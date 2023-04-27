Prince William & Kate took a hike & did some rock climbing in Wales

The new Prince of Wales and Princess of Wales have not done a lot to assure Welsh people that they “deserve” the titles. Prince William and Kate rarely visit Wales, neither of them speak Welsh and they genuinely don’t seem to care about appealing to Welsh people in general. Notably, it also sounds like there’s a big disagreement brewing between William and his father about William’s investiture as Prince of Wales, or Tywysog Cymru. William wants something small or nothing at all, while Charles wants a showy investiture like he had as a young man. Watch this space, because that issue will be front and center after the coronation.
Meanwhile, William and Kate did travel to Wales today to do a keen photo-op with the Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team in Merthyr Tydfil. Do not describe this as “day trip” or a “day of activities.” I think Will and Kate’s event started well past 1 pm GMT. They never “work mornings,” and their “day” generally begins around noon or well after. When they work, which is rare.
As you can see, Kate dusted off a pair of jeggings and some boots for the outing. Imagine taking an afternoon hike and posing for photos as you do some rock-climbing and you call it a day’s work. This is only William’s fourth event since his surprise trip to Poland on March 24th.
So basically she wanted to try rock climbing? These two. I cannot. Diana must be rolling in her grave at how useless her son and daughter in law are-what a disappointment.
Diana is a blessed soul. That is why she left the monarchy early and died early. God decided Di shouldn’t involve in this drama. For the same reason Harry is forbidden from BRF. These people can’t stand true genuine souls.
These two almost behaving like arrogant monkeys spoiling vegetables in a garden. Don’t know what to do? How to do? When to do? But only enjoys all the privileges. I can bet that this lazy lamp-post doesn’t even know how many properties are under dutchy of cornwall.
I suppose she’s got about as high as she can by social climbing.
@Dot – I just snorted out my coffee. Hilarious!
Kate and Wills on the cliffs?
Gurrrl, you missed an opportunity there…
@Dot – lol, perfect response 🙂
They are an embarrassment. What a work day. They’re just like us trying to balance work and family life, except we remember our work computer passwords and don’t consider work a morning out hiking and rock climbing. Such a joke.
What a weird couple. What a lazy comfy, unearned life.
I do that in my free time! I pay money for it and don’t get few tens of thousands for it!
#AbolishTheMonarchy
Unearned is really the perfect word here.
Be careful. You should not throw stones when your two idols live in a glass house.
Wow it’s clear saying kate and William are the embodiment of unearned really hits a sore spot that lies need to be said about others who have worked real jobs and pay taxes.
Actually, their estate is a Mediterranean style made of stucco, stone and tile paid from their hard work and due diligence. Two private citizens and their family living IN AMERICA BTW.
It would have looked more effective had they connected their rock climbing to some sort of promotion of tourism for Wales.
Otherwise, I don’t see the point of a notably estranged, notably idle pair pretending to spiritually commune with each other through sports.
This activity only benefits their selfish asses. It’s therefore private. Nobody gives a remote damn about this extended vacation in disguise.
Charles should probably insist that young Prince George begin training for his role as Prince of Wales because it’s too late to do anything regarding William. Charles can’t go back in time and be the sort of father William needed to make him someone worthy of the title Prince of Wales … and if no one is willing to do the necessary work, the title should exist only in history books.
Charles should have nothing to do with training George he would only ruin the heir to the heir. George needs to get an education in any case.
Was this one the Court Circular or was this whipped up at the last minute because of the bad press Willy was getting because of the hacking lawsuit?
I’m not sure but isolated on a mountain with just a small group of people would reduce any chances for protest. Why do I feel like that factored into the choices made about this visit?
It was announced last week.
I see Kate wore big blue to go hiking. Hope she took it off before the rock climbing activity? Rings, especially big rings, plus ropes is not a good combo. She can’t be wearing Diana’s ring to bash about on rocks? Can she? I’m hoping William gave her a copy from Argos?
She’s also worn the ring while sailing, which is also risky but if she doesn’t wear big blue does the engagement even count?
She’s wearing a left hand glove in the pic where she’s on the rock.
