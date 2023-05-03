Carole Middleton & her whole clan have apparently been invited to the coronation

Looking back on it, I’m still so mad that Prince Harry and then-Meghan Markle extended wedding invitations to the Middleton clan. Like, I know I’m the only one hanging on to this, but after the way Kate and William were already treating Meghan, and after the way the Middletons treated Meghan around Pippa’s 2017 wedding? No – Carole, Michael, Pippa and James Middleton should not have been invited to the Sussex wedding. Now, it makes some kind of sense that the Middletons have apparently ALL been invited to the coronation. Kate is the Princess of Wales now, and Prince George is a page at his grandfather’s coronation. So it appears that the whole Middleton clan is hopping in their jalopy and goin’ to the Clowning, Clampett-style.
Kate Middleton’s family may be among the guests at King Charles’ coronation on May 6. While high profile guests like Lady Pamela Hicks didn’t receive an invitation to the event, another royal bridesmaid could be set to attend.
According to Daily Mail diary editor Richard Eden, Pippa Middleton, who, he notes, ‘made such an impact’ at the wedding of her sister to Prince William, has been invited to the big day. He added that the Princess of Wales’ parents Carole and Michael have also received an invitation, alongside her brother James Middleton.
‘They are the family of our future queen, so it’s right that they should be there,’ Richard Eden was told by one of their friends.
[From The Daily Mail]
People Magazine noted that Pippa and James Matthews (of Terribly Moderately Wealthy fame) had “no comment” when asked if they will be in attendance. Which probably means they will be. So, as I said, it seems like a reasonable thing for Charles to invite the “en masse Middletons.” It makes less sense when you think about how many aristocrats, lords, dukes, earls, marquesses, viscounts and family friends didn’t get Chubbly invites though. I absolutely think that Charles not inviting Pamela Hicks – the daughter of Lord Mountbatten, his mentor, surrogate father and advisor – was a huge shift in priorities. I think that really shocked the aristocrats, most of whom are also not invited. Lord, it’s going to look tacky as hell if Carole Middleton’s broke ass swans into the Abbey and gets seated in any kind of prominent position. Keep your eye on this too – if the aristos are truly disgruntled, they’ll play a long game.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.
-
-
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, accompanied by other Members of the Royal Family, will
attend the Together At Christmas community carol service at Westminster Abbey on Wednesday 8th
December.
Hosted and spearheaded by The Duchess, and supported by The Royal Foundation, the event will pay
tribute to the incredible work of individuals and organisations across the UK who have supported their
communities through the COVID-19 pandemic. Filmed for broadcast, the service will provide a
moment for the nation to come together and reflect, to think not only of the extraordinary challenges
that we have faced, but also to celebrate the acts of kindness that we have witnessed across our nation,
the communities pulling together to protect and care for those in need, and those who have stepped up
to help others.
Combining traditional elements with a modern and inclusive feel to encompass people of all faiths
and none, the service will feature carols sung by the world-renowned Westminster Abbey choir
alongside musical performances by Leona Lewis and Ellie Goulding. It will also incorporate a
performance of To The Day, a poignant composition created for the service by poet and writer Lemn
Sissay, and readings delivered by speakers including The Duke of Cambridge, British Paralympian
and junior doctor Kim Daybell and Kate Garraway.
