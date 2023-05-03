The weather for Saturday’s coronation will apparently be pretty rainy & bleak

What’s crazy is how many *events* British people schedule outdoors, knowing that their island is constantly raining. I always think of that as I’m watching Wimbledon – while the June-July tournament has nice weather most days, there are inevitably rain-delays and washouts. Same with the grass-court tennis tournaments ahead of Wimbledon – Eastbourne and Birmingham are constantly being rain-delayed and rained out. And all of that is happening when it’s officially summer. Spring is generally “wetter” in North America and the UK. All of which to say, it looks like anyone planning on being outside on May 6th should prepare for a lot of rain. What’s that? King Charles expects his subjects to line the streets for a glimpse of a new gold carriage taking him to his £250 million coronation? As Queen Elizabeth II said, après moi, le déluge.
King Charles isn’t the only who will reign over us this Saturday, as new weather forecasts show most of the country will see showers and even thunderstorms throughout the weekend.
The coronation is to take place this Saturday on May 8, and as the day approaches, the British public are beginning to pull their own celebration plans together from street parties, lunches and even finding volunteering opportunities as they plan to take part in the bank holidays ‘Big Help Out’ scheme.
However, the weather could put a dampener on the King’s Coronation for some this Saturday, as new forecasts have predicted widespread rain with a chance of thunderstorms. People still planning to take their celebrations outdoors should ensure they leave prepared with an umbrella and mac, and remain cautious about the potential development of thunderstorms. Those in London, the Southeast and the Midlands are most likely to see the storms.
Based on current predictions, the best Brits can hope for is some “brighter spells” on the Saturday, with reasonably warm temperatures.
Most of England and Wales can expect to see the arrival of rainstorms at 11am on Saturday – the very time the coronation ceremony is scheduled to start. By 3pm, forecasts show London in particular will be heavily hit by the predicted thunderstorms, which unfortunately looks like it could coincide with the King’s post-coronation procession, where many are expected to line the route of his return journey and hopefully catch a glimpse of the newly crowned pair.
[From LBC]
While I couldn’t care less about the Chaos Coronation, I do worry that the weather will be bad enough that Prince Harry’s flight back to California might be delayed. Best not to go, Harry! As for the likely visual of sparse crowds under a grim, bleak sky… well… lmao. I don’t know what to say! I’m too busy chuckling to myself. It really is perfect. All of that careful planning, months and months of palace briefings and decades of yearning for his special day, and Charles is going to look like a rain-soaked toad in a crown. *chef’s kiss*
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images, Backgrid.
-
-
LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 23: King Charles III meets pupils waving Union Jack flags from the new City junior school, based within the grounds, during a visit to The Honourable Society of Gray‚Äôs Inn on November 23, 2022 in London, England.,Image: 739644390, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
King Charles III during a luncheon for Members of the Order of Merit at Buckingham Palace, London. Picture date: Thursday November 24, 2022.,Image: 739915338, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
King Charles III meeting a group of apprentices who worked on the DART, many of whom have now transitioned to permanent employment, during a visit to Luton DART Parkway Station to learn about the new cable-drawn mass passenger transit system which will connect Luton Airport Parkway rail station to London Luton Airport.,Image: 742744598, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Yui Mok / Avalon
-
-
Hamburg, GERMANY – King Charles III is seen disembarking from the Green Energy boat tour in Hamburg.
Pictured: King Charles III
BACKGRID USA 31 MARCH 2023
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Hamburg, GERMANY – King Charles III is seen disembarking from the Green Energy boat tour in Hamburg.
Pictured: King Charles III
BACKGRID USA 31 MARCH 2023
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Hamburg, GERMANY – King Charles III is seen disembarking from the Green Energy boat tour in Hamburg.
Pictured: King Charles III
BACKGRID USA 31 MARCH 2023
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
King Charles III And Camilla, Queen Consort Visit Yorkshire – Day 2
King Charles III goes on a walkabout to meet members of the public following a ceremony at Micklegate Bar in York, where the Sovereign is traditionally welcomed to the city.
Featuring: King Charles III And Camilla, Queen Consort
Where: York, England, United Kingdom
When: 09 Nov 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
King Charles III, accompanied by Camilla Queen Consort and members of the extended Royal Family, attend the traditional Christmas Day morning service at St. Mary Magdelene Church on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk
Featuring: King Charles III, Camilla Queen Consort, Princess Charlotte, Prince William
Where: King’s Lynn, Norfolk, United Kingdom
When: 25 Dec 2022
Credit: John Rainford/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE UK**
-
-
Royals Attend Christmas Day Service At St Mary Magdalene Church In Sandringham
Featuring: Camilla Queen Consort
Where: Norfolk, England, United Kingdom
When: 25 Dec 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
Hahahahahahaha! May the skies open up and drench the land. I hope it thunders and pours! I hope everyone outside on the parade route is soaked to the bone. Have a good Clowning, King Sidepiece.
