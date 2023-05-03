Princess Anne: The slimmed-down monarchy ‘doesn’t sound like a good idea’

Ahead of Saturday’s coronation, Princess Anne gave a very rare television interview to CBC, the Canadian network. As it turns out, she also gave this interview ahead of what will be Anne’s first tour/trip to Canada during her brother’s reign (she’s going later this month). She was interviewed by Adrienne Arsenault about the future of the monarchy, the “slimmed-down monarchy,” and what she’ll be wearing for the coronation, especially given that her brother appointed her as his Gold Stick in Waiting (some kind of archaic bodyguard position). Some highlights:
At the coronation, she’ll ride in uniform with the Household Cavalry unit. “I have a role as the colonel of the Blues and Royals in the Household Cavalry regiment as the Gold Stick [in Waiting], and Gold Stick was the original clothed protection officer. That is a role I was asked if I would like to do for this coronation, so I said yes, not least of all, it solves my dress problem.”
How Charles is adjusting to being king. “Well, you know what you’re getting because he’s been practicing for a bit, and I don’t think he’ll change. You know, he is committed to his own level of service, and that will remain true.”
Senior royals are figuring out what they need to change. “For the rest of us, it’s more a question of, we have to shift the way we support, and that’s what we need to do. There was an order to the years, because my mother didn’t change very much. We knew what the rhythm of the year was, so things like that will change.”
On the relevancy of the monarchy: “I think it’s perfectly true that it is a moment where you need to have that discussion. But I would just underline that the monarchy provides, with the constitution, a degree of long-term stability that is actually quite hard to come by any other way.”
On the idea of a “slimmed-down monarchy.” “Well, I think the slim down was said in a day when there were a few more people around to make that seem like a justifiable comment. [The world] changes a bit. I mean, it doesn’t sound like a good idea, from where I’m standing, I have to say. I’m not quite sure what else we can do.”
“I think the slim down was said in a day when there were a few more people around to make that seem like a justifiable comment…” Most people are taking this as a reference to the Sussexes, which is weird. The “slimmed down monarchy” plan was bandied around while the Sussexes were working royals, and while Charles always emphasized that Harry and Meghan were part of the slim-down, the Windsors certainly didn’t treat them that way. In fact, when Harry and Meghan offered to still work for the monarchy in 2020, they were shut down. Oh well! As for Anne disagreeing about the slim-down… it was never going to affect her either way, she was always going to do her work and be very important to Charles.
Additionally, British and American media didn’t pay much attention to this clip and Anne’s statements here, but Omid Scobie posted this – Anne speaking about her brother authorizing some research into the monarchy’s role in the transatlantic slave trade. Her reaction is utterly bizarre.
Her reaction to the research question was word salad. Many words nothing said. Hmm…. wonder why.
Sounds like she had no idea about this research or Charles’ approval. It’s not even a subject of conversation, so she had to say something off the cuff. It’s not really word salas, but it’s also not the message that Charles or the royal family want to be sending.
I can’t stand this woman. While she works more than the rest of her family (though not even remotely like the rest of the world), I still see her as an outright racist (made clear again by her comment on slavery), a misogynist (yes, women can be this too) and an arrogant, overbearing narcissist who thinks she’s something better.
So because slavery existed before and since the time period the RF was involved, let’s not “focus” on what they might have done? I wonder if she’s trying to get Zara or Peter “working” royal roles and that’s why she doesn’t like the slimmed-down idea.
But it can’t be a time period before the RF was involved because they are all descendants of the kings and queens of the past. That’s the whole freaking point of a blood monarchy. Her answer was absurd.
For the UK, her answer was absurd. But for other countries, like Egypt, slavery existed before British kings.
The absurdity and arrogance of these folks is blessed assurance this institution will not last much longer. Dismissive of slavery (the past) while living off generational wealth is offensive and arrogant.
