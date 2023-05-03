Perez Hilton feels like ‘it’s inevitable’ that the Sussexes will ‘move back to the UK’

This is one of the most bizarre things I’ve ever read, especially given the timing. Perez Hilton is still around, and he’s giving interviews like he consumes the Daily Mail 24-7 and he believes everything they publish. Perez and his obvious hairplugs went to the opening of a club in Las Vegas and he chatted with Page Six about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. He apparently finds them super-boring. So boring that he spun out for a page and a half about how they “need to go back” to the UK, because everyone in America is terribly bored with them. Are we 100% positive Camilla Tominey wasn’t wearing a Perez mask at this club opening? I mean…
Perez Hilton believes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle need to pack up their California mansion and return to the United Kingdom where they belong.
“Honestly, they need to give up and move back to the UK,” Hilton, 45, exclusively told Page Six at Tao’s grand opening for Cathédrale at the Aria Resort & Casino in Las Vegas on Saturday. “I feel like it’s inevitable. I don’t mean this as an insult but they’re both boring. The only thing that makes them interesting is the family in the UK and all of that drama. In America, she and he are not royals to us. We’re not their subjects. They’re just celebrities and they have to play by the rules of celebrity. You have to work at it to maintain celebrity because the only way to monetize your celebrity is to maximize it and feed the machine.”
The podcast host, however, admitted that Markle has already hit it off with celebrity power players.“She’s hanging out regularly with Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, with Ellen DeGeneres, with Oprah [Winfrey]. It doesn’t get any more Hollywood than that,” Hilton said. “It’s still fairly young and new. They’re in their honeymoon period, so to speak, and I feel like they’ll end up moving back eventually because that would also be good for business for them even if they’re still not working royals.”
Hilton also believes that Markle, 41, and Harry, 38, won’t be able to “resonate” with a lot of Americans because people find them “boring” and “hypocritical.”
“They’re still calling themselves the Duke and Duchess but they hate the institution. They’re calling their daughter and son Princess and Prince but they hate the institution,” Hilton said, adding, “I don’t dislike them, but I don’t like them either.”
“I respect what it all boils down to which is, Harry never liked being the ‘Spare.’ I get that. He never wanted to play by the palace rules. I get that. He was a grown man and wanted to make his own decisions and he wasn’t allowed to do that under the system that he was in. So that’s why I do feel like he will ultimately end up moving back because there will be some kind of compromise. It’s a business but it’s also a family and that’s weird. [He left] not even his family but all of his friends too. Everyone. He’s in a whole other country.”
“You have to work at it to maintain celebrity because the only way to monetize your celebrity is to maximize it and feed the machine.” This is straight out of the British media’s playbook, that Harry and Meghan are “nobodies” because they aren’t constantly going to LA parties or attending the opening of an envelope. Perez apparently doesn’t understand that the truly A-list celebrities have so much cachet when they aren’t being seen everywhere. And honestly, just in the past six months, they’ve had a hugely successful Netflix docuseries and the biggest bestseller of the year (so far). I will never understand this idea that H&M “need” to “go back” for their brand. Why, so they can be bossed around by Little Lord Incandescent With Rage? No.
Perez Nilton has always been a Mr Nobody. Just another salacious gossipers who has embarrassed himself on so many occasions that may of those celebrity folks avoid him as if he has the plague.
I’m old enough to remember fat Perez. He stalked poor Paris Hilton so much. He’s always been a viper. He’s tried so hard to ride the Sussexes coat tails to no avail. He knows nothing about A listers except to gossip about them and would never be part of that inner circle. Let him continue to seeth.
I remember Fat Perez, too. He was vile then and is vile now.
I was just coming here to say this! I remember 2007-2008 fat Perez and the horrible horrible misogynistic things he did — drawing penises near female celebrities’ faces to slut shame and things like that. Absolutely disgusting human.
As a grown man he also took an article about an STD epidemic and tried to imply that a then 15-year-old Miley Cyrus was responsible for it, and called her a skank (among other creepy, misogynistic tirades he went on about her while she was underage). He has also outed people as gay. Hopefully nobody takes any ‘advice’ this man has to offer about anything seriously.
Perez is a spite filled person. The worst America has to offer and willing to lie just like the British tabloids. Hey!! an idea… let’s ship nasty Perez to the UK, he could be best buddies with Dan Wootie.
OMG, that’s who Dan Wooten reminds me of. I haven’t been able to pinpoint who the sad little man makes me think of, and yes, it’s Perez! Both have those same creepy stares and smiles, nasty attitudes, and general vileness.