Maybe we might not recognise her without it….lol
Diana had a copy as well. Could be that’s what Kate wears everyday.
Not to mention dangling earrings. She’s not actually “sporty” enough to have good safety habits.
Look at William grimacing so hard his face is all red and he might just crack his teeth and jaws. And Kate back to her usual pretend everything is rosey expression. I don’t know what they did to appease her but for a moment after the funeral I thought she was going to start pulling a Diana and be openly disgusted by her husband.
Probably reminded her of what happened to Diana
I know it’s just a snapshot so without context – but doesn’t jt look like he’s balling his hands into fists?
Hopefully it’s the cold. Climbing in damp cold SUCKS on the hands. Not that he would know.
They both look cold in that first photo, and just getting through the day. Or afternoon, apparently. Couple of hours.
Those were a grim few months with the couple looking so angry at each other. But then Kate started to look happy again. My theory is that Charles told them privately that he would give them the Wales titles after Granny passed, and that’s what changed her mood. She knew the “Princess of Wales” was in her grasp.
William was always going to get the Prince of Wales title once his father became king. That’s how the line of succession works.
@Kimmie – True but the title is NOT automatic like the Duke of Cornwall title. The monarch MUST create the heir the “Prince of Wales. Charles could wait as long as he wanted to create Peggington The Prince of Wales.
On the death of Queen Victoria on 22 January 1901, George’s father ascended the throne as King Edward VII. George inherited the title of Duke of Cornwall, and for much of the rest of that year, he was known as the Duke of Cornwall and York.
It was not until 9 November 1901, George was created Prince of Wales and Earl of Chester by his father Edward VII.
I think she’s been assured there won’t be a divorce. Whether William has been told the same…..IDK. they were looking pretty ticked at each other basically up until Birmingham last week.
I think Charles is pro-divorce for W&K, if nothing else because it makes him and Camilla look better.
@Nota yeah you know I generally agree with that. For SURE camilla wants a divorce, esp if William is cheating, bc then she and Charles look that much better (in her mind.)
Maybe Kate is just happy after her vacations? lol. But she and William looked like they were ready to spit nails at each other on St Patricks Day and now they seem like they’re faking it better? Maybe they had a few weeks apart ha.
I think they’re useless, but I disagree with the notion that they have looked miserable together. There are plenty of photos of them out there at events where they’re engaging with each other and smiling.
“I think Charles is pro-divorce for W&K, if nothing else because it makes him and Camilla look better.”
@notasugarhere – You 100% correct. Charles is taking a ton of heat for his divorce and marriage to divorcee Camilla in the comment sections of The Fail, The Dim, The Slow and The Mirror. The commenters are calling for Wiggington & Peggington to ascend the throne ASAP. If the Wails divorce, I doubt the comment posters will want Peggington on the throne; they will want George ASAP.
Gurning doesn’t count as real smiles. There have been no real smiles between those two for years.
William is just as bad as his father maybe worse. Imo
I shudder to compliment Kate because I think she’s an evil racist bitch, but at least she is trying here. She’s smiling and participating, which is more than we can say for the useless manchild posing as her husband. She is also more athletic and at ease in the outdoors than he is. And who goes hiking in an oxford shirt with a sweater under the jacket? Matching jackets FFS.
Kate’s simply gurning and posing for PR as usual, not engaging with people around her. And who goes rock climbing/repelling in a priceless ring and dangly earrings? Not someone who is actually ‘active’ in real life.
Well, I guess it’s spotlighting the rescue services in Wales so yay for that I guess?
I want to travel to Wales now because if I get hurt or stuck, I know I will be properly rescued!
Sigh. It’s an excellent thing to highlight but there is no context. Just … do they pick something they like –
Let’s do something outdoors next! Sir, it should probably be in Wales! Great, I get to ride in a helicopter! Whhhooooop whhhhooooop whioooop (helicopter noises)
That’s it, their staff picked a fun activity for them to do & they act like it’s work! They’ve visited numerous rescue teams before, absailed over cliff edges before, gone hiking before. They enjoy it, seems like Kate more than William. Pointless activity, I’m sure the folks in this community in Wales know about their rescue teams.
