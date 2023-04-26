Sources swear that Sydney Sweeney is still with her fiance, who is not Glen Powell

Here are photos of Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell in Las Vegas on Monday night. They attended the opening night of CinemaCon, where celebrities show up to give presentations to theater-owners, producers and industry types. Sydney and Glen were there to preview the romantic comedy they just wrapped on (?) in Australia. The movie is called Anyone But You, and they genuinely looked smitten with one another in all of the photos. As we discussed, it appears as if Glen’s girlfriend, Gigi Paris, noticed their chemistry and she unfollowed Sydney on IG. But what of Sydney’s engagement to Jonathan Davino? Well, TMZ had an interesting update on that:
Sydney Sweeney is still with her fiancé Jonathan Davino and is NOT dating Glen Powell, multiple sources with knowledge tell TMZ … this coming on the heels of a swarm of rumors pinning them together.
Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ … Sydney is still living with Jonathan and all is well between them — they are still engaged. We’re told Glen and Sydney are not dating.
Glen and Sydney have been filming for months … the flirting, we’re told, is tied to the rom-com.
Sydney was spotted with a massive diamond ring last year from Jonathan, and the 2 started dating back in 2018.
Sydney and Glen were seen at CinemaCon to promote their new flick, getting just as close while posing for pics — looking adoringly at each other. We’re told there’s less here than meets the eye.
As for Glen, he’s been dating Gigi Paris but she did something that raised eyebrows Monday … she unfollowed Sydney. We have not been able to confirm whether they’re still together.
I mean, if Sydney and Glen are consciously doing all of this to drive early engagement in the film and cause a buzz about their chemistry and nothing is actually happening between them, then kudos. Seriously, part of the reason why I believed they were/are banging is because I didn’t think either of them was a good enough actor to pull off that kind of strategy. Honestly, I still have my doubts! My guess is one or both of them is smitten and sh-t happens. It’s been a while since we’ve had a truly scandalous on-set romance which leaves bitter exes in its wake. Please let it be this one, I’m enjoying this relatively low-stakes drama. (Low stakes as in, Gigi Paris is a beautiful woman and she will hopefully move on very easily. Sydney’s fiance is like the Icarus of romance – he scored a blonde It Girl for the better part of five years and Sydney’s fans find him icky.)
PS… this video is amazing. My favorite comment was “her eyes are very LOUD.”
Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney gush over filming in Australia together and tease their highly anticipated rom-com #AnyoneButYou at #CinemaCon. pic.twitter.com/aFyzZVcbQt
— Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) April 25, 2023
Whatever is going on … she looks happy and is practically glowing.
I’m sorry, I really don’t think these two are clever enough to put together a media strategy like this.
I don’t know who these people are, only from this site, but they look perfect for each other, honestly. Didn’t she have a kerfuffle recently over a family gathering where people were dressed in MAGA gear? Anyway, they seem happy.
idk…feel like sydney is good enough of an actor to pull it off…glen not so much. there’s probably attraction bc how do you get hot young people in one room and get along with one another and not get that? whether they’re cheating on their SO? nah. part of me thinks it’s natural chemistry, and PR ppl decided to push it, Gigi unfriended to hype that and rest is history.
Gigi is definitely leaning into it hard with all the vague pity posts. I think she’s actually the big winner here. 2 weeks ago nobody knew who she was.
But what I find odd is that supposedly she was with Glen for the whole promo of Top Gun but she wasn’t in Australia a lot. It’s not like she has a “real” job.
Anyway I think Sydney is definitely smitten with Glen and I hope she dumps her much older creepy fiancé (who I bet is the TMZ source).
Honestly, if I thought there was something fishy going on, I’d want to follow the other person’s social media! I guess we are also learning that Gigi is kinda shady and definitely has a finsta.
I think there is def something going on. It looks too real, at least to me. But I am confused with one thing, if his gf is upset why only unfollowing Sweeney? Why not him too?
Okay, her eyes are totally LOUD in that clip, but can someone tell Glen to stop using the phrase “hard r” to describe rom-coms?!
lol it’s an R rated rom com. he’s using hard R to say it earned it’s R rating.
I though he meant the R rating. Not r for rom-comr.
Hmmm. I saw the pictures from Australia and if I were Glen’s partner, I’d be suspicious and annoyed too. Sidney was hanging out with him and his family when they visited, and it totally looked like she was the long-time GF. Very together, very…..into each other. They look the same way here.
I guess we’ll see.
Based on these photos and the ones in the other post, if I was either of their significant others, I would be raising both eyebrows. Even if they haven’t slept together, they are likely having an emotional affair.
At first I totally believed that they are hooking up in IRL but yesterday I came across these Cinema Con red carpet photos were she’s looking up at him with heart eyes. It reminded me of how extra Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s Oscar campaign was lol now I’m definitely leaning into PR camp.