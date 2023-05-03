“Bill Nighy’s rep swears Nighy & Anna Wintour are absolutely not dating” links

Bill Nighy’s rep denies that Nighy is dating Anna Wintour, but everyone in their orbit swears that they’re dating, so IDK. [Dlisted]
Now this denial is quite the plot twist
Why would he escort her to her biggest work function and then deny they are dating the very next day?
Maybe they aren’t dating, in his opinion.
Seems odd to publicly deny it tho.
Who really cares?
Or they could simply be two friends of the opposite sex who attended an event together.
She probably asked him to clean things up. Otherwise, I don’t see why he’d bother. It would sound bitchy coming from her.
Per “anti woke legislation,” a thing I didn’t discover until adulthood, and even then from traveling and reading not from school, was that pre-Nazi Berlin was one of the most progressive socities in modern history, with an open LGBT culture, legalized prostitution, and a general vibe of acceptance. Not Germany, mind you, specifically Berlin. The dichotomy of liberal metropolitan centers vs. conservative, xenophobic towns and countryside is nothing new. But terrifyingly it’s not history, either.
Since they are both 73 years of age, perhaps they are “Dear friends” instead of dating.
It sounds silly to say “dating or bf/gf” over 70.
I have no opinion on whether or not they’re dating but Anna Wintour looks like she’s floating in that outfit?
Haha! She does 😂
The Buzzfeed article on realizing that you lived through childhood trauma deeply resonates with me. I’m still exploring stuff that I tamped down as a child — and beyond. I don’t remember an exact lightbulb moment, but I do remember feeling stunned and slightly confused when I spent time with my friends and their families, and everyone in their family, including their parents, seemed to genuinely enjoy spending time with each other.
Bilthe, I think a there are lots of us who can relate to this.
In my case, I was born into poverty, neither parent had even a high school diploma.
There was never “enough” of anything. Work to survive, all of us from a young age.
You get used to the lack of joy, lack of food, being looked down on, bullying from kids and the Teachers, etc.
At 61, I still recall clearly despite everything we all did…Poverty kills your spirit of living.
Parents so exhausted and beat down for decades, that they emotionally shut down completely.
Lack of consistent love or closeness, damages a person down to their soul.
HeyKay, thank you for sharing what I’m sure is only a small part of your story. I hope that your adult life has brought you joy!
Exhaustion — and the struggles that lead to it — often doesn’t leave a lot of room for softness. As an adult, it’s been an interesting challenge for me to learn what “enough” feels like. I think that perhaps “enough” takes consistent security, while “too little” and even “too much” feel, for me, like never being able to take some things for granted.
Very cool that Buzzfeed took this on. And thank YOU for sharing your experiences and understanding.
The reason there is so much “anti woke” legislation is that these fossils realize that they’re losing. They are desperately clawing onto the last bits of Old White Man Privilege. It’s pathetic.
“Pathetic” is spot-on. I so, so, so hope that all of this destructive, anti-human crap is just a very intense extinction burst.
I live in the UK (not born here) and have never had chips with a Chinese takeaway.
Maybe Anna and Bill aren’t dating, but I have never seen her look so happy. In fact this event is the first time I can remember seeing her smile.
I thought that, too. She looks contented. I remember years ago she was interviewed and she said that she loves America but misses Brit humour, so being with Bill could be just the thing. However, he looks really old. I’ve not seen him looking this frail, ever.
Bill was with Diana Quick ( the original Julia Flyte from 40 years ago) for over 35 years. He’s well accustomed to steady female company – they aren’t “just friends.” Good for them both if it works.
OMG bumped into him just before Christmas in Bond Street. He looked VERY dapper, like an old English gentleman.
What a plot twist.