Or another opportunity to, in this case, dress casually and pose for photos that would be photo-shopped up to the ………
It is nice to love one’s job, it is something else that activities concerning the execution of one’s duties have to be fun…..
It is jarring after the age of 10 years.
Kate used to be fit and strong. Having myself been in the grip of an ED during an incredibly abusive relationship, this is the only area I can have the slightest empathy for her.
I sometimes think about what I would do if I knew what my future held. Like I would be a prince of wales say. Or I would be interacting with many foreign heads of state and diplomats.
Learning languages would be near the top. As would public speaking classes, etiquette classes and learning about the customs and etiquette of other nations and cultures not to mention I would hire some sort of fashion advisor to help me understand what outfits are fitting for what occasion, how to accessorize, and the twelve million details that rich people just know.
Also skin care, hair care and makeup. How to do them myself. Not to stand out or be a billboard – unless that’s what I wanted or felt the situation required but because of a desire to be able to be prepared for last minute engagements etc.
I don’t know how it’s possible that Kate hasn’t attempted some of this.
Even something like curating a display of Royal jewelry along with period costumes of the time to highlight the extensive history of the monarchy would go a long to build positive sentiment for an institution that deserves none.
I just don’t understand her. All of these things could be explained as – I don’t want to pull focus from YOU. I don’t want to mess up and embarrass YOU. and would infinitely help her.
I see Kate as passive intellectually. Since very young she had been modeled by her mother into what Carol think is nobility: lot of money, no work and “smile and wave, just be pretty”. It’s visible that Carole had zero idea of what constitute the basis: etiquette.
And it would have worked till like 30 years ago. But then Diana happened, the world changed notably thanks to the internet…Now we have Kate that have zero etiquette knowledge (like when she disrespected the King of Spain….in his own country) and the same lazy way of thinking: let’s ask mother (because no way Carole is a mom). She never rebelled against her and for nothing will do it now that the brf is definitively out to get her as a scapegoat.
Took a hike in Wales✔️. My work is ✔️
Is this it for the day? I’m guessing they’re flying back to Windsor tonight and returning tomorrow.
A little walk & a little climb and they are done. I remember watching one of those QEII documentaries. It showed her on the royal train travelling to a region of England. QEII worked on paperwork on the way, and conducted several engagements when arriving. She was ushered all over place, unveiling plaques, visiting a seniors home, visiting a school. She was in her sixties. It looked busy & kind of exhausting for a person of any age. QEII talked about the importance of meeting and being seen by as many people as possible. William and Kate should take note.
Big Blue is such an iconic piece of jewelry for those of us Dianas age.
OTOH, it is just jewelry.
Isn’t there a better way to bring attention to this rescue group?
Cheap theater by W&K.
You know they did count this as a “worked hard today at royal duties”.
It is the cursed, internationally recognized symbol of an unhappy marriage yet Kate clings to it.
Perhaps these very words are engraved inside! The ring suited Diana because it has a gauche youthfulness to it. It was then worn by the Diana who grew into a beautiful person with a sense of duty. It doesn’t belong on Kate’s finger at all, for these very reasons, and I seriously wonder whether Kate understands the symbolic nature of the ring for those who grew up with Diana, as well the mismatch in their personalities and how much Kate belittles Diana’s legacy in wearing it. It is so much Diana’s ring, no one else’s. It doesn’t even suit Kate. It’s a difficult piece of jewellery to wear because it is so clumsy but Diana did it with panache. It is an extraordinary thing worn by such an ordinary woman, so ordinary she doesn’t even understand how jarring it is for a lot of people when they see Kate Middleton wearing it.
It suited Diana because it matched her most unusual feature = her enormous blue eyes.
When you say bad press and I am talking UK do these people really get bad press or do you mean via twitter?Are UK papers going to town with them now, I stopped reading the The Daily Fail and The Dim ages ago.
Sorry this was for @Aquarius dunno how it ended here.