“Don’t be too focused on time scales and periods, history isn’t like that”. Wtf?? History is Exactly like that!
I know!!!! We are now witnessing that Anne is just as arrogant, flippant and ignorant regarding slavery as entire Monarchy and the British Parliament!!! Does she not understand the impact of history and how it’s trickled into the lives of the descendants of slavery role of society????
My gawd Anne. Please educate how your ancestors enriched themselves with slavery and pay attention to the CURRENT actions to which the Monarchy/Parliament is committing against the Windrush generations!!!! All of Britain, more importantly your entire family and country was resurrected by the millions of Caribbean people to restore Britain after WWII and here you ALL are booting them back to their foreign lands after 7 plus decades!!!
I am utterly disgusted.
The monarchy needs to be slimmed down out of existence.
Yes. Forced to pay reparations and return all their ill-gotten gains. That will take care of all their wealth.
“Slavery hasn’t gone away, just ask the official royal researcher into the subject, my little brother Andrew!”
I think everyone is afraid of Anne. Rightly so.
Charles has talked about a slimmed down monarchy for many years, well before Meghan came into the picture. Like, maybe decades. Maybe I’m making that last bit up. But this is not anything to do with the Sussexes.
And Anne saying Charles didn’t mean it, as in, there’s no fucking way we’re going to allow you to pin any bit of that shit on us and steal back our rightfully stolen wealth, is quite a take to take.
Does anyone know EXACTLY what Charles meant by slimmed down? I think we’re all just guessing. I’m sure he assumed Harry would be a part of it. I’m sure he also assumed William and his future wife would pull their weight. So, knowing what he knows now, has he recalibrated?
If he had, he’d be getting at least the York girls and probably Louise and James involved (going by which cousins did Royal work in the previous generations). The children of Royal daughters always got treated differently (see Margaret’s children) and to be fair to Anne, she and her husband could have taken a title for him if she wanted her children to be titled / involved in Royal work. I’m fairly sure he could have got at least an Earldom.
There is no suggestion that is happening so it looks like the slimmed down monarchy is going full steam ahead. Not surprising when you realise there’s been no reduction in funding so this means more money for each of the ‘working royals’.
I think Charles planned on retiring all the working cousins (Kents & Gloucesters), sidelining the Yorks (Andrew took care of that himself) as pinch hitters and giving the scraps (work no one else wanted to do) to Sophied Edinburgh with her husband allowed to tag along. The only full time working Royals (read funded) were to be the Princess Royal, Wiggington & Peggington, the Edinburghs and the Sussexes.
As Anne stated “this will not work”. The Wails are not interested in doing ANY heavy-lifting and the Sussexes have resigned from the family firm and started their own company.
This. Charles reminds me of terrible bosses I’ve worked for who get some buzzword into their head and then want to do everything through that lens, whether or not it fits the situation.
I think that “slimmed down monarchy” stands for all the work these other fools do doesn’t count. Unfortunately, he’s going to find it does. Also, that this plan relied on the younger generation stepping up and taking over for the older, but that’s not happening. We all hate on William for being lazy, but it’s probably at least partially a rebellion against his horrible father and the system he was born into. It fvcks over Charles, so perhaps not all bad?
If I recall correctly, his vision was that only the children (and grandchildren) of the reigning monarch would be full-time working royals. So, when he took the throne, it would have been him, his wife, William and his wife and children and Harry and his wife and children. Charles’s siblings and children would have been ‘retired’ from full time royal life and the dole.
@ Concern Fae, W isn’t carrying out his duties as a rebellious action against KFC. W is and has been a lazy, greedy, angry, narcissistic and arrogant man child who simply refuses to do any proper work as he has been coddled his entire life. W has absolutely NO intention or interests in putting forth any form of effort now, nor when he becomes king.
