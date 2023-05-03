Queen Camilla’s colorist slams Prince William & Princess Kate’s follicle foibles

The British newspapers are searching for any kind of new royal content ahead of the coronation, and Buckingham Palace is trying to placate the media by giving them access to random people in the new king and queen’s lives. Which makes for some interesting quid pro quo, in general. Queen Camilla clearly authorized this – her colorist, Jo Hansford, recently spoke on the record to the Telegraph. I have to admit, I actually enjoyed this piece a lot. Hansford is close in age to Camilla and she’s done everyone’s hair. Well, everyone but Prince William, it sounds like. She’s a gossip and well… you’ll see. Some highlights:
She started working with Camilla 35 years ago. “I remember seeing her for the first time. Her brown hair had a few lights in it, and she had this shaggy fringe. I noticed her bright blue eyes and I knew immediately she had to be blonder.”
Camilla & Charles are a “real old-fashioned love story.” “Camilla deeply loves him.And Charles obviously loves her very much. And as her son Tom said recently in an interview, that’s really what it comes down to. They should have married years earlier in my view. But all that silly royal nonsense… I felt so sorry for Princess Margaret, for example. She was unable to marry the person she wanted. And of course, things have changed. Obviously. Just look at Meghan and Harry! But I do think it’s sad that it went on for so long. Not that Diana wasn’t a lovely person. And I think she probably tried very hard, but she was so young to be in the firm, and we have to remember that it is a firm.”
Camilla won’t try anything new now that she’s queen: “It’ll be the same. Nothing dramatic happens to a woman’s hair on the day she becomes Queen. There are no new rules to abide by.” No special new “Queenly” shade. “I see everyone as an individual, whether they are a Queen or a pauper. I’ve always believed that. It’s not about what’s in vogue – but what suits a person.”
Gradually changing Camilla’s color: “Over time I have had to change Camilla’s colour. I’d noticed that in photographs her hair had started to look white – like grey hair. And I thought ‘why bother if it just looks white?’ But I had to be very cautious because she likes the body that the colour gives her, and she has a lot of hair but it’s fine. So we had the conversation and did it as a gradual process, and it looks so much nicer, the body is still there, and Camilla loves it.”
She’s asked what she would do with Meghan’s hair: Hansford deflects with a grimace and a “we won’t discuss The Big M”, she has some thoughts on the Duchess of Cambridge’s mane. “She’s got lovely hair but I think it is too long. She’s so slim, and with hair you have to look at the whole image, the proportions, so I would take it up six inches.” Not that she believes in “mum cuts”, she says. “I don’t agree with that idea at all. But as you get older you need a bit of shaping, because your face muscles start to drop, so bringing it all up to, say, shoulder length, can give you a lift. That said, everyone ages differently.”
The many bald Windsor men: As for the famously follicly-challenged male royals, Hansford wishes they had been given better guidance about hair loss and transplants early on. Alongside colour and cuts, the salon offers a whole range of individual services and has in-house experts in wigs, hairpieces and trichology. “The problem with the ‘inner circle’ is that they really don’t get given the right advice. But also they’re in the public eye so much, so if the princes had done anything everyone would have made such a big deal about it. I really feel sorry for William because he had such a lovely head of hair and he should have done his ages ago. If he were a client of ours, we would have advised him to do that as soon as he started to lose it, but of course he can’t do anything now because it’s gone so far.”
First of all, a criticism of Hansford’s work – Camilla’s hair has been too light, too white-blond for years now. While I appreciate the consistency of Camilla’s style & color, I feel like Camilla should pick one – either go snow-white or put in some lowlights so she’ll look truly “blonde.” Personally, I really think Camilla could go back to an ashy blonde these days.
As for the rest of it… I agree that Kate needs to take off six inches or more. We don’t know what’s underneath all of Kate’s wiglets, but I would guess her hair is already thinning significantly. A shorter, shoulder-length cut would not only look better, it would be easier for her to maintain and it would be easier to phase out the wigs and hairpieces. As for the stuff about Baldemort… lord, Camilla really authorized her colorist to slam Peg and Keen’s hair foibles, huh?
I’m thinking she couldn’t find anything bad to say about Meghan’s hair so she just put it down to not talking about her.
The stylist who is used to working with white people commenting on a Black woman’s hair? I don’t think she has any business doing it because Black hair and its styling is different from the pasty white royals.
Yes! I think it was a very good call for her to not discuss Meghan’s hair. Calling her the big M is like calling her the big bad elephant in the room though and I think it reveals even more about the attitude behind closed doors
I can’t imagine anything she could say that wouldn’t come out racist AF. (straightened so it wouldnt be kinky, nappy, etc). They are probably all on guard not to mention Meghan. One racist comment will change the whole news cycle.