This is a man who knows what it is like to be ridiculed (as fat) and to be a minority yet can’t think for one minutes about what it is like to be a black woman who has been harassed to the point of contemplating suicide. Just another white man leaning hard into his white man privilege to say anything his half-functioning brain can come up with and think he’s right. The arrogance of these bozos is incredible.
Funny, WME doesn’t think that Meghan and Harry are boring. If they did, they wouldn’t have signed on with them.
Perez has always been an angry, spiteful person. He took such pride in tearing down people. He was awful to Britney Spears. He is trying to get his five minutes of fame back.
Perez has seen his gossip influence rise and fall steadily for years now. At this point his only “scoops” or “exclusives” involve Spencer and Heidi, and most of his other published pieces are regurgitations of TMZ and other online sources.
I’m sure he moved to LV not only because it’s more affordable but LV is a smaller pond than LA and he no longer has the bandwidth for LA, his game isn’t there anymore. I also feel his ideas of H&M are greatly influenced by the racist anti-American British tabloids and snake pit Royal Rota. He’s lost his touch and sorry but they will never need to move back to the UK. Perez seems to have lost sight of what their real goals are, and those goals aren’t to be on Celebrity Big Brother and “working” the scene for fame in the traditional Hollywood way. MM’s being signed to WME by Ari should tell Perez a thing or two about how off the mark he is on this one. Yikes and cringe.
He really is a vile person who fits right in with the hellscape of the British Media/Murdoch owned places. RR’s who laugh and joke about dangling children off balconies, throwing people off balconies and the Clarkson bs. I remember when Perez put out t-shirts after Heath Ledger died that read Why Couldn’t It Be Britney?.
If there is anyone that embodies their real initials, it’s him. MAL
Says the man who maintains his relevance on the backs of anyone and everyone and other people’s private lives. He can go back to wherever.
I read that BS last night & after getting over my initial anger…and because I have EVOLVED…I did NOT run to Twitter & drag him for blood…bone…plasma & DNA…I just took SOLACE in the fact that he USED to be at the TOP of the gossip game but now he’s a non-mofo factor😡
You shouldn’t be angry. This is Perez Hilton and that man is hated by Hollywood and a creep. This man hasn’t been relevant since the original run of The Hills on MTV. He’s clout chasing.
While I would’ve LOVEDDDD to read your Perez dragging on Twitter, you are so right about his irrelevance. No need to beat that dead horse and give him any relevance!
Perez must find it so lonely at the bottom!!
So says a nobody. Perez Hilton has been “over” for years.
Perez likely got a paycheck for saying that. Let’s hope the check bounces.
I never followed him when he was “somebody”, but even I know his fifteen minutes were up a long time ago.
Right?? My biggest takeaway from this was….Perez hilton is still around? Still getting invited to stuff?
He’s so jealous. He wishes he had an ounce of relevancy H&M have. I didn’t even know his toxic blog still exists. 🤡
Agree!!!! I thought he had died as I haven’t heard his name mentioned in more than a decade!
What’s inevitable is that has-beens desperately trying to feed that celebrity machine for themselves are going to use H&M’s clout to do that. THAT is boring.
Is this putz still around. He knows less than nothing .
I know right? Is he still even a thing?
Um….Harry and Meghan don’t hate the institution. They hate how the institution is run like a racist clownshow due to the courtiers and the sleazy tabloid press which has got its hooks into the family.
They hate how the institution is archaic in its insistence on holding back the Spare even when that’s the wrong idea for actually making a difference.
They hate how Chuck and Will have been feeding scapegoats (like the Sussexes) to the press to embiggen themselves and hide their skeletons.
They hate how the family always comes second to the institution.
But they don’t hate the institution. Just that it’s not what it could be to serve the people.
^^ @Rapunzel 💯 You got that down, on the mark! 🎯🤺 My thoughts exactly. I don’t need to say it, cuz you said it so well, and thanks!!! 👏
Serious question :Is Perez still a thing, I remember when his disgusting blog was a thing over a decade ago. I don’t think Lady Gaga or Paris Hilton even acknowledge him anymore.
He famously busted up with Lady Gaga 10+ years ago when she realized what a phony he was. He even went crazy ex gay friend on her. I think at one point Gaga called the police on him.
Perez ran his blog similarly to how the UK tabloids operate. He would talk mad shit about a celebrity, print the worst gossip unless you sucked up to him. But he’s lost his power and cache ages ago so most don’t fuck with him anymore.