Noki. I’ll have a shot at this, as a Brit. There is indeed bad press circulating: the coronation is seen as a waste of money; people are protesting, slightly, about Charles not being their king and actually about the entire future and use of the monarchy now the queen is dead; the BRF’s spending is seen as out of touch during a time of economic crisis; and the true nature of their finances is being investigated, with two broadsheets looking into the duchy of lancaster. The press is turning on Kate and William in particular. Mainly because they are now exposed, with the dust settling after Meghan & harry’s departure, and the failure of things such as early years being so apparent. Also because W&K are closer to becoming king and queen, and people see them as lazy and unworthy in comparison to the late queen. The DM is being more critical, as are their readers.
The Daily Fail readers and posters (some poster do not read the articles) are highly critical of Charles & Camilla, still praise Diana to the hilt and quickly becoming very critical of and bored with William.
If the clothing is not skintight, it’s not Kate.
She could’ve worn those Hiut Denim Dina jeans that Meghan showcased when she was in Wales.
They’re probably tight enough, and she could even be excused for copying Meghan. That said, those skin tight jeans are so “middle school.” A well made pair of traditional straight leg jeans would be more grown up, in my opinion.
Doesn’t she have proper hiking pants? She needs a pair of Bear Grylls style pants. Or scout pants. just….something else.
You’ll notice her young PA is dressed similarly. Maybe she’s getting stuff ready for Kate? Although it’s Kate who thought it was a good idea to wear dangly earrings when abseiling off a cliff edge.
Can I say I don’t mind the trousers at all?!! I hate hiking trousers because they are bulky and gather around calves and ankles, and seriously how many pockets does a person need. I don’t even like hiking boots. I wear good quality trainers. Before people have a go about the safety of proper footwear: I walk miles and miles per week in all weathers and over all terrains (I’m not going into it!!) and the only injury I’ve ever had to my ankles has been in hiking boots, where they didn’t allow the flexibility for my right ankle to move properly over a rock (and they were expertly recommended and fitted). Basically, I think I’d wear something similar to what she’s wearing because I tend to wear shorts or gym trousers for hill walking.
My dad’s maternal grandparents immigrated here from Merthyr Tydvil. My dad even had an Aunt named Tydvil. I’ve always wanted to visit.
Did they arrive by helicopter, and more importantly did they arrive at the helicopter separately? This is the info I want to know every time they appear together.
Can’t find any pics of them arriving, my guess is they did arrive and leave separately and embargoed any photos.
@Kaiser, William may want to delay the formal investiture until after a divorce. At least with Charles, the silly ceremony took place long before Diana came long. Having Kate enshrined in an religious ceremony when he wants her gone? Wm might not want hours of video of Keen sitting next to him on a playacting throne, gurning it up for the cameras while the Midds gloat in the audience.
ETA: This may be Charles trying to pressure William to make up his bloody mind about Kate. Either agree to keep her forever or divorce her, but stop hemming and hawing. Stop acting like you hate her in public OR man up and divorce her.
He gave William an out years ago with the ‘marry her or cut her off’ discussion as Philip did with him around Diana. William dumped Kate after that talk, then took her back months later for the easy s3x and freebie holidays.
Just what I was thinking NOTA. It’s sh*t or get off the pot time vis-a-vis Kate and the Midds. Carol(E) has been pretty quiet of late and Uncle Hookers-n-Blow has gone radio silence. Once this stupid wankfest is over I think we’ll see some big changes, especially from the tabloids who seem to be champing at the bit to let the dogs out on the BRF.
Oh, I think you’ve hit on it! That’s why W is postponing & C wants him to stop dithering. Although he’s hardly shown himself to be decisive.
Another reason Peggington took Wiggington back was no other suitable woman wanted him.
Think about it: Would any woman in her right mind want to be a member of the British Royal Family if they could be the Marchioness of Cholmondeley, Mrs. Jonathan Baillie or Mrs. Sam Branson? Would any woman in her right mind want to marry Horse Teeth the Bald even if he was going to be the King of England at some future point.
Some prizes are not worth having as the price is just “too damn high”.
