Angelina Jolie & Maddox Jolie-Pitt attended last night’s White House state dinner

The Washington DC paparazzi (?) got a glimpse of Angelina Jolie flying into Dulles yesterday, and rumors immediately popped up that she would attend Wednesday evening’s state dinner for President Yoon Suk Yeol of South Korea. What we didn’t realize is that Maddox would be her date! Maddox, who was born in Cambodia, goes to university in South Korea, and Maddox speaks some Korean, or he’s possibly fluent at this point. Meanwhile, Angelina has been in and out of the Biden White House the entire time – she’s been invited to attend official events, she regularly takes meetings with Biden staffers and officials, and it makes perfect sense that the Biden administration would extend an invitation to her for the state dinner.
So, Angelina came out for her first-ever White House state dinner. Maddox was her date, and he looked amazing. So did Angelina, who wore a vintage Chanel jacket over a custom gown which had been made for her several years ago. She recycled her whole outfit, I believe. She even wore pearls! She must have thought “I’m going to the White House, time to break out the pearls.”
Dr. Jill Biden wore Reem Acra, which was understated yet stunning. The real star was South Korea’s First Lady Kim Keon Hee, who wore a dazzling white ensemble. Kim Keon Hee is 50 years old! At first, I thought President Yoon Suk Yeol brought his daughter. She looks so young. Korean skincare is no f–king joke.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Washington, DC – Arrivals for a dinner hosted by United States President Joe Biden, and first lady Dr. Jill Biden in honor of President Yoon Suk Yeol of the Republic of Korea and Mrs. Kim Keon Hee, First Lady of the Republic of Korea during a State Visit at the White House in Washington, DC.
Pictured: Yoon of Korea State Dinner Arrivals
BACKGRID USA 26 APRIL 2023
BYLINE MUST READ: MediaPunch / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Washington, DC – Arrivals for a dinner hosted by United States President Joe Biden, and first lady Dr. Jill Biden in honor of President Yoon Suk Yeol of the Republic of Korea and Mrs. Kim Keon Hee, First Lady of the Republic of Korea during a State Visit at the White House in Washington, DC.
Pictured: Yoon of Korea State Dinner Arrivals
BACKGRID USA 26 APRIL 2023
BYLINE MUST READ: MediaPunch / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Washington, DC – Arrivals for a dinner hosted by United States President Joe Biden, and first lady Dr. Jill Biden in honor of President Yoon Suk Yeol of the Republic of Korea and Mrs. Kim Keon Hee, First Lady of the Republic of Korea during a State Visit at the White House in Washington, DC.
Pictured: Yoon of Korea State Dinner Arrivals
BACKGRID USA 26 APRIL 2023
BYLINE MUST READ: MediaPunch / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Washington, DC – Arrivals for a dinner hosted by United States President Joe Biden, and first lady Dr. Jill Biden in honor of President Yoon Suk Yeol of the Republic of Korea and Mrs. Kim Keon Hee, First Lady of the Republic of Korea during a State Visit at the White House in Washington, DC.
Pictured: Yoon of Korea State Dinner Arrivals
BACKGRID USA 26 APRIL 2023
BYLINE MUST READ: MediaPunch / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Washington, DC – Arrivals for a dinner hosted by United States President Joe Biden, and first lady Dr. Jill Biden in honor of President Yoon Suk Yeol of the Republic of Korea and Mrs. Kim Keon Hee, First Lady of the Republic of Korea during a State Visit at the White House in Washington, DC.
Pictured: Biden
BACKGRID USA 26 APRIL 2023
BYLINE MUST READ: MediaPunch / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Washington, DC – Arrivals for a dinner hosted by United States President Joe Biden, and first lady Dr. Jill Biden in honor of President Yoon Suk Yeol of the Republic of Korea and Mrs. Kim Keon Hee, First Lady of the Republic of Korea during a State Visit at the White House in Washington, DC.
Pictured: Biden
BACKGRID USA 26 APRIL 2023
BYLINE MUST READ: MediaPunch / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Wow Kim Keon Hee is gorgeous. Imagine having skin that makes it look like you are photoshopped, even on your neck at 50 years old. She looks very elegant and stylish.
It’s such a relief to have a president and First Lady that does not embarrass the country at every event!
When I saw her last night my jaw dropped. Absolutely GORGEOUS. Damn.
I need to check out Korean skin care products.
