Angelina Jolie & Maddox Jolie-Pitt attended last night’s White House state dinner

The Washington DC paparazzi (?) got a glimpse of Angelina Jolie flying into Dulles yesterday, and rumors immediately popped up that she would attend Wednesday evening’s state dinner for President Yoon Suk Yeol of South Korea. What we didn’t realize is that Maddox would be her date! Maddox, who was born in Cambodia, goes to university in South Korea, and Maddox speaks some Korean, or he’s possibly fluent at this point. Meanwhile, Angelina has been in and out of the Biden White House the entire time – she’s been invited to attend official events, she regularly takes meetings with Biden staffers and officials, and it makes perfect sense that the Biden administration would extend an invitation to her for the state dinner.

So, Angelina came out for her first-ever White House state dinner. Maddox was her date, and he looked amazing. So did Angelina, who wore a vintage Chanel jacket over a custom gown which had been made for her several years ago. She recycled her whole outfit, I believe. She even wore pearls! She must have thought “I’m going to the White House, time to break out the pearls.”

Dr. Jill Biden wore Reem Acra, which was understated yet stunning. The real star was South Korea’s First Lady Kim Keon Hee, who wore a dazzling white ensemble. Kim Keon Hee is 50 years old! At first, I thought President Yoon Suk Yeol brought his daughter. She looks so young. Korean skincare is no f–king joke.