Perez hasn’t been “a thing” since 2010, which is why he keeps bringing up any mention of the Sussexes. Cause that’s the ONLY thing getting him any attention!
The last time I remember Perez Hilton getting any type of attention was back when Will.I.Am from the Black Eyed Peas knocked his ass out after Perez harassed him and called him the “f” word, after which Perez went around posting videos of himself crying about the incident to try to get sympathy. That was back in, what, 2009-2010? Then there was the whole Lady Gaga stalking, which emphasized how creepy and pathetic he really is. He hasn’t been relevant to the pop culture sphere in any way for awhile now, just a barnacle in human form.
I cannot stand this guy. What a fecking loser. He’s also a known Meghan hater, so he can go crawl back under his creepy rock.
Don’t know if Perez had any other writers or not, but I wish individuals who made their living doing things like what he does understood one thing: when there’s a history of being problematic in their coverage of certain people, there is always the option of just not covering those people anymore. There is no shame at all in delegating that task to someone who is ready to be a little bit more careful about the issues involved. It’s not weakness, and it would not mean that he was bowing down to female, queer, or poc celebrities he dislikes. It’s just a matter of recognizing one’s blind spot, and caring enough about an issue to try not to F things up. Easier said than done, but definitely a worthy goal. We need to normalize saying, “I still have some things to work on and I don’t like the target this time, so rather than play into something gross, I’m going to sit this one out.”
Yes!! Perez is that stuff that is stuck to the underside of a boat that has been in the waters for decades! Perez needs to slink back under his nothing rock with his nothing career and his nothing opinions……
And eat his nothing burger, because that’s all he gets.
I have to wonder how much someone paid him to write that trash?
Says the guy who is only getting coverage for talking about them? Sure Jan.
LOl i see he is clout chasing in order to make himself relevant again LOl
^^ Exactly! Perez Who? needs to stfu and slink away forever.
Meghan & Harry stand on their own merit, just by being themselves and by pursuing their passions. They can’t be defined by anyone else, especially not by jealous haters and clout chasers. Meghan & Harry are the MAX! Meghan & Harry are the MOMENT! ✨
Sorry Perez, I couldn’t hear you over that big FOR SALE sign buzzing over your head.
Seriously though, Perez will say anything he thinks will get him clicks, just like the UK tabloids. His business model is outrage and sensationalism. He “bored” because Meghan and Harry aren’t out and about doing stuff he can monetize by talking about it. He’d rather they be back in the UK not because he thinks that’s where they belong but because the Sussex’s constantly butting heads and being in conflict with the rest of the royal family will give him and the UK tabloids what they need so they can cash in.
I will say this though, while I 1000% disagree that Harry and Meghan need to go back to the UK for relevance, I do think they need to get out more publicly. There is a vacuum and these people are going to constantly re-tread their tired talking points until something new happens.
So, give us Archetypes season 2, The Tig 2.0, more charity activities and public appearances connected to good causes. Now that Meghan has signed with WME, I’m expecting to see more of her.
Let’s not forget Covid and 2 pregnancies, Meghan and Harry have a lot going on.
Who was expecting the announcement that she was signing with WME.
@jan
I totally agree. They had a lot going on. Settling into Montecito, having a baby, launching Archewell, etc. But now that they are firmly established, it’s time to kick it up a notch. That’s why I believe Meghan signed with WME recently. She’s ready. Maybe they’re waiting for the Coronation to be over before they kick it in high gear.
@ Snuffles, louder for those in the back!!!!
I used to read his blog a LONG time ago and he loved Harry and thought he was hot so of course he hates them now
(Meghan in particular)
He is one of the most hated people out there. Celebrities used to beat him up. He was also REALLY creepy towards Lady Gaga. No one cares what this has -been has to say
Perez is not a gatekeeper and considering how much he’s hated by celebrities, he shouldn’t be talking. So? Because they’re boring, they have to leave and go back to where they would be abused and gaslighted. Well that makes sense, lol. I’m guessing the signing to that agency and the success of the books and documentary is too much to handle. They have peace of mind in the states and there are some who hate that.
Just like the British press Perez thought that Harry and Meghan would be out in LA every night. That’s why he thinks they’re boring. Whatever, Perez is hanging to the little relevance he has left. Look out for him on GB News and Talk TV in the near future talking about Harry and Meghan.
