Prince William & Kate took a hike & did some rock climbing in Wales

The new Prince of Wales and Princess of Wales have not done a lot to assure Welsh people that they “deserve” the titles. Prince William and Kate rarely visit Wales, neither of them speak Welsh and they genuinely don’t seem to care about appealing to Welsh people in general. Notably, it also sounds like there’s a big disagreement brewing between William and his father about William’s investiture as Prince of Wales, or Tywysog Cymru. William wants something small or nothing at all, while Charles wants a showy investiture like he had as a young man. Watch this space, because that issue will be front and center after the coronation.

Meanwhile, William and Kate did travel to Wales today to do a keen photo-op with the Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team in Merthyr Tydfil. Do not describe this as “day trip” or a “day of activities.” I think Will and Kate’s event started well past 1 pm GMT. They never “work mornings,” and their “day” generally begins around noon or well after. When they work, which is rare.

As you can see, Kate dusted off a pair of jeggings and some boots for the outing. Imagine taking an afternoon hike and posing for photos as you do some rock-climbing and you call it a day’s work. This is only William’s fourth event since his surprise trip to Poland on March 24th.

