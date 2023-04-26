Sources swear that Sydney Sweeney is still with her fiance, who is not Glen Powell

Embed from Getty Images

Here are photos of Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell in Las Vegas on Monday night. They attended the opening night of CinemaCon, where celebrities show up to give presentations to theater-owners, producers and industry types. Sydney and Glen were there to preview the romantic comedy they just wrapped on (?) in Australia. The movie is called Anyone But You, and they genuinely looked smitten with one another in all of the photos. As we discussed, it appears as if Glen’s girlfriend, Gigi Paris, noticed their chemistry and she unfollowed Sydney on IG. But what of Sydney’s engagement to Jonathan Davino? Well, TMZ had an interesting update on that:

Sydney Sweeney is still with her fiancé Jonathan Davino and is NOT dating Glen Powell, multiple sources with knowledge tell TMZ … this coming on the heels of a swarm of rumors pinning them together. Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ … Sydney is still living with Jonathan and all is well between them — they are still engaged. We’re told Glen and Sydney are not dating. Glen and Sydney have been filming for months … the flirting, we’re told, is tied to the rom-com. Sydney was spotted with a massive diamond ring last year from Jonathan, and the 2 started dating back in 2018. Sydney and Glen were seen at CinemaCon to promote their new flick, getting just as close while posing for pics — looking adoringly at each other. We’re told there’s less here than meets the eye. As for Glen, he’s been dating Gigi Paris but she did something that raised eyebrows Monday … she unfollowed Sydney. We have not been able to confirm whether they’re still together.

[From TMZ]

I mean, if Sydney and Glen are consciously doing all of this to drive early engagement in the film and cause a buzz about their chemistry and nothing is actually happening between them, then kudos. Seriously, part of the reason why I believed they were/are banging is because I didn’t think either of them was a good enough actor to pull off that kind of strategy. Honestly, I still have my doubts! My guess is one or both of them is smitten and sh-t happens. It’s been a while since we’ve had a truly scandalous on-set romance which leaves bitter exes in its wake. Please let it be this one, I’m enjoying this relatively low-stakes drama. (Low stakes as in, Gigi Paris is a beautiful woman and she will hopefully move on very easily. Sydney’s fiance is like the Icarus of romance – he scored a blonde It Girl for the better part of five years and Sydney’s fans find him icky.)

PS… this video is amazing. My favorite comment was “her eyes are very LOUD.”

Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney gush over filming in Australia together and tease their highly anticipated rom-com #AnyoneButYou at #CinemaCon. pic.twitter.com/aFyzZVcbQt — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) April 25, 2023