@ JM, that is quite telling isn’t it?? They have a nickname for Meghan. My, my Cruella is the ugly, vile step monster that we had all imagined her to be.
No, I think she was just smart enough to realize she shouldn’t comment on a black woman’s hair. This was the much better option than putting her foot in it, which is likely what would happen if she commented at all.
It’s well known that most white hairstylists don’t know how to work with Black hair. This has been a pretty big topic in Hollywood and modeling for a while.
I just love her saying Baldy’s hair situation has gone too far to do anything about it now. What was he thinking all those years ago? If he had retained his blond hair, he would have looked so much better. He really dropped the ball on that one.
He should just shave his head. What he has now really ages him and a totally bald head can look pretty great. Not sure if it would on him but it’s worth a try since he has a big head and decent bone structure thanks to his mother.
When he started to lose his hair, I assumed that he would get effective treatments. I was surprised when this didn’t happen since clearly cost was no problem. She is correct that he was given bad advice apparently. When men start balding these days, they have a choice–stop it or embrace it. William did neither. His “fringe” look hurts his image as a “modern” royal.
I’m confused as to what William could have done earlier? Could he have had hair if he’d done something?
Basically, yes. Caught early enough in the process, hair loss can be stopped and sometimes even reversed. There are various treatments to choose from.
On the one hand, as an attack, this isn’t as shady as highlighting their work-shy ways or extramarital gardening, but on the other hand … this will hurt their vanity.
Basically, she’s calling Willy ugly. That’s how I read it.
And calling Kate’s face “saggy”.
Ditto to you both!!!! The Big C is bringing her claws out and this is what it is going to be as she starts to sharpen them!!
I mentioned months ago in which I had read an article that now Cruella is now QC, she has decided that she no longer has to play nice with CopyKeen and her sign off to her colorist is a blatant message of such, including taking TOB too.
We know what Camilla thinks about Meghan based on her stylist’s reaction: because whom do you tell all your secrets and hateful gossip to? Your trusted stylist. Camilla is a shitbag stirring shit everywhere and filling other people’s heads with poop.
Glad she kept Meghan’s name out her filthy mouth, though. That’s progress.
And she did call Kate a haggard old crone. That’s coming from Camilla too. “…whether they are a Queen or a pauper”—so happy to hear her weigh in on the coif and coloring choices of a pauper’s hair as well—paupers need to know how to look good so as not to offend the aristocracy.
“That said, everyone ages differently.”
Yep, that’s really meant as an attack on kate! 😂😂
It’s incredibly shady and i am HERE FOR IT. William is too bald to do anything about it now, Kate needs to cut 6 inches off her hair because her face is “saggy”, etc. LOLOL.
camilla is really coming out swinging lately, isn’t she? At least now we know what she and her hairstylist talk about LOLOL.
William needs to shave it all off–the comb-overs look ridiculous. Kate’s hair looks increasingly shaggy–bad wiglet mixing with thin hair. I used to do my own weaves in college (and resorted to wearing baseball caps because my weave game was—awful). Kate’s hair is starting to look like I styled it, and no one should ever pay me to do their hair.
Combover? William doesn’t do that.
There’s not much to comb these days but he did it for years
Hardly an old fashioned love story. It was not the thwarted love story of c and c spin Charles told his biographer he did not want to marry Camilla when they first.met. Camilla wanted Andrew Parker Bowles. Margaret could have married Townsend but did not want to give up royal perks. Diana was young and chosen to have heirs for Charles. This is all spin
Yes @ Tessa!!!! Recollections may vary is this women’s tall, twisted tale of their courtship and marriage.
I did not know you could color horse hair. News to me.
Thanks for the laugh! Your shade game is on point!
😉
I’m surprised that Camilla has a colorist at all. I assumed her hair was just white-gray. What colour is she adding? I don’t see it.
Her white doesn’t seem natural white/grey hair and clearly has some blonde added, I think Camilla has naturally brown hair.
I think she used to be a dirty blonde originally. Me too and I get blonde highlights several times a year. I’m starting to get more silver hairs and always planned on stopping the highlights at some point but it does help thicken my fine hair a bit.
You know, if Kate were smart, she’d steal Cammy’s spotlight at the coronation by showing up with a hot new cut. It would grab all the attention from the press. Imagine if it were a pixish Diana style tribute. Headlines for days!
It would be appropriate revenge for this story!
I wish she would!
Not taking style notes from anyone working with Camilla. Lol!!! She is not it!!!
Exactly. May as well ask fashion advice from whoever dresses Princess Anne.
The Big M? Seems that is the name her and Camilla use to bitch about Meghan when she is in her hairdresser chair.
