silence. jesusmaryjoseph.
Hey Dan you are calling attention to her. Think about it
So Meghan is in charge of basketball schedules? And the TED talks schedules?
As far as British media is concerned, Meghan is literally in charge of everything. She is omnipotent.
You know, I keep thinking about this. If Meghan is so powerful, why are we wasting her on the British monarchy? Seriously, if she’s so all powerful just her existence is bringing it down, why aren’t we sic-ing her on Putin? Or North Korea?
I’m not arguing that the monarchy doesn’t need to go but seriously, if we have this all powerful woman, we need to get some things fixed in the world!
Apparently, Meghan is in charge of all of the scheduling. Everywhere. lol
I don’t know why, but the Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers game scheduled the night before shiny hat day felt serendipitous. Now I know Meghan scheduled it. /s
Would like both teams to win that battle.
Charles was already booed.
I wish some covert celebrity ring would hire some private investigators and dig up skeletons and everything lurid from these rancid rota rats and tabloid journalists and expose their personal life on a loop via twitter and see how they like it.
We have the Piss Morgan’s wife cheating story, Christian Jones’s husband openly taking a payoff from Wootten that endangered the lives of Sussex Family, and one of the female RRs was photographed sexing in a field with someone other than her husband. More needs to be unearthed and shared.
No Dan you and your other gutter trash tabloids have been doing that by using her name in everything you write! YOU are pulling focus away!
This particular narrative that the Sussexes, especially Meghan, must time their activities and appearances so as not to upstage royal events is so revealing. It reveals how easy it is to upstage the remaining “working” royals. And it reveals how royal media sycophants like Wootton just can’t quit the Sussexes. Not to mention how they were whining a few weeks ago because Meghan wasn’t providing material for them to drag her. Like I said, they just can’t quit her.
Exactly.
The tabs relentlessly cover Meghan and Harry and then bitch they are getting too much attention. I suppose irony is dead.
What’s laughable about the upstaging is that they aren’t doing anything. The British media don’t realize how bad it looks that a pre-taped introduction and a basketball game can overshadow what’s supposed to be a once in a lifetime, historical event.
Exactly! Meghan living is upstaging the royals – that’s not her fault, that’s the fault of the working royals who are incredibly boring (and for W&K, incredibly lazy) and that’s the fault of the press, because they magnify everything she does.
But honestly, even when Meghan is completely quiet and we don’t hear from her or see her in months, she’s still all the RRs can talk about.
Mister is a legend in his own mind, isn’t he? If Meghan is pulling focus, it’s because YOU WRITE ABOUT HER, DIPSHIT!
There are lots of royals to write about. What are the Ford Fiesta and her husband up to? They are a Duke and Duchess now! What about the Wales? You have a new Queen with an entire klan of brand new royal adjacents!
Ten years from now, if Meghan appears on another continent within 10 days of some random royal event, will these ratchets be shrieking about it? They are all shitty propagandists. They may think they are following the Goebbels rule: “Tell a lie often enough and it will become true,” but they sound completely deranged instead. I don’t understand how the royals don’t view these creeps as liabilities. It’s like having Perez Hilton as your press secretary.
Get thee to a padded cell, rota ratchet. Seriously, whenever I see his posts, I keep thinking of that song I heard on the old Dr Demento radio show: “They’re coming to take me away, ha ha, hee hee ho ho to the funny farm!”
I genuinely feel like Meghan is actually HOLDING BACK until the coronation is finished. If they think she’s pulling focus now, just they wait until WME gets to work.
This ^
Yup!
Agreed.
Also, like @lanne said above, she’s “pulling focus” bc the RRs are so hyperfocused on her. No one is making them cover her every move. they choose to do that.
She could literally sneeze and pull focus from this snooze fest.
If they think she’s this planned and coordinated now, wait until WME rolls out the whole PR brigade. I can’t wait!
I hope that Meghan and Harry release a birthday photo of Archie immediately after the televised Conanation!
I guess you can hope but that’s not going to happen. They haven’t release a photo for his birthday in two years and the last time the photo was taken from behind.
But she hasn’t pulled focus. Black Twitter and Irish Twitter have already decided to join forces to roast the ridiculous ClownFest. Apparently, Scottish Twitter and Welsh Twitter will also be reporting for duty. So C-Rex and Shagnasty (thanks Jim Butcher for that nickname from the book series the Dresden Files), will get plenty of attention but they might not like it, judging by Black Twitter and Irish Twitter reactions around QE2’s funeral…
If Meghan was truly jealous of the coronation wouldn’t she make sure she was there so she can pull all the focus off Charles? Dan Wootton is not only unhinged, he’s stupid. The press is going to outraged when she goes to NY on May 16 as she attempts to reclaim the spotlight from Charles and Camilla following the coronation.