8 December 2021,Image: 647072730, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon / Avalon
-
-
Carole Middleton and Michael Middleton arrives at the state funeral and burial of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, at Westminster Abbey in London, Britain, September 19, 2022.,Image: 724081127, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Geoff Pugh for the Telegraph / Avalon
-
-
Carole Middleton
The State Funeral of Her Majesty The Queen, Service, West Door, Westminster Abbey, London, UK – 19 Sep 2022,Image: 724158734, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: James Veysey/Shutterstock / Avalon
-
-
Pippa Matthews with husband James leads her parents Carole and Michael Middleton as they arrive for the ‘Together at Christmas’ Carol Service at Westminster Abbey in London. Picture date: Thursday December 15, 2022. PA Photo. The service will be broadcast on ITV1 on Christmas Eve as part of a Royal Carols: Together At Christmas programme, narrated by Catherine Zeta Jones and featuring an introduction by Kate and tributes to Queen Elizabeth II. See PA story ROYAL Carols. Photo credit should read: Kirsty O’,Image: 744843482, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Kirsty O’Connor / Avalon
-
-
Carole and Michael Middleton arriving for the ‘Together at Christmas’ Carol Service at Westminster Abbey in London. The service will be broadcast on ITV1 on Christmas Eve as part of a Royal Carols: Together At Christmas programme, narrated by Catherine Zeta Jones and featuring an introduction by Kate and tributes to Queen Elizabeth II.,Image: 744946541, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Kirsty O’Connor / Avalon
-
-
London, UNITED KINGDOM – Members of The British Royal Family attend “Together At Christmas” Community Carol Service at Westminster Abbey.
Pictured: Carole Middleton, Michael Middleton and Pippa Middleton
BACKGRID USA 8 DECEMBER 2021
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
London, UNITED KINGDOM – Members of The British Royal Family attend “Together At Christmas” Community Carol Service at Westminster Abbey.
Pictured: Carole Middleton
BACKGRID USA 8 DECEMBER 2021
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
London, UNITED KINGDOM – Members of The British Royal Family attend “Together At Christmas” Community Carol Service at Westminster Abbey.
Pictured: James Middleton and Alizee Thevenet
BACKGRID USA 8 DECEMBER 2021
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
The 46th AFI Life Achievement Awards Honoring George Clooney,Image: 374196842, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no
-
-
Michael and Carole Middleton arriving for the christening of Prince Louis, the youngest son of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at the Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace, London.
-
-
USA Rights Only – London, UK -20180709-Princess Charlotte and Prince George hold the hands of their father, the Duke of Cambridge, as they arrive at the Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace, London for the christening of their brother, Prince Louis, who is being carried by their mother, the Duchess of Cambridge.
-PICTURED: Pippa Middleton
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
-37466225.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
Featuring: Pippa Middleton
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 09 Jul 2018
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
**USA Rights Only**
-
-
(left to right) Michael and Carole Middleton, James Matthews, Pippa Middleton and James Middleton arrive ahead of the wedding of Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.
“…if the aristos are truly disgruntled, they’ll play a long game.”
And I am here for it!! Lol.
Hopefully the royalists won’t have enough time for any long games as the monarchy crumbles for good.
That’s an interesting thought, actually. What will the aristocracy do with themselves if/when the monarchy destroys itself? In countries like Germany and the former Austro-Hungarian states, which abolished all that after WWI, does the aristocracy still have any influence? I know the titles officially mean nothing, but I know a German man whose family title is now his legal last name, and I’ve always thought that it was a bit grasping and pathetic.
But if the monarchy crumbles, doesn’t the aristocracy crumble, too?
I have a friend of a friend who’s married to a German baron. They live pretty similarly to most British aristos, from what I can see. I visited them in Germany, and they do indeed have a castle–2 castles–but 1 is set up as a hotel and the other is derelict. They live in a pretty normal house. Maintaining the castles is super expensive, but the Baron is the 19th of his family, so he feels he has to, even though it’s a major money suck. They don’t use their titles in their day to day life, but there are a few ceremonial events they attend where they get dressed up–mainly weddings and christenings. I don’t know if they are typical or not–for me they are a sample of one, but they don’t seem to be as insular as British aristos–I met the wife when she was studying in the US, and they have a global set of friends.
Oh good. That’s what I came on to ask. Wow, are they going to be pissed off, or what? Why is he burning all these bridges?
lanne, I always think of the Great Estates of Scotland series when I think of modern aristos. The family running Kincardine is doing everything from giving music lessons to selling jam to teaching flyfishing to opening their house every night as a hotel.
How many times can that man tell the same story about his extremely distant relative Jane Austen? Whatever it takes to replace the massive roof.
William has no concept of what aristos are doing to keep things together. He has his false idea they’re all lolling about hunting 100% of their time while poor Bill has to ‘work’.