I worked at a full service beauty wholesaler that was own by a Korean family. Entire sales staff was Korean. All the women had beautiful skin and used Dudu Osun black soap on their face. Been using this soap since 2014. There was more to their skincare regimen but this was the first step.
Spill Tasha! Give us all the deets!
Er….whitening creams, lotions and potions.
Thats it and thats all.
Tasha — I Stopped reading this thread so I could go look up that soap. Priorities! Lol Thanks for sharing this.
Really? I think she looks frozen, like she’s had too much plastic surgery. At least the cheeks and the nose have been done.
What JB said. Korean skincare is great but Korea also has the best plastic surgeons in the world. It’s not taboo and everyone does it.
Koreans are absolutely comfortable using plastic surgery. You know what the #1 gift parents give to their kids as a graduation present in Korea? Plastic surgery.
Dr. Biden also has that “surprised” look that you get after eyelid lift, and other nip/tuck or at least botox. Not that there’s anything wrong with it, and women in the spotlight are harshly judged on their attractiveness above all else, so this is a necessity for them. I’m not criticizing their choices, only trying to point out to regular women that this is the result of more than genetics and what soap you use
Thanks for saying this first. I didn’t want to be a Debbie Downer. She’s obviously had lots of plastic surgery. It’s very clear, especially in the first pic. She doesn’t look bad at all, but I can see it plainly.
He went to school in South Korea but after the pandemic, he started going to NYU.
Nice to see a glimpse of Maddox – he looks like an awesome young man and I love his entire look.
Yes love his long coat and glasses and shaggy hair. Very very cool.
AJ looks simply divine, so poised and elegant!
Now, I know the outfit worn by Korea’ first lady is worth more than my life but I hate it, it looks too bridal.
White is considered a traditional color in Korean culture. Along with black, blue, yellow, and red. White as a bridal color is really more of a recent Western idea.
Overall, it’s actually very similar to Angelina Jolie’s–white/offwhite gown, white/offwhite jacket. Both women look lovely.
I wondered about a cultural view on wearing white and whether Angelina went for a similar light shade because she knows that.
I would say South Korea’s plastic surgery game is no joke; rather than their skincare.
Agree. She looks extremely plastic.
SERIOUSLY. Her skin is lovely. But she’s clearly had fillers and an eye lift.
Speaking as someone who has Asian family: Asians look younger longer period. So a combo between skin care, genetics and possibly plastic surgery.
Part Asian myself with lots of Asian family and friends. This woman looks great – but I definitely think cosmetic procedures have played a part in this.
I agree.
I was just gonna write this, lol.
I don’t think the Western world realizes the amount of cosmetic procedures rich people do in Korea in order to look good and young. And it’s so normalized and not even hidden.
And even if it’s not surgery per se, it’s definitely laser treatments, botox and the like.
totally – but also just normal folks have access to a lot more stuff than people here often post about. I’m not even talking injectibles! Between prescription Tretinoin and things like LED treatments, Radio frequency and facials like Oxygeneo you can have crazy good skin that is tight, clear and makes you look amazing.
I’ll occasionally wonder into Korean plastic surgery reels on Insta, and it’s incredible how quick, easy, and prolific plastic surgery is over there. No shame whatsoever.
It’s also incredible how similar women end up looking. (Big eyes, small chin, etc.) If Kim Kardashian has the American Plastic Surgery Face, that woman appears to have the Korean Plastic Surgery Face.
Yup. Went to HS in South Korea. Looking perfect is the rule, not the exception. It’s rare to see girls/women keep their natural, single eyelids there, and behind every one you see, is a mother who can’t wait to pay for the surgery so people would stop judging them. Nose jobs are up there too and men are not immune. The culture of perfection is pretty fascinating— everyone on the subway dressed to the nines, people wearing a full face of makeup to play tennis, etc.
Sounds exhausting!
Yeah I had a good friend/colleague from South Korea while living in the UK and she said her Mom was always on her case about getting her eyelids done.
Said the same thing upthread before I saw your comment. Plastic surgery is so normalized and ingrained in the culture, and not just for the rich. Girls pretty much get eye and nose jobs as graduation presents.
Bagelicious, That’s *exactly* what I said to myself when I read the “no joke” comment.
Yes, Apparently lots of Chinese go to Korea for PS (like the Europeans to Turkey) and they have to upload all the pics at the embassy as the passport pics before and after are so different. Korea is very cheap in laser treatments and injectables They are the best
They all look amazing!