It’s nothing but desperation. I really don’t think people expected the Sussexes to be THAT successful. I’m not even trying to count coins but I imagine they’re net worth is at least 200 million and up. Someone was feeling themselves thinking they couldn’t survive outside the palace. This is just switching up narratives especially after Meghan signed with that agency with Ari personally advising her.
Perez is a has been, he doesn’t know who they hang out with.
None of their friends are gossiping about them, leaving Perez no crumbs.
Harry maybe friends with Orlando and David Foster, but their wives are acquaintances with Meghan.
Ari Emmanuel says otherwise.
Plenty of celebrities stay under the radar, and those are the celebrities I appreciate.
Perez has joined the Meghan hate train because that’s the only way he can get attention nowadays.
I agree with you. He’s looking for attention, and I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s landed some type of back room deal with the BM to bring negative gossip about the Sussex family to the US.
Sad, bitter has-been.
Lol, really a nobody like Perez Hilton? Really? That man has been done for years and years… who cares about his opinions? Oh yes , the salty British press who are looking for anyone under the rug to trash the Sussex’s and can only find these hasbeens 😂
Great Value Brand Andy Cohen needed to get his name in the gossip cycle again, so he brought up H&M. Doesn’t that prove their names actually carry weight, though?
Before reading the caption, I thought that was Ron Perlman. I like Perlman, but he’s about 30 years older than Perez Hilton, so Hilton should probably drink some water.
Who dat?
He seems to think that he somehow speaks for more people “in America” than just his tawdry self. Or perhaps he was just practicing using the “royal ‘we’” to celebrate his joy in being quoted?
I’m not bored enough to actually look, but I do wonder if he had any comments to make when Meghan left her job, her Mom, her friends, and the life that she had established for herself in the US and in Toronto to move to “a whole other country”. Page Six — and whoever they’re fronting for — seem to be really scraping the bottom of the barrel here. Perhaps Hilton is so eager for attention of any kind that he’s spewing this to provoke Ari Emmanuel and WME?
Perez clout chasing again. Lulz. Speaking of boring and predictable.
Whatever. He reminds me of Bethenny Frankel, another has-been grasping for relevancy by spouting off on the Sussexes to Page Six and Murdoch. The royal family is losing popularity and I saw where some “royal expert” is convinced this will be the last coronation. Or maybe the last one with all the pomp and circumstance. But sure Jan, Harry and Meghan “need” them. Really?
Living in the UK with the RF didn’t help Sophie & Ed’s brand when they were trying to work outside the RF. He is forgetting one big thing, the association with Diana does more for PH’s popularity than anything to do with the boring royals.
Lol. Perez is really trying to get a foothold in the royal gossip wars huh? He hasn’t been relevant since The Hills was on. Harry has clearly stated that he believes in the monarch, so I don’t know what ole Perez is going on about them hating the institution.
That guy? He’s still around? I thought he got sent to the Bad Place long time ago.
Irrelevant former “celebrity” seeking a return to previous glory #8567. No one has talked about or thought about this man in years since his popularity’s steep decline and yet here he is, clout chasing and parroting the BM’s tiresome and boring narrative. Has he forgotten that Meghan and their children are also US citizens and have every right to be here? I never got his appeal but maybe he’s angling for a job with the BM. Seems like he’d fit right in…
This clown is still around, flapping his gums like he is someone people actually admire and/or respect? LMFAO!
Perez claims to be a reformed gossip monger but he’s still the classless douche he was back then. The fact that he has words to say about two people who are his betters and wouldn’t even give him the time of day says a lot.
This man is a sycophant and a bottom feeder who spent years trashing everyone and their dog unless they financially benefitted him. Can’t stand his ilk and he knows he’ll always be for sale to the highest bidder…
Ugh…I remember when this fool said the announcement of Michael Jackson’s death was a publicity stunt. What a creep.
This sh*t sack built his career on gleefully & viciously outing people, then played the “aww, shucks, I was just trying to help them” card when he got called on it. He can f*ck all the way off.
Lay off the crack, Perez.
Perez Hilton is still around?? I thought he went to the way of South Park.
Perez is HAS BEEN , BROKE and BITTER 😂😂 he’s dream at this point is to become a full time royal gossiper and bash Meghan!! He almost made it 3 years ago when he was starts to be invited in GMA ITV with Piss Moron. Then we know what happened to Piss😂😂 Perez is also in looooooove with Dan Wootton, and drooling with joy when Dan liked one of his tweet! He said he couldn’t believe it! Perez is desperate for cloud cause nothing is working! Tried YouTube channel it was a flop! Tic Toc Flop! 😂😂
Why would I trust the opinions of a man who chose to wear khakis to a club opening? Man’s dressed for casual Friday at an insurance office in the Midwest. Come on now.
