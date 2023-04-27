Yep, Glen Powell & Gigi Paris definitely broke up after the Sydney Sweeney drama

The Sydney Sweeney/Glen Powell situation has been my obsession for the past week. I swear, it’s so low-stakes but there’s so much fun stuff within the story. Sydney is 25 years old and engaged to Jonathan Davino, a guy she’s been with since she was like 20/21. Glen Powell is/was with Gigi Paris for more than three years, but they were not engaged. Gigi Paris looks like she was the one who quickly figured out that Sydney and Glen were fooling around while shooting a “hard R” romantic comedy in Australia in recent months. Gigi unfollowed Sydney on Instagram, and at some point, it looks like Gigi deleted all of her pics of Glen as well. Then on Wednesday, not even 48 hours after Glen and Sydney were eyef–king each other at CinemaCon, Gigi posted “know your worth & onto the next” on her Instagram, then she confirmed her breakup to TMZ:
Glen Powell is looking really single amid all the Sydney Sweeney speculation — at least that’s what his now ex-girlfriend is making clear, ’cause she’s done with him.
The model posted a pretty big red flag Wednesday — a video of her walking in NYC in a 🔥fit that screams revenge, with the telling caption … “know your worth & onto the next.”
If ya need an exhibit B, try the fact she no longer follows Glen on social media.
There was already some smoke about a split — remember, Gigi had recently unfollowed Sydney as well, which many thought meant something was up between Sydney and Glen … especially seeing how flirty they’ve been together on and off set of their new movie. Now, we’ve been told Sydney is still very much with her fiancé Jonathan Davino — and there appeared to be proof of that Tuesday when he took her dog for a walk.
Based on Gigi’s social media activity … it doesn’t seem like she’s buying that.
I say: let them f–k! Let’s have a steamy affair on set, something so steamy that it wrecks two relationships and so what? Gigi will move on to bigger and better things. Sydney’s fans have been calling Davino an old perv for years, so they’ll be happy to see him go away. Honestly, Glen and Sydney are very hot to me. Like, I’m not into them individually, but together? They look like they’re all over each other in private. They better put all of that on-screen in Anyone But You. Did you know this movie is a modernization of Much Ado About Nothing?
Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney gush over filming in Australia together and tease their highly anticipated rom-com #AnyoneButYou at #CinemaCon. pic.twitter.com/aFyzZVcbQt
— Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) April 25, 2023
Photos courtesy of Getty, Instagram, Avalon Red.
This situation is the only time I’ve found either of them interesting. I sure have never her with this glow. To me she’s usually dead eyed. Let’s see where this goes.
Yup, I agree.
And also, most Hollywood actors have open relationships or this “what happens on set stays on set”-attitude and deal with their partner. Sure, Glen didn’t, but Sidney could. She is always so dead serious about everything she does, and I can see her telling her fiancé that this movie can only happen if she gets to be in character fully.
But omg Glen is so unattractive. I will not watch this just because he is so unattractive and shouldn’t be a leading man what so ever.
He really is on the ordinary/unattractive border right? He does have a bright aura though and he’s got charisma. But yeah, I wouldn’t consider him handsome.
I don’t know him from anything, but he seems cuter in the video than the stills. He has a nice smile.
Young, unmarried, no kids. These things happen, so as long as it’s hot as f–k, I’m all for it! Enjoy yourselves, you pretty nubile young ‘uns!
I first saw her in Nocturine and found her to be pretty well cast as a serious, mousy musician (the movie itself was an utter fail/Black Swan-wannabe vehicle). Was surprised that she embraced this “bombshell” image. It was a very Billie Ellish/Scarjo type of reversal and I’d hoped she wouldn’t lean into her “I have huge boobs” shtick so hard. Oh well. We’ll see where she goes.
I’m pretty sure she was playing a character in a movie, that was never her aesthetic in real life. Just because that’s the first thing you saw her in doesn’t mean that’s how she “used to be”. 😊
So messy, I love it. 😂 Sydney’s fiancé seems like a stage 5 clinger/groomer, so I feel like a cheating scandal wouldn’t necessarily deter him, but we’ll see.