When will Charlie realise that Anne is the one who works hardest. Do I agree with the “Royal family”? As it stands HELL NO. Prejudice runs deep in their veins and no staged pictures will convince me otherwise. Not when I saw what they allowed the press and certain members of the family to get away with with their treatment of Megan and by association Harry. Yes Charlie, YOUR SON AND DAUGHTER IN LAW. You and Duke Dirty Bastard along with your vicious wife, inept Heir and his bone idle wife have sounded your own death knell. Especially when one of the major Daily papers prints a double page spread on the coronation that COULD have been if Diana was still your wife, so suck it up Charlie boy, you really “ain’t all that” to millions of people, both here and around the world.
She is nasty piece of business and her chuckle at the beginning of the question says it all.
agree- that snort was contempt. for the question of course but also for the subject matter.
eewwww.
This! Her smugness and arrogance was oozing out of every pore.
I agree. Her sneering arrogance and dismissal of the subject as beneath her notice was palpable. It’s very clear to me now that the most intelligent thing QEII ever did was to keep her mouth shut and avoid doing tv interviews during her reign. They all come across as uneducated, insular fools when they speak out, even under controlled conditions. No wonder Diana, Harry & Meghan bemused them, natural humanity and empathy are clearly way beyond their understanding.
Same. No respect for her whatsoever. I wonder why she’s coming to Canada? Chuckie doesn’t want to deal with the First Nations land claims or their stolen heritage?
All it tells me is that the “slimmed down monarchy” was just a narrative Charles and the media used to make them look more progressive & with the times, just like the “slavery research” narrative. Charles wasn’t actually planning to slim down the number of working royals or the cost to maintain them. They only started beating a horse with the narrative when Harry & Meghan left and they needed a reason to punish them.
I am LOVING how not ONE of the grown ass folk’s in King Charles’ putrid family that live in England are doing him ANY FAVORS!
NOT. ONE😡😆☹️
OMG yes! They are all over it! Even his closest sibling is like “whatever when will this end?”
Especially given that these criticisms are coming from his OWN sister who happens to be the hardest working royal within the entire family!!
Anne’s declaration of truth regarding the “slimmed down” Monarchy as an epic disaster is a beautiful chefs kiss 💋!! Now who would have thought that Anne would be the one to go rogue????
The whole interview is available on YouTube.. the slavery comments are … BAD and I wish it got more attention. Basically, from what I understand, she is saying you cannot judge history with a modern lens, that “history doesn’t work that way”.
Does she think no one objected to slavery before the present era? The abolitionist movement was very much in existence during the time when William IV, before he was king, gave a speech in the House of Lords against the abolition of slavery. He even insulted William Wilberforce in his speech saying that he, and other abolitionists, were either fanatics or hypocrites.
Sounds like she had no idea about this research or Charles’ approval. It’s not even a subject of conversation, so she had to say something off the cuff. It’s not really word salad, but it’s also not the message that Charles or the royal family want to be sending.
This was bad, especially considering she gave this interview to the CBC, our national broadcaster in Canada where just last week it came out how few Canadians support the monarchy. More comments like this from the BRF and maybe my dream of a Canadian Republic will come true!
Lordy, after listening to the interview, I gotta say, she came across as a gigantic asshole. Anne ain’t not better than the rest of them.
Absolutely! Now I think for some if not most of them, the wisest decision was to never say anything. They are arrogant and unintelligent. We just didn’t know it because we had never heard them talk. Remember Edward on the carribean tour.
Yeah she came across somewhat like Andrew in his car crash BBC interview.
Her comments are trash but I must say that I love her coat, it’s a cool pattern.