#ConANation
#CaucasianCoronation
Archbishop: And I hearby declare unto this great country of Britain that your God-given King is—
*Lightning suddenly strikes the Stone of Scone, splitting it in half*
Archbishop: Uh. The God-given King is—
*The sky opens up in a deluge*
Archbishop: OK, OK, I get the hint!
Yaaaasssss!😁
Nice! Thanks to Mother Nature for literally raining on Chuck’s parade.
I will watch Harry and Meghan on Netflix and listen to Archetypes on Spotify. No clown show for me.
And I will lie on the beach and enjoy my holiday in Spain with sunny weather and what feels like 30 degrees!
I’ve heard a lot of British speakers here. They are probably all fleeing from the clownation! 😂😂
This whole fiasco is going to be such a wash-out.
Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha!
I don’t believe in any higher power but I do think karma is a thing. I love this.
The planned airport strike can mess up travel. Best not go Harry.
There’s a strike happening too!?
After 13 years of Tory rule, I now can’t think of a profession that isn’t striking now or in the near future. It’s bleak here, in oh so many ways…
I am not a religious person.. but for the last week, every night without fail, I’ve prayed for rain.
That is what he gets for picking May 6th!!
I repeat my wish I made a few weeks ago. May it rain constantly, with thunderstorms all day. F you Chuckles and Cowmilla. May you reign in interesting times
Just hope the poor horses pulling that dumb carriage don’t slip on the slippery streets and get injured.
I mean…Mother nature gotta upchuck for the Upchuckathon. Right?
LOL. Yeah, karma has been doing her thing in the open for a while now. Cute tweet I saw this morning, highlighting this weather forecast, has Diana, wreathed in smiles, waving cheerily.
I hope this doesn’t hold Harry on Isle de Saltines so long he can’t get back for HRH Prince Archie’s birthday!!!
I knew Diana would not be sitting idly by while Charles and his mistress took their star turns.
Even if Harry was traveling in perfect weather, he wouldn’t make it back to CA in time. Who holds a birthday party for a 4 year old at 8PM at night?
I love that first picture of Camilla with the umbrella obscuring her face. Best she’s ever looked!
He pos. N.’m shocked at how lame he is.
The only thing I hate about it is that it will give them an excuse if there aren’t loads of people lining the route. I wonder if they prepare for that and pay some spectators to stand in the rain. I hope the protesters still show out in full force though. I guess it’s too much to hope for a lightning strike right when C&C are being crowned.
The die hard royalists will still go and so will the protesters. Its the casual fans/tourists who will stay away, either watching on TV or hopefully find something better to do!
I honestly could swear this morning I saw a tweet of a paper headline saying Parliament rushed through a law ahead of the coronation prohibiting protests.
According to the Guardian article I found on-line the new law will have prison terms for anyone who blocks roads and who locks himself onto a building, etc. The scary part is that “Police will also be able to stop and search protesters they suspect are setting out to cause “disruption””. So up to the individual’s interpretation that someone is being disruptive?
Hope it rains all the night before and all through the day too.
Also, you did see a report on rushed through legislation @Barbara. It wasn’t supposed to go through until June so it’s fairly clear they are targeting potential coronation protests. I’m so 😡 about it. I just don’t understand what the hell is happening here in the UK anymore. Here’s the details about it all below. Imo they’re trying to scare ordinary people away from peaceful protesting. It’s appalling. I read the info below in the Guardian yesterday about it.
Official warning letters have been sent to anti-monarchists planning peaceful protests at King Charles III’s coronation saying that new criminal offences to prevent disruption have been rushed into law. Using tactics described by lawyers as “intimidatory”, the Home Office’s Police Powers Unit wrote to the campaign group Republic saying new powers had been brought forward to prevent “disruption at major sporting and cultural events”.
The new law, given royal assent by Charles on Tuesday, means that from Wednesday: Protesters who block roads, airports and railways could face 12 months behind bars.
Anyone locking on to others, objects or buildings could go to prison for six months and face an unlimited fine.
Police will be able to head off disruption by stopping and searching protesters if they suspect they are setting out to cause chaos.
“I would be grateful if you could publicise and forward this letter to your members who are likely to be affected by these legislative changes,” says the Home Office letter, which lists the creation of a number of new criminal offences under the government’s much criticised public order bill.