I love a good on screen eye-fucking. I highly recommend the Dr Who ep “Mummy on thr Orient Express” for anyone else who also enjoys the Poignant Looks, Longing Stares, and Eye Fucking genre and would love any recs If someone else has some…
Outlander, season 1, episode 3, around 23 minutes in. Claire is checking Jamie’s wound to see how it’s healing and the look he gives her…yowza!!
oh my god I remember that look!! that’s some belly heat just thinking about it
1923, episode 4: Spencer Dutton and Alexandra in Zanzibar.
Bridgerton has a lot of these looks, especially the second season!
There’s a smoldering scene near the end of Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 3, episode 5!
Thank you all!
I said yesterday I’m sure the source that leaked that they’re still together on TMZ is Sydney’s fiancé. Dude will probably cling on for a while.
Now we get confirmation that it’s done with Gigi, from Gigi…oof!
I’m also low key obsessed with this story. It’s been a while since we’ve had a good on set hookup.
Good for Gigi! PR or not, he was making a fool outta her.
Really gross to be celebrating infidelity.
@GIO SAME
Agreed. As someone who was cheated on before, there is nothing hot or sexy about infidelity. It’s cruel and trashy
Agree 100%. Gleefully celebrating the break up of 2 relationships is disheartening.
Yeah I don’t get it either. This must be horrible for Gigi.
The way they are publicly flaunting it is so ugly.
Right ? cheating isn’t fun or entertaining. It’s all fun and games until it’s happens to you. Anyway good for Gigi, that man is a looser and she deserves better.
Agree 💯 with all of the above. You go Gigi! Wish her happiness and healing.
I’m disappointed that I read those gleeful comments on this platform. Being cheated on and betrayed is so hurtful, even when it’s by young people who look like they have “hot” sex together. 😒
:3🎊 Woohoo! Through the celebration of this behavior from both a 25-year-old possibly Trump-adjacent straight woman & 34-year-old straight man, the Celebitchy gods have now permanently given us all the pass we NEEDED to gloss over any cheating an unmarried woman or queer person does before their 21st birthday!
Are we supposed to disown family members because they do not share our political leanings?
Sweeney threw a party to celebrate her mom”s 60th birthday. People wore red hats that said “make 60 great again”. So now we dismiss Sweeney as possibly Trump adjacent? She can’t win.
Not necessarily. I just think it’s interesting how the level of outrage over female (real or suspected) cheating, other womaning, or hooking up ‘too’ soon after ending a relationship always drastically changes based on who likes or dislikes the woman or teenage girl in question, what her position within pop culture is, and whether or not older generations ever felt like they were being challenged/defied in some way.
Rose who?
I’m actually surprised by the amount of people here celebrating infidelity. Guess it’s only off-limits if the couple is not that good-looking or if they’re married.
Amen to Gio’s comment. All of the current and previous salivating over their infidelity is gross. I celebrate Gigi’s response, but not another thing about any of this
Good on her. The way Sydney and Glen are acting is disrespectful to both partners.
Gigi handled it with class. I hope Sweeney’s partner does the same, but it sounds like he doesn’t plan on going anywhere no matter how foolish he looks for staying.
There are pics of her fiancé leaving their place and making multiple trips with belongings including a dog bed. I’d say they’re done….
This is so wonderfully messy! I don’t even care if it’s all PR. Thank you for this nice little respite from all the other crap going on. If it is a PR move, give a raise to whoever came up with it and give those kids a raise cause they are selling it!
If they are having an affair then it’s gonna be incredibly awkward when promo time comes around if they’ve already split up by then, because everyone will know their business and everyone will find their discomfort hilarious. Oh well. If you play stupid games, you win stupid prizes.
I could get behind celebrating THAT, Polly.
Best take here!
I hate the term revenge dressing, it’s misogynistic, but this is exactly how I would do an instagram story after my boyfriend was seen pushing his movie by playing up his chemistry with his co-star. I’m still cynical about these actor types and think it’s all for publicity. And I hope so really because how hurtful that would be to their SOs and so unnecessary. As it is it’s disrespectful but I guess Sydney’s relationship has been longer and maybe her guy has more confidence in it. But if I was a model and my claim to fame was the guy I was hanging with? Yeah dumping would get me more traction.
There’s not one of those photos where Glen and Gigi look like they really fit together as a couple.