Camilla s not one in a position to criticize.
Most likely.
Good for the goose and all that then- The big C is fitting for Camilla ; )-
Yeah, “we won’t discuss The Big M” stood out to me too. So petty and seventh-grade.
Off note it’s hilarious that they call Meghan the Big M. Of course she is larger than life. She most definitely eclipses all of them. LOL
I like she had enough sense to not comment on Meghan’s hair. I agree with her that Kate should cut her hair but we all know why she won’t do it.
Me thinks cutting off Kate’s hair would be like cutting off a limb. She can’t live without it. It’s her identity, her security blanket. Wiglets and all.
As for old leather face, I will give her that, she has nice hair.
I wouldn’t hire a colorist who sees blue eyes and immediately thinks a person needs to be blonde. Color matching is about so much and little to none of it is eye color. Skin tone, skin undertone, etc. but Camilla’s hair always looks like a freshly peed in toilet bowl so 🤷🏻♀️
Kate would never chop off her hair unless Meghan did it first!
If I were Meghan (and I am a wannabe petty bitch in this situation), I’d roll up to my next event in a buzz cut wig. Then, a month later, I’d wear a Louise Brooks style short bob wig. Or better yet, I’d come out with 1) beachy mermaid waves, then 2) straight cher 1970s hair, then 3) 80s diana frou frou then 4) Louise Brooks bob. All would be wigs. Let the copykeening commence.
I’d wear some loud, obnoxious colors as well. Alas, Meghan is not a petty bitch.
What did I just read? Did Camilla sign off on her hairdresser criticizing her stepson (the heir to the throne)’s baldness? What? So shady.
(please don’t take this as sympathy for Will). I mean, I guess she just said the quiet part out loud because if money is no object, there ARE ways like transplants. It’s expensive but you can do it, if you start doing it in time. But it’s such a personal decision that I don’t think random hairdressers in service to the RF should comment on. I’d be real mad if I was Will.
I also wonder if that was $$ that he was not allowed to spend that way? 10 years ago one transplant here would cost $10,000. You could spend $30,000 or more on the procedure. Maybe Charles didn’t loosen the purse strings?
I imagine charles wouldn’t want his heir’s hair (lol) to overshadow his and denied it out of vanity. Not to say a good hair specialist wouldn’t consider doing it for free or low cost for Prince William, heartthrob of the 90s and 00s. I would assume there would be ways around charles not paying, like his Diana inheritance, but when you are surrounded by sycophantic yes men and you are super attractive, I can imagine he thought he’d pull off a balding culdesac too
I’ve never really thought about *why* he hasn’t done it till now.
Thinking about Spare, where Harry had a really hard time finding someone to *confidentially* treat his frostbitten nether regions I wonder if that was also a factor. Cannot imagine how embarrassed Will would be if the hair transplant doctor spilled the beans to the press, you know? Finding a doctor to do an expensive procedure correctly, on the downlow, maybe that was outside his expertise.
Again–can’t stand Will, but that sucks for him if it was something he wanted to do. His hair was his one true beauty. Maybe that’s part of why he’s so incandescent!
I find this whole interview 100% unnecessary and wouldn’t even call it shady. It’s shitty. I find it interesting how nobody that close to Chuck or Cam criticizes W&K’s work. Maybe because it’s Chuck who makes those decisions? But sure, go for the hair of all things. Imagine if your mother in law authorizes her stylist to publically call your face saggy and discusses your husband’s baldness. Jesus, that is cold. It’s like Cam is finally free from the shackles of basic decency and can let her evil stepmother flag fly.
Surprised you are calling her queen. I don’t even like calling her consort. That corpse will never be a true queen. She’s a home-wrecking leech who needed an income source after her divorce.
Camilla’s hair style consistently looks good. Not sure about the color because I avoid scrutinizing her face. As for Kate, everybody agrees that she should chop it to around shoulder length. That long hair is doing her no favors. The things she said about the balding Windsor men is kind of mean, but then again, she is Camilla’s stylist.
Agreed, her hair is always very well maintained and suitable for the hats and crowns she wears. This is so shady and I love it. My takeaway is that her stylist is not taking the blame for Camzilla being too blonde as she has been trying to get her to darken up for a while.
…How is this not a big deal in the family that Cam’s colorist is openly crapping on K&W the week of the stupid event? I mean…if this was happening in my family over dinner tacos during the runup to a wedding there would be boundaries drawn and angry conversations had. What the heck is the endgame here? They’re openly bashing their successors (see “they’re so lazy” narratives) – I’m so confused. Do they want royal line to continue or are they leaning into “we’re the last so burn the sucker down” scenario? What am I missing?
