King Charles & Queen Camilla greeted by loud ‘Not My King’ chants in Liverpool

King Charles and Queen Camilla made a day trip to Liverpool on Wednesday for several events. They stopped by the Liverpool Central Library and went to M&S Bank Arena, the location of this year’s Eurovision contest. They met the hosts of Eurovision too. But mostly they just staggered around Liverpool, making an extreme effort to avoid the “Not My King” protesters who were just outside a few of their events. Republic organizes the protests and each protest has been growing in size and volume with each passing week. Charles and Camilla truly can’t make any scheduled visits anywhere in the UK without republican protesters turning up.

Interestingly, according to Republic, a large group of school-age children were bused in to stand outside one of the king and queen’s events. The kids were given a script: “He’s Our King,” which they dutifully chanted over and over. The newspapers then ran the story as “monarchist children drown out anti-monarchy protesters.” Except to hear Republic tell it, their people weren’t chanting “Not My King” at that point. Basically, the palace has “wised up” to the importance of advance work and preparation. The palace hired some child crisis actors and paid them in chocolate and puppies to pretend that they love Charles and Queen Side Chick!

Many, those Republic demonstrations have gotten so loud! Good.

A group of individuals expressed their disapproval of UK's King Charles by hollering the phrase "not my king" during a library twinning event pic.twitter.com/bgnzCvv4SQ — TRT World (@trtworld) April 26, 2023

Our protesters were not chanting at this point. We will be asking @bbcmerseyside for an explanation. It is also questionable to suggest that children are of a strong view one way or another on an issue like this when they’ve been bussed in for a bit of fun. https://t.co/NTaJqgwCKC — Republic (@RepublicStaff) April 26, 2023