More so than Sydney with her fiance, I think.
Wow, who thought this will be The Triangle two point who of 2023?
Who even is this guy????? He’s so weasel-faced. I can’t think for the life of me why anyone would cast him as the lead in a romcom.
Surely both women can do way better.
I’m just happy this story made me pay attention enough to realize he’s not Miles Teller. Have been fully thinking he was Miles Teller this entire time.
“Old perv” when Glen Powell is three years younger than her current fiance?
L-O-L
I only know this actor from his small part in Maverick Top Gun.
Cheating on both relationships is not cool.
This actor looks like a blonde Adam Levine to me, his eyes are to close together, weasel faced.
Don’t care about the movie or their cheating/PR.
The level of celebration here is bizarre and chronically online as if they’re characters in a soap for our entertainment. I love mess, i can appreciate mess. But can we acknowledge how disrespectful these two are behaving in general?
I’m torn here because I love some good gossip, with no kids involved to worry about. But, at the same time, if this is true, these two have been incredibly disrespectful to their significant others. Even if it’s just for PR, even if there is nothing actually going on, the way these have just shoved their flirting and “closeness” down everybody’s throats makes me feel bad for Gigi, in particular. From what I’m hearing about Sydney’s fiancee (which is just the little here, I must admit), this may turn out to be a good thing to get the old groomer off her back, finally.
This is just a long way of saying I agree completely with you.
I have been on the ‘it’s not PR boat’ since the beginning but there’s definitely a lot of PR involved. IMO it’s been done with Gigi for a while. She didn’t stay long in Australia and then did a lot of vague ‘I’ve been dumped posts’. I’m not saying that she’s not hurting but her insta career has definitely been helped out here.
The timing is interesting because just after she reported it done to TMZ, Sydney’s ex was seen moving his stuff. It was the other shoe dropping.
Cheating isn’t funny or cute but this story will continue to be interesting from a PR angle. They are no Brangelina but we’ll see how they roll it out from here.
And yes, even if nothing has happened it still is ‘emotional cheating’
And now People has a story that they broke up after she visited him in Australia and that Glen and Sydney have definately not hooked up. The PR machine keeps spinning.
I think people are responding to some good, old-fashioned, juicy gossip here. It’s not political, it’s not royal, it’s so blatant it seems almost comical. I’m not one celebrating, but it’s nice to read about something so frivolous that truly has no consequences in my life.
@ Holly: You can’t say you love mess, and then not appreciate a low-stakes scandal like this one! This is the lowest tier of messiness possible. No marriages, no kids, no one said anything racist or insane, and everyone involved is an attractive rich person who will be completely fine overall. This is what gossip-following is all about.
Well, they have also been together for 5 years so there’s a big difference in a 25 yo getting together with a 34 year old and 20 year old getting together with a 33 yo, so that may be where the old perv thing comes in with the fiancee, but not Powell.
This was meant in response to @Bex’s comment
What’s hard R?
They are basically saying the film earned it’s R rating. I think they are just hyping it up, like “it’s going to be really steamy”.
The rating the movie will get when it’s released. It usually means lots and lots of profanity, nudity, and/or really risqué humor. A soft R would have a few f-words, and maybe one or two scenes that show bare boobs and butts. A hard R goes way over that line and is chock full of all those things from beginning to end.
The celebration of this affair is disturbing. Cheating is abusive and damaging behavior. It can cause long-term issues with being able to trust others and even post-traumatic stress. Have some empathy.
This!
I don’t know… they are both so boring to me – even together. And I will forever dislike and side eye Sydney after her MAGA-themed party she threw for her family. And blatantly and publicly cheating on your girlfriend of three years makes you a giant dirt bag
I am amazed at the way a female actor can get thrown to the wolves over something as simple as throwing a party to celebrate her Mom’s 60th birthday. Some guests wore red hats that said ‘Make 60 Great Again’ and the media picks up the story painting her and/or her family as rabid Trump supporters.
I wish people would do better before leaping to negative judgments. Sigh.
I do not get any of the fuss about Sydney. I think she did a great job in Euphoria, she forced me to see her as a real character rather than the token bimbo like I was expecting from HBO, but in crude terms, Gigi is way hotter. Way hotter. Not in the same league hotter. I dont know anything about Gigi, is she an awful person and Sydney is really nice? There has to be a significant personality issue or maybe he’s a guy that likes to have power in a relationship…there’s an age difference, right?
