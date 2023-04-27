King Charles & Queen Camilla greeted by loud ‘Not My King’ chants in Liverpool

King Charles and Queen Camilla made a day trip to Liverpool on Wednesday for several events. They stopped by the Liverpool Central Library and went to M&S Bank Arena, the location of this year’s Eurovision contest. They met the hosts of Eurovision too. But mostly they just staggered around Liverpool, making an extreme effort to avoid the “Not My King” protesters who were just outside a few of their events. Republic organizes the protests and each protest has been growing in size and volume with each passing week. Charles and Camilla truly can’t make any scheduled visits anywhere in the UK without republican protesters turning up.
Interestingly, according to Republic, a large group of school-age children were bused in to stand outside one of the king and queen’s events. The kids were given a script: “He’s Our King,” which they dutifully chanted over and over. The newspapers then ran the story as “monarchist children drown out anti-monarchy protesters.” Except to hear Republic tell it, their people weren’t chanting “Not My King” at that point. Basically, the palace has “wised up” to the importance of advance work and preparation. The palace hired some child crisis actors and paid them in chocolate and puppies to pretend that they love Charles and Queen Side Chick!
Many, those Republic demonstrations have gotten so loud! Good.
A group of individuals expressed their disapproval of UK's King Charles by hollering the phrase "not my king" during a library twinning event pic.twitter.com/bgnzCvv4SQ
Our protesters were not chanting at this point. We will be asking @bbcmerseyside for an explanation. It is also questionable to suggest that children are of a strong view one way or another on an issue like this when they’ve been bussed in for a bit of fun. https://t.co/NTaJqgwCKC
No election. No choice. Liverpool had its say – Charles isn’t their king. #NotMyKing #AbolishTheMonarchy pic.twitter.com/7HD1lctvLU
Why we’re protesting in Liverpool today – for democracy, for equality. #NotMyKing #AbolishTheMonarchy pic.twitter.com/E8XWJNZSHu
Using children to drown out protesters. How tacky can they get
You’re right! All those kids missed a day of school to go chant for their king! Shady school and shady parents for using children as props. They should have done what Donald Trump does to populate his rallies: Pay people to go and sit at his rallies and chant Trump.
It’s probably the local posh public (AKA private) school. May Not have been missing much.
Maybe the parents did not know as this was a “school trip”.
Wouldn’t the parents have to sign a release form giving permission for their child to go on a school trip and wouldn’t the purpose be given? Maybe the school omitted that the kids would be used as propaganda and chanting a pro monarchy phrase.
I really do wonder about those folks that did the paid stuff and how they are feeling now considering the state of our government and the out and proud fascists. I wonder if they feel responsible for women losing rights, open racism, and the anti LBGTQIA agenda.
There is even British precedent. In previous reigns the royals gave coins to many the crowds to encourage them to cheer. But not Charles the Cheap! Lol
It’s worse than tacky. It feels fascist. And the state tv is pushing the propaganda the dear leader is beloved by the little children. This feels like north Korea moves. It’s disturbing to see it in a democratic country.
It is indeed. Indoctrination of children.
An argument can be made that this is child abuse. And it’s not exactly difficult to find kids willing to chant almost anything in order to get a few hours off from school in the middle of the day.
This is a straight-up Iran move. All those “Death to America” protesters shown on TV? College and high school kids bussed in, given signs, told to chant and shake their fists, then they go back to school and enjoy their bootleg western media.
Its grotesque to use children that way. I’m sure many of those kids will have something to say about it later on–they weren’t given a choice. If the royal family has to force children to cheer for them, then how beloved are they? And do they want to share the same tactics as Iran, North Korea, and Russia?
Agree. Disturbing.
Yes! Very dystopian.
This is just so gross.
Shades of hitler youth
Reminds me of the way Ron DeSantis uses kids in the backgrounds of his photo ops.
I’m old enough to remember Charles making his minor children walk behind their mother’s casket so people wouldn’t boo Charles.
I’m in a western Canadian province that is trying to go full MAGA (“Take Back Alberta”, ahem). The very religious Minister for Education openly encouraged Catholic school boards to bus children to “pro-life”/anti-choice rallies on school time. The only reason they weren’t outside clinics is because the previous left-of-centre government had passed buffer zone legislation.
Same vibes here, honestly.
In some ways, this reminds me of insurrectionist Lauren Boebert’s fairly recent visit to a local public high school during school hours. High school administration presented this as an educational opportunity about government, rather than the populist propagandizing of school kids that it was. Using kids as props and for brainwashing makes my blood boil.
I find it more interesting that he couldn’t drum up some adults to do this for him. This king’s legacy is in the trashcan.
Getting innocent kids as a tool to counter the protest is such a loser move. These folks just can’t do anything right. So embarrassing
The child crisis actors are kind of sad, honestly. Gotta say, Republic is doing a fair job of building momentum before the Shiny Hat Day. I don’t plan to watch, if it’s even covered on US broadcast networks, but can’t wait for the after action reports.