Isn’t Meghan also receiving an award next weekend in L.A.?
“Guerrilla style”?!?!! Seriously??? That wasn’t an accident. Just giving himself plausible deniability. Dog-whistling-Dixie racist piece of shit.
OMG I missed that. You are right!
“the Duchess of Woke has viscerally exploded back into public consciousness,”
Why does it sound like he was rage masturbating while he wrote this?
argh ! that is a visual i didnt need lol.
I think he “exploded” as he typed. He’s an embarrassment.
I think he always sounds like that’s what he’s doing. Angela Levin too.
Just for one day I would like to have these imaginary powers these fools claim Meghan has. Just for one damn day.
Wootton is making a lucrative living by writing hate pieces on Meghan in the newspapers and encouraging and enabling Tom, and Samantha Markle as well as others to talk negatives on Meghan in GB news , etc
Whilst Meghan together with Harry are working hard on their projects to feed their family and provide them with security as well as doing charity work.
And that’s really what it comes down to. He’s making money pushing any narrative he can come up with. Most of his articles and segments on GB News are about Harry and Meghan. He doesn’t make that much off YouTube but clicks he gets for daily mail are more profitable!
Even a screenshot of this headline draws eyes to his article!
The best option is to ignore him because his reach is very local
Is it Meghan’s masterclass or Diana’s playbook?
What’s the third thing he’s crying about? Wme, basketball, and?
The Missan Harriman TED Talk introduction.
Wow! I gasped at the statement, “So now she’s doing it her own way: Guerrilla style.”
Guerrilla Style! Or gorilla style you racist scum. (You just know he pronounces Guerrilla like gorilla, and thinks he is so clever).
When will this guy rot off the vine already?
I dont see how she is pulling focus, apart from what was said above, she hasn’t released a podcast, docuseries, given money to charity the work she normally does. so what is their problem. they should be focusing on what ever godforsaken things going on with the con a nation, since these guys have a reach , that would probaly turn the tide in favour of it. instead parties and events are getting cancelled all over the country due to lack of engagement.
What they’re really saying is:
Meghan is breathing
They resent her breathing
They want her to stop breathing
But then what would they talk about?
Well, I am so used to their crazed rants about Meghan that all I can do is roll my eyes.
But to talk about “Diana’s Playbook” that way? Basically side-smearing Diana as though she was some manipulative attention hog and flame-thrower? You do NOT come for Diana. The woman has been gone more than 25 years. Respect for the dead. And especially for her. We all know she is the one who should have been crowned this weekend.
It’s a bit like the chicken or the egg… is Meghan News pulling focus or is all the talking they do about it pulling focus?
Now it did also cross my mind in terms of timing esp the WME news… the basketball game was different, they had no control over the NBA schedule. But they could decide when to announce the representation. Of course if they waited until after, the BM would accuse them of interrupting some Coronation honeymoon or whatever. I could imagine though Meghan getting the thought of holding back the announcement and Harry going “no, do it now” before she finished the sentence.
In addition, either way, her new agent also DGAF about Palace or BM imaginary sensibilities. Which also makes Wootton’s musings even funnier, like “oh you think we’re f**king with you? LOL we’re totally f**king with you now” and there’s nothing they can do about it. Except what they’d do anyway, bleat about it endlessly.
“That’s why people like Dan Wootton and Camilla Tominey are screaming, crying and throwing up – because Meghan is the story, no matter when or where she shows up, and they all know it.”
Not only is Meghan the story, she’s theee top story for the UK, yet the BM have absolutely no access to her. Every breaking news, information, and access gets to the BM after every U.S. outlet breaks the news! So they’re not even making money like they did when she & Harry lived in the UK.
That’s why they NEEDED her at the con-of-a-nation, so that they could finally have the Meghan breaking news for a bit! But our girl took away every opportunity for the bullies to make serious money off of her. They’re only making coins now!! 🤣
If a frickin once in a lifetime Coronation gets overshadowed by someone going to a basketball game then that’s on you boo. You just ain’t all that. Bye.
So I guess the photoshoot of W&K abseiling in Wales presents no danger of pulling focus from the côrônation — mainly because they can’t get people to care. But let Meghan go to a basketball game …
Lol, that’s what “global icon” means. All Meghan has to do is go to a basketball game and the press drops all interest in the most historic royal event in a lifetime. She says two words in a TED talk and Charles can’t get his own pet media guys to pay attention to him. She gets more attention for NOT attending an event than the people who actually attend. Yes, Wootton, you’re right – Meghan has succeeded.