So taking a hike together counts as work? What if they ate breakfast in Wales.? Would that be another event? Bought something at a shop? A third event. What counts as “work” for them is beyond my understanding. I guess it’s only NOT work if they do these things in Hawaii or some other vacation spot. If it’s in the UK, it’s work, I guess. Laziest People Alive (LPA). That should be their only titles.
Gurny Golighty out and about again. People who say this looks fun and what an easy life. I can’t imagine doing a hike with cameras trained on you and BRF security watching your every move is anywhere near the same as a normal hike. It’s performance. Zero fun or relaxation in anything they do, formal or informal. But, hey, that’s what she bought into; a life scrutinised.
Kaiser that was cruel, you know I’m poorly 🙄you lifted my spirits when I saw “William and Kate take a hike” and I thought YES, YES, YES and then I saw “, in Wales” darn it lol.
Now I remember the Brecon beacons well, I should do I spent weeks training there in the army, cold, damp, wet and harsh. Come to think of it, what a wonderful description of THEM not the Brecons 😳
Agree. I was hoping for ‘Wales tells William and Kate to Take A Hike’
Hi Mary. I’m in the UK and have spent time out and about in the Brecons. Lovely place. From another post ages ago, for some reason I think you’re in Cornwall. (You don’t have to answer one or the other; it’s personal info.) But if you ARE in Cornwall, you’re so lucky. You must hear that a lot, mainly from people like me who go there on holiday most years and block up the roads and you can’t wait for them to bugger off home. Blame Poldark!
I’m thinking Baldemort may win the investiture argument with Chuckles. If the ConaNation is as lackluster as we all anticipate then there may be a disinclination to stage an even less popular event. Expecting Not My Prince messaging on the part of the people of Wales.
So the dumb-as-rocks royals climb some rocks in Wales. They must be exhausted by their 2 hours of “work.”
The Struggle Couple are being dispatched to do entertainment stunts.
“ they genuinely don’t seem to care about appealing to Welsh people in general.”
Kaiser, I don’t think that’s fully accurate.
They don’t seem to care about appealing to ~any~ of the British people in general ;).
Did they buy those pizzas or just offer to deliver them?
kate looks best in athletic wear, more than meghan. she should stick to these looks as much as possible and not copy as much. feel like that’s where she feels the most comfortable in. both her and her sister pippa are the “athletic” girls that always looked best in activewear.
That’s exactly what I’ve always said.
Something can be found for her to do in those outdoor environments, perhaps assisting with opportunities for disadvantaged children.
IMO Meghan always looked great in her yoga gear back in the Toronto days.
As someone (Becks1?) wrote on here long ago – Kate isn’t sporty or active, she’s a gym rat. She doesn’t play team sports, she goes to work out with her personal trainer every day. And no, she cannot do 500 gym-related engagements a year. A one-day holiday to Wales to go rock climbing does not get to count as ‘work’.
Years ago she was attached to a charity that took disadvantaged urban youth camping. She flew in by helo, brought her dog to keep from interacting with the kids, and gave them a lecture about turning off the tv and going ‘to the country’ instead.
FFS, these kids come from families that cannot afford that, that’s the whole point of the charity. After an hour, she and dog got back in the helo. Flew off home, changed into a dress, then flew to a polo match where she preened and posed while William kissed the dog instead of her.
Even when she’s given these simple ‘activity’ related engagements she still flops.
Kate will always come in second to Meghan as far as I am concerned.
Cali, Maybe Will doesn’t want to do the ceremony because he can’t and won’t learn Welsh if his life depended on it? Anyway, he gets the money and that’s all he cares about. It’s also one less event for him to do. So he “wins” all around. But if I were a Welsh woman, I’d be mad as hell about these grifters who steal everything not nailed down— and give NOTHING back, not even on visits to charities. Oh, excuse me, they didn’t know CHARITIES were in need of anything. Now, that is some evil shit right there. Didn’t know. Okay, I’m mad as hell at these two and I’m an American in New York. They are just the worst.
They are desperate.enough to try to look cute
Like Barbie and Ken dress alike and go rock climbing.