By not inviting Pamela Hicks, the Duke of Rutland, the Duke of Somerset and the Earl of And-or-Wherever, the Aristros (and the Aristos stick together; all 806 of them) will turn against KFC III like the Turnip Toffs turned against Wiggington. Why would you want to piss-off 806 families.
FootNote: The hereditary peers of the United Kingdom of GB & NI; As of April 2023, there are 806 hereditary peers: 30 dukes (including six royal dukes), 34 marquesses, 189 earls, 110 viscounts, and 443 barons (disregarding multiple subsidiary titles counting only each peer only once.).
Yasssssss!!!!! Long game tea time!!!!!
Might the long game be some juicy articles written in the Tatler magazine?That might be interesting.
Unless something bizarre happens, the aristos and the Windsors will still be the largest landowners in the U.K. They matter economically and politically. Charles is seems to be systematically alienating his natural supporters so who knows—but I’d bet on the aristos to throw the Windsors over the side.
Exactly. Many of these Aristos families go way farther back than the windsors. The windsors are like Kardashians to them, honestly. And they are like the equivalent to like the Carnegie or Vanderbilt’s or Rothschilds or kennedys whatever here. Names on buildings. Exclusive circles. Endless generational wealth. But yeah, they will serve the windsors up in the tabloids for this for sure. Love to see it.
I mean … Kate is the future Queen, no matter how anyone feels about that. So I actually have no issue with this. And there was no world in which the Sussexes could get away with excluding her family. And to be fair, they most likely at that time thought it would bring everyone together. We know they didn’t realize the extent of the shitty situation they were in until later, they said it themselves. They tried hard.
I shudder to think about the outraged hate that would have been heaped on Meghan if the Middleton’s had not been invited to the wedding. At the time, I remember thinking how Meghan is such a good person — after the way the Middletons treated her over Pippa’s wedding, and boasted about it. Anyway, CIII has botched the adage about keeping your friends close (not invited) and your enemies closer (yep, all on the list).
I don’t think the Middletons were invited to the evening reception at Frogmore. They got invited to the ceremony and the Windsor Castle reception, so Harry and Meghan were more generous and gracious than the Middletons, regardless. Harry and Meghan are not petty, and they did the right thing, even though it makes some of us angry on their behalf. That’s just the thing- they don’t play the small-minded social games- they are above that.
Forget the Middletons and where they sat at H&M’s wedding… What about the Ragland side of Meghan’s family? Why didn’t Meghan invite any of her members mixed-race Ragland aunts, uncles or cousins?
My guess, coming from the documentary, would be because of the Markles. Had Meghan been able to invite the Markles, the Raglands would have been invited also. Meghan couldnt even invite Ashley because of her crazy mother. Raglands and not Markles would have meant outrage–Meghan “disrespecting” her white family, etc. Irony of ironies–had Samantha and idiot brother and kept their mouths shut, they likely would have been there. It was their own animus which kept them away, and Dad’s utter stupidity (or, as I believe, getting influenced by Kensington Palace and the media to “save” Meghan from marrying into the family by stopping the wedding, and then getting threatened with being outed if he talks about it–but that’s my opinion).
The wedding had enough people invited that inviting Kate’s parents made sense. Kate’s siblings didn’t need to be there, but what makes it worse is how Carole and the rest of the family then chose to participate in attacking Meghan.
As for the coronation, seeing as there was such talk of limited spaces, they should have just invited Carole and Mike. But Camilla likely doesn’t care if they are there or not because it’s her party and she is in control as long as Charles is around.
Middleton thinking – “Yes, at last we are being treated as the royalty we are”
Charles thinking – “Invite the Middleton’s, it will make us look more in touch with poor and common people”
Camilla thinking – “Where da fuq is the gin?”
I know?!? After the nonsense about skipping Chucky and The Sidepiece tgey better watch their backs! Camilla might hire someone to poison dart them!
Agree zap. I think they let William marry her because they decided it would help with the common folk. No one could’ve predicted just how terrible Kate would be. The queen was suspicious with the “what does she do” but you assume she would get better.
Exactly what Emmi said.