The entire purpose of Anne’s interview is a soft pitch to Canada for maintaining the British monarch as head of state. She is visiting Canada for the 175th anniversary of the 8th Canadian Hussars, a reserve unit. But the real purpose of this visit and interview, is to campaign for the value of her brother’s role as Canada’s head of state, emphasizing the view that monarchy provides “stability.” Yet our own Governor General, Mary Simon just stated publicly that Canada has has never felt as much “affection” for KCIII as they did for his mother, and she foresees a day when Canada will have to have a conversation about the future of the monarchy. Significantly, Mary Simon is Canada’s first Indigenous GG, so her comments hold even more significance. Also, she would not have made these comments without some kind of discussion with our PM. Regarding her response to the research linking the monarchy to slavery, Anne is deflective, inappropriate and tone deaf. This response defeats the entire purpose of her interview, which is to demonstrate the British monarchy’s relevance in today’s Canada (and elsewhere).
Anne is here? Huh. *goes back to her life, muttering about paying for those wastrels*
C&C’s last Cdn tour in 2022 cost aprx. $1.2 million. Saw one tabulation that this was around $25,000 per hour. Canada covers transport, internal travel, food, entertainment, accommodation, security, related rentals like venues or boardrooms. There is a 2019 report that Canada spends aprx $58 million per year on the monarchy. We do not pay the monarchy directly, but the money is spent the GG salary and expenses, as well as those of all provincial Lieutenant Governors, plus Royal tours in Canada. This really needs to stop. We have a cost of living crisis of our own, plus the institution is out of touch, racist and outdated.
Glad you noticed that. Also all the Balmoral talk. This family is determined asf to keep the UK & Commonwealth Realms. Let it be known now that it was KC3 who lost Britain, the UK – Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales, the Commonwealth Realms & the Commonwealth of Nations. Prince WillHe Be King gonna be plain ole King of little England
Her assertion that the monarchy provides stability is pretty weird in view of everything that’s happened in the last few years. And I don’t just mean H&M.
I kind of get it. With quickly rotating Prime Ministers and the fact that a general election could drop at any time, knowing that “a Windsor” will always be around provides a kind of national brand-recognition…a mascot?
The monarchy providing stability and continuity is a major talking point of royalists. I never noticed before, but Anne really lives in a bubble. Her head is where the Queen’s head was. Her word salad answer about slavery is proof of that. She has never given it a thought. I felt what she said about accompanying her mother’s casket through Scotland was heartfelt, and her remark about getting to wear military uniform at the coronation a nice solution to her problem gave me a good chuckle. Charles talked about the slimmed down monarchy when his mother had three of her cousins and their spouses working. They are all going to retire now, I assume. That leaves three lack lustre couples to carry on. I was surprised at the sychophantic tone of Adrienne for the interview. The woman used to be a war correspondent and was very good at reporting the facts as well as the human costs. Personally, I don’t want all royal tours to Canada to stop. They are simply an anachronism and serve no real purpose. Canadians on the whole have become rather indifferent to the monarchy, but at the moment it is too big a lift to get rid of it. It is already irrelevant to a majority of the population. Among other things, we are leaving it for future generations to solve and we should be ashamed of that.
I think that as one of the hardest working royals Anne is all too well aware with Will and Kate’s woeful level of ‘work’ that it will be less chance for her to ease back in future as she gets older. Especially without Harry and Megan being around.
One thing I do know is as the patron of RCOT she has always been well prepared and well briefed in past. She doesn’t just turn up and look pretty in too many buttons!
I can see her being keen on the York’s sisters to do a few appearances or even Zara once she retired from her sporting endeavours.
It could have been me manifesting, but did I discern a hint of scorn and sarcasm *discreetly* levelled directly at W&K? Re their number of engagements and the amount of *work* they do? Or is Anne just always this blunt?
I think that’s absolutely what she’s referring to. She implies that’s she’s already doing as much as she can—“not much more to do”—and if other people don’t pull their weight, the remaining few cannot make up the difference.
Even her comments on Charles and “his level of service” reads as shady to me. She is saying that he won’t change as King. The Charles you saw is the Charles you get.