Angela and Maddox look very good.
They look so good. Maddox looks so cool.
Doesn’t he? So sharp.
I just love this post. They all look regal in this picture. I wish Maddox would let go of his lapel and put his arms down but is no big deal. I am so proud of Angelina as she is one of our true Hollywood beauties of this time. She is is also very beautiful on the inside. I can’t believe she was begot but Jon Voight who is just a horrible human being. We must find out what Kim Keon Hee’s secret is to her youthful appearance is.
I think Maddox looks really nervous! Hopefully he managed to have a fun night. Absolutely gorgeous tux though.
@Lolo861f, I think Maddox holding on to his lapels is rather sweet. Perhaps it’s because he’s shy and a little nervous?
That’s what I was thinking too. They both look great!
Angie and Maddox look so lovely. I remember when it was just the two of them making a life together.
That’s what I remember too, AJ holding Maddox as a baby!
AJ looks amazing! All the women featured in this post are aging beautifully (even if Kim Keon Hee maybe has a little help). The Bidens have brought class and style back to the White House, and I hope we get five more years of it. Now, Dr. Jill, let’s put on our gardening gloves and tackle the Rose Garden.
“Lick the world” just reeks of coherence and class.
Maddox is a sharp dresser! At first I thought Maddox was invited because he attends university in South Korea and Angelina was his date, and then I saw someone posted he attends NYU.
Man I wish she wore the tuxedo jacket instead of draping it, something about the waistband of the dress makes me think the outfit was made to be worn together, I would have loved to see the lines.
Crazy that it’s pretty much the same outfit as the South Korean First Lady! Everyone looks truly elegant here.
Jill Biden always looks so cheerful and pretty.
Dr Jill always radiates style, class, kindness and a sharp mind. You can tell that she misses nothing!
Everybody looks great! I love seeing ladies’ evening looks with sleeves (even if Angie & Kim Keon Hee are both doing versions of the same outfit lol).
Need to ditch my bob. Found my new haircut here with Maddox.
Dr Biden’s dress is gorgeous.
Angelina looks really pretty and happy, but that dress and jacket are like three sizes too big for her.
Good for them. They sat at the main table with the Presidents and First Ladies and she and the South Korean First Lady seemed to get along well from the photos I’ve seen.
– now… I’m here before everyone starts making comments abt how Brad Pitt wished he was at the White House and constantly bring him up for no reason because of some sort of derangement syndrome. You guys need to cut it out. It’s giving fan and you claim you hate him? Events where it’s just Angelina and her kids are just that- about Angelina and her kids. Bye!
No giving fan behavior just stating facts and your the person who brought him up no one else.😂😂
Apparently AJ has been to Korea many times over the years with the UN so is seems like she meet President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife before.
From pictures AJ was sitting next to Kim Keon Hee at the dinner
That was very thoughtful of Dr Biden to seat Kim Keon Hee next to someone she knows and all 4 ladies look absolutely gorgeous!
With the power, influence and abilities that Dr. Biden and AJ can bring to the world together, imagine the insurmountable changes that can and could accomplish by these two amazing women!!! Dynamic Duo!!
All of the women look magnificent and stunning!! I hope that they all had a magnificent time as well!!
What a darling kid. I hope he gets the world.
I love that her brand is so established that this makes a ton of sense to me. Even bringing her kid as her date. She’s so good about treating them as individuals.
There is no such thing as Washington, DC paparazzi—especially at Dulles–so I’m gonna assume Angie’s team made a phone call and hired someone. Regardless…she looks STUNNING (per usual….I mean, does Angie ever get it wrong?) and Maddox is a total babe and I’m feeling his look. Damn, I really wanted Bradgelina to pull a Newman and Woodward and grow old together….oh well, when narcassists fall in love, it never ends well.
She doesn’t have a PR team and the White House Announced she and Maddox were are attending days ago hence why the paparazzi on the lookout for when she was in town. It was on their Twitter account as well as other places.
There are photographers at the White House for big events like state dinners. These aren’t “pap shots” . There were also photos of other guests, including Chip and Joanna Gaines (her mom is Korean.)