” ‘They are the family of our future queen, so it’s right that they should be there,’ Richard Eden was told by one of their friends.”
Lol at a “friend” (hi, Carole!) having to defend this. If Charles hadn’t mishandled these invites, it wouldn’t have become an issue.
Of course they’ll be invited; this is another part of their victory lap.
I did think it was weird the entire clan was invited to Harry’s wedding. carole and mike? okay. but all of them? I know its part of their image that they’re so close-knit (you might say enmeshed and co-dependent and overly involved, potato/potahto I guess) but does Kate need her whole family at as many royal events as possible for support after 12 years?
I guess she does if the royals hate her and her own husband can’t stand her.
I think its more a case of you you get one and you get them all – they work as a pack, and yeah kHate can’t do sh!t without being propped up by her family. Remember Pippa was her wing woman for many years during the great Prince hunt, chasing off other women and bullying the Yorks.
They have a looooong history of being very very pushy!
This is one of the few areas where I can’t help feeling a teeny tiny bit sad for Kate: she genuinely seems to have NO ONE outside her own family. There are many, many reasons why she would have no friends now — she’s a jealous, spiteful racist, after all — but was she always so insular? Was that part of Carole’s shitty, singularly focused social climbing agenda?
@miranda
Not everyone wants or needs friends. That doesn’t make us less than, or make it true our lives somehow lack & therefore we should be pitied.
We just don’t want or need “friends”.
I remember stories about kHate from school where she was described as reserved (not a lot of people remembered her, she was one of those people that was always in the background) – there were also stories about how her mother would call up the other parents from school to ask for kHate to be invited to parties/events the other parents organised for their children.
I’ve always gotten the impression that she struggled to make friends on her own – her cousin once said that kHate has trouble looking beyond herself, people eventually get tired to being around someone like that.
Pippa was always the outgoing friendly one who had all the friends.
@Miranda that’s one of the things that i circle back to about Kate. I really wonder how much is nature vs. nurture with her. Was she raised to be that insular, to only care about herself, to not look beyond herself like @DigitalUnicorn mentions, or is that a result of her upbringing? At what point did Carole decide her daughters were the ones who were going to move her uptown, so to speak? (I’ve been listening to Fancy by Reba a lot lately for some reason, lol.)
It seems like at least from high school Kate was being conditioned to “move up” in the social ladder – so she was probably instructed on the right friends, right hangouts, right boys to meet, etc. William was the end goal but I feel like Carole’s motto was shoot for the moon bc if you miss, you’ll land among the stars.* And it seems after Kate got married Pippa’s moonshot became less important, so to speak, lol. George Percy probably was Carole’s goal but a moderately rich man who is in love with Pippa is definitely a better result for her.
*side note – i hate that saying bc there aren’t stars between the moon and earth. But you get my drift..
needing/not needing friends isn;t really the issue with Kate. Kate needs allies, and she seems to have none. Meghan would have been up shits creek had she dealt with all the mess from the royals without any allies. Meghan had members of Parliament, billionaires like Oprah and Tyler Perry in her corner. She had connections in many different areas–philanthropy, arts, and business. What does Kate have? Her feckless family. She has no one outside of them who will stand up for her. If she’s ever deemed expendable, she will be tossed aside.
@Kokiri – I apologize if I sounded patronizing. That wasn’t my intent, as I’m an introvert myself, and I can certainly relate to that perspective. But I don’t know if that’s the case with Kate, who seems desperate for people to like her, but doesn’t seem to realize how off-putting or even counterproductive her efforts often come across. And even the relationships she does maintain seem toxic. Some of us may not want or need friends, but to not have someone on your side, even just passively, is, I think, sad.
I think there are a few things to keep in mind here. One, as soon as she started dating William, it would have been her one job to make HIS friends like her. That may have come at the expense of her own friendships. Two, who could she trust at that point? Maybe a few friends fell by the wayside, as it happens after uni. Three, she does not seem like a very outgoing woman. She honestly does seem like an introvert. For introverts (I am one) it can be very stressul to make friends. It’s hard to get over the hump, that phase where they’re acquaintances. It takes so much energy and I personally would love to just go “We’re friends now, you can tell me everything. I’ll help you move, call me if you’re sick.” but that’s not how it works. I have a really small circle of friends but at this point in my life, I know they’re ride or die, neither of us is going anywhere. I’m good.