“After action reports”. 😂🤣
Yeahhh, what those kids were REALLY chanting, in their heads at least, was probably “BETTER THIS THAN MATH! BETTER THIS THAN MATH!”
“We get to go home after this! We get to go home after this!”
Wow busing in children. Do the parents know what their children are being used for? I would have a big problem with my child being used for this. Despicable!
Was it known that KC was headed to Liverpool today? I’m asking because the Guardian published an article about KC having slave-owning ancestry: https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2023/apr/27/direct-ancestors-of-king-charles-owned-slave-plantations-documents-reveal
And Liverpool has an excellent museum
https://www.liverpoolmuseums.org.uk/international-slavery-museum
👀 oh boy
But since Kkkarriet Tubman’s ancestors were responsible for freeing slaves, I guess it’s all a wash, huh?
Weren’t they bussed in from school though? Lol, well, that’s one way to do a field trip. It looks so bad omg.
Who would let their children be used/brainwashed in this way?
There is NO WAY their parents were thoroughly informed as to what that field trip would entail. NO WAY. Surely even adults who generally support the monarchy would find this inappropriate and cultish? I can’t imagine anyone getting behind their child being used like this.
Honestly, I can see way too many parents being perfectly fine with this, and even lapping it up. And the BRF exploiting that to the hilt 🤮
@Miranda, Especially in Liverpool. They are renown for having a deep dislike of the Monarchy.
Stooping to hiding behind children, I see. Personally I would be apoplectic at the thought of the monarchy co-opting my child for their own ends. I would feel the same if it was a political candidate, too – children are not props. It’s creepy af.
Do these children really know what they are chanting and why? What educational benefit do they get from being taken out of school to go prop up some weak old man’s ego? Does Charles even thank them in some way? This all feels wrong.
The queen never resorted to these tactics. Less than a year after the queen died Charles reign is already a disaster.
The haters of Charles & Camilla are out in full force posting in the comment sections of The Daily Fail. You really have to see & read it to believe it.
Yeah, the children were told to chant that.
I can picture Charles summit.about protesters. Why not bring children to chant for me.charles suggests Brilliant says Camilla. Go find some children right away says Charles. Right away Sir says courtier. Charles is so clueless and out of touch.
Using children – from his own, to strangers’ – to bolster his and his mistress queen’s reputation is what he does. No one should be surprised at his vileness at this point.
I hope the Not My King protests are massive and loud on Chubbly day.
I teach littles, and my kids would chant anything if it meant they got to go on a field trip. “I don’t know what I’m chanting, but I’m outside!”
I teach bigs, and while they wouldn’t chant anything without some kind of reward attached (and many of them would refuse to chant something they didn’t believe in–I love the idealism of high schoolers), they all recognized they would have done Nazi salutes for cookies when they were littles (we read 1984 this year and talked about the indoctrination of kids).
Shame, shame, shame on Charles. He’s such a coward that he has to hide behind children. Stay in your palace if you can’t stand outside on your own two feet, you creep!
Or…”No Homework. No Homework. No Homework.”
I LOL’d at the BM trying to sell “a group of individual protesters” but omg making young children chant for you is dystopian! They look entirely un-excited in the header pic, certainly not like they’re moved to break into spontaneous genuine chanting of the geriatrics walking past them.
Based on the videos it doesn’t look like the kids were even chanting when C&C were outside.
So in the UK if you take your children out of school during term time, for anything other than medical appointments, you can be fined!, BUT if you take children out of school to prop up the failing popularity of a dusty old man and his scrotum in a wig, that’s fine!!! No it’s not, this looks just as bad as sending children down the mines for the Royals. They didn’t know what the hell they were chanting about, BUT I would have loved one of those children to have turned to a reporter and said “so who is the king and when is he coming?” Then when the reporter pointed out that that doddery old fool was the king, the little boy would have said “no, that’s just an old geezer and his wife, where is the king with his crown, cos he’s supposed to be in a carriage”!!!
IF They are unhappy with these protests, it’s a good job they weren’t near my hospital, because the amount of nurses who think the whole coronation is a farce and a waste of money, even my professor of medicine said he would join the ranks of “not my king” if he could
PREACH, Mary Pester!
haha 🤣
Sometimes I feel really scared for him, a bit in the Romanov way, but more in the “this is the culmination of everything you did” kind of way. It all really comes down to this; all his waiting, all of his life.
Karma really is a bitch.
Charles is going to die in a palace, as either a king responsible for the downfall of the royal family, or at best, the king that came after the last great queen whose name everyone remembers only because he was the one married to Diana and left her for Queen—who? Drucilla? He won’t suffer the fate of the Romanovs (a fate I wouldn’t wish on anyone–those murders were brutal and terrifying, the children all saw their father killed before they themselves were shot and stabbed in a dark, smoke-filled, crowded room).