@Freddy You are right; however when they have state dinners, the paps know celebrities will be there and they go. I truly doubt that Jolie would call them or her team, ever. She doesn’t have a PR person.
oh well, when narcassists fall in love, it never ends well…
–Clearly this comment says a lot about you more so than Angie or Brad. And BTW, I work in DC, the press corps is all over the White House, Congress, etc. and they would be for any formal occasion such as this. Epic fail on your shade. Try again.
If you are insinuating that AJ is a narcissist (ICK) I can assure you that narcissists don’t hug people they don’t know … in refugee camps in the middle of nowhere … or work as a UN-HCFR ambassador for over 20 years … largely unsung.
Narcissists don’t go in debt to their abusers to facilitate contact with the ex’ for their children. They also don’t stay silent when publicly smeared.
I’d say “nice try” but it lacked originality, panache and class. *Yawn*
I love both first ladies’ gowns. Gorgeous. They all look fabulous.
I understand all of the conversation of the event’s fashion and the Korean First Lady’s beautiful complexion, but it’s difficult to overlook President Yoon’s and the First Lady’s appalling support of the county’s anti-feminist movement. Korea is not the place to be if you’re a woman with a career. Not to mention her personally being mired in personal controversies which remind me of Mega antics.
YES. I don’t begrudge anyone for gossiping on a gossip site but I’m glad someone said this,
Thank you for bringing this up – I was just going to post a comment about it. There’s no way AJ didn’t know about this – I wonder what she thought.
Not sure why we never talk about it but Biden’s had a bunch of plastic surgery too–pretty good work though.
My husb has a pic of him in an airport from like 10 years ago or so and Joe looks better than when he was a senator in the 80s.
Joe has def had a face lift and I wager Dr. Biden has had a bit of filler and tox here and there — but it is beautifully done.
Yes Jill looks great as well. My husband always jokes about that candid he took with Joe because he was 25 at the time and Joe must have been around 70 and my husb is like “Damn, he looks so much better than me! Handsome bastard.” LOL
Wow! It’s a delight to read about this and see these wonderful photos 💛
Granddaughter#1 saw the shots of Maddox and riffed “Women go crazy for a Sharp Dressed Man” by ZZ Top.
Then she actually PURRED 😂
can’t say as I blame her tho 😎
Lol!!!
I love this! 😂
I’d love to hear Angelina shred MTG for her despicable comments re: adoptive and/or step mothers not being *real* mothers.
Korean skin care isn’t THAT good. Kim Keon Hee has had a lot of plastic surgery too. Which is totally normally in S. Korea.
Maddox looked amazing! He reminded me of a young Harry Potter. And the President and First Lady looked impeccable. I especially liked Jill Biden’s gown. Gorgeous!
Recently, I’ve read about at least three young Korean entertainers have committed suicide. Is this related to this idea of “perfection” that people are saying is pervasive? I’ve met a couple of young Korean women who both said they were going to pursue eye-lid surgery. It seems to be very popular among well-heeled Koreans.
Only one has been very recent…Moon Bin. The 3 you’re referring to were what are known as kpop “idols” and part of musical groups where the pressure to be absolutely perfect in every way is pervasive and obviously overwhelming. That seems to be less prevalent now than the past but it’s still long long long hours of practices/performances and I suspect they’re harder on themselves than anyone else will ever be.
Eye lid surgery, to give double eyelids, is very popular and quite common as they don’t seem to think of plastic surgery as something to be embarrassed about. Saw someone above post that plastic surgery is the most common graduation gift in SK.
Love love love Angie’s Chanel jacket but think the look needs some tailoring. Dr. Jill’s Reem Acra frock is gorgeous, she always looks so elegant. Kim Keon Hee is breathtaking — love her outfit. Agreed that her ageless beauty is probably the result of surgery in combination with meticulous skincare. No shade although I do side-eye the obsession with Eurocentric beauty standards that seems to be sweeping Asia and Korea in particular.
S Korean women = amazing. This PM and his wife are trump and Melania – vile and abhorrent. The PM blames women for the country’s issues. In a country where 80% of women have experienced domestic violence, there are cameras on elevators, restrooms, changing rooms and hotel rooms targeting women and brothers have uploaded pics of their sisters sleeping and undressing to p0rn sites this man and his wife say women’s rights have gone too far.
S Korea = Where a pop star was bullied and sent death threats after being seen with a feminist novel.
It’d be like Angie meeting Marine Le Pen. Just cringe. Google 4b, my heart goes out to S Korean women, who feel like society has given them no choice.