Maybe that’s her situation and then of course there’s the weird husband (THAT can be a breakup factor in terms of friendship) and her insane “job”. Remember in Spare when she shows up to dinner “dressed to the nines”? I think she’s just uncomfortable a lot of the time. In general.
Kate chose to be that way. Keen introverted? No. She has spent 25 years doing everything she can to be the centre of everyone’s attention. We see that at all of her engagements, around family photos that have to be all about her, to her shoving other royals aside to be first in line. She’s not introvert.
She chose to hang her naked bum out the window so often at school, the teachers called her MiddleBum. She chose to wear booty shorts for her yacht ‘job’, so her boss had to reprimand her for deliberately flashing the wealthy men who were standing under the hatch. She chose to wear a lined skirt as a see-through top in order to get William’s sexual attention.
Kate chose to only pursue friendships with William’s friends to get to William. She chose that, no one else. She slept her way through William’s male friends to get into his bed. Again, she chose that, no one else.
The poor victim Kate narrative is getting very old.
@nota its not a “poor victim Kate narrative” to speculate on her upbringing. All the things you mentioned are after decades of Carole’s influence on her. Like I said, its a good discussion of nature vs. nurture and its almost impossible to separate the two sometimes.
Also, being an introvert doesn’t mean one is shy or never leaves the house or doesn’t want to the center of attention. It’s more about what recharges you. I’m pretty introverted, but because I am talkative, it took me decades to realize this about myself, and it actually morphed into anxiety at one point (that I still struggle with) because everyone kept telling me I was an extrovert and so outgoing etc etc. I’m not really. I need my time at home to recharge, I am very anxious around new people, etc.
maybe Kate is an introvert, maybe she isn’t. But being an introvert doesnt mean she’s a victim.
Kate is 41 years old. At what point are people going to realize she is responsible for her own choices?
@Kokiri True but in racist Kate’s case, she might not want or need friends, but in that vipers pit aka the RF, she definitely needs allies. Powerful and influential ones. Which her family is not, and she doesn’t have any other allies. She’s done nothing to endear herself to anyone. Which is a major problem.
But I don’t feel sorry for her.
@nota: What Becks1 said. How has she spent 25 years trying to be the center of attention? Those wild examples you bring up don’t make 25 years of attention whoring. We don’t know if she’s an introvert but none of the things you describe mean she cannot possibly be one.
People would describe me as confident, open, and a people person. The first I worked hard on and sometimes it’s an act. The second is true but came with age. The third is absolutely not the case but strangers can’t tell. I had to practice that and I need a break after spending time with a group larger than 3. Like I said, Kate doesn’t ever seem relaxed or outgoing. If you want that, just look at how Meghan relates to people. Kate always seems rehearsed, she seems uncomfortable. Does anyone here actually think the job she has is suited to her personality? No. She doesn’t seem to enjoy any of it so it’s pretty reasonable to ask how much of it was Carole and how much Kate actually wanted to be PoW. Because she’s not looking like she’s having a good time.
And being a brat in school does not mean you’re an extrovert.
Maybe it’s a case of the Middletons are invited so Kate has someone to talk to at the after party? Otherwise, it’s Burger King dumping her the minute they enter the reception/luncheon and Kate is left looking for someone to talk to. Whatever, I am looking forward to seeing what Alizee wears. She’s interesting to me.
@Harper – I think you hit the nail on the head without even swinging a hammer.
Maybe KC thinks this, like having Cam’s family participate, makes them look like a “blended”, all-inclusive family. If he thinks it will make it any less glaringly obvious that the biracial family members aren’t made to feel welcome, he’s wildly out of touch.
Of course they are all going – no way kHate and Ma were NOT going to be there in some way. Thou am also a little surprised the whole lot are going to be there considering how much Chuck dislikes her family. They will try and steal focus en masse as they usually do – will be interesting to see what cheap bling Ma turns up wearing. And they will absolutely play this when it comes to selling their tat business.
