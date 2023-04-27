Tominey: How dare Duchess Meghan go out in public 12 days before the Chubbly

The Duchess of Sussex really sent the British media reeling when she made surprise appearances at Misan Harriman’s Ted Talk (a virtual appearance, at that) and the Lakers game on Monday night. They’re scrambling, because they’ve spent the past four months screaming “where’s Meghan?” and now that everyone can see her, suddenly the line is “she’s trying to pull focus from the coronation!” Camilla Tominey spewed out a four-page diatribe analyzing Meghan’s appearances in a piece this week called “What is really behind the sudden return of the Duchess of Sussex?” Meghan lives rent-free in their heads, absolutely. She’s their money-maker and “Everything Meghan” is a billion-dollar industry. It says so much about the Windsors and their press allies that all of them are still so obsessed with the comings and goings of an American woman living quietly in Montecito. Some highlights from Tominey’s unhinged piece:

The timing!! Royal watchers would be forgiven for questioning the timing of Meghan’s latest appearances, just as the Union Jack bunting is being unfurled for what Harry has described as the “biggest day” of his father’s life.

Meghan sat next to her lawyer at the Lakers game: Much has been made of the fact that the Duchess was sitting next to her long-standing lawyer Rick Genow, an LA attorney who has advised her since her days starring as Rachel Zane on the legal drama Suits. Eyebrows were raised at the palace when she continued to seek his counsel even after she married into the monarchy in 2018 and took on her own team of UK staff.

Meghan in the driving seat: In making a solo appearance ahead of the Ted Talk – and taking Harry to such an all-American sporting event, the Duchess appears very much back in the driving seat, with her husband once again playing a supporting role.

Why did the Sussexes’ spokesperson issue a statement when royal reporters were openly lying about Meghan leaking to the Telegraph? Harry has made no secret of his loathing of the press – who he has accused of colluding with a palace that constantly “leaked” and “briefed” against him and his wife. Yet Ms Hansen’s punchy response to the coverage suggests Meghan still sees the value of active media management.

Meghan might speak at any moment! Royal aides fear that while there may be a Coronation “ceasefire”, it does not stop Meghan deciding at a later date to go into more detail [about the royal racism], not least amid talk of her planning her own autobiography as part of the couple’s four-book deal with Penguin Random House. Finally naming the royal who made the comment would certainly help book sales, if or when the time comes for the Duchess to put pen to paper.

Meghan kept a low profile because of South Park!! Another reason why she may be holding her counsel is as a result of South Park, which implied Meghan was a “sorority girl, actress, influencer, victim”. Denying the couple were “furious” about The Worldwide Privacy Tour episode, a spokesman insisted: “It’s all frankly nonsense.” But people drew their own conclusions from Meghan keeping under the radar after it was aired on Comedy Central in February and widely circulated on social media.