Cheating is not about the person being cheated on. It’s about the cheater. And usually the cheater is just an entitled person who cheats because they want to and can. There are a million examples of people cheating on their gorgeous spouses. In Hollywood, often all 3 parties involved are pretty gorgeous because that is a business full of gorgeous people. But amongst “normal” people, you see people cheat on a gorgeous spouse with an average looking person all the time. It is never about what the betrayed person looks like in comparison to the affair partner. It’s about the cheater.
Gigi is a successful businesswoman. Her company is environmentally-friendly with sources California-based. All the clothes are machine-washable. If she were horrid, he had years to break up with her before just deciding to cheat. My thoughts would be, no she’s not.
That’s how you move on Gigi! One post, one line, done. Don’t even waste a paragraph on a rodent who can’t go to work with a 25 year old without engaging in cheating dumbf*ckery. Loser.
Gigi is very beautiful and this MAGA or MAGA adjacent chick is not even in her league. Sadly Gigi is going to run into weasel faced jackasses whose mission in life is to take her down a peg her whole life. You can count on it. Be careful Gigi.
Men are jealous of beauty. They are insanely jealous of it and resent it. There’s a sick compulsion to destroy it. Just look at how we treat this beautiful planet if you don’t believe me.
Enjoy your MAGA downgrade at the next family hee haw jackass. I agree with everyone he’s weasel faced. And unless it’s Gerard Pique’s downgrade/jump off involved in a cheating scandal of her own with a coach and someone is getting their right dose of karma I don’t enjoy cheating. Also the they don’t have kids argument is seriously disturbing as if cheating in of itself isn’t abusive and damaging to the person being cheated on. Who cares if they have kids or not. It’s the same knife through the heart trust me. Fuck this guy and fuck Pique.
I feel for Gigi, but given Glen’s dating history I don’t know that she should be surprised. He has a rumored pattern of hooking up with co-stars and then quickly moving on. I’m assuming they lasted as long as they did because the pandemic severely limited his opportunities.
This. This thing will probably flame out pretty fast and in the long run she’s probably better off without him.
To me, he is attractive, but maybe because he looks like my first boyfriend, whom I still have a soft spot for–it is true though that Hollywood has skewed what is attractive to us because they gather some of the most beautiful people in the world who want to be stars. The bar is high, that’s for sure.
I’ve seen a lot of people on SM support Glen/Sydney in this mess because they are two conventionally attractive people who look good together. And yes I’m one of them, sadly. I don’t condone cheating but it’s been a long time since we got news of two attractive costars hooking up on set. There is no marriage or kid involved so I don’t feel that bad about this tbh.
This is like when whole internet decided to ship Oscar Isaac/Jessica Chastain despite them being married to other people. A lot of people tend to forget their own moral standards if celebs are serving them some sort of fantasy on silver platter.
So your ok with cheating as long as they are not married? Because if they were then and only then would you not take joy from this drama?
Man, I said yesterday I didn’t think it was happening bc surely they wouldn’t be so obvious.
How good is the acting gonna be in the movie if they can’t even ACT like they aren’t hooking up?
My God Gigi is drop dead gorgeous, waaaay out of this Ken-dolls league. Cheating is not a good look for anyone and I don’t think that kind of drama is enjoyable to watch. I hope this high profile break up gives Gigi a boost in her career and I hope the stupid rom-com tanks. Team Gigi lol
To me also , he is attractive 🙂 . I still see lot of this still screams PR. As I mentioned before I’m half half on this. But you definitely see their visibility has gone up. They are the latest trend everyone is taking about – although I’ve seen photos of their film shoots and activities around Australia in DM and Lainey a month ago. Who knows if its planned and this was the climax lol . This week someone mentioned this seemed similar to the Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie tryst years ago, but that was a way bigger story than this which involved mega stars. Glenn and Sydney are not at that point yet.
There was also an article this week how big block buster movie stars like Tom Cruise, Denzel Washington, the Rock are getting older so of course HW wants some youngsters to fill in that gap to draw people to watch movies.