Was that Perez on the Met Gala carpet?
Here we go again. It’s like groundhog day. I have not commented here in a long time but I need to rant because this is so aggravating.
He’s way off base here. I agree that he’s been consuming The Daily Mail and internalizing their perspective on the Sussexes. The reason that these rags churn out daily stories about them is twofold: 1) because they generate clicks and are therefore a cash cow (which obviously says something about interest in them), and 2) because bombarding people with a constant daily repetition of outrage and grievance eventually seeps deeply enough into the cursory reader’s subconsciousness that they’ve effectively created a new reality. They’re operating on the principle that if they repeat their narrative loudly and often, they will eventually make it true. (A recent example of this is the obsession with the idea that something is wrong with their marriage despite there being exactly zero evidence to support that narrative, and a ton of evidence to support the opposite assumption. Oh, she didn’t help him promote the memoir? Yeah, that’s because it’s his thing. Barack Obama doesn’t do promotional tours for Michelle’s memoirs and vice-versa. If she had shown up and been active in the press tour, which, again, is NOT a thing, that would have bolstered their narrative that she’s behind everything he does and he can’t do anything on his own. It would have been strange, because people’s spouses don’t usually do memoir promo with them, just like they don’t do film promo, album promo or any other kind of promo. Archewell put out a statement of congratulations for the book, and that’s all that was needed. She is damned if she does and damned if she doesn’t, just like with the decision about attending the coronation. They have their pre-written pieces fired up and ready to go whatever she does.)
This insidious warping of the narrative via a constant stream of negative coverage, even when they’ve gone dark for weeks or months at a time, is why things like the Netflix series, the Oprah interview and Harry’s memoir have been so needed. We don’t actually see and hear FROM Harry and Meghan all that often, but we hear a constant din of negativity, outrage and criticism ABOUT them. This is how a widespread perception is formed and a new reality is created. It obviously had a lot to do with that Mia Farrow tweet. I didn’t expect that from her, but clearly she’s absorbed the negativity about them in the press because it is so relentless and nearly unavoidable. You have people absorbing the negative coverage, repeating it and then that being reported as new criticism of them, leading to a perception that everyone hates them and everyone is tired of them. It honestly would be so disheartening and exhausting to live with that all the time, but I am hopeful they are surrounded by people who support them and they’re able to turn it off as much as possible.
For those of us who’ve been paying attention closely, the thought that Harry would be longing to return to Britain or that their return is “inevitable” seems like the furthest thing from reality. I don’t doubt he misses some of the activities that were a part of his life in Britain or that he misses loved ones, but it’s abundantly clear that they have laid down their roots as a family and they appear very content and happy with the new life they’ve created. That’s what drives everyone nuts, and why they can’t shut up about them. They can barely stand to step foot in the UK because they feel under siege. Why the hell would they want to return to that? It shows how little people have actually listened to and understood what they’ve told us, and have instead absorbed the Daily Mail/British media take on everything.
DO NOT GIVE HIM OXYGEN. I CANNOT BELIEVE I OPENED THIS SITE ONLY TO SEE HIS FACE! I AM LITERALLY ON THIS SITE BECAUSE IT’S THE OPPOSITE OF HIM
As long as there are folks enamored with the British royal family, Harry, Meghan and their kids will matter. Perez knows this. He just wants to make some noise because he’s fallen off the “it boy” gossip cliff HARD. He’ll take whatever attention he can get at this point.
Frankly, I feel the whole royal system upholds white supremacy/racism and it’s first cousin classism and the entire thing needs to crumble, but unfortunately there are enough people who aren’t ready to let go of it yet to keep it on life support for now. Also, does he think M&H are gonna fade away behind his brother and Kate or Charles and Cowmilla? None of them are brighter stars than M&H. There’s not one bit of charm or charisma between that Salty Island foursome. Puhleeze.
You know what are the difference between perez and wooton.
No reputable news in USA will take Perez into their show.
While Wooton in britain is treated like a reputable journalist.
Hilton got his name next to the Sussex name. That was his goal. I cannot believe that he’s so dumb that he wasn’t angling for exactly that.
Follicle foibles AND obvious hair plugs in the same day??? Fave as always with these fabulous turns of phrase. 😂