Isn’t it ironic? Even the clouds will taking a leak on that congregation of dunces.
Chuck should have left May 6 for Prince Archie to enjoy a nice indoor birthday at Frogmore.
Diana smiling down…and sending thunderbolts hahaha
AMEN.
One of the many, many things I hope results from what the ratchet royal family did to the Sussexes is a rethinking of the media campaign the ratchets waged against Diana in the years after her death to try and destroy her image. No she was not a saint, no one is, but folks should reconsider a lot of the so-called truths put out about her in order to try and rehab the images of the trash buckets that currently call themselves the king and queen of the UK.
Diana was only 19 to Charles 32 when they got engaged.. He cynically used her to get his heirs .like with harry and Meghan there are some out and out fake news and gaslighting comments about Diana to this day. Penny was even deployed recently to write an article criticizing diana.
Yes! Have you seen the meme’s out there with Diana smiling and waving that say “open the floodgates”? Those are cracking me up today!
Yes I was just looking at twitter! It’s too funny. She will not be erased!
YES. She will have her vengeance.
Maybe Chuck will have a temper tantrum over the rain and his attendants try.to protect Charles robes from getting wet
The cancellation of celebrations for the ConANation are not because of rain, but the lack of people willing to pay, there are doing refunds to the few that paid, pretty embarrassing.
They rush through a Bill to stop people from protesting, with the rain, the Bill is a waste of strong arming the public.
WTH? What were they asking people to pay for??! Are you freakin’ kidding me?
And a bill to keep people from protesting?! It’s started, everyone. Totalitarian Britain.
Some Town hall planned events.
Even were Chucky’s house Highgrove?? is, no events are planned.
They had a person that sells Monarchy stuff, saying they can’t get the ConAnation sold, the Jubbly was better for business.
The ‘stop people protesting law’ isn’t for the environmentalists that are blocking highways every where, but to protect Charlie’s little parade?
LOL. I always thought it was weird that the coronation wasn’t done in the same week as Trooping. But Charles knew what he was doing when he agreed to put the coronation on May 6.
I remember being worried about the weather for Harry & Meghan’s wedding (which was ALSO on my Mama’s Birthday 🎂 ❤️)…because I know the GOOD GOOD weather dosen’t set in over there until June…& when I saw how BRIGHT & GLORIOUS it was…I took that as a GOOD OMEN…
I see me & Mother Nature are simpatico when it comes to the Royal Family😆
It depends. April and May can be early heatwave and be beautifully hot and sunny here, or it can be cold and rainy. But then June and July can equally be either hot or cold and rainy. The UK just has extremely variable and unpredictable weather all year round, it’s not really accurate to say it doesn’t start to get nice here till June. Plenty of years we’ve had hot sunny Aprils and rainy chilly Junes.
It was SO gorgeous over there but I remember waking up here (on the East Coast) and it was pouring, just a complete rainout of a day…..well it gave me an excuse to do nothing but watch wedding coverage, LOL.
⛈️ ☔ means the soils will be slippery? And Camilla 🤫 …
No, I don’t want to build false hopes here.
A mudder. “Loves the slop, eats the slop, born to slop…”
In 2007 I went to a Harry Potter movie premiere to watch the stars arrive in London and it was raining and everyone still came out. Very London etc etc.
But I am a superstitious person, and although this can be twisted to all kinds of positive omens by the press, I hope it’s an absolute deluge, where all pictures are obscured by black umbrellas and tents posted up for the arriving guests.
And I still want Harry to arrive on Air Force 2 will Dr. Biden. They would use military bases and a strike wouldn’t affect them.
I would also LOVE for other euro royals to be no shows bc of weather or transportation issues.
OMG not everyone is looking forward to the clown show. Just watched the scenes at Celtic Park in Glasgow last Saturday where the crowd were singing at the top of their lungs, ” You can stick your coronation up your a**e.”
You can trust the Scots to tell it how it is.
Anybody know why Chuckles choose the month of May instead of June or July? UK is famously tricky weather wise so it is probably a moot question. I can remember the Pope dying in 2005 delaying KC’s remarriage so Diana arranging hailstones and a shower of toads on 6 May is quite possible! Apart from the loonies and disgruntled peers no one cares about the CC hat ceremony, we in Liverpool are a lot more excited about Eurovision!
Think I’ll play Cult’s Here Comes the Rain on Corny Day. 😀
If people didn’t go out when it was raining, they’d never go out at all. It’s the weather; you just accept it. But…is lightning attracted to gold?