Right? Meghan’s hairdresser and her make-up artist have spoken about their work with Meghan but they have never ever given thoughts in anyone else in the RF’s appearance and if they did people would lose their shit.
I can’t disagree with her about Kate’s hair, not one bit. Kate has been given the worst advice when it comes to her locks. What she says about aging is shady, but absolutely true—Kate never looked worse than the time she attempted the straight, middle part tucked back behind the ears (think Top Gun premiere/entire Caribbean tour). The lack of follicular distraction put all the emphasis on her face, which did look rough and is exactly what this lady is referring to. This is why everything SHOULD be individualized and you simply can’t try on a style that works for one person (Meghan) when your “assets” are vastly different.
Either Kate’s hairdresser and colourist hates her, or they aren’t allowed to provide a real opinion, because her hair is too long and stringy, even with wiglets for volume. And the bronde colour is just awful on Kate’s colouring.
The length of the hair is only post meghan too because it was never long prior to meghan arriving and it was a much better length.
Camilla’s colourist might be bitchy, but she was on the money with her critique.
Bravo to her for not falling into that trap. She obviously wouldn’t know what to do with Black hair and was smart to not even touch the subject.
Her comments about WanK echoes many past comments of the Celebitches, but still, wow! The shade! But like Camilla, the Wails are allergic to change (and work) so any advice would probably fall on deaf ears or be met with much wailing. No comment on Shagnasty’s hair (thanks Jim Butcher for that nickname from the book series the Dresden Files). But it’s nice that at least one of her minions didn’t slam Diana.
Well, she has some good insights about hair. She’s totally right about Kate! I’m not so sure about Camilla’s hair, but she sees the woman up close so maybe she’s doing the best she can.
It’s true what she said about William’s hair. My husband starting balding in his 20s, after having had very thick hair (I can’t say I wasn’t aware before I married him!). When my son, who also had nice thick hair, noticed a thinning area on the top at age 21, I told him to go straight to using Rogaine every day. He didn’t want to, but fear of balding won out. It worked and he still has almost all of his hair 7 years later. The woman who cuts it told him he would have lost most of it if not for starting the treatment early.
Kate’s hair must be so thin and brittle. Cigarettes and starving yourself absolutely ruin the health of your hair (among many other things of course).
As a side note, a lot of people taking Ozempic for vanity reasons are complaining they are losing hair… because that’s what happens when your body doesn’t get enough nutrients.
Extremely smart move from the Consort. Camilla’s Machiavellian intelligence has always propelled her an ocean ahead of the Royals. She IS the great puppeteer.
Sending her longtime hairdresser and confidante to the press screams:
1- I want to make myself more relatable to the average woman in the street: I as well have hair, color and ageing concerns, just like everyone of you.
2- Catherine the not so Great, after all, must be put back in her place: Kate is reminded by proxy that she still has long way to go and an awful lot to cut back on before she can pretend to remotely look like a Queen.
3- Shady settling of scores with William: listen, little man, I’ve never physically or verbally fought once in my life with your mom, so look at how you handled Harry put us all into. That head of yours is both bald on the outside and void on the inside.
Camilla might not be the Queen of hearts but she is queen at maneuvering.
In relation to not commenting on Meg’s hair – I think that was a smart move.
She knows what the UK media can be like and did not want any of that smoke.
It’s incredible to me the levels of obsession the UK media have for Meghan like a deranged ex who can’t let go.
Oh dear , Queen Camilla ‘s hairdresser said that the future Queen’s hair should be lopped off by a good 6 inches.
WW III anyone?
Wouldn’t that six inches be at het neck? Is the bottle blond suggesting that princess katy-didd have her head removed AT SAID NECK? Inquiring minds want to know…..and I’d love to chat with this hairdresser.
I thought she wears wigs. She is old, drinks, and smokes, and still has a full head of hair. I need her stylist. Yet everything else is going.
I say wigs on Camilla too. My baby’s in hair grabbing mode right now. I’d love to see an infant she coos over at an event snatch the wig right off her skank head.
So camzilla is taking the gloves of BIG TIME, Khate is looking jowlely YES, Khate should cut her hair YES, but wasnt it said that Charlie loves Khates mane!!! She won’t mention Megan, no it’s not she won’t, it’s that she CAN’T as everyone could slap back that she has never met Megan to be able to comment on her hair, and as for BULLYAM, yep she could give him a short back and shine 🤭
I can’t believe anyone would admit to being Camilla’s colorist or stylist. Her hair always looks like shit. The cut and the color. On a do and don’t list, she would always be a don’t. Good lord. There’s nothing to admire about her. Yuk.
This is the kind of content they need to wean the public away from the Harry Narrative. Stories like this that emphasize the relationships within the remaining working BRF will help them seem interesting again.