Nah, he won’t be meeting his end that way. We have come too far to go back to that. I foresee many glorious years of eggs and tampons being thrown at him. And even more years of boos and cries to Abolish.
The man the children chant about could not be bothered to see two of his own grandchildren .
KFC: Waiting his whole life to become something no one wants.
“There was a man of double deed…”
@Selene that’s a fabulous poem and kind of apt! I’d never read it before, thank you!
This reminds me of when Trump’s people advertise for seat-fillers on Craig’s List for one of his fascist rallies—only in this instance, they’re using children as pawns. I didn’t think anyone could sink lower than Trump, but here we are…
When I saw that first photo I thought “they are using children as human shields now”. This is horrifically bad PR.
Don’t worry about what these children’s parents think – Charles and Camilla demanded that they only bus in orphans who shall have no gruel at supper if they don’t chant at top volume.
The palace must really be shook by the growing numbers of protesters to stoop to bussing in children. Gold standard courtiers still giving worst advice.
Here he is again using children to protect him from the public chants of disapproval. He used his sons 25 years ago who had just lost their mother to protect him during that long walk behind Diana’s coffin and he’s using these innocent children to protect him from protests now. It’s disgusting that he is so comfortable using children as shields. These children wouldn’t know all the things he has done that would make him unworthy to be a king, father, grandfather, husband, FIL or decent man.
Well well well. C-Rex and Cams can never say the protests aren’t getting to them. Hiring children and color-coordinating? What’s brighter than yellow? I don’t know, raspberry? But of course! Ha! That will show them. Take that, Republic!
This reminds me of when Burger King was in Dubai, and there was a video that showed his hype man gesturing to the crowd to turn up the hooting volume and wave those free little British flags harder because William was coming. PATHETIC.
It’s on brand isn’t it…..he threw his own children to the wolves to rehab his side chick’s public image so naturally It’s easy using other people’s children as pawn. Every time I think he can’t sink any lower, he gets close to Hell
If it wasn’t for the children, there would hardly be anyone there.
Yep, and one of the funniest peices to come out was when Charlie chinless and camzilla turned on the lights for the euro vision contest arena. They didn’t come on straight away so camzilla pushed (or breathed on the button) again. THIS IS WHAT THE KING HAS BECOME 😂😂a button pusher. But what was great, was with Ryland, who will help compare the contest said, maybe they want to borrow the lights for the coronation 😂😂
Exactly! A button pusher. About that, I strongly believe that events will take the dramatic turn we expect the day the people starts chanting “NOT MY QUEEN” in the face of the Consort.
This will be the symbolic signal that the countdown to the end of the monarchy has started. I’d love an entire podcast dedicated to Charles’ missteps, blunders, unwise moves, awkward leakings to the press, and suicidal decisions since September 2022. Oh my God 🤦🏻♀️ 🤭…
There is no way I’d let my child be used this way.
I bet the parents were told field trip and nothing more.
This is really low.
I just mentioned up thread that didn’t the parents have to sign a release form for this trip and was the purpose given. Were they informed that their children would be used in a pro monarchy propaganda scenario?
Is Charles truly this clueless? Seriously.
Ahh the death knells of the monarchy. The sun has set on the British empire. White supremacy is dying a delicious death.I love this song. Brit Adele can travel to Arizona for the superbowl to watch Rihanna but can’t make it to the coronation. Harry and Meghan should really return the titles honestly. Without the Queen and now the reverberation from her death gone, they’ve become a liability at this point. Who wants to be associated with these delusional stupid ugly useless selfish cruel colonialist wild animals who can’t maintain a respectful loving honorable monogamous marriage if their life depended on it? Rihanna has more cache, influence and glamour than the Royal Family at this point.
I say keep the titles. They were a gift from a queen who loved them both. Ditch the HRH forever–that’s enough of a repudiation of the royal family. They shouldn’t give the racists the only thing the racists want now. If the royals want the Sussexes titles, make the royals come and take them. The Sussexes need do nothing to make like easier for the royals, ever again. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are the parents of Prince Archie and Princess Lili of Sussex. Let the royals take the titles from Meghan and the children for the “crime” of having African ancestry. See how that plays out.
Technically if they give back their titles then their surname changes and they become the Mountbatten-Windsors instead of the Sussexs.
Having children chanting is that cazy omg
yeah, they’re worrried.
My mum grew up in a dictatorship and she has told me stories about how they had to cheer for the dictator everyday in school. For some reason I’m reminded of those stories today.
The next step is passing laws making the criticism of the royal family illegal. I’m sure there are Tories who could propose such a new law.
I actually can’t believe how dumb a strategy this was. It’s so transparently desperate and icky.
Most of the children aren’t chanting. They are having fun swinging the flags around. I hope they got some free library tickets or something.