It absolutely bucketed down for QE2’s coronation – they had to put the roofs up on all the carriages much to the disappointment of the crowds. The exception was Queen Salote of Tonga – apparently in Tonga rain on a big occasion is an auspicious sign, so she had the roof down and got HUGE cheers the whole way round the
Can I ask for my fellow commenters to send all of the rain to England, so that we have better than anticipated great Kentucky Derby day weather? It’s looking okay now (high of 70 with 50% chance of rain). While I want to be comfortable, what I REALLY want is safe running conditions for the horses and jockeys! Because they will be out there whether there is a blizzard or perfect conditions.
And as we all remember from our first Shakespeare unit in jr high English, this is an example of “pathetic fallacy”. For fun, consider how extreme rainstorms are used at several points in Macbeth to mirror the political and emotional havoc set in motion by Macbeth’s actions.
Well that’s unfortunate isn’t it! Too bad it’s inside unlike his investiture which was in the open.
Oohh boy! Not to mention that the astro weather is even worse: the clowning takes place on top of a very intense & cathartic Scorpio Full Moon Eclipse.. Very interesting timing, given Harry’s revelations on the heels of the New Moon Eclipse in April. I have my popcorn ready 😁
Yeah, planning it for May 5 was risky. I’m in Long Island right now and it’s quite chilly (in the 50s) and has rained two out of the last four days. I’d say the weather here is comparable to London, probably a little sunnier and warmer on average, and you never know what you’ll get here in May (and to some degree June) either.
I’m not sure what they were thinking.
We’re all delighted for this, because it’s a bank holiday! That’s all that matters, come rain or shine. There are of course the idiots who are already sleeping out on the pavements, waiting it out for the coronation. But I have asked all our friends and family and they are 1) not watching it and 2) not saying one word of allegiance. Apparently, 84 % of Brits aren’t going to say anything. I read one of Charles’ staff tried to talk him down from all this opulence, advising that it didn’t align with the current economic state of affairs in this country, but here we are.
Well at least it’s not tornado season like it is here in the Midwest and southern US.
Thunderstorms during the ClownFest would just be great karma and similar to most people’s objection to this extravagant farce – but louder and wetter. Hope everyone remains safe during the thunderstorms…
C-Rex and wifey had better hope they don’t get struck by lightning while they are being anointed with holy oil…Maybe the weather will prevent Harry from flying over to attend this nonsense. I’ll bet the BM will start wailing that Meghan prayed to God for inclement weather to keep hostage Harry home and ruin the head of the Church of England’s special day. Hope it’s nice and sunny in Cali for Prince Archie’s birthday!
Yep. Rain on KFC & co, bright and sunny for Archie’s birthday. 😈Karma, by way of Diana and all of us. Yeah I’m sending all this out into the universe, with lots of ❤️ for the Sussexes. 🥰
I enjoy your posts and podcast. I’ve been following you for a couple of months now and finally decided to post. I’ve mentioned on a couple for groups that I am in that I don’t think that Meghan and the family are staying in California. Remember neither Prince Harry nor Meghan confirmed that she will remain in California during the con-a-nation. The palace spoke did. Prince Harry is/was supposed to be in court on the 9th and it’s supposed to take couple of weeks. Based on their relationship and the love of their family unit, I don’t think either of them would risk him flying back and forth from the US to Salty Island within that short time frame. As a loving, supportive wife, she would want to be close to him under the circumstances of Archie’s birthday, con-a-nation, and trial. I believe they are staying somewhere close so that Harry doesn’t miss much of his son’s birthday and can enjoy it. They have shown that they can come and go as they please. That has angered the palace which is why they want to know his travel arrangements. I wouldn’t be surprised if they were already there relaxing with their family. Harry will pop in and pop out but they’re right under his family’s nose. They’ll spend time with the ones they love. They may stay at least a day or two for the trial to support Harry.
Actually it was Louis the XV who first said Après moi le déluge, and look how that turned out in France!
The government and the Royal family are in each others pockets. They have rushed through legislation to stop protests AND STRIKES, christ we are becoming more and more like north Korea every day. I hope the “not my” king protests go ahead, just put the slogan on yellow t shirts and stand at the front, better yet unfurl any banners as the “cash for gold” carriage goes past. But Charlie you must know how much people are not looking forward to your clowning, there are over 790,000,000 streets in the UK, but only 3000 are having a party 😂😂😜😂, yep Diana will be looking down whilst sat on her throne guess that’s where the “rain” will come from. Enjoy your day that will be wet, just like you
I’d say the entire Coronation is looking Bleak!