The aristo’s will be pissed and you can bet there will be some ‘leaks’ about that lot coming soon. It’s been made clear again and again that the aristo’s will NEVER welcome the Middletons into their ranks and that burns Ma and kHate. They have always been desperate climbers that people laugh at.
As I read that excerpt from Eden, this is all I could think of. The aristocracy have never accepted KKKHate or her redneck family, but they’ve stayed pretty discreet over the years. The double whammy of that class NOT being invited to the Clowning, while the Middleton Clan is there en masse, is highly likely to cause many to start pulling the gloves off.
Can’t wait.
I think we’re going to get some more Tatler articles soon……
Is uncle Gary going
I agree it was weird that the Middletons were invited to Harry and Meghan’s wedding but they would have made a stink in the press if they weren’t. As for the coronation I don’t have problem with Kate’s parents being invited but the siblings can stay home.
The Middeltons were seated in the back at the wedding and weren’t invited to the evening reception. Harry and Meghan were being nice to invite them and just keeping the peace.
I find it funny that these Middletons are invited to things but no one can stand them.
They were invited as H&M have manners – something the Middleton’s lack. Remember the nasty stories that they planted in the press about Meghan attending Pippa’s wedding. They used Meghan to drum up publicity for a wedding that no one was interested in and to get as much freebies as possible.
I’ve missed the disgruntled quotes from the Duke of Hiffenstuff and Counyess Tootlebitters indignant about being snubbed. I hope this rubs salt in the wound seeing not only Kate’s parents but her siblings and spouses taking their seats.
You know Cams and TPB will be giddy to spill or make up some ghastly stories about the attending Midds. That gossip will be like wildfire. I may be giving too much credit to Pips and James, but maybe with his (albeit limited) aristo background and knowledge of the social price at stake here, they’ll be wise enough to skip it?
I’ll be very much looking forward to seeing what James’ French wife will be wearing, she’ll be the only interesting one to watch.
“hopping in their jalopy and goin’ to the Clowning, Clampett-style.” Good thing I wasn’t drinking ☕ when I read that! 😆😂🤣
Hahaha! Please oh please oh please sit them next to Andrew.
I’m imagining Pippa in the back seat of the jalopy holding onto her hat like Ellie May.
Carol Middleton is Portia Featherington from Brigerton.
1) Does that invite include wife-beating, drug-dealing Uncle Hookers and Blow?
2) Odds on Carol(E) showing up in another pseudo Catherine Walker to continue her own Diana cosplay
These are the moments Carole Middleton planned for from the moment her daughters were born. She has succeeded in getting one daughter, who struggles with her working life and most likely her marriage, nearing the throne. And she has grandchildren inside this institution who will never be out of the spotlight and away from scrutiny. Well done, you, Mrs Middleton. Enjoy the pointless ceremony.
Hey Carol, are you going to pull up that ladder now you think you have reached the TOP level of British aristocracy? Better hope you have A blow up safety castle under it, because the sht is going to hit the fan and your daughter will be bouncing down with you. When Alex Tiffin broke the story about Rosie and Billy, another reporter and editor, said it was “common knowledge” among the aristo circles. Wonder who’s noses have been put out of joint at not getting an invite, will see you ALL at the clowning and suddenly remember a friendly pap. It couldn’t happen to a nicer social climber, enjoy 😂
The Middletons were only invited to the church ceremony for the Sussexes. Noticed where they sat? Back back back with no view ! They got to watch the big screen I the church that’s all 😂😂
They were also at the back for the Diamond Jube concert so I suspect this will be the same – they will be at the back. Carol(e) and Mike were also at the back for TQs funeral.
I bet the White Markles will be mad, lol! “Its all Meghan’s fault, we should be there too! Whaaa!” Jk.
God this lot are common, sooooo common, suppose de heavy back eye liner doesn’t help their cause!
Charlie and de williewonkas are shafting their own lot now , what a sh.t show this has turned out to be , Genuinely hope it pours on his tacky gold painted carriage!