Is the diversity tsar in charge of this slavery research? Oh right, the diversity tsar never existed and neither will this slavery research. This family loves to play in people’s faces like we can’t see the truth. Their attitudes obviously haven’t changed and some of them, like Special K can’t even hide their true feelings about Black people. They are perfectly content to let their racist flag fly.
She’s right about the slimmed down monarchy, esp when people start asking more uncomfortable questions about the all too frequent absences of the lazy undynamic duo. The ever increasing price tag of the ClownFest won’t help the RF either.
The slimmed down monarchy idea doesn’t just predate Meghan, it predates Harry hitting puberty. It was the brainchild of the Way Ahead committee back after the Windsor fire when the royal family faced backlash in the face of all three of the monarchs married children divorcing and money being asked for to repair Windsor.
The Crown literally did an episode about this.
It’s also why Louise, unlike the York girls, wasn’t called Princess/ HRH from birth.
But also please note the deep misogyny of the royal family. Anne’s kids were never going to be working royals, way ahead committee or not, because the sovereigns grandchildren of the female line never are. I’m the preceding generations see Princess Margaret’s kids and Princess Mary kids as proof.
What does this even mean??? You are living off of funds stolen from countries and derived from trades just like slavery – and you’re right – it hasn’t ended in modern times, and neither has the RF involvement. STILL profiting off of countries impacted by centuries of being raided and “owned” by people who have no business being their leaders (and caring less about the people in them than whether or not they’re wearing a crown of flowers or stolen jewels). The “Duchy” funds are problematic as F (STILL stealing land). I know stealing land and slavery are not the same thing, but they grow from the same vines – greed, disregard for human life, entitlement, and power. This is just. so. bad. I guess she feels like she’s gonna be gone before it impacts her pockets so who cares? But also, doing this interview the week of the stupid event…that family must really hate each other.
Anne said, “But I would just underline that the monarchy provides, with the constitution, a degree of long-term stability that is actually quite hard to come by any other way.”
Not true many countries without a monarchy are stable and democratic.
The interviewer lets Anne gloss over many important topics like slavery
Can some Brits explain to me what she’s on about with “long term stability”….? I hear this from monarchists all the time but the King/Queen doesn’t actually DO anything. So what’s is stable- that these people are mascots? How is that adding stability to anything?
I’ve also heard “well bc of our monarchy we would never have Donald Trump!” Orly? Would the monarch completely overturn an election? I very much doubt it.
I kept up with Anne gossip slightly. Just cause it was unique. But She has been put on a pedestal. she isn’t a good spare. I think Margaret her aunt did a better job.
Anne could’ve followed Charles into learning. Her father tried to push her into being accomplished. All Anne does is show up. She is a horse woman but her mother paved the way. It doesn’t take much when your mother already has the infrastructures.
Of course Anne doesn’t want a slimed down monarchy. Her daughter is auditioning, in the laziest way, to be a working royal.
Her father actually stared the idea of a slim down. He didn’t like how Elizabeth had to carry all her cousins.
I watched the interview and on top of her answers her facial expressions told a lot. On the answer about Charles being ready she had this smirk at the end that every sister recognizes when talking about their brother. It just told that he’s been in the background telling everyone what to do. And for her answer about the slimmed down monarchy she made a joke at first (Adrienne did too) that they can’t really slim it down because she already is the hardest worker and there’s not more she can do. I saw it as a slam to the Wales and how little they do and would need to pick up the slack not here. The slavery thing was just so weird though. The whole interview is apparently on the CBC YouTube.
Slavery is “not really a subject of conversation that I would even go down”????? Holy crap, Anne, at least pretend that you care a tiny bit about the people who were enslaved to enrich your family. The cluelessness, the arrogance, the utter contempt of this response are galling.
And, as others have noted, her contemptuous laugh when the subject of slavery was introduced in the conversation … she’s as despicable as the rest of the British royals.
And big surprise that the system of governance she thinks provides the most stability is the one that most benefits her and her family. Abolish the monarchy.