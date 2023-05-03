Carole Middleton & her whole clan have apparently been invited to the coronation

Looking back on it, I’m still so mad that Prince Harry and then-Meghan Markle extended wedding invitations to the Middleton clan. Like, I know I’m the only one hanging on to this, but after the way Kate and William were already treating Meghan, and after the way the Middletons treated Meghan around Pippa’s 2017 wedding? No – Carole, Michael, Pippa and James Middleton should not have been invited to the Sussex wedding. Now, it makes some kind of sense that the Middletons have apparently ALL been invited to the coronation. Kate is the Princess of Wales now, and Prince George is a page at his grandfather’s coronation. So it appears that the whole Middleton clan is hopping in their jalopy and goin’ to the Clowning, Clampett-style.

Kate Middleton’s family may be among the guests at King Charles’ coronation on May 6. While high profile guests like Lady Pamela Hicks didn’t receive an invitation to the event, another royal bridesmaid could be set to attend. According to Daily Mail diary editor Richard Eden, Pippa Middleton, who, he notes, ‘made such an impact’ at the wedding of her sister to Prince William, has been invited to the big day. He added that the Princess of Wales’ parents Carole and Michael have also received an invitation, alongside her brother James Middleton. ‘They are the family of our future queen, so it’s right that they should be there,’ Richard Eden was told by one of their friends.

[From The Daily Mail]

People Magazine noted that Pippa and James Matthews (of Terribly Moderately Wealthy fame) had “no comment” when asked if they will be in attendance. Which probably means they will be. So, as I said, it seems like a reasonable thing for Charles to invite the “en masse Middletons.” It makes less sense when you think about how many aristocrats, lords, dukes, earls, marquesses, viscounts and family friends didn’t get Chubbly invites though. I absolutely think that Charles not inviting Pamela Hicks – the daughter of Lord Mountbatten, his mentor, surrogate father and advisor – was a huge shift in priorities. I think that really shocked the aristocrats, most of whom are also not invited. Lord, it’s going to look tacky as hell if Carole Middleton’s broke ass swans into the Abbey and gets seated in any kind of prominent position. Keep your eye on this too – if the aristos are truly disgruntled, they’ll play a long game.